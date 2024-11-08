Disney’s Last Magic Trick: Who Will Take Bob Iger’s Throne in 2026?

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is gearing up for the most-watched casting decision of the decade: Who will replace Bob Iger in 2026? After decades of Disney power plays, Iger’s final act as CEO will be handing over the keys to the Magic Kingdom—and this time, the board better get it right. Disney’s previous succession saga was straight out of Succession—but less fun. Iger has led Disney for decades, initially becoming president in 2000 before taking on the CEO role in 2005. In 2020, Bob Chapek took the reigns from Iger, but after COVID-19 and heated streaming wars against other media conglomerates, the board hit rewind, bringing Iger back in 2022 to right the ship.

While Iger’s return was understood to be temporary, no clear successor is being groomed by the executive to take his spot. Now 73, Iger’s contract expires in December 2026, after it was extended once again last summer. Succession planning has long been a contentious issue for the entertainment giant. During Iger’s first tenure as CEO, he postponed his retirement multiple times, and potential successors like former Chief Operating Officer Tom Staggs exited the company in frustration. After stepping down from the role in 2020, Iger remained as the company’s chairman while Chapek was not offered a spot on the board. In an unusual arrangement, Chapek was expected to report directly to both Iger and the board, while Iger continued working out of the office typically reserved for Disney CEOs.

Disney Chair Mark Parker is leading the charge to avoid another round of musical CEOs, and he’s got a high-powered team in his corner, including incoming Chair James Gorman of Morgan Stanley and corporate heavyweights like Lululemon’s Calvin McDonald and General Motors’ Mary Barra. While Disney has not confirmed any contenders, here are a few executives the iconic company might tap for one of the toughest gigs in media.

The Disney Insiders

Dana Walden is one of Disney’s most influential players in the Hollywood arena, and her journey reads a lot like Iger’s own rise through the network ranks. As co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, she commands an empire of TV programming and streaming, and she’s got the connections and creative cachet to show for it. Walden cut her teeth at Fox, where she transformed it into an Emmy-collecting machine. Her move to Disney in the 21st Century Fox acquisition raised eyebrows, but it also strengthened Disney’s grip on the TV landscape. The big question is whether five years at Disney qualify her for the throne. At 59, Walden could become Disney’s first female CEO—if she can convince the board her Hollywood savvy translates to Disney’s diverse empire.

If Walden's the outsider-turned-insider, Alan Bergman is pure Disney DNA. Bergman started at Disney in 1996 and rose through the ranks to co-chair Disney Entertainment alongside Walden, overseeing the mega-franchises—Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm—that define Disney today. He's the architect behind some of the highest-grossing films of all time, from Avengers: Endgame to Avatar: The Way of Water . If Disney wants a leader who understands its cinematic soul, Bergman's the obvious choice. Yet Bergman's laser focus on film could be a liability. He's a steady hand, sure, but Disney's future is more complicated than box office numbers. With streaming and digital on the frontlines, Bergman may need to prove he's ready to steer Disney into uncharted waters.

Josh D'Amaro is the golden boy of Disney's Parks and Resorts division. Starting as a frontline employee in 1998, he's now responsible for 180,000 employees, Disney's $60 billion parks expansion, and the company's 2024 profits—60 percent of which came from his sector. D'Amaro has fan appeal and financial results on his side. The challenge? D'Amaro's experience with film and TV is slim; in Iger's eyes, streaming remains Disney's main growth engine. Disney's streaming service hit its first profitable quarter in 2024, though it's still shy of Netflix's numbers. D'Amaro is a theme park legend, but whether he can pivot Disney's media divisions to compete on a global scale is a different question.

Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN's mastermind, is no stranger to a corporate rebirth. Since taking over ESPN in 2018, he's brought the network back from ratings declines, secured a major 11-year NFL deal and rolled out a direct-to-consumer service set to debut in 2025. With ESPN now a digital powerhouse, Pitaro's got the chops for Disney's streaming ambitions, not to mention the crossover experience from his time heading up Disney's consumer products. But can a sports guy rule Disney? His experience managing the merchandising juggernauts of Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars helps his case. Pitaro's path has been unconventional, but he's proven he can drive Disney's business from multiple angles.

Outside Titans: Bold Alternatives

Disney’s succession process has been anything but conventional. While insiders are the safest choice, the board might just go rogue, given Disney’s current crossroads. With Disney’s stock down nearly 50 percent from its 2021 peak and legacy networks like ABC losing relevance, the company might look to Silicon Valley or Hollywood for a breath of fresh air.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan just took the crown for overseeing the most-watched network on American television—dethroning Disney itself. Bringing in a tech executive with his digital and ad expertise would signal that Disney’s serious about competing on tech giants’ turf. Mohan’s experience might make him the boldest, most transformative choice, but his tech-centric background would be a seismic shift for Disney’s traditionally entertainment-driven CEO role.

If Disney wants to stay king of the content castle, tapping one of Netflix's Co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters , might be the play. Sarandos has made Netflix a cultural juggernaut, while Peters has focused on international expansion and growth. Both could bring a hard-hitting streaming strategy to Disney—something investors might crave after years of Disney+ growing pains.

Netflix Head of Content Bela Bajaria 's track record includes massive hits like Stranger Things, Squid Game and Bridgerton. She's proven her ability to pick global crowd-pleasers, which could perfectly fit Disney's scale and ambition. Bajaria's unique background blending content curation with international appeal makes her a standout option—if Disney's ready to embrace an outside-the-box visionary.

Netflix Film Chief Dan Lin's portfolio speaks for itself: he's the brain behind The LEGO Movie and Sherlock Holmes, plus a Hollywood producer with experience on both sides of the studio equation. Bringing Lin in would mean serious creative clout and franchise-building expertise—skills that Disney could leverage as it navigates its legacy franchises and expands its IP. Lin would be bold yet strategic, marrying Disney's history with future-focused storytelling.

What’s Next for Disney?

As Disney considers its next move, the question is whether it needs an insider who can carry on Iger’s vision or an outsider who can shake things up. This isn’t just any handoff; it’s a defining moment for Disney’s brand, legacy and future. With Iger’s retirement set for December 2026, Disney’s board can either preserve the Iger legacy or pivot to something entirely new. Whoever steps up will need more than a resume—they’ll need the foresight to lead Disney through the streaming wars, park expansions and whatever content evolution the next decade brings.