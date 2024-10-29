10 Romantic Autumn Reads With Plenty of Spice

The word “spicy” has officially been commandeered and now skews SEO algorithms and rankings toward the kinds of things that are hot outside of the kitchen. That includes books. Romance as a genre now represents a $1.4 billion business and encompasses a slew of sub-genres—everything from Amish romance novels to YA romance novels, cowboy romance novels, romances involving monsters and, of course, the behemoth category led by Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses series: romantasy. That genre alone is anticipated to make $610 million in 2025, according to market research from Circana.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

While spicy reads are worth picking up year-round, they’re especially nice now that the weather is finally getting chillier. Romantic novels, particularly those in which fall is the focus, can keep you warm when the temperature drops, and this roundup is all about books that will toast your buns, whether you prefer cinnamon or cayenne levels of heat.

Variation by Rebecca Yarros

Rebecca Yarros started in contemporary romance, but it was her first foray into romantasy, Fourth Wing, that made her a household name—over 6 million copies of the Empyrean Series have been sold, and an Amazon Studios adaptation is in the works. If you loved her dragon rider series, you’ll be delighted to know her contemporary romance novels are every bit as gripping. Yarros’ newest novel is about perfectionist ballerina Allie Rousseau, who is pushed to extremes and forced to convalesce at her family estate away from the city but very near her former best friend from childhood and crush, Hudson Ellis. Hudson grew up to become an elite Coast Guard rescue swimmer and has the build to prove it, and when he’s not jumping into choppy waves to save someone’s life, he’s babysitting his sister’s adopted daughter who just happens to dream of becoming a ballet dancer. The former friends are bonded in more ways than one, and when Allie agrees to help Hudson’s niece with her dancing lessons, they quickly learn neither of them has ever let go of past feelings. Yarros has a talent for writing likable characters and extraordinarily swoony men, and she’s frankly an artist with the smoldering slow burn. As in Fourth Wing, there are several spicy segments—the cabin bed scene should probably come with a heat index warning.

The Striker by Ana Huang

Moving on from the hockey romance craze that captivated readers last year, this sexy and sporty new book will certainly score some hearts. Ana Huang, best known for her Twisted series, recently debuted a new and steamy series set in the high-stakes world of English Premier League football. The Striker tells the story of Asher Donovan, a notorious bad-boy footballer forced to switch teams. During his off-season training, Asher struggles to shed his reckless reputation and earn at least the tolerance of his new teammates—except now he’s training alongside his most loathed rival. To make matters worse, Asher is drawn to Scarlett DuBois, his rival’s sister and the team’s new trainer. Scarlett, a former prima ballerina sidelined by injury, is warned by her brother to stay away from footballers, especially Asher. Scarlett is a perfectionist who needs to be in control, but even as a relationship with Asher could jeopardize her career, his carefree spirit tempts her to embrace a lighter side, sparking the risk of losing more than just her job.

Hexed by Emily McIntire

Emily McIntire’s beloved and bestselling Never After book series is full of fractured fairy-tale standalones for adults only—think Brothers Grimm, not Disney, with an NC-17 rating. This is romance with a dark side. With plenty of cheeky banter and spice, her newest, Hexed, is a siren song for fans who crave characters with dubious intentions and complex issues. Venesa is the whipping girl of her family and has been for years since the murder of her mother. She’s desperate for her South Carolina mob boss uncle to treat her with love, but the only way she keeps herself close to the family is by being a hitwoman in her uncle’s operations. She’s resilient, smart (occasionally quoting various philosophers in an off-handed way) and uses every weapon available to her—from her rockfish “babies” she keeps for their poison to her, ahem, bountiful assets. When her cousin comes back home with New York City’s most infamous and good-looking Italian mafioso prince, Enzo, things get complicated. Finding a heroine or hero in this world of sharks is tricky, making this spicy fall novel a wild ride and addictive read.

The Nightmare Before Kissmas by Sara Raasch

Promoted as a cross between Red, White & Royal Blue and Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the steamy and cheeky rom-com The Nightmare Before Kissmas is brimming with sharp puns and witty banter. In this rivals-to-lovers romance, the Prince of Christmas “Coal” Claus falls head over stockings for the dangerously attractive and brooding Hex, the Prince of Halloween. There’s just one—or rather, many—obstacles standing between them, though lack of mutual attraction isn’t one of them. Coal, the son of Santa, is disgusted by the PR fanfare and capitalism around Christmas, yet he’s reluctantly resigned to his family’s latest publicity stunt: marrying Iris, the Easter Princess, as is his duty-bound alliance. Coal isn’t alone in pursuing Iris, though—Hex, his holiday rival, also challenges for her hand. And of course, Hex is none other than the mystery guy Coal once had a passionate, drunken encounter with in a seedy bar, a man he hasn’t been able to forget. Neither truly desires the princess, but both are chained to family expectations, forced to deny what they really want. Grab a mug of hot cocoa; once you start this book, you’re not going to want to go anywhere.

Deja Brew by Celestine Martin

This third standalone romcom in Martin’s popular Elemental series is the perfect spicy autumn read. With plenty of savory and sweet moments, this opposites-attract love story follows a couple who get a second chance at romance when a wish goes wrong. Sirena Caraway, a former chef to the stars, finds herself stuck in a Groundhog Day-style October as her magical powers surge in the small town of Freya Grove. After a disastrous Halloween party caps off a month of bad luck, she wishes for a better life—only to be trapped repeating the autumn month, surrounded by pumpkin spice, harvest mazes, and cozy sweater weather. Gus Dearworth, a former reality star and magician, has recently moved to Freya Grove to mend his broken heart and tarnished reputation. His own magic is acting up, and unable to stop thinking about Sirena, he decides they need to team up to solve these unusual magical flares. This swoony, slow-burn romance with on-page spice will have you falling deeply in love with Gus and Sirena.

Phantasma by Kaylie Smith

Phantasma, which quickly climbed the BookTok and Bookstagram must-read lists, is a dark, witchy romance. Perfect for fans of Carissa Broadbent’s The Serpent and the Wings of Night and Caraval, Smith’s gothic romance is filled with twists and morally gray love interests that will keep you up at night—in the best way possible. Ophelia is no stranger to things that go bump in the night, or even to death itself, but when her sister disappears, she’s forced into a dangerous, deadly game to find her. The game, called Phantasma, takes place within a terrifying, labyrinthine mansion, with the winner granted a single wish—one Ophelia hopes will save her sister. But winning means surviving, despite relentless monsters, and just as she’s ready to give up, a dashing stranger named Blackwell offers his help. They strike a deal: his assistance through the game in exchange for ten years of her life. Haunting, hot and gripping, this twisty start to Smith’s new series is taut with tension.

Cinnamon Rolls and Villainy by Chanté A. Campbell

One of my personal favorites for 2024, this sexy fall novel will leave you hungry in more ways than one. Cinnamon Rolls and Villainy is a high-stakes power struggle wrapped in a riotously funny romantasy. The spice is sprinkled in from the start, building into a smoldering slow-burn romance with an enemies-to-lovers twist and a deeply complicated, murderous backstory. When Ayc was just twelve, the kind-hearted young baker watched his entire court fall to a ruthless fae queen from a rival realm. She even forced her daughter, Loraphne, to kill Ayc’s adoptive father figure in cold blood before him—but not before the man warned the queen that Ayc was blessed and killing him would bring disastrous luck. Sparing his life, the queen allows Ayc to stay in her court as her personal baker, captivated by his talent for sweets. Growing up in a perilous world, Ayc survives on the strength of his latent magic and perfectly crafted cinnamon rolls. Years later, Loraphne returns from a brutal fae training academy, determined to recruit Ayc for the Sovereignty Trials, a competition that could crown her queen in her mother’s place. Ayc agrees, for reasons of his own, and joins a mismatched team prepared to face dragons, wraiths, rival teams—and perhaps his own heart. You’ll fall as deeply for Ayc as the other characters in this story. Campbell has masterfully created an angsty, enemies-to-lovers romance packed with “will-they-won’t-they” tension.

The Book of Cin by H.M. Wolfe

This mesmerizing new indie romantasy is sure to enchant fans of A Court of Thorns and Roses and Fourth Wing. We meet Hyacinth (Cin), an orphan who has just aged out of Asrai Academy for magically gifted children. Cin faces a crucial decision: stay in the only home she’s ever known or venture into the unknown. With a knack for standing up to bullies—though she tolerates her gaslighting boyfriend, Taft—Cin often protects the younger orphans using her shadow-wielding magic and is generally content at Asrai. However, a cryptic message about a god among the Fae ignites her curiosity, and she sets out to discover what fate holds. Awaiting her is Landers, a centuries-old Fae willing to tear down worlds to ensure Cin’s safety, confidence and control over her destiny. The slow-burn romance is tantalizing, building steamy anticipation that’s well worth the wait.

Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi

hearty sprinkle of spice in Nadia El-Fassi’s delightful autumn tale. Dina Whitlock owns a beloved London café, renowned for its mouth-watering pastries that locals can’t get enough of. Patrons flock for her rose and spice-infused treats, but there’s also an extra something in Dina’s sweets—her magic. As a witch, she adds subtle spells to calm nerves before a job interview or boost courage, tailoring each enchantment to the customer’s needs she intuitively senses. But despite her magical finesse in the kitchen, Dina’s love life has been nothing but “soggy bottoms” due to a hex that makes romance both challenging and dangerous. Still, she’s thrilled to be the maid of honor at her best friend’s wedding, happy to celebrate love even if it escapes her. Scott Mason, the groom’s best man, returns to London after two years nursing a broken heart, ready to reconnect with old friends and his moms as the new curator at the British Museum. What he doesn’t expect is to be completely enchanted by the maid of honor. The two find themselves in close proximity in situations filled with palm readings, protection charms, Halloween mischief and an undeniable, sizzling attraction. But can Scott break Dina’s curse? Perhaps, if he believes love is worth more than a little bad luck.

Lost and Lassoed by Lyla Sage

Cowboy romance is having a moment, and Lyla Sage’s Rebel Blue Ranch series is leading the charge. Set on a Wyoming ranch, Sage’s latest, Lost and Lassoed, has that grumpy-meets-sunshine dynamic with plenty of sass and enemies-to-lovers spice. Teddy Anderson is a magnet for chaos, thriving on spontaneity, but lately, her once-exciting life is feeling stagnant, with friends moving on and her small town seeming smaller by the day. Enter Gus Ryder, a rugged, cowboy hat-wearing single dad juggling the family ranch and the sudden arrival of his six-year-old daughter for the summer. Though Gus loves his balanced, orderly life, he’s struggling to keep it all together alone, so he enlists his little sister’s help. She shows up with her best friend, Teddy, but Gus and Teddy can barely tolerate each other—they’re complete opposites. On the ranch, there’s plenty of room for fiery arguments and undeniable chemistry.