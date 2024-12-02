Why Stubborn Rent Inflation in Cities Like New York Is Completely Solvable

In October, rent rose twice as fast as other consumer prices. Shelter inflation came at 4.9 percent year-over-year, contributing 65 percent to the month’s 2.3 percent increase in the Consumer Price Index. Housing costs aren’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2026, according to the Cleveland Federal Reserve’s latest estimate. The news may be ironically positive for homeowners in major cities like New York, where rent skyrocketed seven times faster than wages in 2023—the steepest rate in the country.

The housing crisis isn’t an accident, particularly in America’s established tech hubs like San Francisco and New York. Comparisons with other major metro areas with a growing tech ecosystem suggest that persistent rent inflation is a result of deliberate policy choices that, while often well-intentioned, have allowed homeowners to prioritize their property value over affordable housing for all.

In New York City, for example, after numerous housing construction projects disregarded environmental and social impacts, homeowners lobbied for regulations requiring real estate developers to assess the cost of such damage and present it to the Planning Commission, a city-level agency, to get approval before shovels hit the soil. However, according to the Citizens Budget Commission, a local think tank, this well-intentioned policy added 11 percent to 16 percent to project costs, as it requires developers to navigate a lengthy process involving architects, engineers and consultants.

To make matters worse, New York City’s development process empowers city council members with veto power over projects in their districts. Because city council members are beholden to homeowners who have elected them, they are reluctant to support any housing projects that would dramatically increase supply and therefore decrease the property value of their constituency.

At the root of this crisis lies a paradox: Americans living in expensive cities overwhelmingly support the idea of affordable housing—until it’s built near them. Homeowners, the most politically active subset of residents, often lobby against new construction by advocating for zoning laws, density caps and height restrictions, which makes building new housing prohibitively expensive in many cities.

In New York City, a staggering 40 percent of existing buildings couldn’t be built under existing regulations. Now, only 10 percent of land that permits residential buildings allows for high- or moderate-density buildings, forcing developers to build large luxury apartments rather than affordable ones.