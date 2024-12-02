At Templon, Hans Op de Beeck Turns the Ordinary into Something Transcendental

Over the years, Belgian artist Hans Op de Beeck has developed an unmistakable style, cloaking his characters in a homogeneous grey muted palette. Like layers of dust or a fresh coat of snow, his works appear frozen in time, petrified in the moment. This grey veil erases individual differences and personal traits, allowing Op de Beeck to conjure universal tales trapped in time and space, teetering on the edge of physical reality and more oneiric, otherworldly dimensions.

For his debut gallery show with Templon in New York, Op de Beeck has orchestrated a poetic and multifaceted presentation of three-dimensional works, installations, watercolors and video. The 500-square-meter space becomes a stage, inviting visitors into an immersive experience that is as contemplative as it is meditative. Every inch of the gallery is designed to place us into a suspended, introspective state where the boundaries of time and culture dissolve.

Theatricality has always been at the heart of Op de Beeck’s practice. His fantastical, surreal mise en scène tackles universal emotions and the fleeting nature of the human condition. This theatrical thread runs deep—he’s ventured into theater and opera productions in recent years, expanding his visual and narrative universe across disciplines. When faced with the challenge of filling the gallery, Op de Beeck approached it with ease. “It always happens quite organically,” he tells Observer, a week after the show’s opening. Without starting from specific sketches, he allowed the narrative to unfold as he worked. “I love to work anachronistically, eclectically. I like to mingle eras. I like to mingle aesthetics—high and low culture, as they call it. I try to achieve a blend that works as a whole until the exhibition finds its internal logic.” His goal is to craft a space that exudes tranquility—a realm where contemplation takes center stage.

With “Whispered Tales,” Op de Beeck draws visitors into his soothing, contemplative world, urging them to lose themselves among the quietly expressive characters. The artist interweaves cultural symbols and references from different eras and geographies, turning them into allegories of the human condition. In the same room, a pizza box might sit alongside replicas of Renaissance artifacts and precious Chinese ceramics—objects of vastly different value, unified by the same muted grey palette. By leveling these distinctions, Op de Beeck opens up a universal dialogue about humanity. “Our lives are ridiculously short; even a human millennium is like a wink in the universe’s history,” he reflects. This blending of disparate elements creates a timeless tableau, one that whispers something profound about the arc of civilization itself.

While Op de Beeck’s somber, rigorously monochromatic palette has often earned his work the label of “melancholic,” the artist fully embraces the deeper, original concept of melancholia. For him, it represents an introspective state that unveils the human spirit’s resourcefulness—provided one dares to confront existence in its most vulnerable form. Through his work, Op de Beeck suggests the profound potential of this liminal space: a realm of emotional depth and somber reflection where humans can acknowledge their finitude and simultaneously celebrate the amor fati—the love of one’s fate—that imbues life’s continuous flow with meaning.

In this way, Op de Beeck’s oeuvre connects with the Flemish tradition of Vanitas paintings, echoing their exploration of life’s fleeting and transitory nature. Yet his work sidesteps fatalism, offering instead a serene acceptance of impermanence. “For me, it’s important that the show or experience in art space is something like an arm around your shoulder,” he reflects. “It’s a sort of generous invitation to join me in a pensive moment and moment of tranquility. And, just for a moment, forget about their own preoccupations and reasons.” His art becomes a quiet companion, leading viewers to contemplation rather than conclusions.

Despite elements of hyperrealism in his work, de Beeck resists didacticism or overt narrative structure. He insists that art should feel self-evident and unforced, leaving room for emotional and psychological resonance rather than focusing on technical or formal mechanics. While his style draws from classical sculpture and cinematic imagery, it ultimately operates on a more abstract than figurative plane. “If your language is already very pictorial and realistic, you then have to find a way of abstracting reality, to tap into the universality,” he explains.

Approaching his show with the depth of a novel, Op de Beeck instead operates in a realm of metaphor, crafting a symbolic universe populated by archetypes. These figures invite viewers to see themselves within their stories, embracing the emotional and psychological nuances that define the human condition. “I think it’s important, as in a novel, that there is a possibility of identification with the characters,” the artist explains. He refers to his scenes as “proposals” and “visual fiction,” presenting an altered reality that feels familiar in its apparent realism yet uncanny in its surreal twists. This delicate balance enables a “suspension of disbelief” that transforms the ordinary into something transcendental.

Even when addressing the clumsiness and absurdity of daily life—boredom, missteps, small defeats—Op de Beeck elevates his fantastical characters into epic figures. “I believe that in the authenticity of even a very corny or cheesy moment, there can be value, that it can be precious to reveal the real essence of the human,” he remarks. His ability to spotlight the poignancy in life’s most prosaic moments underscores his commitment to uncovering the universal truths buried within the mundane.

Op de Beeck’s installations often echo the dramatic and eclectic ensembles of Gothic or Romanesque churches, filled with clumsy, grotesque, yet deeply human figures. These characters, like medieval allegories, act as accessible codes that reveal the essence of human behavior. Simultaneously, they resemble performers in a contemporary opera, reactivating the silent symbolic power of archetypes while excavating their meanings. Through this fusion, he revives the potency of ancient symbols for modern audiences.

Ultimately, these characters function much like those in classical tragedies: by portraying universal flaws, mistakes and ecstatic moments, they inspire sympathy and pity while leading viewers toward a cathartic realization. Op de Beeck’s aim is to remind us, with a touch of wry humor, that our lives could always be “more tragic,” and we should embrace what little we have. “Something as ‘false’ as a representation can evoke a real emotion; that is the amazing power of art,” he says. “Through identification with a protagonist or subject, and through our senses, we can mentally enter a fictitious world that then becomes real, which can move, involve and touch us.”

In this exhibition, as throughout his entire practice, Hans Op de Beeck immerses himself in the essence of the human experience—a delicate balance of liminal moments suspended between the mundane actions tied to survival and the more profound ones that spark emotional and psychological resonance. “For me, it is more interesting to try to show what is underneath reality, the skeleton, the core—the very essence of things,” he says.

Designed as an endlessly evolving stage and a cabinet of curiosities, the exhibition weaves small vitrines of intimate scenes with expansive black-and-white watercolors. This interplay amplifies the sensation of worlds caught between time and space, leaving visitors enveloped in meditative tranquility. Op de Beeck invites us to surrender to the eternal flow of existence, where fleeting moments and eternal truths coexist.

At the exhibition’s heart is a seventeen-minute video, only the second Op de Beeck has ever created using watercolors. This dreamlike sequence follows the perspective of a child, lulling viewers with a continuous flux of oscillating images. Floating through this surreal space invites a gradual drift away from rationality—a domain often ill-equipped to capture the layered complexities of human existence. Instead, the work taps into the ineffable, immersing the audience in a shared dreamscape.

Throughout the space, tales of human life, dreams, imperfections and moments of transcendence are whispered in every corner. These “scenographies of sentiments,” as Op de Beeck describes them, gently remind us that we are not alone in navigating the struggles and triumphs of daily life. “I love art to be a sort of companion in digesting the human condition and life,” he reflects as our conversation concludes, his words lingering—a quiet, steady reassurance that we are all part of the same flow.

Hans Op de Beeck’s “Whispered Tales” is on view at Templon gallery through December 21.