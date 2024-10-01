10 Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024: Honest Reviews & Guide

With thousands of CBD companies on the market, knowing which company is best to buy from is difficult. To find the best CBD oil companies on the market, we devised a specific set of criteria that we applied to each brand we considered. Ultimately, we unanimously concluded Colorado Botanicals as our top pick for the best CBD company in 2024 due to their unsurpassed dedication to certification, compliance, and CBD product quality. Colorado Botanicals is just one of 10 excellent CBD brands we believe deserve your attention this year.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

CBD has earned a well-deserved reputation for its potential therapeutic benefits. In addition, it can also be used as part of a general wellness regimen. Whether you’re seeking relief or an extra nutritional boost, the best results come from the right CBD. With a seemingly endless array of brands to choose from, 2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for CBD. As the industry grows, innovation progresses as well. Keeping a close eye on as many promising CBD companies as possible, we used a set of objective benchmarks to narrow down the top brands this year. With an even mix of new challengers and returning champions on our list, let’s take a look at the best CBD brands for 2024—and beyond.

Best CBD Companies Ranked

Let’s start with a brief overview of the brands we chose:

Colorado Botanicals CBDfx CBDistillery Lazarus Naturals Charlotte’s Web

Bonus Reviews of Other Top CBD Brands

We’ll also cover the following five brands in our review:

Medterra Redeem Therapeutics Koi CBD Canna River JustCBD

Which CBD Company Has The Best CBD Oil in 2024?

Leveraging our own expertise and calling upon the insight of industry experts, we determined the value that each brand in our list provides by thoroughly evaluating the following factors:

1. Brand Reputation & Credibility

To evaluate each brand, we considered factors like:

What (if any) quality assurance measures do they take?

Are they certified by the ISO or FDA?

Is the vendor’s website seamless and intuitive?

Does the company offer written resources like blogs or detailed FAQ?

How do customers rate their experiences?

2. Hemp Source

Although it’s not a dealbreaker, we prefer brands offering certified organic or organically grown hemp. When searching for the best CBD brand, we also appreciate additional highlights, such as being U.S. Hemp Authority certified.

3. Extraction & Purification Method

Trace solvents are always a concern, especially in an unregulated industry. The best guarantee against such contaminants is CO2 extraction, which won’t contaminate the final product like butane or ethanol.

4. Third-Party Lab Reports

We demand that all the vendors on our list perform tests through third-party labs. Without documented proof, customers can’t make informed decisions about critical points like:

Cannabinoid and terpene content

Solvent traces (if any)

Microbes

Fungi

Heavy metals

Chemical pesticides or fertilizers

We also briefly vetted the labs performing third-party analysis, with in-house tests receiving a lower score due to credibility concerns. The tests prove safety, purity, accurate labeling, and reliability. They prove that product manufacturers addressed safety, accurate labeling, and purity issues.

5. Customer Service

A CBD brand won’t succeed if it can’t properly serve and retain customers. We consider the vendor’s reputation among existing clients to ensure integrity and reliability.

Other Factors

In addition to the five main categories listed above, we also dug a bit deeper into our top five brands, investigating criteria like:

Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Refund policy and guarantee

Price per milligram of CBD

Identity of testing labs and their accreditation

Brand values, ethics, and social responsibility

Discount programs

Unsupported health claims

Observer’s Best CBD Companies: In-Depth Reviews

First, let’s look at the five top brands that stood out among the rest. But don’t worry. We also have some honorable mentions with great CBD products that didn’t quite reach our top five.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Best All-Around & Highest Quality

Why Colorado Botanicals Is the Best CBD Company to Buy From in 2024

After carefully reviewing many CBD companies and their strong points, we again see that Colorado Botanicals offers the best CBD oil in terms of quality, transparency, value and more.

Thanks to the company’s careful testing and proprietary next-generation manufacturing methods, Colorado Botanicals continues to deliver top-tier CBD products that are second to none.

Brand Highlights

Colorado Botanicals is our top CBD company choice for several important reasons. They offer a good variety of CBD and other cannabinoid products, including CBG, CBN, a unique “Herba” category with minor cannabinoids and herbal infusions.

The brand has many proud certifications, such as ISO 9001, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), and an FDA-registered facility that requires annual random audits.

Colorado Botanicals also uses a unique extraction process (which we’ll cover shortly) to create the best full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD extracts we’ve come across. As expected, they follow their production process with in-house and third-party testing to check for contaminants and verify that the cannabinoid and terpene contents match the labels.

Couple all those benefits with a 60-day, risk-free return policy, and it’s no surprise that the company has a significant score of 4.9 out of 5 stars across over 300 reviews on Trustpilot and over 3,500 reviews on its website.

The perfect blend of world-class customer service and product satisfaction makes Colorado Botanicals a formidable competitor in the CBD market and earns them a well-deserved place on our best CBD company list.

Been in business since 2017

Unmatched and proprietary purification process



Unique ability to retain terpenes and flavonoids naturally



Over 3,500 fantastic customer reviews and 4.8 stars on Trustpilot



60-Day Money-Back Guarantee



Detailed third-party lab test results

Fast and extremely helpful customer support team

Extraction & Purification Method

Colorado Botanicals sets itself apart with its unique CBD extraction and purification process. First, employing clean CO2 extraction followed by purification using separation technology allows them to retain more minor cannabinoids and terpenes.

Reducing the temperature protects delicate terpenes and other cannabis compounds. Colorado Botanicals understands these and other plant components’ pivotal role in a truly high-quality therapeutic experience. However, CO2 extraction isn’t the only way this brand spares no expense.

When it comes to creating THC-free extracts, it’s a difficult process. Most CBD brands use THC degradation, where they apply extreme heat to evaporate THC. Unfortunately, other therapeutic components will become collateral damage in the process.



To counter this problem, Colorado Botanicals uses separation technology commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry that achieves the same goal without damaging other vital cannabis compounds. The downside of this process is the extensive costs and specific engineering background required.

Type of CBD

This CBD brand carries broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD, giving customers a whole-plant experience with THC-free options.

Thanks to the brand’s advanced distillation and low-temperature CO2 extraction techniques, each product carries a robust array of cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDV, CBE, CBT, CBL and terpenes. These are critical in facilitating the “entourage effect,” which is believed to be a synergistic relationship between cannabinoids and terpenes that improves a cannabis product’s overall wellness benefits.

Focus on Terpenes

We’ve mentioned terpenes multiple times, but why are they crucial, especially in our review?

The high presence of these critical plant compounds gives Colorado Botanicals a competitive and therapeutic edge over rival CBD companies. While most vendors now offer broad or full-spectrum products, there’s a fundamental difference between “Brand X” and Colorado Botanicals.

Through a secret low-temperature CO2 extraction process, Colorado Botanicals retains natural cannabis terpenes that are otherwise lost using a standard CO2 method and distillation. This technique means Colorado Botanicals doesn’t artificially add botanical terpenes to its products. It’s impossible to get more “whole plant” than that.

Terpenes & the Entourage Effect

Scientists believe terpenes may contribute to the entourage effect, a theorized form of Cannabis sativa synergy that may occur when cannabinoids and terpenes are used together.

Initially believed to apply only to interactions between cannabinoids, researchers have recognized that terpenes also play a role in the entourage effect. CBD products that contain terpenes may be more effective or provide added benefits.

Individual Effects of Terpenes

In addition to potentially contributing to the entourage effect, terpenes also have individual benefits. Found in many other plants aside from Cannabis sativa, terpenes have been studied for decades for their potential beneficial effects.

Here’s some information on common hemp terpenes and the potential benefits they might bring to the table:

Beta-Caryophyllene – Beta-caryophyllene is one of the only terpenes that acts like a cannabinoid. It stimulates the nervous system’s CB2 receptors, which modulate inflammation. Unlike CB1 receptors, CB2 receptors do not cause intoxication. However, these neuroreceptors have dozens of potential beneficial effects aside from their observed impact on inflammation.

Humulene – Like most terpenes, humulene has been studied for its potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Humulene is also one of a few terpenes researched for their potential antimicrobial benefits.

Linalool – Along with humulene, linalool has been studied for its potential antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits. This terpene is found in lavender as well as hemp.

Bisabolol – A rare terpene, bisabolol has been studied for its potential ability to reduce skin inflammation, and the antimicrobial potential of this terpene has also been researched.

Terpene Lab Tests

Since testing for terpenes is an added service and most CBD products don’t contain terpenes, most CBD brands don’t bother to test for terpenes. Colorado Botanicals, on the other hand, ensures that their third-party lab tests contain detailed terpene information to back up their claims.

Price Per Milligram of CBD

The cost per milligram of Colorado Botanicals CBD tincture decreases with higher dosages, making it better to buy a more potent product—assuming you need it.

For example, their 300mg bottle costs $29.99. At 30mL per unit, the cost per milligram is $0.10. Meanwhile, their $109.99 1,500mg option costs about $0.073 per milligram.

However, the 3,000mg product (their most potent option) retails for $199.99, a price tag of only $0.066/mg.

How do these prices compare to the competition? Colorado Botanicals offers surprisingly good value, and their CBD products are still competitively priced.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Colorado Botanicals has an excellent return policy. They’re so confident that customers will love their products that they offer a 60-day, no-questions-asked guarantee.

Returns are seamless, with Colorado Botanicals covering the shipping with a prepaid label—a courtesy most brands don’t offer.

3rd-Party Lab Reports

Colorado Botanicals’ third-party tests are easy to find on their Lab Reports page. We appreciate how comprehensive and transparent the reports are.

The vendor tests their products at ACS and SC Labs—two highly reputable ISO-accredited test providers in the United States. They reliably and accurately generate detailed information on each product’s cannabinoid, terpene, and contaminant concentrations.

Certifications

Colorado Botanicals’s production facility has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001:2015 certification, requiring stringent oversight from seed to final product and yearly audits.

Additionally, their facility is FDA-registered and licensed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Pros

Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum (THC-Free) options

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 Certified

FDA-Registered Facility

Comprehensive lab reports

Amazing customer support service and a knowledgeable team

Advanced extraction and purification process, producing more potent extracts

Competitively priced

Cons

May not fit everyone’s budget

Limited oil flavor options

Visit Colorado Botanicals

Why CBDfx Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024

CBDfx opened its doors in 2014, during the dawn of mainstream CBD, when there was little scientific evidence on the efficacy of cannabidiol. Despite skepticism from healthcare professionals (partially due to a flurry of unsubstantiated claims), the brand persevered and became a leader in CBD manufacturing and sales.

Once clinical data started supporting the benefits of CBD and honest feedback became more common, CBDfx was in a prime position to take the market by storm.

In the end, CBDfx successfully created high-quality hemp CBD extracts that stood the test of time, unlike many of its competitors.

Brand Highlights

We have to give credit to CBDfx for its substantial online presence. Their broad range of CBD gummies, tinctures, vape liquids, and other products garnered a devoted fan base.

CBDfx also gets points for its commitment to education, as evidenced by its blog. Customers can read various CBD and cannabis-related posts that are engaging and easy to understand.

We’ve also noticed a significant expansion in the brand’s product line. Aside from cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBC, buyers have a robust choice of delta-9 THC-infused products. Arguably, the brand is starting to shift its focus from non-intoxicating cannabinoids into the more recreational realm of delta-9.

Extraction & Purification Method

Although CBDfx’s hemp isn’t grown in-house, the company claims that its extracts come from “expertly selected” hemp.

It’s unclear what they mean, which we admit does raise an eyebrow. However, the quality of this top CBD brand’s products indicates that their plant selection process is spot-on.

Like most cannabis-derived supplement vendors, CBDfx relies on the CO2 technique popularized for its solventless nature. The CO2 naturally filters out from the final product, leaving no solvent traces behind.

This difference starkly contrasts older—and cheaper—methods, like ethanol or butane.

Type of CBD

CBDfx offers broad and full-spectrum CBD tinctures, broad-spectrum gummies, and inhalable isolate products, like e-liquids for electronic cigarettes. Although CBD isolate isn’t ideal from a therapeutic standpoint, we appreciate that they use it for flavor-heavy products, like vapes and e-juice.

As one of the largest CBD companies currently on the market, it’s no surprise that CBDfx has a wide selection of products sourced from every CBD type available.

Brand Reputation

CBDfx is arguably a household name among hemp-derived supplement vendors, considering the company’s massive selection of products. Individuals have rapidly come to rely on it. Yet despite its excellent reputation and pricing, CBDfx’s rating on Trustpilot hasn’t budged since 2023, sitting at 2.4/5 stars.

However, the issues are almost universally about orders and shipping, while reviews on product quality remain overwhelmingly positive. Nonetheless, we believe this vendor will step up its customer service game.

Return Policy & Guarantee

CBDfx has a fair return policy in line with most of the CBD market. Customers can return “reasonably unused” or sealed products within 60 days. But considering the mixed reviews on customer service, successfully returning a CBDfx product is reportedly a bit of a hassle for some customers and a smooth experience for others.

Third-Party Lab Reports

CBDfx confirms the potency and safety of its products through third-party lab tests, and we appreciate how accessible the reports are. Simply click the “Lab Test” tab on the brand’s website. Potential customers can see the extensive list of lab reports from SC Labs, the same test provider trusted by Colorado Botanicals—our best CBD brand.

Certifications

CBDfx says to follow good manufacturing practices (GMP) in an accredited ISO 17025 lab. To date, the CBD brand has no notable certifications.

Pros

Been in business since 2014

Effective CBD products

Significant history and market share

CO2-extracted

Lower cost than many competitors

Third-party tested

Test results are easily accessible

Cons

All CBD tinctures contain additional cannabinoids, with no plain CBD option

Trying to appeal to a broad consumer base rather than a small niche

Visit CBDfx

Why CBDistillery Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024

CBDistillery was one of the first companies we followed when CBD isolate was the industry standard. Since then, they’ve maintained a steady and respectable presence in the CBD market.

Brand Highlights

CBDistillery opened its doors in 2016. Established by a group of Colorado hemp enthusiasts, the vendor continues to carve a name for itself within the industry.

The company appears to have remained on course with the same sleek, easy-to-navigate website and helpful information for new customers.

The changes we noticed were an expansion into delta-9 THC products and a larger selection of formulated options with minor cannabinoids.

Extraction & Purification Method

CBDistillery’s process is twofold. First, they use clean CO2 extraction, leaving no trace solvents. Next, the extract undergoes a proprietary steam distillation process that helps produce solid distillates and isolates.

Type of CBD

In addition to a large selection, CBDistillery sells broad-spectrum, isolate, or full-spectrum products.

However, the choice can overwhelm CBD newcomers. We recommend customers select the “Learn More” tab on their homepage. There, we found “CBD 101,” a user guide, FAQ, blog, and even a podcast.

Brand Reputation

Like many similar establishments, CBDistillery started as a small CBD brand. However, by 2017, they had become an independent distributor of pharmaceutical-quality isolate.



On its website, the brand claims to have 44,000 verified reviews. However, they provide no link. Independent reviews on sites like TrustPilot or Reddit are sparse.



While CBDistillery has room for improvement, we didn’t notice any red flags that disqualified them from a place on our list.

Return Policy & Guarantee

CBDistillery takes home the gold for its impressive return policy. They’re so confident you’ll love their CBD products that customers can get a refund within 60 days. Best of all, they don’t have to return the original item. Such a generous return policy makes purchasing from CBDistillery truly “risk-free.”

Third-Party Lab Reports

Finding third-party lab reports on CBDistillery’s website is more seamless than in previous years – a tip of the hat to them. The link above allows customers to type in their product’s batch ID, similar to Charlotte’s Web’s system.



However, unlike its counterpart, CBDistillery also links lab reports to every product’s page. Despite this improvement, we notice the test results are old, dating as far back as 2022. We’re not sure if this is an oversight or whether they stopped testing through their usual ACS Laboratories or some other third party.

Certifications

CBDistillery has been certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. They’re also a member of the U.S. Hemp Round Table and National Hemp Association.

Pros

They founded and launched the company in 2016

Their customers love their products



Established and rapidly-expanding brand



Plenty of selection

Fairly priced



Several educational resources

Cons

Getting a refund is a tedious and drawn-out process

Visit CBDistillery

Why Lazarus Naturals Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024

Many brands rely heavily on image as part of their marketing and identity. Lazarus Naturals is no exception.

With a strong focus on natural and sustainable farming, Lazarus Naturals is a simple yet influential business that is passionate about the best organic products.

It doesn’t surprise us that Lazarus garnered a loyal following of repeat customers.

Brand Highlights

Lazarus Naturals deserves credit for its massive selection of isolate and full-spectrum organic products.

With so many products to choose from, though, it can be overwhelming to new users. Fortunately, Lazarus Naturals understands this, offering a treasure trove of educational content. Visitors can check out the site’s “Learning Center” for basic CBD information, while the company’s blog offers a variety of exciting and relevant discussions.

In a move above and beyond anything we’ve seen, Lazarus also provides links to more advanced content, like white papers, for those who want to expand their CBD knowledge further.

Critical topics like CBD safety and side effects are just a few pieces of valuable information customers will find at their fingertips.

Extraction & Purification Method

CO2 extraction and purification is typically the gold standard, as displayed by the best CBD brand on our list.

However, Lazarus Naturals uses a proprietary method involving ethanol extraction followed by steam distillation. Our stance on clean CO2 extraction as the superior method remains the same. However, proper third-party tests can minimize the risk of trace solvents in the final product, which Lazarus has proved safe and effective.

Type of CBD

This brand sells multiple products containing both full-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate. Countless CBD brands now offer CBD tinctures, but Lazarus Naturals has expanded into oils and edibles containing—or made exclusively with—compounds like CBG and CBN.

Brand Reputation

Lazarus Naturals has mixed reviews on TrustPilot, carrying a score of 3.7/5. Still, 75% of those reviews are five-star, with many customers praising Lazarus for its assistance program. Veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups receive 60% off. This is the most generous assistance program we’ve seen so far.



The brand is also active in its community, giving back through charitable donations. This selfless behavior is a notable reason the company sits so high on our list.



Nonetheless, Lazarus Naturals could be considered a “budget” brand, where they must balance quality and affordability. This means their quality isn’t up to par with our higher contenders, but still enough to gain our seal of approval.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Lazarus Naturals puts customers first with our list’s most generous return policy. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, customers can return an opened or unopened product for a full refund.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Lazarus Naturals posts the third-party results on every batch. Using the simple drop-down menu on their website, customers can easily navigate to the Lazarus Naturals lab reports.



Columbia Laboratories is an Oregon-based company that conducts third-party tests for Lazarus Naturals. A member of the esteemed Tentamus Group as of 2014, the lab boasts an ISO certification. While small in itself, it has been a member of the Tentamus Group since 2014, providing accountability. This lab is ISO-certified and also boasts various other accreditations.

Certifications

Aside from being certified organic, Lazarus Naturals has a 40,000 square-foot production facility, which is cGMP certified.

Pros

20% off the first order

Assistance programs for veterans, individuals with disabilities and low-income households

Environmentally conscious

Test results are easy to find

90-Day Return Policy

Highly affordable

Cons

Extraction process involves ethanol

Website can be confusing to navigate at first

Visit Lazarus Naturals

Why Charlotte’s Web Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024

Charlotte’s Web gets its name from Charlotte Figi, a small child with rare childhood epilepsy who sought the company’s oil for her seizures and saw positive results. This was about four years before GW Pharmaceuticals’ groundbreaking study that led to the first CBD prescription drug for epilepsy.



Backstory aside, Charlotte’s Web had plenty of time to become an established brand with a loyal following.

Brand Highlights

Charlotte’s Web needs no introduction for CBD enthusiasts. Established in 2011, the brand is one of the most prolific and recognizable hemp CBD vendors.



The company is confident in its products—so much so that it markets itself as “The World’s Most Trusted Hemp Extract.” Although it’s impossible to quantify such a grandiose claim, Charlotte’s Web works hard to be the best CBD available.

Extraction & Purification Method

Charlotte’s Web offers a wide range of products primarily extracted using conventional CO2 purification. The only exception is the brand’s “Original Formula,” which employs ethanol to create the extract.

Type of CBD

Charlotte’s Web’s products are infused with full-spectrum CBD, maximizing the products’ potential benefits. They also carry a CBD oil and CBD gummy made with CBD Isolate for people that want a THC-Free version. However, CBD Isolate contains no other hemp compounds that synergistically enhance the effects.

Brand Reputation

Charlotte’s Web relies heavily on its reputation as the proverbial “ground zero” of therapeutic CBD—although some companies predate them.



But while they have a strong backstory and a strong base of loyal customers, their customer service has stayed the same since we looked at them last year.



Trustpilot users are happy with the products, but customer service is a key area of opportunity. Their rating on the consumer website still remains at 2.1 out of five stars.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Customers can return their products for a refund within 30 days. However, the company will not cover return shipping.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Unfortunately, third-party testing results are nearly inaccessible. To view the documents, customers need the product’s lot number. However, they won’t know their product’s batch until it arrives at their doorstep.



Once the order arrives, we can visit the brand’s batch reports section, type in the corresponding number, and see the results.



Consequently, we can’t look up those documents on the company’s products without seeing the label. Customers won’t be able to vet their options before investing money.



Charlotte’s web tests its products in-house, effectively negating the “third-party” part of the testing process.

Certifications

Charlotte’s Web has ISO certification for its private testing and is a Certified B Corporation.

Pros

Competitive Pricing



Thousands of positive reviews



Been in business since 2011



Certified B Corp



In-house testing facilities are ISO Certified



Massive selection of products formulated for various needs

Cons

Lab reports are not independent



Test results require purchasing to access



Some products use ethanol extraction



Concerns over shipping and other customer service functions

Visit Charlotte’s Web

Honorable Mentions: Other Great CBD Brands

We’ve already covered the 5 best CBD companies of 2024. There are 5 other CBD brands, however, that also deserve mention before we wrap up:

6. Medterra Why Medterra Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024 Medterra is another vendor that deserves an honorable mention. We were pleasantly surprised at their products’ cannabinoid content, as demonstrated in the accessible third-party tests. Brand Highlights Despite scoring lower on our list, Medterra’s products are effective enough to go toe-to-toe with its larger (and sometimes more expensive) competitors. Medterra also offers some excellent resources for CBD fans of all skill levels. Extraction & Purification Method Medterra keeps its extraction process close to the chest (like most other brands). However, we understand this proprietary method is highly effective at removing unwanted plant material and contaminants. Type of CBD In a competitive market, choice can make a huge difference. To that end, clients can purchase isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum products. Brand Reputation Medterra is one of the few CBD brands to break through the small retailer barrier and reach big-box store shelves. Customers can buy Medterra’s products at over 5,000 U.S. retailers, including CVS, Kroger, and Walgreens.



Trustpilot scores for Medterra are 3 out of 5 stars—a slight decline compared to last year’s 3.3. As expected, complaints are primarily focused on customer service issues. Return Policy & Guarantee Medterra offers a 30-day return window on unopened products. Customers are responsible for return shipping. Third-Party Lab Reports Last time we mentioned Medterra, they used Green Scientific Labs for their third-party tests. However, the test results are now marked by ACS Labs.



Even more impressive, a massive history of product tests is available on one page.



In 2024, we pointed out that the results listed no terpenes. We’re unsure if those compounds were destroyed during extraction or if the company doesn’t test for them. Certifications Medterra is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To date, they hold no additional certifications. Pros Affordable prices



Over 5,000 verified reviews



Lab reports are easy to find



Created an “Ultra Broad-Spectrum” CBD line with a robust cannabinoid profile



Offers specially formulated products



In nationwide stores, including major retailers Cons Terpenes are overlooked Visit Medterra

7. Redeem Therapeutics Why Redeem Therapeutics Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024 Redeem Therapeutics was one of many brands that flooded the market in 2018. On the company’s website, we’re met with a catchy and all-encompassing slogan: “Clean CBD for a healthier you.” Redeem’s motto perfectly encapsulates how quality CBD and effective results are mutually inclusive. Today, the vendor offers a massive selection of gummies, oils, topicals, pet products and more. Brand Highlights A first-timer on our list, Redeem Therapeutics has a lot to offer. After looking through their extensive independent reviews, quality products, and competitive prices, it’s surprising that they didn’t appear on our radar sooner. Redeem Therapeutics also deserves credit for its beginner-friendly website. Individuals can shop by benefits, read informational blog posts, or learn the basics in the brand’s “CBD 101” section. Considering how much information (or misinformation) is available, having a vendor that can guide customers through the process instills a tremendous amount of confidence. Extraction & Purification Method According to Redeem Therapeutics, its extracts are made only from hemp flower and purified through “pharmaceutical-grade” CO2 extraction. This option is ideal, since the final product contains no trace solvents. Following extraction, Redeem uses a distillation method to separate different cannabis compounds. This process creates a distillate containing about 90% CBD, along with minor cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and CBC. Type of CBD We’re pleased with Redeem’s extensive product line. Infusions include CBD, THC, delta-8, CBN, and supplement extracts like melatonin. Customers can choose between various CBD must-haves, including gummies, oils, capsules, and pet products. Brand Reputation Despite making their debut on our list, Redeem Therapeutics is one of the most established and reputable brands we’ve seen. They hold an impressive 4.6 out of five stars on TrustPilot, spanning 237 independent customer reviews. The positive feedback keeps coming, with posts only a few days old giving excellent feedback. We even noticed that Redeem Therapeutics offered one customer a free item of their choice to compensate for a shipping delay. Considering shipping is a massive sore spot for many brands we’ve examined, this extra step shows a true commitment to customer satisfaction. Return Policy & Guarantee Speaking of customer satisfaction, Redeem Therapeutics unsurprisingly offers a complete 60-day money-back guarantee. They also cover return shipping. Third-Party Lab Reports Redeem Therapeutics tests its extracts using Cambium Analytica. The lab provides services for a wide range of industries, including cannabis. Cambium also has a host of accreditations, including the FDA, ISO 17025, the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), USDA and two state cannabis regulatory bodies. The lab results are detailed, but laid out in a way that is easy to read and follow. Individuals can access these reports directly on each product page or under the “Learn” drop-down menu. Certifications Redeem Therapeutics claims they adhere to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). This isn’t a certification, but rather a form of self-regulation. cGMP implies the brand produces its extracts using the same standards expected of regulated industries, like food and drugs. Pros CO2 extracted

Impressive brand reputation

60-day money-back guarantee

Decent product variety

THC and delta-8 options available

30% subscriber discount

Excellent value Cons Some products have limited dosage options Visit Redeem Therapeutics 8. KoiCBD Why KoiCBD Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024 Customers looking for a one-stop shop for all things CBD will be happy with Koi. This brand’s products span a massive range of conventional and niche items. They’ve adopted a model similar to CBDfx by providing everything from oils to e-liquids. Brand Highlights Koi CBD’s product offerings have exploded in recent years. Aside from branching into CBN, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids, Koi CBD embraced obscure recreational products. Delta-9 is on the table, but so is THC-P, a natural and highly potent cannabinoid with strong psychotropic effects.



The brand is also the only one on our list to offer psilocybin (“magic mushrooms”), which may have its own unique benefits. Extraction & Purification Method Koi uses a proprietary CO2 extraction process. They don’t elaborate on the specific technique. Type of CBD Koi CBD carries full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products, depending on what type of item customers need. Detailed explanations and ingredient lists are available in each product’s page, facilitating an informed purchase. Brand Reputation It’s hard to find independent reviews about Koi CBD. Aside from the occasional straggler on Reddit or Trustpilot, the brand seems to have little market presence despite its recognition.



Of course, there are thousands of positive reviews on the brand’s website, and the few independent ones were also positive.



However, we feel that Koi may have expanded into areas that are uncharted and possibly dangerous, such as HHC and THC-P. Return Policy & Guarantee Koi CBD’s “risk-free” guarantee gives customers 30 days to return an item. Shipping fees aren’t part of the refund, so the customer is responsible for any return mailing costs. Third-Party Lab Reports Although we have a few minor concerns, third-party lab reports are Koi CBD’s strong suit. Lab results are easy to find in one spot, where customers can search by batch number or product list. These tests are also highly detailed and easy to understand, taking much of the confusion out of careful CBD shopping. Koi also spares no expense with its choice of third-party tester, SDPharmLabs. Although a small operation compared to some of the bigger names, the service provided is ISO and DEA-certified. Koi CBD hasn’t received additional certifications since we last visited them. Pros Set the bar for lab reports



Unparalleled selection of products



Broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate CBD



CO2 extracted



Thousands of satisfied customer reviews (on the website) Cons Almost no independent reviews

Offer some dangerous and unexplored cannabinoids

Sells psychedelics that are less regulated than hemp products Visit KoiCBD 9. Canna River Why Canna River Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024 Canna River recently caught our attention as an underdog with tremendous potential. The company opened its doors in 2018, along with countless competitors. But after reviewing their products, it’s safe to say the brand truly does “live, breathe, and think hemp.” Brand Highlights Quality products start at the source, which is why Canna River only sources its hemp from Oregon farms offering non-GMO crops. However, the brand doesn’t clarify whether these hemp plants are organic or organically grown. We also give Canna River points for product selection. With vapes, topicals, tinctures, gummies and more, there’s no shortage of options to suit everyone’s needs. It’s also worth noting that the brand also offers delta-8 and delta-9 THC, along with more niche products, like HHC. Those interested in trying Canna River will be pleased with the surprisingly affordable prices. Subscribers can also get a better deal with the vendor’s 20% discount. It would be nice if the site had links to learning resources. Beginners benefit from having valuable and accurate information readily available when shopping. Extraction & Purification Method Surprisingly, Canna River never reveals its extraction method. It’s unlikely that the brand would use hydrocarbon extraction, but a substantial minority of manufacturers still employ ethanol. Ideally, Canna River uses CO2 extraction since this method guarantees no trace solvents in the final product. Type of CBD Canna River’s products are full-spectrum and broad-spectrum, depending on the category and specific item. Although Canna also carries delta-8 and delta-9 THC, these comprise a minority of products, indicating that CBD is the brand’s priority. Brand Reputation Online chatter about Canna River is nonexistent on sites like TrustPilot, Reddit or the BBB. But don’t assume a low online presence reflects the brand’s quality. Canna River’s products are excellent, from sourcing to results. Return Policy & Guarantee Canna River stands by its products, offering a 60-day money-back guarantee. Customers also aren’t charged for return shipping. Third-Party Lab Reports Encore Labs is responsible for Canna River’s third-party testing. These analyses are very comprehensive, with pages of results showing cannabinoids, terpenes and possible contaminant levels. However, all of this information is confusing to navigate, since the brand’s COAs are several pages long. Certifications Canna River lists several affiliations, including the National Cannabis Industry Association, the American Society for Microbiology, and the American Council of Independent Laboratories. Pros High-potency

Adheres to cGMP

ISO Certified Lab

Non-GMO

Vegan

20% discount for subscribers

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum Cons No learning resources

No online feedback

Won’t specify its extraction method

Visit Canna River