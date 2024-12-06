‘Sell Painting, Buy Land’: MAHKU Brings Voices of Indigenous Resistance to Art Basel Miami Beach

The Brazilian collective MAHKU (Acre – Amazon – Brazil) recently shook up the art world, dazzling audiences with their audacious takeover of the main facade of the Giardini’s central pavilion at the last Venice Biennale, curated by Adriano Pedrosa. For the first time in the Biennale’s storied history, the stark white facade was transformed into a riot of color—a sprawling, 750 m² mural that pulled visitors into a kaleidoscopic world. The mural depicted kapewë pukeni (the alligator bridge), the Huni Kuin’s myth of origin. This narrative of union and division traced humanity’s journey, weaving a symbolic thread through the ancestral history of humankind.

Now, in Art Basel Miami Beach’s Positions section, Brazilian gallery Carmo Johnson Projects has introduced MAHKU’s message to the global art fair circuit with a vibrant suite of new paintings. These works continue to channel the spiritual and ancestral knowledge of the Huni Kuin people. Each canvas bursts with an intricate web of symbolic characters and presences, vividly translating the Huni Meka chants—traditional melodies used in ayahuasca (nixi pae) rituals—into a mesmerizing visual language. These chants, which guide participants toward an embrace of otherness, invite viewers to surrender to the profound interconnectivity of all living beings.

Although the artists of MAHKU paint individually, their work is bound by family ties and a shared mission to pass on their cultural knowledge. Since its founding in 2012, the collective has positioned itself as a defiant force in the art world, using vibrant creations as tools for resistance and preservation. With the Amazon forest as their muse and battleground, they embed their art with the wisdom and practices of Indigenous communities. Their rallying cry, “Vende tela, compra terra” (“Sell painting, buy land”), speaks volumes: every sale funds land reclamation efforts, territorial restitution and autonomy for the Huni Kuin people. The collective’s bold approach ensures that the sale of their art directly protects their land, their traditions and the fragile ecosystem they inhabit.

MAHKU has set its sights on an even bigger goal: the establishment of the MAHKU Institute, an independent research center dedicated to preserving the Amazon rainforest and its Indigenous cultures. On the occasion of their Art Basel Miami Beach debut, Observer spoke with the collective to explore how their model integrates art and resistance, how their work embodies the ancestral wisdom of the Amazon and how these lessons might inspire an alternative vision of coexistence—one capable of steering humanity away from ecological disaster.

The works you are presenting at Art Basel Miami Beach are closely related to the Huni Kuin ancestry, translating and transforming Huni Meka chants, the ceremony in which ayahuasca medicine is consecrated. Can you tell us more about this ritual and the process of translating those chants into visual symbols?

The Huni Kuin people have maintained the ayahuasca consecration ritual for centuries. MAHKU artists have been taught the traditional practices of their culture from generation to generation. The main ingredient for the preparation of ayahuasca tea is extracted from a vine and its leaves, called nix page, which means “light that comes from the vine.”

It is through this sacred drink that mirações (visions) are experienced. The spiritual visions are guided by many chants of the Huni Kuin people, which we call Huni Meka chants, which divide the ritual into three different moments, starting with songs to “call for strength,” followed by the moment of the mirações, in the middle of the ritual. At this moment, the visions are manifested in points of light, very bright colors and animals that represent a large part of the Huni Kuin myths, and calming down towards the end with songs to “lower the strength.”

For example, Pedro Mana’s painting Yame Awa Kawanai shows the final moment of the ritual with the crossing of the animals, which is slow and subtle and represents a healing passage. The animals are spirits of care and protection. They are often associated with the Kayatibu Huni Meka songs that are sung so that the mirações (visions) subside at the end of the ceremony. The process of translating these chants into paintings has been the tool used by MAHKU—a deliberate idea put into practice under the leadership of Ibã Sales Huni Kuin, who conceived it as a method of preserving the Huni Kuin’s ancestral knowledge and making it understandable to non-Indigenous people.