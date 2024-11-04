The 20th New York Comedy Festival: Big Laughs and Bright New Comedy Stars

With the doom and gloom of an election, a dodgy World Series and oncoming seasonal depression, New Yorkers need a laugh badly right now. Thankfully, the New York Comedy Festival returns for its twentieth year this week, spreading cheer across all five boroughs from November 7-17. As per usual, the fest boasts some of the biggest names in comedy, but it also showcases some of the best and brightest making their way up in the industry. With over one hundred shows to choose from, the New York Comedy Festival is chock full of comedic talent.

A Legacy of Comedy and Care

Headliners and heavy hitters are sure to get butts in seats at some of the city’s most iconic theaters, from Judd Apatow at the Beacon (with proceeds going to the American Red Cross in North Carolina) to Gabriel Iglesias at Kings Theatre. Festival regulars like Tracy Morgan and Bill Maher make their return, as do the likes of Dave Atell, JB Smoove and Ms. Pat.

Along with the big names, one of the New York Comedy Festival’s biggest draws is its charitable Stand Up for Heroes event, honoring veterans and featuring performances from Jon Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld and Bruce Springsteen. If those tickets are too hard to come by and you still need your fix of the Boss, Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band are playing during the fest too.

And for long-time comedy lovers, this year’s festival will also feature the Upright Citizens Brigade. The Amy Poehler-founded improv troupe went through a rough patch during COVID, closing its NYC theaters and seemingly shutting down for good on the east coast. Luckily, though, the group threw a grand reopening in September, and UCB members feature heavily in the fest’s lineup. From their “signature improv juggernaut” ASSSSCAT to their viral Characters Welcome, the Upright Citizens Brigade has tons to offer.

As Seen on TV

The New York Comedy Festival is also the place to see some of television’s funniest talents, be them late night stars or sitcom breakouts. In the former category stand current SNL cast members Devon Walker and Andrew Dismukes, as well as former Daily Show correspondent Jaboukie Young-White, who’s performing three shows at the Hard Rock Hotel. Fans of Jury Duty can delight in seeing writer and actor Mekki Leeper doing a set on stage too (James Marsden probably not included).

A star-studded tribute for the late Joan Rivers is set too, benefiting the New York City-based charity God’s Love We Deliver. The lineup is something even Joan would have a hard time scoffing at, with the legendary Sandra Bernhard, Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan and roast queen Nikki Glaser on hand.

Plus, plenty of acts promise to poke fun at TV’s most enduring figures. There’s Adam Ray’s take on Dr. Phil, and Joan Rivers gets even more stage time with Jiaoying Summers’ show, “Jiao Rivers: Ode to Joan.” Reality TV faithfuls can enjoy themselves too, thanks to a Real Housewives themed comedy and drag musical variety show featuring Drag Race alum Thorgy Thor and former New York housewife Kelly Killoren Bensimon.

Social Media Stars

Comedy has taken on new forms in the age of social media, and the New York Comedy Festival has been smart to embrace it all. Musical comedy is all the rage lately, and viral duo A Twink & A Redhead will be strutting their stuff and sharing their songs on stage. Those looking for some wall-to-wall bops can tune into Kyle Gordon’s show, where the comedian will be performing his new album and greatest hits.

Elsewhere, YouTuber Chris Klemens will be bringing his particular brand of unhinged commentary to the festival, and the I’ve Had It podcast will be stopping at Town Hall on their People Suck tour. Plus, comedians like Nicole DuBois and Tom Hearns will be on stage with their many characters (and wigs).

Up-and-Coming Comedians

Lastly, one of the New York Comedy Festival’s biggest events is the New York’s Funniest Stand-Up competition. Previous winners include Michael Che, Nate Bargatze and Josh Johnson, so this year’s finalists have a lot to live up to. Each of the nine comedians vying for the title bring their own brand and brashness to the stage, but how are these stand-ups expecting to stand out? John Henry Kennedy tells Observer that he has an edge because “none of the other comedians are from North Dakota,” while Soo Ra explains that she’ll stand out “by wearing [her] tallest platforms”—and that her “stamina is pretty good so [she] should be able to stand up” for the entirety of her ten-minute set. It’s a stiff competition already!

A few of the stand-ups shared some sentimental thoughts on the contest and festival as a whole, with Nick Viagas telling Observer “it is gratifying to be recognized by shadowy coastal media elites in a tangible way.” Meanwhile, Chloe La Branche speaks to just how much of an institution the festival, which emerged from the success of Carolines on Broadway, has become: “This festival is extremely special to me as a born and raised New Yorker. Carolines was the first club to give me a chance. I will be forever grateful. I have seen this competition go on for over a decade and eagerly awaited my turn to compete in it.” Twenty years and counting, and the New York Comedy Festival—and New York’s comedy scene—is going strong.