10 Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024: Honest Reviews & Guide

With thousands of CBD companies on the market, knowing which company is best to buy from is difficult. To find the best CBD oil companies on the market, we devised a specific set of criteria that we applied to each brand we considered. Ultimately, we unanimously concluded Colorado Botanicals as our top pick for the best CBD company in 2024 due to their unsurpassed dedication to certification, compliance, and CBD product quality. Colorado Botanicals is just one of 10 excellent CBD brands we believe deserve your attention this year.
CBD has earned a well-deserved reputation for its potential therapeutic benefits. In addition, it can also be used as part of a general wellness regimen. Whether you’re seeking relief or an extra nutritional boost, the best results come from the right CBD. With a seemingly endless array of brands to choose from, 2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for CBD. As the industry grows, innovation progresses as well. Keeping a close eye on as many promising CBD companies as possible, we used a set of objective benchmarks to narrow down the top brands this year. With an even mix of new challengers and returning champions on our list, let’s take a look at the best CBD brands for 2024—and beyond.
Best CBD Companies Ranked
Let’s start with a brief overview of the brands we chose:
- Colorado Botanicals
- CBDfx
- CBDistillery
- Lazarus Naturals
- Charlotte’s Web
Bonus Reviews of Other Top CBD Brands
We’ll also cover the following five brands in our review:
- Medterra
- Redeem Therapeutics
- Koi CBD
- Canna River
- JustCBD
Which CBD Company Has The Best CBD Oil in 2024?
Leveraging our own expertise and calling upon the insight of industry experts, we determined the value that each brand in our list provides by thoroughly evaluating the following factors:
1. Brand Reputation & Credibility
To evaluate each brand, we considered factors like:
- What (if any) quality assurance measures do they take?
- Are they certified by the ISO or FDA?
- Is the vendor’s website seamless and intuitive?
- Does the company offer written resources like blogs or detailed FAQ?
- How do customers rate their experiences?
2. Hemp Source
Although it’s not a dealbreaker, we prefer brands offering certified organic or organically grown hemp. When searching for the best CBD brand, we also appreciate additional highlights, such as being U.S. Hemp Authority certified.
3. Extraction & Purification Method
Trace solvents are always a concern, especially in an unregulated industry. The best guarantee against such contaminants is CO2 extraction, which won’t contaminate the final product like butane or ethanol.
4. Third-Party Lab Reports
We demand that all the vendors on our list perform tests through third-party labs. Without documented proof, customers can’t make informed decisions about critical points like:
- Cannabinoid and terpene content
- Solvent traces (if any)
- Microbes
- Fungi
- Heavy metals
- Chemical pesticides or fertilizers
We also briefly vetted the labs performing third-party analysis, with in-house tests receiving a lower score due to credibility concerns. The tests prove safety, purity, accurate labeling, and reliability. They prove that product manufacturers addressed safety, accurate labeling, and purity issues.
5. Customer Service
A CBD brand won’t succeed if it can’t properly serve and retain customers. We consider the vendor’s reputation among existing clients to ensure integrity and reliability.
Other Factors
In addition to the five main categories listed above, we also dug a bit deeper into our top five brands, investigating criteria like:
- Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.
- Refund policy and guarantee
- Price per milligram of CBD
- Identity of testing labs and their accreditation
- Brand values, ethics, and social responsibility
- Discount programs
- Unsupported health claims
Observer’s Best CBD Companies: In-Depth Reviews
First, let’s look at the five top brands that stood out among the rest. But don’t worry. We also have some honorable mentions with great CBD products that didn’t quite reach our top five.
1. Colorado Botanicals – Best All-Around & Highest Quality
Why Colorado Botanicals Is the Best CBD Company to Buy From in 2024
After carefully reviewing many CBD companies and their strong points, we again see that Colorado Botanicals offers the best CBD oil in terms of quality, transparency, value and more.
Thanks to the company’s careful testing and proprietary next-generation manufacturing methods, Colorado Botanicals continues to deliver top-tier CBD products that are second to none.
Brand Highlights
Colorado Botanicals is our top CBD company choice for several important reasons. They offer a good variety of CBD and other cannabinoid products, including CBG, CBN, a unique “Herba” category with minor cannabinoids and herbal infusions.
The brand has many proud certifications, such as ISO 9001, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), and an FDA-registered facility that requires annual random audits.
Colorado Botanicals also uses a unique extraction process (which we’ll cover shortly) to create the best full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD extracts we’ve come across. As expected, they follow their production process with in-house and third-party testing to check for contaminants and verify that the cannabinoid and terpene contents match the labels.
Couple all those benefits with a 60-day, risk-free return policy, and it’s no surprise that the company has a significant score of 4.9 out of 5 stars across over 300 reviews on Trustpilot and over 3,500 reviews on its website.
The perfect blend of world-class customer service and product satisfaction makes Colorado Botanicals a formidable competitor in the CBD market and earns them a well-deserved place on our best CBD company list.
- Been in business since 2017
- Unmatched and proprietary purification process
- Unique ability to retain terpenes and flavonoids naturally
- Over 3,500 fantastic customer reviews and 4.8 stars on Trustpilot
- 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee
- Detailed third-party lab test results
- Fast and extremely helpful customer support team
Extraction & Purification Method
Colorado Botanicals sets itself apart with its unique CBD extraction and purification process. First, employing clean CO2 extraction followed by purification using separation technology allows them to retain more minor cannabinoids and terpenes.
Reducing the temperature protects delicate terpenes and other cannabis compounds. Colorado Botanicals understands these and other plant components’ pivotal role in a truly high-quality therapeutic experience. However, CO2 extraction isn’t the only way this brand spares no expense.
When it comes to creating THC-free extracts, it’s a difficult process. Most CBD brands use THC degradation, where they apply extreme heat to evaporate THC. Unfortunately, other therapeutic components will become collateral damage in the process.
To counter this problem, Colorado Botanicals uses separation technology commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry that achieves the same goal without damaging other vital cannabis compounds. The downside of this process is the extensive costs and specific engineering background required.
Type of CBD
This CBD brand carries broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD, giving customers a whole-plant experience with THC-free options.
Thanks to the brand’s advanced distillation and low-temperature CO2 extraction techniques, each product carries a robust array of cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDV, CBE, CBT, CBL and terpenes. These are critical in facilitating the “entourage effect,” which is believed to be a synergistic relationship between cannabinoids and terpenes that improves a cannabis product’s overall wellness benefits.
Focus on Terpenes
We’ve mentioned terpenes multiple times, but why are they crucial, especially in our review?
The high presence of these critical plant compounds gives Colorado Botanicals a competitive and therapeutic edge over rival CBD companies. While most vendors now offer broad or full-spectrum products, there’s a fundamental difference between “Brand X” and Colorado Botanicals.
Through a secret low-temperature CO2 extraction process, Colorado Botanicals retains natural cannabis terpenes that are otherwise lost using a standard CO2 method and distillation. This technique means Colorado Botanicals doesn’t artificially add botanical terpenes to its products. It’s impossible to get more “whole plant” than that.
Terpenes & the Entourage Effect
Scientists believe terpenes may contribute to the entourage effect, a theorized form of Cannabis sativa synergy that may occur when cannabinoids and terpenes are used together.
Initially believed to apply only to interactions between cannabinoids, researchers have recognized that terpenes also play a role in the entourage effect. CBD products that contain terpenes may be more effective or provide added benefits.
Individual Effects of Terpenes
In addition to potentially contributing to the entourage effect, terpenes also have individual benefits. Found in many other plants aside from Cannabis sativa, terpenes have been studied for decades for their potential beneficial effects.
Here’s some information on common hemp terpenes and the potential benefits they might bring to the table:
Beta-Caryophyllene – Beta-caryophyllene is one of the only terpenes that acts like a cannabinoid. It stimulates the nervous system’s CB2 receptors, which modulate inflammation. Unlike CB1 receptors, CB2 receptors do not cause intoxication. However, these neuroreceptors have dozens of potential beneficial effects aside from their observed impact on inflammation.
Humulene – Like most terpenes, humulene has been studied for its potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Humulene is also one of a few terpenes researched for their potential antimicrobial benefits.
Linalool – Along with humulene, linalool has been studied for its potential antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits. This terpene is found in lavender as well as hemp.
Bisabolol – A rare terpene, bisabolol has been studied for its potential ability to reduce skin inflammation, and the antimicrobial potential of this terpene has also been researched.
Terpene Lab Tests
Since testing for terpenes is an added service and most CBD products don’t contain terpenes, most CBD brands don’t bother to test for terpenes. Colorado Botanicals, on the other hand, ensures that their third-party lab tests contain detailed terpene information to back up their claims.
Price Per Milligram of CBD
The cost per milligram of Colorado Botanicals CBD tincture decreases with higher dosages, making it better to buy a more potent product—assuming you need it.
For example, their 300mg bottle costs $29.99. At 30mL per unit, the cost per milligram is $0.10. Meanwhile, their $109.99 1,500mg option costs about $0.073 per milligram.
However, the 3,000mg product (their most potent option) retails for $199.99, a price tag of only $0.066/mg.
How do these prices compare to the competition? Colorado Botanicals offers surprisingly good value, and their CBD products are still competitively priced.
Return Policy & Guarantee
Colorado Botanicals has an excellent return policy. They’re so confident that customers will love their products that they offer a 60-day, no-questions-asked guarantee.
Returns are seamless, with Colorado Botanicals covering the shipping with a prepaid label—a courtesy most brands don’t offer.
3rd-Party Lab Reports
Colorado Botanicals’ third-party tests are easy to find on their Lab Reports page. We appreciate how comprehensive and transparent the reports are.
The vendor tests their products at ACS and SC Labs—two highly reputable ISO-accredited test providers in the United States. They reliably and accurately generate detailed information on each product’s cannabinoid, terpene, and contaminant concentrations.
Certifications
Colorado Botanicals’s production facility has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001:2015 certification, requiring stringent oversight from seed to final product and yearly audits.
Additionally, their facility is FDA-registered and licensed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
Pros
- Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum (THC-Free) options
- Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 Certified
- FDA-Registered Facility
- Comprehensive lab reports
- Amazing customer support service and a knowledgeable team
- Advanced extraction and purification process, producing more potent extracts
- Competitively priced
Cons
- May not fit everyone’s budget
- Limited oil flavor options
2. CBDfx
Why CBDfx Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024
CBDfx opened its doors in 2014, during the dawn of mainstream CBD, when there was little scientific evidence on the efficacy of cannabidiol. Despite skepticism from healthcare professionals (partially due to a flurry of unsubstantiated claims), the brand persevered and became a leader in CBD manufacturing and sales.
Once clinical data started supporting the benefits of CBD and honest feedback became more common, CBDfx was in a prime position to take the market by storm.
In the end, CBDfx successfully created high-quality hemp CBD extracts that stood the test of time, unlike many of its competitors.
Brand Highlights
We have to give credit to CBDfx for its substantial online presence. Their broad range of CBD gummies, tinctures, vape liquids, and other products garnered a devoted fan base.
CBDfx also gets points for its commitment to education, as evidenced by its blog. Customers can read various CBD and cannabis-related posts that are engaging and easy to understand.
We’ve also noticed a significant expansion in the brand’s product line. Aside from cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBC, buyers have a robust choice of delta-9 THC-infused products. Arguably, the brand is starting to shift its focus from non-intoxicating cannabinoids into the more recreational realm of delta-9.
Extraction & Purification Method
Although CBDfx’s hemp isn’t grown in-house, the company claims that its extracts come from “expertly selected” hemp.
It’s unclear what they mean, which we admit does raise an eyebrow. However, the quality of this top CBD brand’s products indicates that their plant selection process is spot-on.
Like most cannabis-derived supplement vendors, CBDfx relies on the CO2 technique popularized for its solventless nature. The CO2 naturally filters out from the final product, leaving no solvent traces behind.
This difference starkly contrasts older—and cheaper—methods, like ethanol or butane.
Type of CBD
CBDfx offers broad and full-spectrum CBD tinctures, broad-spectrum gummies, and inhalable isolate products, like e-liquids for electronic cigarettes. Although CBD isolate isn’t ideal from a therapeutic standpoint, we appreciate that they use it for flavor-heavy products, like vapes and e-juice.
As one of the largest CBD companies currently on the market, it’s no surprise that CBDfx has a wide selection of products sourced from every CBD type available.
Brand Reputation
CBDfx is arguably a household name among hemp-derived supplement vendors, considering the company’s massive selection of products. Individuals have rapidly come to rely on it. Yet despite its excellent reputation and pricing, CBDfx’s rating on Trustpilot hasn’t budged since 2023, sitting at 2.4/5 stars.
However, the issues are almost universally about orders and shipping, while reviews on product quality remain overwhelmingly positive. Nonetheless, we believe this vendor will step up its customer service game.
Return Policy & Guarantee
CBDfx has a fair return policy in line with most of the CBD market. Customers can return “reasonably unused” or sealed products within 60 days. But considering the mixed reviews on customer service, successfully returning a CBDfx product is reportedly a bit of a hassle for some customers and a smooth experience for others.
Third-Party Lab Reports
CBDfx confirms the potency and safety of its products through third-party lab tests, and we appreciate how accessible the reports are. Simply click the “Lab Test” tab on the brand’s website. Potential customers can see the extensive list of lab reports from SC Labs, the same test provider trusted by Colorado Botanicals—our best CBD brand.
Certifications
CBDfx says to follow good manufacturing practices (GMP) in an accredited ISO 17025 lab. To date, the CBD brand has no notable certifications.
Pros
- Been in business since 2014
- Effective CBD products
- Significant history and market share
- CO2-extracted
- Lower cost than many competitors
- Third-party tested
- Test results are easily accessible
Cons
- All CBD tinctures contain additional cannabinoids, with no plain CBD option
- Trying to appeal to a broad consumer base rather than a small niche
3. CBDistillery
Why CBDistillery Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024
CBDistillery was one of the first companies we followed when CBD isolate was the industry standard. Since then, they’ve maintained a steady and respectable presence in the CBD market.
Brand Highlights
CBDistillery opened its doors in 2016. Established by a group of Colorado hemp enthusiasts, the vendor continues to carve a name for itself within the industry.
The company appears to have remained on course with the same sleek, easy-to-navigate website and helpful information for new customers.
The changes we noticed were an expansion into delta-9 THC products and a larger selection of formulated options with minor cannabinoids.
Extraction & Purification Method
CBDistillery’s process is twofold. First, they use clean CO2 extraction, leaving no trace solvents. Next, the extract undergoes a proprietary steam distillation process that helps produce solid distillates and isolates.
Type of CBD
In addition to a large selection, CBDistillery sells broad-spectrum, isolate, or full-spectrum products.
However, the choice can overwhelm CBD newcomers. We recommend customers select the “Learn More” tab on their homepage. There, we found “CBD 101,” a user guide, FAQ, blog, and even a podcast.
Brand Reputation
Like many similar establishments, CBDistillery started as a small CBD brand. However, by 2017, they had become an independent distributor of pharmaceutical-quality isolate.
On its website, the brand claims to have 44,000 verified reviews. However, they provide no link. Independent reviews on sites like TrustPilot or Reddit are sparse.
While CBDistillery has room for improvement, we didn’t notice any red flags that disqualified them from a place on our list.
Return Policy & Guarantee
CBDistillery takes home the gold for its impressive return policy. They’re so confident you’ll love their CBD products that customers can get a refund within 60 days. Best of all, they don’t have to return the original item. Such a generous return policy makes purchasing from CBDistillery truly “risk-free.”
Third-Party Lab Reports
Finding third-party lab reports on CBDistillery’s website is more seamless than in previous years – a tip of the hat to them. The link above allows customers to type in their product’s batch ID, similar to Charlotte’s Web’s system.
However, unlike its counterpart, CBDistillery also links lab reports to every product’s page. Despite this improvement, we notice the test results are old, dating as far back as 2022. We’re not sure if this is an oversight or whether they stopped testing through their usual ACS Laboratories or some other third party.
Certifications
CBDistillery has been certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. They’re also a member of the U.S. Hemp Round Table and National Hemp Association.
Pros
- They founded and launched the company in 2016
- Their customers love their products
- Established and rapidly-expanding brand
- Plenty of selection
- Fairly priced
- Several educational resources
Cons
- Getting a refund is a tedious and drawn-out process
4. Lazarus Naturals
Why Lazarus Naturals Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024
Many brands rely heavily on image as part of their marketing and identity. Lazarus Naturals is no exception.
With a strong focus on natural and sustainable farming, Lazarus Naturals is a simple yet influential business that is passionate about the best organic products.
It doesn’t surprise us that Lazarus garnered a loyal following of repeat customers.
Brand Highlights
Lazarus Naturals deserves credit for its massive selection of isolate and full-spectrum organic products.
With so many products to choose from, though, it can be overwhelming to new users. Fortunately, Lazarus Naturals understands this, offering a treasure trove of educational content. Visitors can check out the site’s “Learning Center” for basic CBD information, while the company’s blog offers a variety of exciting and relevant discussions.
In a move above and beyond anything we’ve seen, Lazarus also provides links to more advanced content, like white papers, for those who want to expand their CBD knowledge further.
Critical topics like CBD safety and side effects are just a few pieces of valuable information customers will find at their fingertips.
Extraction & Purification Method
CO2 extraction and purification is typically the gold standard, as displayed by the best CBD brand on our list.
However, Lazarus Naturals uses a proprietary method involving ethanol extraction followed by steam distillation. Our stance on clean CO2 extraction as the superior method remains the same. However, proper third-party tests can minimize the risk of trace solvents in the final product, which Lazarus has proved safe and effective.
Type of CBD
This brand sells multiple products containing both full-spectrum CBD and CBD isolate. Countless CBD brands now offer CBD tinctures, but Lazarus Naturals has expanded into oils and edibles containing—or made exclusively with—compounds like CBG and CBN.
Brand Reputation
Lazarus Naturals has mixed reviews on TrustPilot, carrying a score of 3.7/5. Still, 75% of those reviews are five-star, with many customers praising Lazarus for its assistance program. Veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups receive 60% off. This is the most generous assistance program we’ve seen so far.
The brand is also active in its community, giving back through charitable donations. This selfless behavior is a notable reason the company sits so high on our list.
Nonetheless, Lazarus Naturals could be considered a “budget” brand, where they must balance quality and affordability. This means their quality isn’t up to par with our higher contenders, but still enough to gain our seal of approval.
Return Policy & Guarantee
Lazarus Naturals puts customers first with our list’s most generous return policy. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, customers can return an opened or unopened product for a full refund.
Third-Party Lab Reports
Lazarus Naturals posts the third-party results on every batch. Using the simple drop-down menu on their website, customers can easily navigate to the Lazarus Naturals lab reports.
Columbia Laboratories is an Oregon-based company that conducts third-party tests for Lazarus Naturals. A member of the esteemed Tentamus Group as of 2014, the lab boasts an ISO certification. While small in itself, it has been a member of the Tentamus Group since 2014, providing accountability. This lab is ISO-certified and also boasts various other accreditations.
Certifications
Aside from being certified organic, Lazarus Naturals has a 40,000 square-foot production facility, which is cGMP certified.
Pros
- 20% off the first order
- Assistance programs for veterans, individuals with disabilities and low-income households
- Environmentally conscious
- Test results are easy to find
- 90-Day Return Policy
- Highly affordable
Cons
- Extraction process involves ethanol
- Website can be confusing to navigate at first
5. Charlotte’s Web
Why Charlotte’s Web Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024
Charlotte’s Web gets its name from Charlotte Figi, a small child with rare childhood epilepsy who sought the company’s oil for her seizures and saw positive results. This was about four years before GW Pharmaceuticals’ groundbreaking study that led to the first CBD prescription drug for epilepsy.
Backstory aside, Charlotte’s Web had plenty of time to become an established brand with a loyal following.
Brand Highlights
Charlotte’s Web needs no introduction for CBD enthusiasts. Established in 2011, the brand is one of the most prolific and recognizable hemp CBD vendors.
The company is confident in its products—so much so that it markets itself as “The World’s Most Trusted Hemp Extract.” Although it’s impossible to quantify such a grandiose claim, Charlotte’s Web works hard to be the best CBD available.
Extraction & Purification Method
Charlotte’s Web offers a wide range of products primarily extracted using conventional CO2 purification. The only exception is the brand’s “Original Formula,” which employs ethanol to create the extract.
Type of CBD
Charlotte’s Web’s products are infused with full-spectrum CBD, maximizing the products’ potential benefits. They also carry a CBD oil and CBD gummy made with CBD Isolate for people that want a THC-Free version. However, CBD Isolate contains no other hemp compounds that synergistically enhance the effects.
Brand Reputation
Charlotte’s Web relies heavily on its reputation as the proverbial “ground zero” of therapeutic CBD—although some companies predate them.
But while they have a strong backstory and a strong base of loyal customers, their customer service has stayed the same since we looked at them last year.
Trustpilot users are happy with the products, but customer service is a key area of opportunity. Their rating on the consumer website still remains at 2.1 out of five stars.
Return Policy & Guarantee
Customers can return their products for a refund within 30 days. However, the company will not cover return shipping.
Third-Party Lab Reports
Unfortunately, third-party testing results are nearly inaccessible. To view the documents, customers need the product’s lot number. However, they won’t know their product’s batch until it arrives at their doorstep.
Once the order arrives, we can visit the brand’s batch reports section, type in the corresponding number, and see the results.
Consequently, we can’t look up those documents on the company’s products without seeing the label. Customers won’t be able to vet their options before investing money.
Charlotte’s web tests its products in-house, effectively negating the “third-party” part of the testing process.
Certifications
Charlotte’s Web has ISO certification for its private testing and is a Certified B Corporation.
Pros
- Competitive Pricing
- Thousands of positive reviews
- Been in business since 2011
- Certified B Corp
- In-house testing facilities are ISO Certified
- Massive selection of products formulated for various needs
Cons
- Lab reports are not independent
- Test results require purchasing to access
- Some products use ethanol extraction
- Concerns over shipping and other customer service functions
Honorable Mentions: Other Great CBD Brands
We’ve already covered the 5 best CBD companies of 2024. There are 5 other CBD brands, however, that also deserve mention before we wrap up:
6. Medterra
Why Medterra Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024
Medterra is another vendor that deserves an honorable mention. We were pleasantly surprised at their products’ cannabinoid content, as demonstrated in the accessible third-party tests.
Brand Highlights
Despite scoring lower on our list, Medterra’s products are effective enough to go toe-to-toe with its larger (and sometimes more expensive) competitors. Medterra also offers some excellent resources for CBD fans of all skill levels.
Extraction & Purification Method
Medterra keeps its extraction process close to the chest (like most other brands). However, we understand this proprietary method is highly effective at removing unwanted plant material and contaminants.
Type of CBD
In a competitive market, choice can make a huge difference. To that end, clients can purchase isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum products.
Brand Reputation
Medterra is one of the few CBD brands to break through the small retailer barrier and reach big-box store shelves. Customers can buy Medterra’s products at over 5,000 U.S. retailers, including CVS, Kroger, and Walgreens.
Trustpilot scores for Medterra are 3 out of 5 stars—a slight decline compared to last year’s 3.3. As expected, complaints are primarily focused on customer service issues.
Return Policy & Guarantee
Medterra offers a 30-day return window on unopened products. Customers are responsible for return shipping.
Third-Party Lab Reports
Last time we mentioned Medterra, they used Green Scientific Labs for their third-party tests. However, the test results are now marked by ACS Labs.
Even more impressive, a massive history of product tests is available on one page.
In 2024, we pointed out that the results listed no terpenes. We’re unsure if those compounds were destroyed during extraction or if the company doesn’t test for them.
Certifications
Medterra is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To date, they hold no additional certifications.
Pros
- Affordable prices
- Over 5,000 verified reviews
- Lab reports are easy to find
- Created an “Ultra Broad-Spectrum” CBD line with a robust cannabinoid profile
- Offers specially formulated products
- In nationwide stores, including major retailers
Cons
- Terpenes are overlooked
7. Redeem Therapeutics
Why Redeem Therapeutics Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024
Redeem Therapeutics was one of many brands that flooded the market in 2018. On the company’s website, we’re met with a catchy and all-encompassing slogan: “Clean CBD for a healthier you.” Redeem’s motto perfectly encapsulates how quality CBD and effective results are mutually inclusive. Today, the vendor offers a massive selection of gummies, oils, topicals, pet products and more.
Brand Highlights
A first-timer on our list, Redeem Therapeutics has a lot to offer. After looking through their extensive independent reviews, quality products, and competitive prices, it’s surprising that they didn’t appear on our radar sooner. Redeem Therapeutics also deserves credit for its beginner-friendly website. Individuals can shop by benefits, read informational blog posts, or learn the basics in the brand’s “CBD 101” section. Considering how much information (or misinformation) is available, having a vendor that can guide customers through the process instills a tremendous amount of confidence.
Extraction & Purification Method
According to Redeem Therapeutics, its extracts are made only from hemp flower and purified through “pharmaceutical-grade” CO2 extraction. This option is ideal, since the final product contains no trace solvents. Following extraction, Redeem uses a distillation method to separate different cannabis compounds. This process creates a distillate containing about 90% CBD, along with minor cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and CBC.
Type of CBD
We’re pleased with Redeem’s extensive product line. Infusions include CBD, THC, delta-8, CBN, and supplement extracts like melatonin. Customers can choose between various CBD must-haves, including gummies, oils, capsules, and pet products.
Brand Reputation
Despite making their debut on our list, Redeem Therapeutics is one of the most established and reputable brands we’ve seen. They hold an impressive 4.6 out of five stars on TrustPilot, spanning 237 independent customer reviews. The positive feedback keeps coming, with posts only a few days old giving excellent feedback. We even noticed that Redeem Therapeutics offered one customer a free item of their choice to compensate for a shipping delay. Considering shipping is a massive sore spot for many brands we’ve examined, this extra step shows a true commitment to customer satisfaction.
Return Policy & Guarantee
Speaking of customer satisfaction, Redeem Therapeutics unsurprisingly offers a complete 60-day money-back guarantee. They also cover return shipping.
Third-Party Lab Reports
Redeem Therapeutics tests its extracts using Cambium Analytica. The lab provides services for a wide range of industries, including cannabis. Cambium also has a host of accreditations, including the FDA, ISO 17025, the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), USDA and two state cannabis regulatory bodies. The lab results are detailed, but laid out in a way that is easy to read and follow. Individuals can access these reports directly on each product page or under the “Learn” drop-down menu.
Certifications
Redeem Therapeutics claims they adhere to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). This isn’t a certification, but rather a form of self-regulation. cGMP implies the brand produces its extracts using the same standards expected of regulated industries, like food and drugs.
Pros
- CO2 extracted
- Impressive brand reputation
- 60-day money-back guarantee
- Decent product variety
- THC and delta-8 options available
- 30% subscriber discount
- Excellent value
Cons
- Some products have limited dosage options
8. KoiCBD
Why KoiCBD Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024
Customers looking for a one-stop shop for all things CBD will be happy with Koi. This brand’s products span a massive range of conventional and niche items. They’ve adopted a model similar to CBDfx by providing everything from oils to e-liquids.
Brand Highlights
Koi CBD’s product offerings have exploded in recent years. Aside from branching into CBN, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids, Koi CBD embraced obscure recreational products. Delta-9 is on the table, but so is THC-P, a natural and highly potent cannabinoid with strong psychotropic effects.
The brand is also the only one on our list to offer psilocybin (“magic mushrooms”), which may have its own unique benefits.
Extraction & Purification Method
Koi uses a proprietary CO2 extraction process. They don’t elaborate on the specific technique.
Type of CBD
Koi CBD carries full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products, depending on what type of item customers need. Detailed explanations and ingredient lists are available in each product’s page, facilitating an informed purchase.
Brand Reputation
It’s hard to find independent reviews about Koi CBD. Aside from the occasional straggler on Reddit or Trustpilot, the brand seems to have little market presence despite its recognition.
Of course, there are thousands of positive reviews on the brand’s website, and the few independent ones were also positive.
However, we feel that Koi may have expanded into areas that are uncharted and possibly dangerous, such as HHC and THC-P.
Return Policy & Guarantee
Koi CBD’s “risk-free” guarantee gives customers 30 days to return an item. Shipping fees aren’t part of the refund, so the customer is responsible for any return mailing costs.
Third-Party Lab Reports
Although we have a few minor concerns, third-party lab reports are Koi CBD’s strong suit.
Lab results are easy to find in one spot, where customers can search by batch number or product list. These tests are also highly detailed and easy to understand, taking much of the confusion out of careful CBD shopping.
Koi also spares no expense with its choice of third-party tester, SDPharmLabs. Although a small operation compared to some of the bigger names, the service provided is ISO and DEA-certified.
Koi CBD hasn’t received additional certifications since we last visited them.
Pros
- Set the bar for lab reports
- Unparalleled selection of products
- Broad-spectrum, full-spectrum, and isolate CBD
- CO2 extracted
- Thousands of satisfied customer reviews (on the website)
Cons
- Almost no independent reviews
- Offer some dangerous and unexplored cannabinoids
- Sells psychedelics that are less regulated than hemp products
9. Canna River
Why Canna River Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024
Canna River recently caught our attention as an underdog with tremendous potential. The company opened its doors in 2018, along with countless competitors. But after reviewing their products, it’s safe to say the brand truly does “live, breathe, and think hemp.”
Brand Highlights
Quality products start at the source, which is why Canna River only sources its hemp from Oregon farms offering non-GMO crops. However, the brand doesn’t clarify whether these hemp plants are organic or organically grown. We also give Canna River points for product selection. With vapes, topicals, tinctures, gummies and more, there’s no shortage of options to suit everyone’s needs. It’s also worth noting that the brand also offers delta-8 and delta-9 THC, along with more niche products, like HHC.
Those interested in trying Canna River will be pleased with the surprisingly affordable prices. Subscribers can also get a better deal with the vendor’s 20% discount. It would be nice if the site had links to learning resources. Beginners benefit from having valuable and accurate information readily available when shopping.
Extraction & Purification Method
Surprisingly, Canna River never reveals its extraction method. It’s unlikely that the brand would use hydrocarbon extraction, but a substantial minority of manufacturers still employ ethanol. Ideally, Canna River uses CO2 extraction since this method guarantees no trace solvents in the final product.
Type of CBD
Canna River’s products are full-spectrum and broad-spectrum, depending on the category and specific item. Although Canna also carries delta-8 and delta-9 THC, these comprise a minority of products, indicating that CBD is the brand’s priority.
Brand Reputation
Online chatter about Canna River is nonexistent on sites like TrustPilot, Reddit or the BBB. But don’t assume a low online presence reflects the brand’s quality. Canna River’s products are excellent, from sourcing to results.
Return Policy & Guarantee
Canna River stands by its products, offering a 60-day money-back guarantee. Customers also aren’t charged for return shipping.
Third-Party Lab Reports
Encore Labs is responsible for Canna River’s third-party testing. These analyses are very comprehensive, with pages of results showing cannabinoids, terpenes and possible contaminant levels. However, all of this information is confusing to navigate, since the brand’s COAs are several pages long.
Certifications
Canna River lists several affiliations, including the National Cannabis Industry Association, the American Society for Microbiology, and the American Council of Independent Laboratories.
Pros
- High-potency
- Adheres to cGMP
- ISO Certified Lab
- Non-GMO
- Vegan
- 20% discount for subscribers
- Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum
Cons
- No learning resources
- No online feedback
- Won’t specify its extraction method
10. JustCBD
Why JustCBD Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2024
Don’t let the name fool you. JustCBD is far from “just” CBD. Established in 2017 by Hussein Rakin, the brand exploded over the years. Today, they offer a massive selection of cannabis-derived products, including edibles, vape cartridges, honey sticks, bath bombs, creams, oils and even THC options. Having such a wide range of items to choose from shows that JustCBD took an all-encompassing approach in their marketing. They’re an example of a “one-stop shop,” similar to brands like CBDfx
Brand Highlights
JustCBD says they have “the highest quality CBD products on the market,” a bold statement that’s hard to prove. However, they clearly stand by what they make. Even though such a sweeping claim raises our eyebrows, their manufacturing and purification practices are on the right track. The brand’s products are processed in a cGMP-certified facility using organic and non-GMO hemp. This means there are no chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides.
Considering the care, effort, and quality ingredients, it’s a pleasant surprise to see how inexpensive JustCBD’s products are. If that isn’t good enough, subscribers can save 30% on every order, making these products affordable. Thrifty customers looking for a deal should look no further than JustCBD. We also appreciate the detailed dosing guide available on the brand’s website. Although CBD dosing isn’t as precise as the instructions imply, it offers a springboard for first-time users.
Their blog is also filled with useful information about CBD and CBD products, giving buyers plenty of resources to make informed decisions. However, they sometimes use sources like Wikipedia, which isn’t good for credibility. On the other hand, JustCBD’s content is supposedly reviewed by a licensed healthcare professional.
Extraction & Purification Method
JustCBD employs CO2 extraction for their full-spectrum CBD oils. However, they also carry tinctures extracted with alcohol (ethanol). Ethanol can leave trace solvents, but it’s cheaper than conventional CO2.
Type of CBD
Just CBD sells full-spectrum CBD oil tinctures (8.3 – 83.3 mg/mL), but their other tinctures (18.3 – 83.3 mg/mL) are made from isolate. The isolates are slightly cheaper, but customers trade savings for the inferior performance of pure CBD with no additional compounds.
Brand Reputation
Despite hitting $76 million in sales by 2021, JustCBD’s online presence is limited. Nonetheless, JustCBD received good feedback on TrustPilot for product quality and primarily positive reviews for customer service. Customer service is fairly responsive by e-mail, but clients can also contact the company by phone.
Return Policy & Guarantee
JustCBD provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. Customers can return opened or unopened products at no cost to them.
Third-Party Lab Reports
JustCBD uses Kaycha Labs for its third-party analyses. The company is a cannabis-focused testing service approved by various regulatory bodies, including the FDA. Test results are available on the website. Customers can search by product or using the batch or lot number found on their packaging.
Pros
- Member of the Florida Hemp Council since 2020
- U.S Hemp Authority Certified
- 30% off for subscribers
- Organic
- CO2 extracted (full-spectrum)
- Excellent value
- High potency
- Third-party tested
Cons
- THC-free products are made with isolate
- Ethanol extraction is used for isolate tinctures
How We Chose the Best CBD Brands of 2024
With no approved nonprescription CBD products on the market, it’s up to consumers to determine which products are safe: with the help of our expertise here at Observer. We’ve already provided some basic information on how we chose the criteria used to grade each of the brands we examined. In the following section, we’ll go into a bit more detail regarding how we came across and ended up choosing the winners on our list. Let’s examine the various methods we used to find out which CBD brands offer the best products in the industry:
Customer Reviews
In the world of CBD, we’ve come across almost ludicrously arrogant marketing material and health claims that couldn’t possibly be true. That’s how we learned that sometimes, you need to take a look at reviews from actual customers to determine the quality of a CBD product. We’ll be honest, however, not even customer reviews are perfect.
Selective Reviewing
Unlike eCommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, which are managed by third parties, CBD brands operate their own eCommerce websites. As a result, they’re able to remove reviews they don’t like. Therefore, it’s usually impossible to see the most scathing remarks dissatisfied customers have made about CBD brands. It’s still worth it to look at reviews, however, to observe a few critical factors:
• The overall number of reviews a CBD product has received
• Common themes listed in reviews
• How reviews compare between brands
Expert Testimony
We’ve developed considerable in-house expertise when it comes to vetting CBD brands. At the same time, we know enough to know that we don’t know everything, which is why we used outside sources to back up some of our research. To select the best CBD on the market today, we consulted with veteran consumers, popular CBD reviewers, and medical doctors. In some cases, we also took what brands had to say about themselves into account.
Original Research
We primarily determined which brands were worth our time by relying on our own research. Having determined a few essential criteria that separate good CBD from bad, we did original research and later parsed out our results into the more detailed criteria we’ve listed for each brand we reviewed.
Website Experience
You can learn a lot about a CBD brand within the first three seconds of navigating to its website. These days, there’s no excuse for a website to take longer than three seconds to load. If a CBD website took longer than three seconds to load fully, we moved on. Any brand worth our time proved itself capable of investing enough capital in web design to produce a fast-loading website.
- Clutter – If a CBD website was cluttered, visually confusing, or looked like it had been designed in 2004, we moved on immediately.
- Content – A few spelling or grammatical errors here or there are to be expected. CBD entrepreneurs usually aren’t professional writers, after all. If the content on a website was offensively bad, however, or if it contained blatant claims (CBD cures ALL cancer!!!), we knew we weren’t dealing with a reputable company.
- Mobile-Responsiveness – Wow, this website looks great! Now, load it on your mobile device.
If elements overlap, it’s hard to find the menu, or images are too big, that site that looked so beautiful on a desktop isn’t properly mobile-responsive. Considering the fact that more than 50% of eCommerce sales are now completed on mobile devices, mobile optimization is no longer optional.
Brand Responsiveness
We already talked about each brand’s customer support in our reviews. Brand responsiveness, however, is slightly more complex than simply how quickly a brand responds to emails.
- How developed is this brand’s social media presence?
- How easy is it to contact that brand?
- Does this brand offer its email or just a contact form?
These are examples of the questions we asked to determine each brand’s overall responsiveness.
Transparency
CBD companies have learned that they have to provide test results and other detailed product information if they want to succeed. How easy they make it to find this information, however, is up to each brand. We preferred companies that went out of their way to provide as much information as possible on their products and manufacturing processes. We avoided companies that made you work to learn what you needed to learn about their products’ quality and reliability.
Value
Value is more complex than simply how much each mg of CBD in your tincture costs. If a brand offers a cheap product, for instance, but makes customer service and returns impossible, for instance, it doesn’t actually provide high value. This was perhaps the most important factor we considered as we assembled the 10 best CBD companies. By evaluating dozens of different variables, we did our best to select the best overall value companies.
What You Should Know About CBD in 2024
Even though you’re now familiar with the 10 best CBD companies on the market, there’s still so much to learn about this non-intoxicating cannabinoid and what it has to offer. In this section, we’ll provide more information on what CBD does and how to use CBD for a wide range of purposes:
What is CBD?
CBD is short for “cannabidiol,” the most abundant active compound found in hemp. CBD is just one of the 100+ cannabinoids found in hemp. Here are some quick facts about CBD:
- Isolated in 1940
- Non-addictive
- It does not produce a “high”
- Can cause side effects such as dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue
- Works by interacting with multiple receptors in the human body
- Can interact with other medications since it is processed by the CYP450 enzyme
How Does CBD Work?
According to a recent op-ed published in Cannabis Science and Technology, CBD may interact with your body in more than 20 distinct ways. However, scientists have recognized that the most important effects of CBD take place at two specific neuroreceptors. For instance, researchers have closely researched the activity of CBD at the 5-HT1A receptor, which is the body’s most abundant serotonin receptor. Serotonin is responsible for dozens of critical bodily processes ranging from metabolism to mood regulation. Scientists have also studied the effects of CBD at the TRPV1 receptor, which is involved in pain, inflammation, and epilepsy. CBD appears to exert the majority of its effects via these two biochemical interactions.
Does CBD Get You High?
CBD does not stimulate the CB1 receptor, which is the component of the endocannabinoid system that causes THC to make you feel high. Instead, CBD acts as an inverse agonist at this receptor, making it harder for your CB1 receptors to bind with THC. As a result, CBD does not make you feel high. On the contrary, this cannabinoid usually produces a mild, non-intoxicating sense of relaxation.
Does CBD Have Side Effects?
The latest research on this subject, dating to 2019, indicates that CBD does not have any significant side effects. This cannabinoid is also remarkably non-toxic. A few years ago, reports circulated that CBD causes liver damage. The study responsible for these reports was proven faulty, and its results have never been replicated.
Benefits of CBD
Scientists have researched the potential benefits of CBD for a wide range of diseases and conditions. Here are some examples:
Research into CBD for pain & inflammation
Both the 5-HT1A and TRPV1 receptors are involved in the sensation of pain. This year, researchers published a new study regarding the potential analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, and efforts are ongoing to determine the exact analgesic potential of this non-intoxicating cannabinoid.
Research into CBD for depression & anxiety
Both depression and anxiety are largely modulated by the 5-HT1A receptor. In 2015, researchers took a deep dive into the potential antidepressant and anxiolytic properties of CBD, and research into this potential application of CBD is ongoing.
Research into CBD for sleep
Scientists are curious if the benefits of CBD may help you get to sleep at night. In 2019, for instance, a clinical study was conducted to determine the potential connection between CBD, anxiety, and sleep.
Research into CBD for cardiovascular health
Most types of cardiovascular disease are caused by either oxidative stress or inflammation. As a result, scientists have looked into the potential connections between CBD and cardiovascular health. While inconclusive at present, research into the potential cardiovascular benefits of CBD is ongoing.
Types of CBD Products
There are a few different ways to take CBD, and each ingestion method affects your body differently. Familiarize yourself with the four most common ways to use CBD:
Orally ingested CBD
CBD that you chew up or swallow is considered orally ingested. Examples of orally ingested CBD products include capsules and gummies. While these products are convenient and offer long-lasting effects, they have reasonably low bioavailability.
Sublingually ingested CBD
Because you hold CBD tinctures under your tongue before swallowing, they’re considered sublingually ingested. Like orally ingested CBD, CBD tinctures end up in your digestive tract, but they have a chance to absorb through the thin membrane under your tongue before they enter your gut.
Topically applied CBD
Any CBD product you put on your skin is a topical CBD product. Types of topically applied CBD products include salves, lotions, and creams, and topical products provide benefits in the area where they are applied.
Inhaled CBD
CBD flower and CBD vape cartridges are examples of inhaled CBD products. These products offer fast-acting, intense effects, but their benefits don’t last as long. Additionally, you should always exercise caution when allowing substances into your lungs.
How Much CBD Should I Take?
At present, there are no official guidelines regarding proper CBD dosage. Since this cannabinoid is non-toxic, non-intoxicating, and non-addictive, however, feel free to experiment as you determine which CBD dose is right for you. As a general rule, you should start with a small CBD dose and increase the amount you consume as needed. Keep in mind that, since orally ingested CBD has low bioavailability, you might want to ingest more CBD per session if you use CBD capsules or edibles.
A good CBD dose to start with is 10mg to 20mg for the first 3 to 5 days to test your tolerance levels. If you don’t feel noticeable effects from that dosage, increase your dose by 5mg to 10mg of CBD every 2 to 3 days to find your optimal dosage. You may also start with higher doses, which is fine, but it’s essential to know that you may not notice the same effects after a couple of days or sometime after taking high doses. That’s just because you built a tolerance for CBD, and you should take a 3-5 day break from taking any CBD to reset your tolerance levels.
CBD FAQ for 2024 & Beyond
Let’s wrap up with some answers to common CBD questions:
1. What Are Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, or CBD Isolate?
What is Full-Spectrum CBD?
Full-spectrum is a term used to describe a CBD hemp extract that contains a combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other plant oils that are extracted out of hemp. Full-spectrum extracts can contain up to 0.3% THC.
What is Broad-Spectrum CBD?
A broad-spectrum extract is very similar to full-spectrum, except that all THC is removed. This CBD type will show no detectable THC levels.
What is CBD Isolate?
CBD isolate is a crystalline form of CBD that is usually 99.9% pure CBD. This type of CBD extract doesn’t contain any other cannabinoids, terpenes, or plant compounds.
2. Which Type of CBD Extract is Best?
Without a doubt, buy full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD. Why? These extracts contain other beneficial compounds that synergistically work together to interact with even more receptors than CBD can, producing an “entourage effect.”
3. What is the Entourage Effect?
The entourage effect is the term used to describe multiple cannabis compounds working together synergistically. This synergistic effect increases the activity of multiple receptor channels to enhance the benefits of CBD.
4. Why is CO2 extraction better for CBD?
Many hemp extraction processes leave residual solvents behind that can be passed along to the purified extract. CO2, however, is a harmless and natural substance, so CO2 extraction doesn’t result in residual solvent contamination in hemp-derived CBD products.
5. Does CBD Show Up on a Drug Test?
Although the chances are low, CBD can show up on a drug test if you use full-spectrum CBD since it can contain up to 0.3% THC. If you’re worried about THC showing up on a drug test from taking CBD oil, you should purchase broad-spectrum CBD as it is THC-Free. Colorado Botanicals, which earned our #1 spot for the best CBD company of 2024, manufactures an excellent broad-spectrum CBD oil.
6. What part of the hemp plant does CBD come from?
CBD, along with all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, is found in the flowers of hemp plants.
7. Is hemp seed oil the same thing as CBD oil?
No, hemp oil is not the same as CBD oil, so make sure to read the label. Hemp seed oil is from hemp seeds and is used in cooking, beauty products, or as a nutritional supplement as it contains nutrients, fatty acids and protein. On the other hand, CBD oil is extracted from the flower and buds of hemp. This oil includes CBD, minor traces of other cannabinoids such as CBG and CBN, along with terpenes and flavonoids.
8. Why is MCT oil sometimes used in CBD oil?
MCT oil is widely used in CBD products for a few good reasons:
- CBD has low bioavailability, and MCT oil increases the amount of CBD your body can use
- MCT oil evenly distributes CBD hemp extract, allowing a consumer to simply fill the dropper to their desired CBD dosage
- MCT oil is tasteless
- MCT oil is a rich source of fatty acids
9. Can CBD oil be USDA-certified organic?
Many brands cultivate hemp using organic methods even though USDA organic hemp certification remains unavailable. According to leading hemp legal scholars, it may even theoretically be possible to achieve USDA-certified organic status for CBD.
10. Can CBD Oil Expire?
Yes, CBD oil expires—even high-quality CBD. It usually lasts for 12 to 18 months until it goes bad. Here’s how to preserve and extend the life of CBD oil and other CBD products:
- Store CBD away from direct sunlight as it can damage cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids
- Keep CBD away from hot places such as a stove or oven as high heat can also cause hemp compounds to degrade
- Preserve CBD oil in air-tight containers
- Store your CBD oil in cool places