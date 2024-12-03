The Best Holiday-Themed Novels to Put You in the Christmas Spirit

The holidays are supposed to feel magical, but let’s be honest—it’s not always easy to summon the Christmas spirit, especially when December has barely begun and your to-do list is longer than Santa’s naughty list. Enter books: the ultimate festive cheat code. Whether you’re a Christmas super fan or identify with the Grinch, there’s nothing like settling down under a cozy blanket (chestnuts roasting on an open fire, optional) with a great book.

Whether you prefer a sharp wintertime mystery, a bit of steamy Christmas spice or a nostalgic holiday classic, the right story can melt even the frostiest of moods and have you humming carols before you know it. With that in mind, here’s a curated list of Christmas reads, both old and new, to help you lean into the season—one page at a time.

How My Neighbor Stole Christmas by Megan Quinn

Cole has one goal for Christmas: hide away from it all while the rest of the town dives headfirst into holiday cheer. Unfortunately for him, his plans are swiftly upended when his nemesis, Storee Taylor, moves in next door to care for her aunt—and proves impossible to ignore. Refusing to surrender to the season, Cole takes a more combative approach, entering the town’s Christmas Kringle contest with the sole aim of sabotaging Storee’s chances. What he doesn’t see coming, however, is the spark that threatens to melt his icy resolve. This enemies-to-lovers, small-town romance serves up enough heat and holiday spirit to thaw even the frostiest hearts.

The Holiday Cottage by Sarah Morgan

Nothing captures the essence of a cozy Christmas quite like a thatched cottage with a crackling open fireplace. For Imogen, a burnt-out marketing powerhouse in desperate need of a reset, the offer to escape to a client’s charming Cotswold cottage over the holidays seems like the perfect chance to recharge. But as she settles into the festive hideaway, questions arise: is this idyllic retreat simply a gift of goodwill, or does her client have something more calculated in mind? Either way, this Christmas could mark the beginning of a whole new chapter.

The Christmas Bookshop by Jenny Colgan

If a cozy read brimming with humor and a dash of romance sounds like your perfect holiday escape, The Christmas Bookshop is calling your name. This heartwarming tale introduces us to Carmen, recently laid off, flat broke and dreading the thought of spending Christmas with her annoyingly perfect sister, Sofia. Enter their meddlesome mother, who cleverly orchestrates a seasonal job for Carmen in a dusty, disorganized old bookstore. As Carmen warms to the quirky charm of the shop—and to the charismatic, well-known author who starts dropping by—she begins to wonder if this Christmas might hold a bit more magic than she bargained for.

Home for Christmas by Heidi Swain

Hosting an unexpected houseguest at Christmas is bad enough, but what if that houseguest is allergic to all things festive? When Bella agrees, albeit reluctantly, to rent part of her house to freelance author Jude as a favor to a friend, she braces for the worst. At first, their differences couldn’t be starker, and their clashes feel inevitable. But as tension mellows into something resembling friendship, Jude drops the ultimate bombshell: he has “no time for Christmas.” Can Bella, the quintessential holiday enthusiast, thaw his frosty attitude toward the season, or will her resident Grinch derail her favorite time of year?

The Christmas Appeal by Janice Hallett

If cozy murder mysteries are more your speed, The Christmas Appeal might be just the ticket. A theater group’s Christmas play takes a dark turn when a murder interrupts rehearsals, sending the production spiraling into chaos. As investigations begin, the group’s not-so-festive underbelly is laid bare—cue petty rivalries, unprofessional antics and, yes, an asbestos-filled beanstalk. But can the culprit and the victim’s identity be uncovered in time to save the show? You’ll have to pick this holiday book up to find out. Whimsical characters? Check. A dead body on stage? Check. Amateur sleuthing, intrigue and holiday mayhem? You’re in exactly the right place.

The Twelve Days of Murder by Andreina Cordani

Had enough of holiday romance novels? Treat yourself to some post-feast intrigue with this cozy festive whodunnit. The Murder Masquerade Society began as a grisly game among university friends—until one of them vanished. Now, eight years later, the surviving members reunite for a “Reunion Masquerade” in Scotland, each stepping into new identities like Lady Partridge, Doctor Swan and Lord Leapworth. The stage is set for playful mystery-solving, but when Lady Partridge is discovered hanging from the pear tree, the fun takes a chillingly sinister turn.

Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie

Christmas practically begs for a bit of nostalgia, so why not spend it sleuthing alongside Agatha Christie’s iconic Hercule Poirot? While the rest of us lounge by the fire, Poirot finds himself summoned to Gorston Hall, where holiday cheer has been replaced by the aftermath of a grisly murder. Simeon Lee, the family’s tyrannical patriarch, is dead, and the surviving relatives seem more suspicious than sorrowful. With no shortage of motives and grudges to sort through, Poirot must determine which of Lee’s disgruntled kin decided the season of giving called for taking a life.

The Christmas Jigsaw Murders by Alexandra Benedict

Puzzle-setter Edie O’Sullivan receives a Christmas gift straight out of a nightmare: a jigsaw box containing pieces that, once assembled, reveal a chilling murder scene, accompanied by a cryptic clue. With a series of murders planned for Christmas Eve, Edie must race against time to solve the deadly puzzle and stop the killer in their tracks. Enlisting the help of her nephew Sean, a detective inspector, she dives into a web of mystery, using her sharp mind and expertise to piece together the truth before the clock runs out on the most sinister of deadlines.

Christmas with the Queen by Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb

Take a trip back to a royal Christmas at Sandringham House, where a young Queen Elizabeth II faces the end of a turbulent 1952—a year marked by the loss of her father and her ascent to the throne at just 25. Tasked with crafting the perfect words for the annual Christmas Day radio broadcast, the Queen wrestles with the weight of her role. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, aspiring BBC reporter Olive Carter reunites with an old friend, Jack Devereaux, Sandringham’s new chef. Both are grappling with their own challenges—Jack, a widower, has lost his sense of purpose, while Olive battles to prove herself in a male-dominated field. As the years pass and their paths intertwine, their bond is tested by Olive’s closely guarded secret. With the first televised Christmas message in 1957 on the horizon, will the holiday bring healing—or heartbreak?

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

No Christmas book list is complete without this timeless classic. Dickens’ A Christmas Carol tells the unforgettable story of Ebenezer Scrooge, whose miserly ways give way to redemption after a series of ghostly visits. Its enduring message about the power of kindness and the impact of our actions resonates just as much today as it did in Dickens’ time. Revisit your own “Christmas pasts” alongside Scrooge as he embarks on his transformative journey. Sure, you already know how it ends—but the magic is in reliving the tale, one heartwarming moment at a time.