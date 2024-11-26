Art Basel Will Debut Its New AI-Powered App in Miami

Just in time for the much-anticipated 2024 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach, the fair has unveiled an A.I.-powered app developed in partnership with Microsoft (MSFT). The app aims to elevate the fair experience, offering visitors a more interactive and personalized journey through its sometimes overwhelming aisles of contemporary art.

This sophisticated new suite of features includes the Art Basel Companion and the Art Basel Lens, marking the first application of Microsoft’s A.I. computer vision technology at a global art fair. Visitors will be able to scan artworks to get instant information about the pieces, the artists and the galleries showcasing them, and the app will additionally connect to their social networks so they can share their thoughts, impressions and hot takes as they browse. It’s a step into the future of storytelling—one that potentially expands the possibilities of user-generated content for the mega-fair.

While a slew of startups have mostly fizzled out in their efforts to integrate data analysis, A.I. tools and real-time user feedback into art fairs and gallery visits, this partnership between two giants of their respective industries promises to squash any remaining competition. One streamlined platform will cover it all, according to the fair: transparency, interactivity and access to art—at the Art Basel fairs, that is.

This artificially intelligent art fair companion will launch as a pilot in Art Basel Miami Beach’s Nova and Survey sectors, which are the fair’s hotspots of ultra-contemporary art and historical presentation, respectively. The goal? To make it easier for collectors to discover new voices and delve into museum-quality research presentations with a digital nudge in the right direction.

When Observer asked how the app would improve the experience of the fair for visitors and how, at the same time, it could support galleries, Art Basel CEO Noah Horowitz said Art Basel Lens would let people on both sides navigate the fairs and shows across the associated cities in a much more dynamic, intuitive, and interactive way. “It is aligned with our efforts to continuously enhance the experience for established collectors and regular fairgoers, but also to create entry points for audiences who may be new to our platform,” he explained. “It’s also about creating more opportunities to elevate our galleries and their artists and helping them reach untapped audiences.”

The new app also includes personalized itinerary planning and Calendar Sync—features that will let users RSVP to Art Basel events with the app and sync them with to their personal calendars. It also aims to simplify the exploration of partner benefits and offers during the show, making the whole experience a little more fluid.

“Our partnership is not just about technology,” Microsoft VP Steve Clayton added. “It’s about unlocking opportunities for deeper connections with artists and galleries—and providing unique insights and discoveries for attendees.”