How Formafantasma Is Designing New Tools for Sustainable Coexistence

There are so many applications of design thinking in today’s world, and you’ve been extremely versatile in your projects over the years. What’s your definition of design, and how did you get into it?

Well, design, in the best case, is a fantastic tool for life improvement for people, other species, ecology and so on. But design is also often used for economic purposes, to expand the value and desirability of products. I think it is important to recognize that there is a distinction between the ethical possibilities of design and the economic interests at play.

During Miami Art Week, you unveiled Cohabitare, a project years in the making that celebrates biodiversity in an ecological and architectural installation perfectly integrated into the ecosystem of the Perrier-Jouët vineyards. How was the project conceived, and what inspired it?

This project developed when we were invited to visit Maison Belle Époque in Épernay, Champagne. It began once we saw what Perrier-Jouët was doing in terms of shifting their way of cultivating the land into regenerative viticulture. We thought this was extremely important and relevant because it is a different way of cultivating the land that introduced not only vines but also other plants that are beneficial for the growth of grapes and other species. The Champagne region is a monoculture for the production of wine, and so changing this to provide more biodiversity (beneficial for birds, insects and pollinators) was, in our view, a brilliant way to transform the approach to growing and producing wine.

Instead of producing an art installation that would be presented in Miami or at other art fairs around the world, we wanted to do an intervention in the fields where the real change was happening and avoid producing unnecessary elements. From there, we identified together with Perrier-Jouët a location in the fields and started the process of restoration in this area where there is also existing architecture, and the first step in these interventions was the creation of the Ilot de Biodiversité (Biodiversity Island).

Biodiversity Island is a plot of land where different kinds of plants have been installed according to the suggestions of a biodiversity committee. Here, species that struggle with the monoculture of wine can find refuge and also, this piece of land is untouched, which allows flora to grow throughout the whole year. It is cut only once a year, which is the best way of maintaining a piece of land where nature has its own rights. It’s a rather limited plot, but it is already providing more biodiversity for insects. We designed these modules out of ceramic that not only indicated where humans cannot enter but are also designed in such a way to provide, within the ceramic modules, habitats for pollinators such as bees, wasps, but also mosquitoes and so on. These modules were designed exactly for this purpose. The installation is made up of seventy-four modules, but only thirty-two have the cavities to avoid overpopulation.