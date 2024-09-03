The Best Off-Duty Fashion at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

The 2024 Venice Film Festival officially kicks off on August 28, but A-listers have already arrived in Lido ahead of the 11-day extravaganza. While the couture looks spotted all over the red carpet never fail to impress, attendees always make the most of their time in the Floating City and don what might be some of the best street style ensembles of the year.

When the filmmakers and celebrities aren’t attending premieres, screenings and official fêtes, they’re enjoying all that Venice has to offer, and they’re doing so in style—the Venice Film Festival is where you’ll find some of the best off-duty looks, because is there really any better backdrop than that of a Venetian gondola?

While last year’s Venice Film Festival was a somewhat sleepier event due to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes, the 2024 edition is back in full force, with highly anticipated movies including Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, and Pablo Larrain’s Maria, starring Angelina Jolie, set to premiere.

The 81st annual Venice Film Festival runs from August 28 through September 7, so get ready for 11 days of incredible fashion. Below, take a look at the best off-duty looks from all your favorite stars at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Ludovica Ragazzo

Sara Drago

Annabelle Belmondo

Jamie Bogyo and Marisa Abela

Angelina Woreth

Isabelle Huppert

Lady Gaga

Ludovica Pagani

Daniel Craig

Alia Shawkat

Raffey Cassidy

Isabelle Huppert

Beatrice Valli

Marisa Abela

Chase Sui Wonders

Nicole Kidman

in Bottega Veneta

Eva Green

Sophie Wilde

in 16Arlington

Eva Riccobono

Charli Howard

in Self-Portrait

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga

Giusy Buscemi

Cate Blanchett

in Giorgio Armani

Angelina Jolie

in Saint Laurent

Sigourney Weaver

in Chanel

Miriam Leone

Eva Herzigova

in Etro

Beatrice Vendramin

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga

Izabel Goulart

Cate Blanchett

in Giorgio Armani

Amy Jackson

in Alberta Ferretti

Alba Rohrwacher

Poppy Delevingne

in Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

Catherine O’Hara

in Petar Petrov

Isabelle Huppert

in Balenciaga

Izabel Goulart

in Ermanno Scervino

Jenna Ortega

in an Alessandra Rich blazer and Tod’s bag

Angelina Jolie

in Christian Dior

Moran Atias

Sigourney Weaver

in Chanel

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci

Bellucci in Balmain

Izabel Goulart