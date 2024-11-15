What’s On Off Basel: These Are the 2024 Miami Art Week Satellite Fairs Not to Miss

Miami Art Week is arguably not just one of the most popular regional art events but also one of the busiest, with a dizzying number of fairs (and the associated parties) happening all at once. Ever since Art Basel staked its flag in the sun-drenched city with Art Basel Miami Beach, art fairs have multiplied like beachfront condos, forming a glittering constellation of events across South Beach and Downtown. With art week fast approaching, Observer has curated a list of the must-visit off-Basel fairs, like Aqua Art Miami and Red Dot Miami, to help you navigate the city’s ever-expanding art map and find the artworks worthy of your attention.

Design Miami (December 3-8)

Following another successful Paris edition, Design Miami is gearing up for its 20th edition at its historic Miami venue directly across from the convention center. Under the curatorial direction of Glenn Adamson, the fair has chosen the evocative theme “Blue Sky,” which as Adamson explains in the press release, “presents an opportunity to celebrate Design Miami’s role as a platform for the 21st-century avant-garde—showcasing the very best in contemporary and historical design for two decades. Design is inherently a speculative venture and a collective one—a shared framework of reference at a time of global interconnection. The same sky is above us all.” With this spirit of “blue sky thinking,” the fair invites visitors to explore design as a fundamental human need—a way to connect and engage with the world. Among the fair’s highlights, Southern Guild (Cape Town/Los Angeles) will showcase contemporary ceramics by 12 African artists, delving into the ancestral roots of the medium and its evolution, reflecting shifts in belief systems, ritual, aesthetics and domestic life, and revealing changes in geography, history, politics and society. Lamb Gallery (London) will introduce its Curio program, presenting “Magnetic Midnight Maison,” an immersive environment conceived by Lucía Echavarría that fuses Colombian craftsmanship with Miami’s coastal palette and Art Deco motifs. The Future Perfect (New York) will bring 100 new works by over 20 artists and designers, including notable names like Anina Major, Laurids Gallée, Olivia Cognet, Vikram Goyal and Sophie Lou Jacobsen. The fair will also spotlight eco-conscious designers, such as Ateliers Courbet (New York) with “SCULPT,” a group show of 13 designers exploring the harmony between natural and manipulated forms. Miami-based Mindy Solomon Gallery will feature works by Inchin Lee and cross-cultural collaborations by Australian designers Tanya Singer, Errol Evans and Trent Jansen, inspired by the cool, earthy tones of Patagonia. Returning to the Design Miami Curio program, Ukrainian artist Victoria Yakusha (Antwerp) will debut her collection Grun, where she weaves traditional craftsmanship and modern design to connect with the landscapes of Ukrainian Polissia, drawing inspiration from its forests and wetlands.

Icons from across design history will be well-represented at this edition, with esteemed galleries like R & Company (New York, Los Angeles) showcasing a historical selection of 20th-century design. That booth will feature classics by legendary designers like Wendell Castle and Verner Panton alongside contemporary talents such as Stephanie Sayar & Charbel Garibeh, Rogan Gregory, Roberto Lugo and Jeff Zimmerman. Meanwhile, Friedman Benda (New York, Los Angeles) will spotlight luminaries from Carmen D’Apollonio and Raphael Navot to Joris Laarman, Fernando Laposse, nendo and Javier Senosiain. Galerie Patrick Seguin (Paris) brings defining pieces by Jean Royère, including the iconic Sphere coffee table, Persan floor lamp and Sangles Sofa.

Among the fresh voices debuting at the fair this year, BOCCARA GALLERY (New York) will present Ossip Zadkine, the acclaimed French painter and sculptor renowned as a master of Cubist sculpture. JCRD Design (London) shines a light on Brazilian design, pairing works by Lina Bo Bardi and Giancarlo Palanti with pieces by Brazilian contemporary designer Lucas Jimeno Dualde. Other newcomers include Dobrinka Salzman, Donzella, Gallery Sally Dan-Cuthbert, JCRD Design and Theoreme Editions. The Curio program will feature 1882 LTD, Anna Karlin, blunk space, Lamb Gallery, Meritalia, Mouvements Modernes, Nader Gammas, NUOVA, Roham Shamekh and a collaborative group presentation by Tanya Singer, Errol Evans, Chris Nicholson and Trent Jansen.

Untitled Miami Beach (December 3-7)

Returning to its premier beachfront position, Untitled’s iconic white tent will host 171 exhibitors for its largest presentation yet, which kicks off with a preview on December 3. This year, Untitled is bridging regions and shining a light on Asia with the theme “East Meets West,” curated by Kathy Huang (independent curator and managing director of art advisory and special projects at Jeffrey Deitch) with Jungmin Cho of WHITE NOISE in Seoul. This thematic focus will showcase lesser-known artists from Asia, as well as artists, galleries and nonprofits from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Asian diaspora. Among the new entries from the East are Art Gallery (Casablanca), SANATORIUM (Istanbul), Vin Gallery (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam), Con_ (Tokyo), Neon Parc (Melbourne), Jezca (Bucharest) and MOU (Hong Kong), joined by diaspora-led spaces like Rajiv Menon Contemporary (Los Angeles); LATITUDE (New York), Nunu Fine Art (New York and Taipei) and A.I. (London).

Notable highlights in the “Special Projects” section include Cuba’s El Apartamento (Havana, Madrid), presenting Reynier Leyva Novo’s Federal Cleaning (2024), a striking work that uses dust arranged on adhesive paper to create a haunting visual archive of impermanence between the dust of time and intentional erasure of events. Miami and New York’s JUPITER will feature Izhar Patkin’s 1990 sculpture Palagonia, inspired by Bernini’s 1652 marble altarpiece of St. Teresa in Rome and the grotesques of Sicily’s Villa Palagonia—a sight Goethe once described as “elements of madness,” capturing the sculpture’s visceral nod to the unconscious. Palagonia debuted at Holly Solomon Gallery in 1990 and has since appeared in prestigious exhibitions, including Castello di Rivara, Turin, in 1991 and MASS MoCA in 2014.

Recognizing the tough times facing many galleries amid a market slowdown, Untitled has taken steps to increase accessibility through subsidized booths in their “Nest” section, allowing emerging galleries to participate. This initiative has brought in promising names like Cub_ism Art Space (Shanghai), Negrón Pizarro (San Juan), Project K (Seoul), s t a r ch (Singapore), L.U.P.O. (Milan) and IRL Gallery (New York), adding fresh voices and perspectives to the fair’s dynamic roster.

NADA Miami (December 3-6)

NADA Miami will kick off its fifth edition at Ice Palace Studios with a VIP preview on December 3. This year’s fair boasts a bigger lineup with more international flair, featuring over 150 galleries, art spaces and nonprofits from 37 countries and 66 cities, from Buenos Aires and Shanghai to Lagos, Honolulu, and Caracas. The roster of newcomers includes several emerging galleries with sharp, cutting-edge programs from around the globe, such as Sea View, Foreign & Domestic, Eugster II Belgrade, David Peter Francis, Cadet Capela, Alice Amati, Povos and Tokyo’s Gallery COMMON.

NADA’s “Curated Spotlight,” a special section in partnership with TD Bank, will be curated by renowned curator and activist Jasmine Wahi. CAM Galería (Mexico City) will introduce the intricate surrealism of Mexican painter Gonzalo Garcia to American audiences, while Cierra Britton Gallery (New York) presents a series of intimate oil paintings by Bre Andy, who uses the medium as a lens for self-exploration, diving into themes of intimacy, sexuality and domesticity. Gaa Gallery (New York, Cologne) will offer wood-framed narratives crafted by Helsinki artist Eetu Sihvonen, whose mysterious scenes captivate. Gisela Project (New York) will present Brazilian artist Marina Sader’s psychologically charged works that delve into rich symbolic interiors, while Twelve Gates Arts (Philadelphia) will showcase the intimate paintings and ceramics of Pakistani and Brooklyn-based artist Noormah Jamal paired with Kevin Sparkowic’s haunting “broken realism” pieces presented by VARIABLE TERMS (New York). Rounding out the highlights, Seoul-based G-gallery brings Woo Hannah’s expressive fabric sculptures to Miami, capturing the fluidity of the medium and channeling body sensations into form. Woo was a standout at Frieze Seoul 2023, where she also took home the inaugural Frieze Seoul Artist Award.

Art Miami (December 2-7)

Miami’s longest-running contemporary and modern art fair is back with 160 international galleries from 21 countries presenting a compelling mix of works from the 20th and 21st centuries. “Art Miami has always been a vibrant platform for artistic expression, and as we approach the 34th edition, I’m more excited than ever to see how our galleries, artists, and collectors will engage with the diverse creative talents that make this event truly special,” said Art Miami executive vice president nick korniloff in a statement. “This year, we’re expanding boundaries, fostering new connections, and continuing to celebrate Miami’s rich cultural landscape. It’s a privilege to be part of an art fair that showcases incredible talent and inspires meaningful dialogue within the global art community.” For this milestone edition, the fair will welcome seven debut galleries, including Bildhalle (Amsterdam), Blond Contemporary (London), Frascione Gallery (Palm Beach), Gallery UG (Tokyo), Isabel Sullivan Gallery (New York), Jacobson Graphics (London) and Rueb Modern and Contemporary Art (Amsterdam). Other noteworthy exhibitors include Allouche Gallery (New York), Ethan Cohen Gallery (New York), Unix Gallery (New York), Seizan Gallery (New York) and Galleria Ca’ d’Oro (Miami), promising an edition packed with dynamic and diverse offerings.

PINTA (December 5-8)

One of the few international fairs dedicated to Latin American art, Pinta, founded in 2007, will host its third edition during Miami Art Week at The Hangar in Coconut Grove—a venue with historic significance, as it was the first continental naval air station in the U.S. and once served as the base of operations for Pan Am’s “flying boats.” This year’s fair will feature 45 galleries showing in multiple sections (Main, RADAR and NEXT), providing a sweeping look at contemporary art production throughout South America. The exhibitor lineup includes notable galleries such as Appart Paris (Paris), Beatriz Gil + VAG (Caracas), Departamento 112 (Buenos Aires), Galería El Museo (Bogotá), Sammer Gallery (Miami) and Proyecto H (Mexico City).

SCOPE Art Show ( December 3 – 8)

Also in South Beach, SCOPE Art Show is returning to Miami with 85 galleries from 15 countries, including 43 galleries showing at the fair for the very first time, all under the fresh direction of Hayley River Smith. Set in the now iconic Ocean Drive Pavilion, this year’s presentations revolve around the theme of “Interdependence,” highlighting how the fair functions as an ecosystem where galleries, artists, collectors and enthusiasts connect, creating a rare opportunity for global reciprocity. Notable exhibitors this year will include Amnesty International USA, ArtyliGallery (Johannesburg), B-Ownd (Minato), Claire Oliver Gallery (New York), Form. Paris (Paris), Ki Smith Gallery (New York), Richard Beavers Gallery (New York) and Visionary Projects (New York).

Fridge Art Fair (December 3 – 8 )

Intentionally more casual and artist-focused, Fridge Art Fair has a welcoming, non-intimidating vibe, and here, affordable pieces are often presented by the creators themselves. Founded only a few years ago, Fridge has established editions in New York and Miami, and this year’s Miami fair will unfold across four venues. These include the anchor venue MINI-FRIDGE at the LGBT Visitor Center (1130 Washington Ave, 1st Floor, Miami Beach), the RAINBOW FRIDGE at Dream South Beach (1111 Collins Ave, Miami Beach), the VINTAGE FRIDGE at Habitat Hyett (441 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach) and the WALK-IN-FRIDGE at The One50 Hotel (150 20th St, Miami Beach). This year’s theme, “Fridge Does Freddie: The Freddie Mercury Project,” celebrates artistic freedom, diversity and the legacy of Freddie Mercury as a cultural icon, with the flamingo standing as a symbol of resilience. This year’s fair will host dynamic tribute performances and interactive events inspired by Mercury’s energetic stage presence.

INK Art Fair (December 4-8)

INK, which is celebrating its 18th anniversary, is unique among the Miami satellite art fairs in that it primarily showcases works on paper. Located in South Beach at the Suites of Dorchester, the fair offers free entry to the public every day, making it an accessible highlight of Miami Art Week. This year’s edition features 15 exhibitors from the United States and abroad, including Dublin’s independent print studio Stone Road Press (Ireland), the renowned three-generations-old printing house Mixografia (Los Angeles) and The Tolman Collection (Tokyo), which specializes in contemporary Japanese graphic art.

AfriKin Miami (December 1-8)

As Miami’s only fair dedicated exclusively to contemporary African and African diaspora art by rising and mid-career artists, AfriKin promises a compelling lineup for this year’s edition, featuring exhibitors from 33 countries gathered at AfriKin’s permanent galleries. With the theme “Threads of Life in Fragments of Time,” the presentations aim to illuminate the unseen but potent connections that link humanity across time and space, touching on both collective and environmental consciousness. The theme serves as both a reflection and a rallying cry, urging us to recognize the delicate balance upon which we all depend and the intricate web of interconnectedness that binds us to the earth and to one another. Showcasing works by individual artists, the presentations weave narratives tied to the central theme, creating an experience more akin to a cohesive group show—though all the works are available for sale.