New York’s Salon Art + Design Is Launching a Dallas Edition

In recent months, boutique art fairs have been shaking off their coastal complacency and turning their gaze toward Middle America’s burgeoning regional markets—emerging hubs where both people and capital migrated in the wake of the pandemic. First, Untitled Art made waves with its announcement of a new edition in Houston, and now, Salon Art + Design—a beloved New York fixture renowned for its curated blend of collectible design and fine art—is expanding to Dallas, Texas, in its next big move.

Set to run next year from March 26-30, the Dallas edition promises a distinctive shift in atmosphere, swapping Manhattan’s Park Avenue Armory for the historic and evocative Block House in the city’s East Quarter. Built in 1941 as a Masonic Temple, the Block House offers an intimate yet grand setting, dripping with period charm that rivals the allure of New York’s iconic venue. Nearly forty dealers will fill its two floors, crafting conversations between art and design against a backdrop steeped in character and history.

So why Dallas? Jennifer Stark, CEO of Sanford L. Smith + Associates, the fair’s producer, told Observer the decision was as much about timing as it was about location. “Dallas boasts a thriving art scene, anchored by institutions like the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center and the Dallas Contemporary, as well as the amazing Dallas Art Fair, which has paved the way for innovation,” Stark explained. “There is a culturally diverse community of designers, architects and collectors deeply engaged in art and design and exceptional accessibility to neighboring cities like Houston, Austin and San Antonio, as well as connections to both coasts. It just made sense to explore this opportunity.”

Since 2010, Dallas has welcomed over 1.3 million new residents, cementing its status as one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Alongside a population boom that shows no signs of slowing, the city has solidified its position as a major player in the art and design market. According to Salon Art + Design’s newly appointed executive director, Nicky Dessources, it has long been a city with a dynamic cultural landscape, and its growing community of collectors, creatives and design enthusiasts is undeniable. “At Salon Art + Design, we see Dallas as a natural extension of our mission to celebrate exceptional design in all its forms,” she said. “This city is already a hub for innovation and artistic expression, and we’re thrilled to bring the fair to a place that truly appreciates and nurtures the power of design.”

As in New York, the Dallas edition will present an expansive lineup of design, ranging from vintage and modern to contemporary, alongside iconic 20th-century art. But this isn’t just about transplanting a formula—it’s about embedding Salon Art + Design in the city’s unique cultural ecosystem. The fair is actively looking to engage with the already flourishing creative scene, which has seen a surge of new firms and talent in the design world. “Salon Art + Design aims to not only showcase the best in design but also to engage deeply with the local creative community,” Dessources explained. “In Dallas, we’re excited to collaborate with artists, galleries, and institutions that are already shaping the city’s vibrant cultural identity. Our goal is to amplify this energy, foster dialogue, and create opportunities for connection that inspire both collectors and creators. By bringing the fair here, we hope to serve as a catalyst for new ideas and partnerships while celebrating the unique creative spirit that defines Dallas.”

When Observer asked whether collectors should view this new Dallas edition as confirmation of Salon Art + Design’s ambition to pursue further regional expansion in the manner of competitor Design Miami (which now also hosts editions in Basel and Paris), Stark replied that the fair is “thrilled to explore opportunities for expanding Salon Art + Design beyond its current scope, sharing our unique vision and Nicky’s impeccable curation with new and diverse audiences worldwide.” She then confirmed that Sanford L. Smith + Associates is committed to “evolving its roster of fairs” in the years ahead.