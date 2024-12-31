Observer’s Guide to This Year’s Must-Visit January Art Fairs

In less than twenty-four hours, the calendar flips to 2025, ushering in a fresh year of creative potential for artists, collectors, dealers, and institutions alike. The most anticipated museum exhibitions of 2025 are already taking shape, promising new thrills and revelations. Gallerists, meanwhile, are savoring a brief respite between the high-octane frenzy of Miami Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach and the whirlwind of shows yet to come. And after cryptocurrency mogul Justin Sun’s infamous purchase—and consumption—of Maurizio Cattelan’s $6.2 million Comedian, everyone’s bracing for the next wave of art market absurdities.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

The January art fair calendar wastes no time getting started. There’s Este Arte kicking off in Uruguay just days after New Year’s, and then we head off to Singapore for Art SG and S.E.A. Focus (which coincide with Singapore Art Week). Next up, art fairs in London and then Palm Beach and New York before everyone heads back to the continent for several European art fairs. For the truly dedicated art enthusiast, this month’s fairs demand a certain degree of wanderlust—continent-hopping included—but the rewards are bound to be worth the miles. Here’s what’s on:

Este Arte 2025

January 4-7

Este Arte was established in 2015 by Uruguayan curator Laura Bardier to create a high-quality and exclusive platform for contemporary art in the region. Many participants come from Argentina, Brazil and Chile, but the roster of attendees also typically includes galleries from the U.S. and Europe—the fair emphasizes a balance between local Latin American artists and international artists, providing a dialogue between regional art scenes and global trends. Now in its eleventh edition, this art fair distinguishes itself by asking exhibitors, whether galleries or cultural institutions, to mount only single-artist displays featuring never-before-exhibited works. Some participants create exhibitions in miniature, while others may show a handful of pieces or even just a single work. The only exception is made for deceased or inactive artists, whose work may be shown if it is of particular historical relevance. In other words, “Only the unseen, one artist at a time.”

ART SG 2025

January 17-19

In 2025, ART SG will return to the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore for its third edition, with a VIP preview on January 16. This year, the fair brings together 106 exhibitors from thirty countries and territories, including mega-galleries like Gagosian, White Cube and Thaddaeus Ropac. Other international players strengthening their Asian presence—Lehmann Maupin, Neugerriemschneider, Galerie Gisela Capitain, Annely Juda Fine Art, Goodman Gallery and P.P.O.W.—will also make appearances. The fair’s GALLERIES, FOCUS and FUTURES sectors, plus the PLATFORM program, offer a diversity of works by international artists shown alongside Southeast Asian contemporary art, creating a benchmark of quality and expansiveness for the entire region. Magnus Renfrew, co-founder of ART SG and founder of The Art Assembly (the organization behind ART SG and a broader portfolio of fairs in the region that also includes Taipei Dangdai and Tokyo Gendai), told Observer that “logic dictates that an area of that scale deserves one major international art fair, especially once we consider that it’s today home to many of the fastest growing economies in the world. I think that the rise of the fair will be part of a broader Southeast Asia and Singapore rising story.”

S.E.A. Focus 2025

January 18-26

This year’s S.E.A. Focus in Singapore in the industrial-chic confines of Tanjong Pagar Distripark will be curated by John Tung with the theme of Disconnected Contemporaries—a concept that “recognizes the unclear boundaries between modern and contemporary art, and the dynamic changes occurring within Southeast Asia during the shift,” according to the fair’s website. The works on view at the seventh edition of the relatively small fair—twenty-one galleries will bring work by nearly forty artists in 2025—paint a picture of the region’s artistic developments and ask us to consider how our biases influence our interpretations of not only Southeast Asian contemporary art but also the history of the region. Fairgoers here can dive as deep as they like into the art of Southeast Asia. Docent-led tours offer narratives behind the masterpiece, and at a series of SEAspotlight Talks, cultural luminaries will dissect the nuances of modern and contemporary art.

Condo London 2025

January 18 – February 15

In the labyrinthine art scene of the U.K., the distributed art fair Condo London offers collectors and art lovers a blueprint for discovery. More specifically, it’s a collaborative exhibition mounted by forty-nine galleries across twenty-two London spaces—labyrinthine, yes, but also manageable. How does it work? Each host gallery either co-curates with a visiting gallery or thoughtfully divides its spaces, giving the visiting gallery square footage in which to mount its own display. This year’s lineup includes notable collaborations such as Sadie Coles HQ hosting Jahmek Contemporary Art from Luanda and Emalin welcoming Antenna Space from Shanghai. Hit the preview weekend for an immersive initiation into this month-long cultural odyssey, which spans the city’s eclectic neighborhoods, from the central elegance of Arcadia Missa in Duke Street to the eastern avant-garde of The Approach on Approach Road.

London Art Fair 2025

January 22-26

London Art Fair has been a mainstay of the UK’s art calendar for thirty-six years, offering collectors, curators and casual art enthusiasts an annual deep dive into the best of modern and contemporary art. For its latest edition, the fair assembles more than 120 galleries representing a mix of established and emerging artists—A.MORE Gallery, Annka Kultys Gallery and Perve Galeria are just the tip of the iceberg in a lineup that spans the globe, bringing vibrancy and variety to Islington’s Business Design Centre. The Sainsbury Centre joins this year as a headline partner, presenting treasures from its world-class collection, including works by Francis Bacon, Alberto Giacometti, Pablo Picasso, Yinka Shonibare and Martine Gutierrez. The curated Encounters section, overseen by Pryle Behrman, promises unexpected surprises, while the PLATFORM section, “Today for You, Tomorrow for Me” curated by Becca Pelly-Fry, adds a spiritual dimension. Venetia Nevill’s nature-based opening ritual and Cherelle Sappleton’s sound healing sanctuary offer moments of calm amidst the usual fair frenzy, while a panel discussion on ecofeminism examines art’s role in climate justice. Rounding out this year’s London Art Fair is the newly added Prints & Editions section, catering to budding collectors with limited-edition works starting at just £500.

Art Palm Beach 2025

January 22-26

This art fair is ready to reclaim its status as a midwinter must following the triumph of its second edition under the new leadership of Kassandra Voyagis and Palm Beach Show Group in 2024. The 2025 edition is gearing up to be bigger, bolder and even more curated—expect a wide-ranging display of artistic disciplines, from painting and sculpture to video and fine art glass, reflecting the evolving landscape of 20th- and 21st-century art. While this year’s Art Palm Beach exhibitors remain under wraps, anticipation is already building for an eclectic mix of established names and rising stars, and for those seeking a winter escape with a cultural twist, Art Palm Beach offers the perfect blend of sophistication, sunshine and art-world gravitas. Get ready to do some people spotting. Famous faces at last year’s edition included supermodel Lais Ribeiro, Shark Tank entrepreneur Daymond John, Prince Nikolaos of Greece and Denmark (an artist himself, he exhibited in “Dialogos”) and artist and collector Eric Fischl. Who knows who might make an appearance in 2025.

FOG Design+Art 2025

January 23-26

FOG Design+Art is back at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco under new leadership—that of inaugural director Sydney Blumenkranz—with a roster of fifty-nine exhibitors, including thirteen galleries participating in the expanded FOG FOCUS section, dedicated to emerging talents and innovative presentations. There’s also the debut of FOG MRKT, a curated installation showcasing a diverse range of design objects and artworks. And the 2025 programming includes thought-provoking discussions, such as “The Art of Connoisseurship,” presented by UOVO, featuring industry insiders sharing their insights on visual art, collecting, design and tech. More than a fair, it’s “a platform for contemporary design and art that shifts, morphs, and reveals itself through multiple forms and dimensions,” according to FOG’s website. Indeed, as a cornerstone of San Francisco’s expanding cultural calendar, FOG Design+Art continues to foster dynamic dialogues between creators, collectors and enthusiasts.

The Winter Show 2025

January 24 – February 2

Showcasing 5,000 years of art and design in New York City’s historic Park Avenue Armory, The Winter Show returns for its seventy-first edition with the best in art, antiques and design, plus thoughtfully curated panel discussions and exhibitor talks. The festivities commence with an Opening Night Party on January 23, offering patrons an evening of cocktails, live jazz and a first look at the exquisite collections brought by more than 70 esteemed dealers chosen by a discerning committee of 120 experts. Highlights include the Young Collectors Night on January 30, which aims to engage the next generation of art enthusiasts and collectors, and the Connoisseurs Night on January 31, where fairgoers can learn from art industry insiders. As always, The Winter Show has a charitable component: all proceeds from this year’s fair will benefit the East Side House Settlement, a nonprofit community organization enhancing the lives of children and adults in the Bronx and northern Manhattan.

Art3f Paris 2025

January 24-26

Art3f art fairs, held in several European cities throughout the year, cut through the noise with a warmth and accessibility that’s refreshing. The January edition in the heart of Paris unapologetically shuns the stuffy pretense of many fairs and instead cultivates an atmosphere where emerging talents mingle with established names in a space that feels more like an inclusive art event than a exclusive bazaar. With a mix of paintings, sculptures and photographs curated by a selection committee, art3f Paris offers fairgoers what they don’t always get: a human touch, direct exchanges with artists and fun. Its vernissage, with every exhibitor hosting their own opening at each booth, transforms the fair’s Friday launch into an egalitarian gala where conversations flow as freely as the drinks. Did we mention the bar? It, plus live music, keeps the vibe convivial and lighthearted. As art3f puts it, “Because life goes on and optimism takes back its rights, because you have to be positive, drink, eat, have fun, marvel, art is an excellent remedy!”

NAARDEN The Art Fair 2025

January 25-26

In the charming historic town of Naarden in the Netherlands, the twenty-seventh edition of NAARDEN The Art Fair (known until quite recently as “Kunst & Antiek Weekend”) will once again transform the fortified Grote Kerk into a vibrant art hub writ small, where artists, dealers and collectors come together in shared appreciation. More than 65 galleries will present a curated selection of classic and contemporary artworks, ranging from paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed-media pieces, along with the best in jewelry and design. This year, many of the works on display will touch on nature and its themes—from beautiful still lifes to objets d’art that reference the organic to botanical imagery that was so defining in works from the Arts and Crafts movement. “In short, NAARDEN 2025 is in full bloom,” write organizers on the fair’s website.

BRAFA 2025

January 26 – February 2

In Brussels, a carefully curated roster of 130 galleries from sixteen countries will occupy 21,000 square meters of Brussels Expo’s Halls 3 and 4 during BRAFA, an all-encompassing art fair that has everything from contemporary paintings and sculptures to ancient art, antique silver and modern jewelry. Each year, BRAFA draws more than 65,000 visitors from across Europe and beyond who descend upon the fair to be both dazzled and overwhelmed, and the seventieth edition of the fair promises all of the rarity, excellence and refinement of years past. One highlight of the 2025 fair is a collaboration with the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage (renowned for its pioneering work in art conservation and restoration since 1948), which will showcase all it does and the technologies it uses in a series of interactive demonstrations and workshops. Fairgoers will also have access to guided tours and the BRAFA Art Talks, held daily at 4 p.m., during which esteemed figures from the art world (TBA) will share their expertise.

Art Genève 2025

January 30 – February 2

Art Genève will return to Palexpo Geneva for its fourteenth edition with displays mounted by 80 contemporary galleries and several prominent Swiss institutions, public and private collections and nonprofit cultural organizations. Known for its intimate atmosphere and unifying spirit, this art fair founded in 2012 bills itself as being more like a classic salon: a place to cultivate relationships built on shared interests. Highlights of Art Genève include the Mobilière Prize, recognizing young Swiss talent, and the Solo-F.P. Journe Prize, awarding the best solo presentation with a work donated to a regional institution. The innovative Sur-Mesure section returns this year with monumental works, while the Music section immerses visitors in sound installations and performances that extend beyond the fair’s walls. There are also thought-provoking discussions on selected topics au courant in the contemporary art world and browsable (and buyable) selections of art books bought by some of the world’s best publishers—all beside beautiful Lake Geneva.

1-54 Marrakech 2025

January 30 – February 2

1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair’s Marrakech edition will take place across two venues—La Mamounia and DaDa—with dedicated programming featuring specially curated content, events around the city and cultural partnerships celebrating emerging and established artists. 1-54 Marrakech is, of course, one of several art fairs founded by Touria El Glaoui to highlight contemporary African art and its diaspora—other fairs take place in London and New York and even, once upon a time, Paris. Here, the fair tends to attract African collectors, and while the official list of participating galleries and artists for the 2025 edition has not yet been released, previous editions have featured a diverse array of exhibitors from both on and off the continent. The 2024 edition included galleries such as 193 Gallery (Paris/Venice), AFIKARIS (Paris), African Arty (Casablanca, Morocco) and Gallery 1957 (Accra, Ghana/London), among others. Artists showcased in past editions have included Taher Jaoui, Chada (a.k.a, Charles-David Gnangoran), Camara Gueye, Chigozie Obi and Abderrahmane Rahoule.

Even more January art fairs in 2025

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the January art fair calendar in 2025—there are always plenty of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening (or opening for the first time) around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more winter art fairs you might want to check out this month.

Bergamo Arte Fiera 2025 (Bergamo, Italy)

January 10-12

Art3f Zurich 2025

January 17-19

THE ART FAIR kunst for alle 2025 (Aarhus, Denmark)

January 23-26

The Other Art Fair Melbourne 2025

January 30 – February 2

Art3f Bordeaux 2025

January 31 – February 2