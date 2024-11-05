5 Final Space Missions to Watch in 2024: SpaceX, Blue Origin and More

As 2024 comes to a close, space companies around the globe show no signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, Blue Origin completed its 28th mission when its New Shepard spacecraft took off from West Texas and completed a ten-minute orbital flight with six civilians onboard. The passengers included aerospace engineer Emily Calandrelli, who became the 100th women to travel to space when the spacecraft passed the Kármán line—the internationally recognized barrier separating the Earth’s atmosphere from space—before landing back at Blue Origin’s site. The company isn’t done for the year just yet, as it is also gearing up for the maiden launch of its New Glenn rocket sometime in December.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Other major space launches last month included two back-to-back missions by Rocket Lab from New Zealand and Virginia, respectively, and SpaceX’s sixth Starship test. On the government side, JAXA, the Japanese space agency, on Nov. 4 launched a defense satellite from its Tanegashima Space Center. Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, successfully launched satellites to monitor the Earth’s ionosphere the following day.

Here’s a look at some of the other notable space missions expected to launch before the end of the year.

Five space missions to watch in December 2024: