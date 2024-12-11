Denver’s Populus Hotel Pairs Sustainability With a Modern Sensibility

A tree grows in Denver. Or, rather, a hotel that evokes one of Colorado’s iconic aspen trees has sprouted in the midst of the city, inviting an unconventional sense of nature into downtown. The Populus Hotel, which opened in October 2024, combines modern style and architecture with climate consciousness—a claim that goes far beyond eschewing single-use plastics in the 265 guest rooms. Located alongside Civic Center Park and the Denver Art Museum, the Populus has proclaimed itself to be “carbon positive,” which essentially means that the hotel is giving more back to the environment than they are taking away.

In fact, the property has touted itself as the first carbon positive hotel in the U.S., an effort that was both part of the construction process and an ongoing project as they operate. While it’s a good press hook, the Populus is committed to sustainability measures, from sequestering more carbon than it generates, to using solar and wind power, to planting trees, to composting all food waste. Instead of investing money in a high-end spa or focusing on traditional amenities, the hotel’s definition of luxury involves saving the planet.

“Sustainability can often be viewed as a compromise on quality luxury experience,” Thomas Hudson, the hotel’s environmental experience manager, tells Observer. “A big goal of ours here at Populous was to remove any kind of compromise that is either real or imagined between operating a building consciously for the community and the environment, and a truly excellent guest experience.”

Designed by Studio Gang, the building’s oval windows mirror the patterns found on aspen trees, which are native to Colorado. Not only is it a compelling design, but the architecture also “created an incredibly thermally efficient building that runs on renewable power for all of its electricity,” according to Hudson. “A lot of the elements, like the lids on the windows, provide an architectural way to play with light and shield us from the harshest of the midday sun.”

The interiors, by Wildman Chalmers Design, also appeal to the natural world, with calming wood elements and earthy tones. The art on the walls pays tribute to the environment and guests can hear sounds of nature, recorded in the Colorado forest, in the elevators while they ascend to their room. All of the ceramics are custom-created by an artist in Durango, and many of the rooms feature a window seat with views of the Rocky Mountains.

There are multiple room and suite types in the 13-story hotel, all of which embrace a similar design aesthetic but vary in layout. The mountain studio suite is the standout, with mountain views and a soaking tub that overlooks downtown Denver, but even the smaller room types, like the grove king, are effused with light. The bathrooms are outfitted with Grown Alchemist toiletries, while the mini bar is filled with local products, like snacks from Denver Chip Co. and Westdown and Bound beers, as well as a Populus-branded reusable water bottle. And for every night you stay, the Populus plants a tree–something other hotel brands have done in the past. These are in addition to the trees the hotel planted to help offset their build, one of several steps they’ve taken to achieve carbon positivity, along with purchasing carbon credits.

What makes the Populus’ effort unique is their emphasis on local wildlife. “We’ve planted 70,000 Engelmann spruce trees in Gunnison, Colorado,” Hudson says. “They’re about waist-high now and doing pretty well. Those trees will continuously pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere into the soil and into their trunks as they grow. It helps us get further carbon positive than the credits alone, but it also rebuilds ecosystems damaged by wildfire and pine beetle damage. Our target [is] around 60,000 trees a year.”

Another aspect of the Populus’ sustainability initiative is in the restaurants: downstairs elevated eatery Pasque and lively rooftop bar and restaurant Stellar Jay. Both focus on local agriculture to intentionally source ingredients. The menu at Pasque, for instance, includes Colorado bison, served with rutabaga, and an indulgent rye tagliatelle with Colorado lamb ragu. Stellar Jay, which has an impressive outdoor terrace and an even more impressive private dining room with a custom aspen mural, showcases wood-fire cooking, with a focus on both vegetables and proteins. One percent of all food sales is donated to Zero Foodprint, an organization that supports regenerative farming. The hotel also has an in-house compositing system for all food waste that eventually brings that compost right back to the local farms.

“There’s been a lot of focus in the past decade or so on the farm to table, [but] there’s a piece missing there that we’re trying to tackle at Populous where so much intention and thought is put into how the food is grown,” Hudson says. “In any operation, residential or commercial, you’re going to have some waste and if you don’t handle that appropriately, all the nutrients and effort and care that went into the ingredients are lost. So we’re really focusing on farm to table and then table to farm.”

Although Populus has some traditional amenities, including a fitness center with Peloton bikes and a lobby coffee shop and co-working seating area, it doesn’t include everything you might expect from a luxury property. “There’s no spa or anything that’s over-the-top unique, but there’s an intention to everything that’s in this building,” explains Jared Johnson, the hotel’s director of sales, referencing the custom artwork, like the framed local wildflowers in every guest room or the mushroom leather decor in Pasque. “Most things in this building have a story, from all of the furniture to all the materials. I think that really carries through to the guests and impacts them.”

It’s dog-friendly, with help from the nearby park. Importantly, the hotel was intentionally built without a parking garage, although there is a valet option at a rather hefty $59—plus tax—per night. Instead, guests are encouraged to arrive via rideshare or public transportation. And while the fitness center is well-appointed, travelers can benefit more from a month-long subscription to All Trails premium, a handy app that suggests nearby hikes and walks and is very popular with hikers. Johnson says there isn’t a specific demographic intended for the hotel, although it obviously may appeal more to younger travelers.

“It’s not really meant to be the cool hotel for [people in their] 20s and 30s, or the grand luxurious Four Seasons where it’s anybody 50 and up,” he explains. “This is just really meant to bring some great style and elegance and uniqueness to Denver. It can just be another choice that’s a little different. Luxury is defined very differently. I would say it is a luxurious experience for people who care about the Earth and who are into design.”

Even with all of their efforts, evidenced by the water refill stations on every floor and the wooden keycards, Johnson says the property still plans to make further strides. His next crusade: five-year plastics. “We want to get people to think beyond the single-use and the short-term use,” he says. “We don’t want to torture guests with inconvenience, but we do want to continually look at every single thing we use, from our banquet setups to the accouterments in the coffee shop. We still have things to figure out where we haven’t sourced the right thing yet, but we’ll eventually get there.”

Of course, you can stay at Populus and enjoy a custom cocktail at Stellar Jay without ever considering that the plants on the rooftop help with pollination and act as a waypoint for traveling birds. The hotel isn’t necessarily only attracting eco-conscious guests. Although they hope that the subtle visibility of their sustainable efforts may encourage some awareness—or, at least, a momentary appreciation of the natural world.

“It’s not meant to be a lecture to people at all,” Johnson says. “We are, first and foremost, a hotel that’s about an experience in Denver. It’s not necessarily the defining quality of the hotel. It’s just the thing people ask us the most about because it’s been talked about a lot. But there are little ways to engage with any part of the hotel.”

In a city where much of the architecture is boxy and uniform, the Populus’ tree-inspired form feels revelatory and modern. It’s a literal breath of fresh air for Denver, particularly as the Colorado destination continues to attract more and more visitors each year. The rooms are comfortable and well-designed, and the use of reclaimed wood feels more sleek than you might expect. The sustainable elements, like the guest room carpets that are made from a recycled material that will eventually break down in a landfill, aren’t just gimmicky or included for the sake of eco-friendly clout. The Populus’ team actually seems to want to help the planet, a rarity in today’s hospitality landscape. Go for the memorable design, stay for the environmental benefits.