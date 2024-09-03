Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Off-Duty Fashion at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

See all the most fashionable street style moments from the Venice Film Festival.

By

The 2024 Venice Film Festival officially kicks off on August 28, but A-listers have already arrived in Lido ahead of the 11-day extravaganza. While the couture looks spotted all over the red carpet never fail to impress, attendees always make the most of their time in the Floating City and don what might be some of the best street style ensembles of the year.

When the filmmakers and celebrities aren’t attending premieres, screenings and official fêtes, they’re enjoying all that Venice has to offer, and they’re doing so in style—the Venice Film Festival is where you’ll find some of the best off-duty looks, because is there really any better backdrop than that of a Venetian gondola?

While last year’s Venice Film Festival was a somewhat sleepier event due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, the 2024 edition is back in full force, with highly anticipated movies including Todd PhillipsJoker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, and Pablo Larrain’s Maria, starring Angelina Jolie, set to premiere.

The 81st annual Venice Film Festival runs from August 28 through September 7, so get ready for 11 days of incredible fashion. Below, take a look at the best off-duty looks from all your favorite stars at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Celebrity Sightings - Day 7 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Ludovica Ragazzo. Getty Images

Ludovica Ragazzo

Celebrity Sightings - Day 5 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sara Drago. Getty Images

Sara Drago

Celebrity Sightings - Day 5 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Annabelle Belmondo. Getty Images

Annabelle Belmondo

Celebrity Sightings - Day 4 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Jamie Bogyo and Marisa Abela. FilmMagic

Jamie Bogyo and Marisa Abela

Celebrity Sightings - Day 4 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Angelina Woreth. FilmMagic

Angelina Woreth

Celebrity Sightings - Day 4 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Isabelle Huppert. Corbis via Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert

Lady Gaga. Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Celebrity Sightings - Day 7 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Ludovica Pagani. FilmMagic

Ludovica Pagani

Celebrity Sightings - Day 7 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Daniel Craig. WireImage

Daniel Craig

Celebrity Sightings - Day 6 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Alia Shawkat. Getty Images

Alia Shawkat

Celebrity Sightings - Day 6 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Raffey Cassidy. Getty Images

Raffey Cassidy

Celebrity Sightings - Day 6 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Isabelle Huppert. Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert

Celebrity Sightings - Day 6 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Beatrice Valli. Getty Images

Beatrice Valli

Celebrity Sightings - Day 6 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Marisa Abela. Getty Images

Marisa Abela

Celebrity Sightings - Day 6 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Chase Sui Wonders. Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

81th Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2024
Nicole Kidman. WireImage

Nicole Kidman

in Bottega Veneta 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 3 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Eva Green. Getty Images

Eva Green

Celebrity Sightings - Day 3 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sophie Wilde. Getty Images

Sophie Wilde

in 16Arlington 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 3 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Eva Riccobono. Getty Images

Eva Riccobono

Celebrity Sightings - Day 3 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Charli Howard. WireImage

Charli Howard

in Self-Portrait

Celebrity Sightings - Day 3 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Isabelle Huppert. Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 3 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Giusy Buscemi. Getty Images

Giusy Buscemi

Celebrity Sightings - Day 3 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

in Giorgio Armani 

81th Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2024
Angelina Jolie. WireImage

Angelina Jolie

in Saint Laurent

Celebrity Sightings - Day 2 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sigourney Weaver. Corbis via Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

in Chanel

Celebrity Sightings - Day 2 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Miriam Leone. FilmMagic

Miriam Leone

Celebrity Sightings - Day 2 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Eva Herzigova. FilmMagic

Eva Herzigova

in Etro

Celebrity Sightings - Day 2 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Beatrice Vendramin. FilmMagic

Beatrice Vendramin

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Celebrity Sightings - Day 2 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Isabelle Huppert. Corbis via Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Izabel Goulart. Getty Images

Izabel Goulart

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett. FilmMagic

Cate Blanchett

in Giorgio Armani 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Amy Jackson. Getty Images

Amy Jackson

in Alberta Ferretti 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Alba Rohrwacher. Getty Images

Alba Rohrwacher

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Poppy Delevingne. Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Catherine O’Hara. Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara

in Petar Petrov 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Isabelle Huppert. Corbis via Getty Images

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga 

Celebrity Sightings - Day 1 - The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Izabel Goulart. Getty Images

Izabel Goulart

in Ermanno Scervino

Celebrity Sightings Ahead Of The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Jenna Ortega. GC Images

Jenna Ortega

in an Alessandra Rich blazer and Tod’s bag 

Celebrity Sightings Ahead Of The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Angelina Jolie. GC Images

Angelina Jolie

in Christian Dior 

81th Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2024
Moran Atias. WireImage

Moran Atias

Celebrity Arrivals At Excelsior Pier Ahead Of The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Sigourney Weaver. Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

in Chanel

Celebrity Sightings Ahead Of The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci. GC Images

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

Bellucci in Balmain 

Celebrity Sightings Ahead Of The 81st Venice International Film Festival
Izabel Goulart. GC Images

Izabel Goulart

The Best Off-Duty Fashion at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Style, Fashion, Moran Atias, Izabel Goulart, Eva Herzigova, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, Pablo Larraín, Eva Green, Catherine O'Hara, Poppy Delevingne, Todd Phillips, Sigourney Weaver, Venice Film Festival, Tim Burton, Venice, Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie, Italy, Nicole Kidman, Lady Gaga, Europe