Treasury Department, Hospitals Among Top Employers Offering A.I.-Related Jobs: Study

Big Tech is undoubtedly leading the pack when it comes to shepherding in the A.I. revolution. But they’re not the only ones hiring talent to help develop the technology—consulting firms, defense companies, health organizations and even government agencies are offering some of the highest numbers of A.I.-related jobs in the U.S., according to a new data study from the computing solutions firm Getac.

It should come as no surprise that Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta (META), two of the most dominant tech companies developing A.I., rank at the top of the list with 1,335 and 1,232 A.I.-related jobs available, respectively. The figures were identified by Getac through scraping data across hiring platforms like LinkedIn and Glassdoor. Microsoft had around 228,000 full-time employees as of June, while Meta’s headcount totaled at more than 70,000 during the same time period.

Microsoft has bet big on A.I. through multibillion-dollar partnerships with the likes of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and is ramping up to spend even more on the new technology in the future. Its capital expenditures for the April-June quarter, which totaled at $19 billion and marked a 78 percent increase year-over-year, primarily went towards A.I. and cloud-related projects. Meta, which recently released its newest A.I. model Llama 3.2, has also widely adopted the new technology through features like an A.I. assistant that integrated across its platforms and into products like its smart glasses and VR headsets.

Other additions on the list, however, are less expected. Coming in at number four was the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which has 417 A.I.-related job postings and has begun incorporating the technology in recent years. The federal agency began using A.I.-powered fraud-detection tools in 2022 and was able to recover a total of $375 million in fraudulent payments in the fiscal year 2023 alone. The department, which has more than 100,000 employees currently, is additionally piloting or using A.I. in a variety of other cases that range from virtual assistant chatbots that can point taxpayers to the correct public websites to a model that could predict how long it will take items to be delivered to target facilities.

A.I. is becoming a significant tool for defense providers

Trailing behind the Treasury Department is Huntington Ingalls Industries, a defense contractor and military shipbuilding company currently hiring for 363 A.I.-related positions. The company expects its Mission Technologies division, which applies A.I. to build next generation smart defense and intelligence systems, to eventually produce more revenue than its long-dominant shipbuilding sector, CEO Chris Kastner told Defense One last year.

Consulting companies, too, have embraced A.I. in rapid fashion. Deloitte, which ranked third on Getac's study with 461 listings, has partnered up with the likes of chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) and Amazon Web Services to help clients and enterprises use generative A.I. Accenture, which came in at number seven with 293 open A.I. jobs, last year pledged to invest more than $3 billion into its data and A.I. practice.

Another major investor in the technology is the Georgia Institute of Technology—the only educational institution to make Getac's list with 338 A.I.-related job listings available. In addition to offering graduate programs in both A.I. and machine learning, the school earlier this year collaborated with Nvidia to launch the first A.I. supercomputer designed for student use.

"By attracting and developing the best minds in A.I., we can ensure that Georgia Tech not only stays at the forefront of technological advancement, but also aligns its A.I. initiatives with the Institute’s core values of ethics, equity, and transparency," Skye Duckett, the university's vice president and chief human resources officer, told Observer in a statement.

In the health field, the Mount Sinai Health System is the dominant player when it comes to applying A.I. with 355 roles open related to the new technology. In addition to using A.I. to detect breast cancer and interpret medical imaging data, Mount Sinai has created several in-house algorithms, "including predictive models to identify patients at risk for clinical deterioration," said the hospital network in a statement to Observer.

Besides utilizing A.I. for health care needs, Mount Sinai also expects the technology to revolutionize its software. "Just about every piece" of Mount Sinai software will incorporate A.I. over the next three to five years, said Bruce Darrow, the hospital network's interim chief digital and information officer, in a recent interview with Healthcare IT News. "It's just the way that technology is going," said Darrow, noting that the technology will be helpful across electronic health record systems, emails, presentation documents and video collaborations.