Inside Amazon Web Services’ Ambition to Train Two Million A.I. Workers: Q&A

As Big Tech invests billions into the expansion of their cloud infrastructure for A.I., companies are struggling to find workers with the skills needed for cloud computing roles. Amazon (AMZN) Web Services (AWS) seeks to address this talent gap through its AWS Skills Centers, offering a stepping stone for entry-level roles like IT support technicians, systems administrators, developers and engineers with salaries starting at $73,000 a year.

AWS Skills Centers provide free, in-person training for local community members exploring cloud careers. Introduced in 2021, AWS’s learning hubs offer hands-on classes, workshops, exhibitions, immersive virtual reality experiences and certification programs as part of Amazon’s goal to train over two million people with A.I. skills by 2050. Courses range from introductory classes on generative A.I. to training for cloud practitioner roles, which are gaining traction. As of October, more than 145,000 students have participated in these programs across its three locations in Cape Town in South Africa and Amazon’s U.S. home bases in Seattle, Wash. and Arlington, Va., according to AWS.

The global cloud computing market generated $602 billion in revenue in 2023 and is projected to grow 21.2 percent annually through 2030 as companies seek additional compute capacity to run A.I. workloads, according to Grand View Research. IDC forecasts that global annual spending on cloud services will reach $805 billion by the end of 2024 and double by 2028. That’s good news for AWS, which owns half of the global cloud market.

Observer spoke with Jenni Troutman, director of AWS Training and Certification Products and Services, about the AWS Skills Centers and how they prepare students for cloud careers in an A.I.-driven world. Before joining AWS in 2017, Troutman held various leadership roles at New Relic, VMware and Accenture.

The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Observer: What was the impetus behind the AWS Skills Lab? How has the program evolved since its inception?

Jenni Troutman: The original idea for the Skills Centers was to establish locations in high-traffic areas where there’s a significant need for cloud skills. That way, people curious about the cloud but unfamiliar with it could drop by, have a coffee, explore opportunities and decide if they’re interested in learning more. From there, they could begin a journey that might extend into other programs at the Skills Center or elsewhere.

The first Skills Center opened at our headquarters in Seattle. It was a natural starting point because our executives and training team were already there, allowing us to test the concept. The response was strong—not just from learners but also from nonprofits and government organizations interested in helping their communities develop cloud skills. Now, we’ve expanded to locations in Arlington and Cape Town, South Africa.

How does the AWS Skills Lab differ from college degrees in computer science or typical workforce development programs like coding boot camps? Does it offer any unique value to job seekers exploring alternative pathways into cloud computing?

The Skills Centers offer hands-on classroom experiences led by AWS experts, where students can see how the skills they learn apply to industries like robotics and gaming. Additionally, we host sessions featuring employers and other organizations that share insights about careers in the cloud. Representatives from outside AWS discuss the skills they look for in employees for various roles. And importantly, all of this is free.

What do you think is the advantage of AWS Skills instructors over computer science professors at universities?

One key advantage is their real-world experience in understanding how AWS customers use our services. Another is their deep expertise in AWS tools and services. Students also have the chance to work directly with our service teams, getting a first-hand look at the types of projects they might work on at AWS.

What misconceptions do students have about the AWS Skills programs? When I first heard about them, I assumed they were career development programs designed to land people jobs at AWS, but I’m sure they’re more nuanced than that.

You’re right—it’s not solely about getting people job-ready. The Skills Centers are more focused on introducing students to the types of cloud jobs available and getting them started on their learning journey. For those who discover they have an aptitude for and interest in the cloud, we guide them toward next-level programs, like AWS Restart and AWS Cloud Institute, that prepare them for employment.

The tech job market is tough right now, with many struggling post-layoffs and fierce competition. Does AWS tailor its skills programs to align with in-demand jobs?

Despite challenges in the overall job market, there’s still a significant shortage of cloud professionals. The fastest-growing demand is for A.I.-adjacent roles like data scientists, machine learning engineers and data engineers.

Over the last two years, we’ve seen accelerated demand for skills in A.I., machine learning, big data and security, which have become some of our most popular courses. There’s also a notable wage premium for A.I. skills—up to 45 percent higher pay for roles in finance, HR, marketing, and sales that require proficiency with A.I.-powered tools.

Job seekers often worry that A.I. automation will replace jobs. How does the AWS Skills Lab prepare students to remain employable in the face of these trends?

A.I. will undoubtedly change jobs, but it will also create new ones. Existing roles will become more productive with A.I., as it allows for automation of routine tasks, giving people more time to focus on creativity and innovation. The Skills Centers help students understand these changes, demystify A.I., and show what’s possible. This is just the next major technological shift, similar to the rise of the internet.

What specific skills taught at AWS are less likely to be replaced by A.I.?

Creativity and innovation are irreplaceable. A.I. is a tool, but humans must define the application, solve problems, and generate ideas. Additionally, effectively using A.I. tools requires foundational skills. For instance, with coding companions like Amazon’s CodeWhisperer, you need to know how to craft prompts to get the desired results. Learning prompt engineering can significantly boost productivity.

What’s next for the AWS Skills Lab?

We’ll continue to refresh and adapt our training to ensure it remains relevant. This includes introducing new in-person experiences and programs. The cloud and tech landscape evolves daily, so it’s crucial for people to keep building and updating their skills to stay competitive.