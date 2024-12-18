Authors, Publishers and Technologists are Divided on A.I.-Edited Books

The publishing industry has been slow to embrace technology, with traditional publishers often wary of how innovations like A.I. might disrupt established processes. Their hesitation stems from concerns over content quality, job displacement and the impact A.I. could have on creative workflows. Meanwhile, the self-publishing world has positioned itself as an adopter of A.I.-edited content, touting its flexible, less bureaucratic structure. But, despite the technology’s promise, the use of A.I. in publishing has drawn criticism from both authors and traditional publishing houses who see it as a threat to the essence of literary craftsmanship.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Spines, a Miami-based self-publishing platform, plans to publish 8,000 titles in 2025 with the help of A.I. (It has published more than 1,700 so far. Founded in 2021 by Yehuda Niv, a former computer engineer for the Israeli Air Force who began his entrepreneurial journey with the Israel-based publishing house NIV Books, Spines’ A.I. platform automates most of the publishing process, from editing and formatting to cover design and distribution. Users pay between $1,200 and $5,000 for the platform’s services, depending on the level of A.I. support required. On average, work that usually takes six to 18 months at a traditional publisher can now be completed in just two to three weeks, the company claims.

“When people hear A.I., many assume we’re creating A.I.-generated books, but that’s not the case,” Niv, who serves as Spines’ CEO, told Observer, adding that, while A.I. handles most tasks on the platform, human editorial services are available for authors willing to pay extra. “Our priority is to ensure that innovation enhances, rather than diminishes, the art and human insight that lie at the heart of great publishing,” Niv said.



Spines said it aims to help a million authors bring their stories to life—so they can focus on writing great books while A.I. handles the heavy lifting of publishing. Authors often give up after countless rejections from major publishers. Even when their work is accepted, publishing houses charge between $10,000 to $50,000, Niv said. “A.I. has made it possible to achieve the same result in under three weeks, at a fraction of the cost.” The platform’s $5,000 package includes a hardcover book, an e-book and an audiobook.

Not everyone is convinced, though. Deidre J. Owen, a fiction writer and co-founder of the independent publisher Mannison Press, dismissed Spines as little more than a “vanity” publisher. “The use of genA.I. grossly devalues the creative process and undermines the very essence of imagination and originality. A writer’s voice is unique, takes time to develop and will be stunted if forced to outsource to A.I.,” she told Observer.

A book editor’s role extends beyond basic proofreading and formatting; they serve as creative partners who help refine an author’s work while maintaining its originality and integrity. While A.I. can handle mechanical tasks like proofreading, a human editor’s nuanced judgment and insight are essential for nurturing an author’s unique voice and ideas. Owen argues that A.I.’s current limitations in replicating human creativity could result in homogenized content and declining editorial standards. “Traditional publishing isn’t perfect for everyone, but turning everything over to A.I. is not the answer,” she said. “If someone isn’t willing to invest their time, energy and heart into mastering their craft, why would anyone want to consume such a hollow, slapdash product?”

Spines has secured $22.5 million in total funding. Oren Zeev, founder of Zeev Ventures and an early backer of Amazon (AMZN)’s Audible, led the startup’s $16 million Series A funding in November alongside existing investor Aleph VC, an Israeli venture capital firm.

“A.I.-native businesses will disrupt both the business model and the expertise required to be a book publisher,” Michael Eisenberg, a partner at Aleph VC who led Spines’ seed round in April, told Observer. “A.I. will democratize book publishing and create a true marketplace for ideas. It’s a big bet that A.I. can enhance freedom of speech and the spread of ideas.”



In addition to core publishing tasks, Spines offers A.I.-driven marketing tools and royalty management systems to help authors maximize their reach and track sales. Authors retain 70 percent of their royalties—compared to the 10 to 20 percent typically offered by traditional publishers. The company also offers distribution memberships starting at $19 per month, with global channel access available for another additional fee.

“This shift could redefine how authors perceive their financial opportunities in publishing—making it a much more accessible endeavor for creators of all backgrounds,” Eisenberg said.

Frank-Jürgen Richter, a former director of the World Economic Forum and author of over 37 books on global strategy, believes the rise of A.I. could ultimately benefit human-crafted media. “The role of publishers in identifying and nurturing authors will gain greater significance as the market is flooded with more A.I.-published material,” Richter told Observer.

He added that the future of publishing will be shaped by how well A.I. can complement—not replace—human creativity. “A.I. publishers will only succeed if they can match the sales success of traditional publishers. At the end of the day, authors will choose the publisher that can actually sell their books.”

