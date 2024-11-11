Curator Kitty Scott On Her Vision for the 15th Shanghai Biennale

The 15th Shanghai Biennale will explore new forms of sensory communication between artworks, fostering dialogue and harmony with other intelligences, from animals to plants. “Artworks provide us with a privileged space for doing so in an embodied and interconnected way, forming stronger bonds within and between communities and in harmony with a more than human world,” Scott said, envisioning viewers as flowers, attuned to the myriad forms of life and intelligence surrounding them.
Scott also highlighted Shanghai’s unique position as “an urban space defined by the meeting of distinct and sometimes clashing cultures,” making it an ideal venue to explore the multi-perspectivism necessary to address the most significant challenges our society is facing today. The Biennale’s artist selection will span local and global perspectives while specifically focusing on Indigenous artists as carriers of alternative forms of knowledge. She’s already working with a team of primarily local curators, and while there’s still much to be done, Scott clarified during our conversation that the selection process will ensure that regional voices resonate alongside international ones.
The dialectic tension between craft and nature and how handcrafted objects act as vessels of cultural memory and identity, transcending nationality or politics and linking humans in a shared need for expression, is one of the Biennale’s core themes. Scott extended this idea to modern technology, including A.I., which she described as the latest evolution in a continuum of human creativity. “All human skill, no matter how abstract, originates in bodily practice and, at the deepest level, in the knowledge conveyed through the touch and movement of the hand,” she said. Yet, the Biennale also aims to challenge the outdated notion of human monopoly on communication, urging us to recognize “a wider network of communicative agents collectively shaping the world.”
In this spirit, the Biennale aims to reconnect us with an older notion of techne, one far from today’s digital and monistic alienation, that is instead a form of making that strengthens the bond between mind and craft—a reminder of the deeply embodied nature of human experience. According to Scott, “the craft of making physical things provides insight into techniques of experience that can shape our dealings with others.”
Through a focus on multiculturalism, interspecies relations, and indigenous knowledge, Scott envisions a Biennale that, in her words, “could contribute to the great task of the present, rebuilding a culture of excess, a culture accessible everywhere and for everyone.” In the tradition of thinkers like Eduard Glissant and Patrick Chamoiseau, the 15th Shanghai Biennale will explore a vision of humanity in harmony with other forms of intelligence, training viewers to recognize the delicate symphonies on which our existence depends.
The 15th Shanghai Biennale will open on November 8, 2025. Additional details will be revealed in the following months.