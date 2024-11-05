5 Space Missions to Watch In November 2024: ESA’s Artificial Solar Eclipse, Blue Origin and More

It’s been an action-packed month in space. Earlier in October, SpaceX hit a major milestone when the fifth Starship test flight successfully retrieved its booster on a launch pad for the first time. SpaceX also launched NASA’s Europa Clipper on Oct. 14 using a Falcon Heavy rocket, sending a probe to explore Europa, the fourth largest moon of Jupiter. On Oct. 7, a Falcon 9 rocket launched the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Hera mission to examine the impact of a 2022 NASA mission that intentionally destroyed an asteroid and provide guidance on future projects protecting Earth from asteroids.

October additionally saw the return of NASA’s Crew-8 mission, with three NASA astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut returning to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Oct. 25 after nearly eight months conducting scientific research at the International Space Station. Their trip home was delayed in part by issues with Boeing’s Starliner mission, which launched NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to space in June but was forced to return uncrewed due to spacecraft leaks, stalling other ISS missions.

November, meanwhile, is expected to bring exciting government and commercial missions from the likes of SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, ESA and Roscosmos.

Here are five space missions to watch in November 2024: