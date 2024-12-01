An Insider’s Guide to Maneuvering Miami Art Week

Starting as early as the first Sunday in December, Miami transforms itself into a diverse artistic landscape. Miami Art Week (the official name, though some call it Miami Basel) is a veritable show-and-tell of the global art world. Since its debut in 2002, it has evolved from a regional art fair into an international spectacle, attracting nearly 100,000 visitors each year. To some, it’s a week of see-and-be-seen parties, to others, it’s a week of dynamic commerce and collaboration, but for all art lovers and novices alike, it’s an opportunity for inspiration and discovery.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Miami Art Week offers an extraordinary range of experiences. Whether you start with the famous Art Basel fair, peppered with blue-chip galleries, run over to one of the many satellite fairs to discover a new up-and-coming artist, or dance the night away at any one of the fabulous brand activations, just remember that this week is a marathon, not a sprint.

Art Week can be intimidating and exhausting, but I’ve learned a thing or two over the last decade. My approach or experiences may not be one size fits all, but I’d like to share my intel nonetheless! As an art lover and founder of the non-profit arts organization Berkowitz Contemporary Foundation, this is my go-to guide for one of the art world’s most recognized weeks.

Art Basel Miami Beach: The behemoth

Art Basel Miami Beach, the largest fair in the Art Week ecosystem, is so vast that the week’s festivities are often simply referred to as “Art Basel.” Held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, the fair features works by Modern, Postwar and Contemporary artists. It also hosts curated conversations with artists and industry leaders as well as showcasing 17 large-scale installations.

Skarstedt Gallery has always been a top contender for me, which can be found at booth H10 this year. With locations in New York, Paris and London, Skarstedt is a blue-chip gallery, but also represents some of the most innovative artists coming up in the industry. This year the gallery has put a spotlight on artist Yuan Fang, with a dynamic triptych titled “Three Moves.” Reflecting her signature gestural abstractions, the energy of each stroke is abundantly present. The oil paint dances across each canvas as if in a frenzy of endless conversation, a painting not to be missed.

In the Meridians section of the fair, you can find the work of Uruguayan-born multimedia artist, Guillermo Garcia-Cruz, represented by Piero Atchugarry Gallery. “Pillar III” will be a monumental sculpture exploring technology’s preponderance in contemporary society. Composed of Guillermo’s iconic “Glitches” and towering at 4.5 meters, this work questions the balance of both strength and fragility.

With over 280 galleries to explore, definitely give yourself a few hours to get lost while weaving in and out of the convention center hallways. The true magic of Art Basel is getting access to museum-quality works that may never actually find their way to a public forum. This year’s edition is open to the public from December 6 to 8.

Design Miami: For the furniture and design-obsessed

Located within walking distance (a rarity in Miami) of the Convention Center, Design Miami showcases museum-worthy collectible items. The fair features 20th- and 21st-century furniture, lighting and objets d’art from the world’s top galleries. In essence, it’s a design lover’s fantasy. This year’s fair is open to the public from December 3 to 8.

The exhibitor Friedman Benda consistently delivers; this year’s offering is a group show in dialogue with Mexican architect Javier Senosiain and his implementation of organic forms in living spaces. The exhibition includes a collection of limited-edition furniture designed by Seosiain, a first-ever for the architect.

Fairs that should be on your radar

NADA: For new and established collectors alike

New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is a uniquely structured fair that operates as a non-profit organization and dedicates itself completely to cultivating and advancing new voices in the contemporary art space. In its 22nd edition, the fair will showcase 141 galleries, art spaces and nonprofits spanning 37 countries. This year also highlights a special section, Curated Spotlight, with the intent of celebrating differences. The section’s curator, Jasmine Wahi, is showcasing Seoul-based Woo Hannah, whose artistic practice explores an imagined world in which beings have transcended the fixed notion of “the body” through sculptural mixed media.I find this fair to be very manageable for both my time and wallet. NADA is open December 3 to 7.

UNTITLED: A breath of fresh air on the beach

Do I love this fair because it is literally activated on the iconic sands of Miami Beach, or could it be the fair’s ethos, which prioritizes collaboration and discovering new talent? Maybe both. Untitled’s curatorial focus this year is “East Meets West,” highlighting the works of artists and communities from Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Asian diaspora. The beachfront fair boasts over 176 exhibitors—its largest to date— and a host of programming available to the public. Don’t forget to enjoy the view before running to your next experience! The fair is open December 4 to 8.

Feria Clandestina: The cool kid In town

Clandestina, Miami’s contemporary grassroots fair, offers a unique perspective that transcends the traditional format of art fairs. Eschewing the white tent, this fair takes up residency in a mid-century-era motel on mainland Miami’s Biscayne Boulevard, focusing exclusively on community building and participation. In its third edition, Clandestina will present 29 exhibitor rooms (i.e., hotel rooms) and showcase 93 artists. The fair is free and open to the public from December 5 to 8.

Check out Miami’s institutions

The Bass Museum

The Bass holds a special place as the only contemporary museum on Miami Beach. This year, there are five shows on view—the most recent being “Assume Vivid Astro Focus: XI.” The exhibition, which originally debuted at the home of Miami collectors Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz in 2004, is an enveloping installation of patterned wallpaper and decal graphics. The São Paulo-based visual and performance art collective fuses drawing, sculpture, video and performance into large-scale works where gender, politics and cultural codes freely interact. Swing by to see this piece of Miami art-scene history, and check out the four other shows on view!

ICA

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA) is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a bang this year—giving artists Lucy Bull, Ding Shilun and Keiichi Tanaami their first United States museum exhibitions, as well as installations by Marguerite Humeau and Rubem Valentim. This year’s program reflects ICA’s dedication to representing a diverse set of global perspectives and spotlighting artists who push the boundaries of contemporary art.

Honorable mentions

Faena Art

Faena Art has commissioned a site-specific work by cross-disciplinary artist Nicholas Galaninm titled “Seletega (run, see if people are coming/corre a ver si vente gente),” on view at Faena Beach. The work consists of a ship semi-buried in the sand—a reference to the European powers that invaded the Indigenous Americas in the 1500s. The sculpture, in addition to works by Lyra Drake and Magnus Sodamin, will be on view in the Faena District from December 3 to 8.

Alcova

Alcova, a Milanese platform for designers to explore the future of living is activating for the second time in Miami. This year’s edition will take over the Miami River Inn, the city’s oldest hotel, and showcase 40 exhibitors of emerging talents from Mexico, Greece, Italy and the U.S. With site-specific installations by L.A.-based food collective AnanasAnanas, among many others.

Craig Robins Collection: “The Sleep of Reason”

Every year, Craig Robins, the prominent Miami collector, presents pieces of his extensive collection at his Miami Design District offices. The 2024 show, titled “The Sleep of Reason,” is based on Goya’s El Sueño De La Razón Produce Monstruos. This fundamental work anchors pieces by Kai Althoff and Jana Euler, two artists whose drawings, paintings and sculptures engage with abject imagery, often presenting complex emotional landscapes in their figuration. Other highlights on display will include recent acquisitions by Jill Mulleady, Mario Ayala, Karon Davis, Bony Ramirez and Alteronce Gumby. The show will be on view from December 4 to 6 at DACRA Headquarters.

Nina Johnson Gallery presents Patrick Dean Hubbell, Estefania Puerta and Josué Sanchez

Since 2017, Nina has been a pillar of Miami’s robust contemporary art ecosystem. With its diverse stable of artists and intuitive program, the gallery is a must-see for anyone in Miami. In addition to showing at NADA, Nina will have works by three artists on view: Patrick Dean Hubbell, Estefania Puerta and Josué Sanchez.

Andrew Reed Gallery presents “Phantom Limb”

Miami- and New York-based gallerist Andrew Reed has built an impressive program in a short amount of time. During Art Week, Andrew will be presenting “Phantom Limb,” a solo exhibition of Portuguese artist, Gonçalo Preto, in addition to running a booth at NADA—their first fair presentation. The booth will include works by Dan Attoe, Kate Bickmore, Jeffrey Meris, Alexis Rockman and others.

Bakehouse Art Complex

The Bakehouse Art Complex is a non-profit arts organization that has been a beacon of creativity and collaboration for nearly four decades. Leveraging its 33,000-square-foot facility as a cultural hub, Bakehouse hosts artist residencies, offers studio space at an affordable price and builds community among the city’s talent. On December 5, Bakehouse will host a breakfast and open house of its artist studios for the public. To attend, RSVP here.

Words of wisdom

Join hydration nation

As tempting as it might be to load up on free champagne, always remember that hydration is key! To that end, a shot of caffeine from that Miami Caffecito might just give you the strength to get over the finish line—it’s all about balance.

Stick to the plan

Take advantage of your best friend, Google Maps, and do a little pre-planning. Don’t make the rookie mistake of thinking you can get from Miami Beach to mainland Miami and back again in a timely manner. I recommend planning your day according to what part of town you’re going to and try not to deviate.

Plan for day-to-night



If you’re lucky enough to change clothes between events, I applaud you. For many, that luxury is out of reach—thus, try to wear something that can easily transition from day to night, but if absolutely necessary, an emergency outfit can always fit in one of the dozen chic art totes you’ll collect throughout the week.

Follow your heart

Don’t be scared to invest in a piece of art, there is no better time to start or grow your collection. Keep a strict but strategic budget in mind, and more importantly, have some fun. The best art collections are not always the ones with the biggest price tags.

Don’t stress

If the crowds, fairs, and traffic aren’t your style—I get it. Luckily, Miami has incredible art year-round waiting for you to experience.