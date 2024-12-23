Rethinking Artist Support: Collaboration and Shared Learning Shapes Grantmaking

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced grantmakers and funders nationwide to rethink their modes of support for artists. During this critical time, as part of a dedicated team of builders, Artist Relief was launched, a collaboration across arts organizations, geographies and disciplines, distributing over $23 million in emergency funds to over 4,000 artists. The launch was intentionally fast-paced, providing immediate and unrestricted support during a significant health and economic crisis and quickly setting a precedent for direct, unrestricted and flexible funding in the arts. Today, the approach has become the norm among major arts grantmakers, which is a great thing. But as the field continues to evolve, what comes next?

Traditional grantmaking practices involve lengthy applications, stringent criteria and limited flexibility. These methods frequently left out deserving artists who needed immediate support. More sustainable, accessible solutions draw inspiration from artist-led initiatives like the Crip Fund, which embraces the accessibility and responsiveness of mutual aid and organizations such as Cerf+ and the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, both of which have modeled sustained emergency funding.

After a year of deep conversations with dozens of disabled creative practitioners, Disability Futures was designed to amplify their voices and respond to their actual needs and lived experiences, addressing the specific financial and systemic challenges these artists face. Whereas many grants are often paid in one lump sum and can have negative tax implications—especially for those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) support—through this program, funds are paid out over several years and disbursed into ABLE accounts. The success of Disability Futures reinforced a key lesson: collaboration and adaptability are essential in providing critical support and visibility to artists across the field.

For artists, by artists

As organizations rethink how to support socially engaged artists, A Blade of Grass (aBoG)—an arts nonprofit I lead dedicated to this work—has undertaken a ground-up restructuring to reimagine its programming and distribution of support while keeping artists at the center.

One of the earliest steps involved entrusting an artist-led board with governance to align values with leadership. Involving artists directly engaged with the field’s challenges and opportunities helped drive decision-making and foster a more experimental framework that stretches the boundaries of traditional nonprofit operations.

Another critical step was research. What do socially engaged artists need and how can organizations like ours most sustainably meet those needs? Understanding the gaps and impact of socially engaged art has helped refine strategies to effectively support artists.

New models of support

Popular models like merit-based nomination processes inevitably see more deserving artists than can be supported. With that in mind, aBoG’s latest Field Funds initiative gives every eligible artist an equal chance through a randomized selection process. This $25,000 program supports 50 artists with $500 grants each, focusing on those actively engaging with their communities to foster a more just and equitable society and giving each applicant a fair shot at receiving support. The defining element of Field Funds lies in its collaboration with local organizations functioning as our partners, enabling responsive, region-specific support.

This approach mirrors successful models like the Andy Warhol Foundation’s Regional Regranting Program, which similarly partners with local arts organizations across the country to mobilize support and expand its reach. By working closely with trusted local partners and peers, national organizations can remain flexible and grounded in the diverse needs of artists across the country.

Recalibrating the role of organizations

This shift toward more equitable and collaborative models of support is not unique to aBoG. Other organizations have adopted new responsive approaches to their grantmaking with significant, evident success. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) introduced a guaranteed income program for artists using a weighted selection process, showing how larger shifts in support structures are needed beyond one-time grants. In designing its program, CRNY collaborated with a think tank that included artists to ensure the program was grounded in the needs of those it aimed to serve. MAP Fund took lessons learned from Artist Relief to shift its grantmaking model into a lottery process. Similarly, Springboard for the Arts’ guaranteed income pilot prioritized collaboration with artists.

These examples underscore a broader shift toward programs that prioritize collaboration with artists, moving beyond simple grant distribution. Conversations with artists helped organizations to move away from merit-based selection. Insights from disabled practitioners, drawn from past work, informed more accessible application processes as well. By centering artists in the design process, these organizations are reshaping how we approach sustainable, long-term support. Being adaptable and receptive is a temporary fix, but a necessary core principle.

As these new models continue to emerge, it’s clear that collaboration, flexibility and shared learning are crucial for lasting impact. By actively sharing and building on each other’s work, we break down silos, evolve together and ensure we’re truly supporting the artists we serve. There is clearly no one way to support artists. Support may arrive through grants, residencies, exhibitions, the list goes on. But as our field continues to evolve, so should our support.

It’s time for arts organizations and grantmakers to recognize that we’re often falling behind the curve when it comes to how artists and practitioners self-organize. Instead of trying to lead, we must listen and learn from the models that already exist and provide the funding and support these artists need to thrive. Artists have been reimagining systems of care and community for years. By staying in close collaboration and supporting their work, we can help ensure these evolving relationships remain mutually beneficial, empowering artists to continue thriving while we learn alongside them.