JetBlue’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes $49 Flights to Miami and Charleston—Here’s How to Book

After enduring the ordeal of Thanksgiving travel and preparing for the hectic holiday season, booking another trip may be the last thing on your mind. But JetBlue’s annual Cyber Monday sale is here, which means now is the best time to plan ahead for your next getaway. With one-way flights starting as low as $49, now is your chance to swap out frosty weather for ocean jaunts.

The deal, which runs from Monday, Dec. 2, to Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, includes plenty of domestic flights, in addition to several Mexican and Caribbean destinations for the ideal beachy vacation. Flights from JFK to Miami, Charleston and Sarasota start at the base price of $49, and other hotspots like Boston, Atlanta and Phoenix are all under $99. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to go to the Magic Kingdom, tickets to Orlando are currently going for as low as $59. Put down the eggnog and imagine sipping on piña coladas in Punta Cana for just $129 or scuba diving in Curaçao for $169. If you’re more in the mood for a cold weather getaway, book a $149 ticket from JFK to Vancouver.

With fares to locales like Grenada and Cartagena offered for under $170, splurge on a high-end hotel for a luxurious experience. You can save even more with JetBlue’s vacation packages, also included in the sale. Plan a Vegas getaway for just $174, including a roundtrip flight and two nights in a hotel. Relax on Eagle Beach with packages to Aruba starting at $508, inclusive of a roundtrip flight and two nights at a hotel. Or, take a cross-country trip to the Golden State, with packages to San Francisco starting at $401.

The Cyber Monday deal applies to the lowest available fares—typically Blue Basic, the airline’s base economy ticket. As of September, the ticket now includes a free carry-on for every passenger, so don’t worry about paying extra. There’s also free wifi on every flight in case you need to make last-minute hotel changes or swap dinner reservations.

There are, however, some conditions and exclusions. The “Cyber Fundays” sale applies to travel from Dec. 9, 2024 to April 8, 2025, but excludes Friday and Sunday travel, as well as holiday blackout dates (Dec. 18 to Jan 8 and Feb. 13 to Feb. 24). The sale ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 4, so get started on itineraries ASAP.