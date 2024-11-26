Observer’s Guide to the Best Art Galleries and Museums in Seville, Spain

Seville, the capital and largest city of Andalusia, wears its role in Spain’s art history proudly—though much of that fame rests on the shoulders of Diego Velázquez, and rightly so. Velázquez is one of Spain’s most iconic painters and an undisputed titan of the Baroque era. For anyone eager to trace this master’s artistic roots, Seville won’t disappoint, as there are plenty of spaces dedicated to celebrating his work. One gem not to miss is the Velázquez Center, nestled in a 17th-century Baroque building and tucked within the Hospital de los Venerables. It’s small but exquisitely curated, featuring works by Velázquez alongside pieces from those he influenced, and it regularly hosts intriguing temporary exhibitions.

However, there’s much more to Seville than Velázquez. The city’s lesser-known artistic treasures tell a richer, more eclectic story—one shaped by centuries of diverse influences, blending Moorish, Gothic, Renaissance and contemporary vibes into something uniquely Seville. The result? A bold, thought-provoking art scene that spans from the intricate tiling of the Alcázar to modern installations scattered across the city, offering something new to see at every turn. The galleries of Seville run the gamut from hyper-local to internationally focused and experimental. Delimbo Gallery, housed in a space designed by José Espiau, is especially striking for the juxtaposition of its classically inspired architecture and its street art-esque offerings.

Public art is everywhere you look in Seville. El Huevo de Colón (The Egg of Columbus) is hard to miss. The 45-meter-tall sculpture gifted by Russian artist Zurab Tsereteli during the 1992 Universal Exposition stands in the Parque de San Jerónimo and is Spain’s tallest statue. Then there’s Setas de Sevilla (Mushrooms of Seville), an undulating wooden structure that has both baffled and captivated since its debut, creating a futuristic dialogue against Seville’s historic backdrop. Not to be outdone, the Triana Bridge pays homage to the city’s flamenco soul, adorned with artistic flourishes that celebrate its iconic neighborhoods.

Whether you want to see classical masterpieces from the Gothic and Renaissance periods or cutting-edge contemporary exhibitions, Seville’s galleries and museums have something for every art enthusiast.

Seville’s Best Art Galleries & Museums

Galería Rafael Ortiz

Art dealer Rafael Ortiz and his wife Rosalia Benitez launched their gallery in 1984 with a focus on young, emerging artists. Fast forward to today, and Galería Rafa—as it’s affectionately known—has grown into one of the most prestigious and influential contemporary art galleries in Seville. The couple is known for their avant-garde approach, not limiting themselves when it comes to style or medium—the gallery’s only rule is that the work must be compelling. The recent lineup says it all: icons like Graciela Iturbide and Carmen Laffón share wall space with local stars José Miguel Pereñíguez and Ignacio Tovar. The gallery is housed in an 18th-century building in the city’s historic center, a setting that brings its own kind of charm to the gallery-going experience. The architectural quirks create a striking contrast—spacious, minimalist exhibition halls with bright lighting and high ceilings flow into narrow, low doorways, winding staircases and intimate rooms with low-hanging beams in a mix of grandeur and intimacy that feels as unique as the art.

Galería Birimbao

Galería Birimbao is all about making contemporary, avant-garde art accessible to the masses. And truly, Birimbao is as quintessentially classic as it gets for a gallery devoted to the cutting edge—no unnecessary frills, just a clean, minimalist space with white walls and bright lights, keeping all eyes exactly where they belong: on the art. While its core mission is to amplify fresh voices from Andalusia and across Spain, Birimbao doesn’t shy away from hosting shows built around art world veterans. Case in point: its recent lineup includes Francisco Peinado, Carlos Montaño, Simón Arrebola and Elena Núñez Mallén—artists spanning generations from the Second World War to the late ’90s.

Galería Haurie

Founded in 1975, Galería Haurie has the honor of being the oldest continuously operating privately owned art gallery in Seville, and it’s been promoting modern and contemporary art ever since its founding. Specializing in painting and sculpture—with the occasional foray into photography and mixed media—Haurie stays committed to its roots. Though the gallery’s roster mainly includes Andalusian artists, it doesn’t shy away from featuring talents from elsewhere, Spanish and international names alike. Recent highlights include exhibitions of works by Pedro Escalona, Carlos Morago and Antonio Belmonte. In terms of atmosphere, Haurie is tucked away in a historic building in Seville’s city center, conveniently close to the city’s cultural landmarks. The gallery stretches across several floors, with intimate exhibition rooms that manage to feel cozy rather than cramped, thanks to thoughtful lighting and exhibit design.

Galería Zunino

Established in early 2015, this Seville art gallery is hyper-focused on showcasing new figurative art, with a roster that includes artists such as María Luisa Beneytez, Óscar Ortiz Marzo, Martín Freire, Diego Cerero Molina, Juanma Moreno and Bea Sánchez. Notably, it also provides an online platform for art sales, expanding its reach beyond the physical gallery space in an effort to bring fine art to more people. In collaboration with Eldevenir Gallery, Galería Zunino has participated in art fairs like ARTESANTANDER, showcasing works by artists such as Lou Campos and Veredas López in solo and group exhibitions.

Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo (CAAC)

Since its founding in 1990, this state-owned gallery has been the main space dedicated to contemporary works in the region. Located in the beautiful and historic Monastery of Santa María de las Cuevas (which once hosted Christopher Columbus as he planned his travels), the CAAC presents a diverse array of works by both Andalusian and international artists in installations that challenge the senses in a stunning convergence of the past and the present. The monastery was disentailed in 1836, with the building initially used as a prison and then repurposed into a ceramics factory in 1838. You can still see the remnants of this period—bright-colored tiling on the walls, pottery and other decorative elements—as you peruse the often experimental works displayed at the CAAC. The high, vaulted ceilings and expansive halls offer a dramatic backdrop for the artworks from the institution’s permanent collection of modern Andalusian art and pieces in rotating exhibitions.

The Museo de Bellas Artes de Sevilla

Founded in 1839, Museo de Bellas Artes de Sevilla (or Seville Museum of Fine Arts in English) is one of Spain’s most significant art museums, second only to the Prado in Spain’s capital of culture, Madrid. Housed in a former convent, it boasts an extensive collection of Spanish visual arts from the medieval period to the early 20th century, featuring masterpieces by Murillo, Zurbarán and Valdés Leal, and one of the biggest Spanish Baroque art collections outside Madrid. Among the artworks on view are pieces by key Sevillian masters like Francisco de Zurbarán, Juan de Valdés Leal, Bartolomé Esteban Murillo and, yes, Velázquez. The museum’s Murillo works are a highlight, and you’ll see some of the artist’s most important works here. In addition to showing works from its permanent collections, the Museo de Bellas Artes de Sevilla also hosts occasional temporary exhibitions—usually with the goal of putting notable classic works from other museums and private collections in front of the Seville public. Retrospectives of individual artists are a rare treat.