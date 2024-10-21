Is Astrology the Next Cocktail Bar Trend?

We’ve all seen the infographics on social media—your zodiac sign as a snack, a sandwich, a cocktail. But while no one (yet) has designed a full restaurant around celestial matches, zodiac-themed cocktails are increasingly popular. From cameos on regular cocktail menus to being at the center concept of a bar, everyone’s suddenly interested in creating and sipping drinks fashioned around the sensibilities of Aries, Libra and Virgo.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know astrology has been a massive pop culture trend in recent years, encompassing everything from podcasts to dating. Sharing your Co-Star astrology profile is as common as exchanging phone numbers.

It was only a matter of time until cocktails got in the mix. “This trend is trending, in my opinion, as a response to global upheaval and uncertainty,” says astrologer Danielle Mainas, the co-creator of the food-driven tarot deck Cacio e Pepe Tarot. “People turn to astrology for personalized guidance and self-understanding in confusing times. Similarly, in times of dysregulation, many people turn to alcohol and food as coping mechanisms for comfort and relief. Why not give the people a blended option?”

Little Dipper, a self-described “immersive, astrology-themed bar,” opened in New York City in April 2024. Inside, under a digital display of a starry sky, patrons can order drinks categorized within the four elements: water , fire, air and earth, with each cocktail paraphrasing a zodiac sign. The Grounded cocktail, which refers to the sign of Taurus, features shiitake-infused mezcal and mushroom broth, symbolizing Taurus’ rooted, earthy, stable energy. Each cocktail on the menu is accompanied by a small blurb explaining the logic behind its creation.

“Our team loves astrology and have a good understanding of it,” Little Dipper co-owner Bobby Papachryssanthou tells Observer. The staff asks guests for their signs, and also share theirs, recommending drinks accordingly. For the first round, patrons are encouraged to try their “own” cocktail—that is, the drink associated with their sun sign, and for a second drink, a tipple that refers to their moon sign; the position of the moon in the zodiac at the time of a person’s birth.

The cocktails were created with the help of Alyssa Sartor, a hospitality expert with a passion for astrology. Sartor helped connect the dots, consulting on the drinks’ ingredients and profiles based on her knowledge of mixology and astrology. The team also sought advice from astrologer friends and astrology books.

“We felt that a concept like this would be a great way to give our guests something personal that they can relate to,” says Papachryssanthou. “The time and effort that went into finding the right ingredients to each specific zodiac sign makes it an engaging experience, adding that level of personalization and immersive aspect.” Imagine, for example, a Pisces customer being offered the sturdy tequila and habanero-infused Magic cocktail not because they like tequila, but because they’re supposedly “strong and devoted,” Papachryssanthou points out. Needless to say, only the flattering, positive traits of each sign are amplified and played up in the ingredients list.

Other bars across the U.S. have also been flirting with the zodiac concept. Service Bar in Washington, D.C.—one of the best bars in the country according to the World’s 50 Best—recently ran a limited-edition zodiac-themed offering. Even resorts want a piece of the trend—Under Canvas, dedicated to higher-end camping and glamping, recently launched a program pairing celestially-themed cocktails with stargazing

The Alchemists’ Garden, a bar in Paso Robles, CA, recently added a monthly zodiac-themed drink to its already other-worldly menu, based on the astrological sign corresponding to each month, for which the team dug deep into the essence of astrology: our craving for meaning and a sense of direction. “One of the oldest methods of navigation was based upon the stars and their astrological positioning,” Tony Bennett, Alchemists’ Garden’s bar manager and owner, tells Observer.

To plan the monthly cocktail, Bennett refers to a chart he made featuring each sign’s characteristics, likes and dislikes. For Libra, a cocktail that ran from during the tail end of September and most of October, Bennet tapped into the fact that Libra coincides with the fall equinox, which meant paying homage to the last harvests of the summer as we move into the cooler months. The result contains vodka infused with dill seeds, herbal liquor and agave nectar.

The garnish, molecular air made of fresh rose petals and Italicus Bergamot, is a nod to Libra being an air sign. “The drink, like Libra’s symbol—the scale—is surprisingly balanced despite the complex nature of flavors contained within,” he says.

Tiger and Peacock, located at The Memphian hotel in Memphis, TN, has had a detailed Signs of the Zodiac cocktail menu since opening in 2021. Food and beverage director Evan Potts also pulls inspiration from the signs’ key features. Sagittarius, for example, is known to be adventurous and curious; the bar’s way to embody these traits was to base a cocktail on Angostura bitters. “Most cocktails see a few drops of Angostura to accent a cocktail, while we choose to unleash the full flavor and incorporate an ounce into our drink. After rounding out with the Chinola and orgeat you have a bold and interesting cocktail, with flavors that develop and change as you explore,” Potts says.

“Astrology and good energy from the stars is something we are all in need of, with the stresses of life and relationships,” says Papachryssanthou. “Tying great drinks to something that we believe is important to everyday life adds another level to the experience.”

But are these drinks just a gimmick? Like astrology itself, it’s all a matter of perspective. “I absolutely see the potential for zodiac-inspired cocktails to offer more than just a gimmick-y drinking experience,” says Mainas. “Astrology reflects the human experience, and when bars incorporate zodiac themes, they invite guests into a moment of ceremony and presence.” Cocktails that go beyond the visual do best, with ingredients that reflect the signs’ characteristics and general vibe—painting the dependable bartender inquiry, “What are you in the mood for?” in a completely new light.