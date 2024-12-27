Entertainment  •  Books

11 Short Books to Help You Jumpstart Your 2025 Reading Resolutions

Now is the time to start thinking about what to read in January and beyond.

By
A grid-style image showcasing book covers, including Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey, Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark, Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata, Empty Wardrobes by Maria Judite de Carvalho, and The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio. The covers are arranged diagonally, featuring distinct designs and themes that highlight the diverse selection.
These books will make it easy to meet your Goodreads goals. Courtesy the publishers

Every January 1st, we sit down and make resolutions about our goals for the upcoming year. One of the most common is to read more. But it’s always easier to buy books than to actually read them—our Goodreads reading challenges make fools of us all. Life catches up to us, and before we know it, autumn is nipping at our heels and the year is once again almost over.

But there’s good news: Observer is here to help with a list of the best short books to read this January. You can get a head start on your goal right now while you’re at your most motivated. We’ve included recommendations pulled from several literary genres as well as books from all over the world so that you can dive into whatever works best for you—and hopefully find one or many short books that are completely new to you.

And most importantly? Every single one of these New Year’s reads comes in at under 200 pages. Use that holiday gift card money, put in your holds at the local library and get reading while your energy is still high!

Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey

The cover of Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey has a vintage-style design with bold red text for the title against a backdrop of pale teal and cream. Silhouettes of cowboys and figures on horseback line the left edge of the cover.
Upright Women Wanted by Sarah Gailey. Macmillan

Esther’s best friend and crush was killed for possession of resistance propaganda, leaving her at a loss. She stows away with the Librarians, hoping to learn how to be “normal” or “good.” But it turns out the Librarians are much more rebellious than they seem. This 176-page riot about anti-fascist librarians is one of Tordotcom’s best novellas (and they’ve released many over the past few years).

Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata, translated from Japanese by Ginny Tapley Takemori

A photo of the cover of Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata. The title is on a bright turquoise background, with an image of a plate containing a rice ball styled to resemble a smiling face, sitting on a pink-patterned napkin.
Convenience Store Woman by Sayaka Murata. Grove Press

Keiko never fit in before finding her calling at Smile Mart, a Japanese convenience store. She’s never quite known what people want from her, but she feels at home in the safety of the store, where everything is ordered, and she has a script for every interaction. She resists what other people want her to be in this inspiring, quirky short novel.

Brickmakers by Selva Almada, translated from Spanish by Annie McDermott

A photo of the cover of Brickmakers by Selva Almada. The title is in large white text over an illustration of two horses in mid-motion, sketched in black and white, conveying intensity and movement.
Brickmakers by Selva Almada. Graywolf Press

The Tamai and Miranda families hate each other. The violent rivalry that began with their fathers, both brickmakers, filters down to their sons, and at both the beginning and end of this book, we see them entangled in the mud after a rough-and-tumble fight. It’s a brutal, rapid-fire story of toxic masculinity set against the Argentine countryside.

The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio

A photo of the cover of The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio. The title is in Gothic-style green text over an image of a red flower, with a background featuring faint copies of official documents stained with coffee rings.
The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio. Penguin Random House

This award-winning work of nonfiction is part memoir of an undocumented woman and part reported piece on the lives of undocumented Americans, from the workers who helped clean up Ground Zero after 9/11 to those who were the last to know about Flint’s poor water quality. It’s emotional and accessible nonfiction at its best.

Sleep Donation by Karen Russell

A photo of the cover of Sleep Donation by Karen Russell. The title is in green and orange text, with an illustration of a nighttime scene of a neighborhood, illuminated by streetlights, with glowing windows and towering skyscrapers in the background.
Sleep Donation by Karen Russell. Penguin Random House

An insomnia epidemic has slammed through the United States. People are dying of sleep deprivation, and the answer is the equivalent of blood banks for sleep. Trish works at the Sleep Corps, convincing people to donate. But when she finds out how the system really works, she starts wondering if she’s doing the right thing.

Awu’s Story by Justine Mintsa, translated from French by Cheryl Toman

A photo of the cover of Awu's Story by Justine Mintsa. The title appears in bold white text over an abstract, textured artwork with shards of white, metallic, and black tones. The bottom includes the translator and foreword details in smaller text.
Awu’s Story by Justine Mintsa. University of Nebraska Press

Seamstress Awu marries local school teacher Obame Afane after his first wife was unable to give him children. Their marriage, as readers might expect, is anything but perfect. Set in a Fang community in northern Gabon, this 111-page book about progress and transition is surprisingly epic in scope.

The Word for World is Forest by Ursula K. Le Guin

A photo of "The Word for World is Forest" The cover of The Word for World is Forest by Ursula K. Le Guin features a lush green forest extending to the horizon, with the title and author's name in bold white text. Above the title, there is a brief quote praising Le Guin's writing.
The Word for World is Forest by Ursula K. Le Guin. Macmillan

Looking for a classic science fiction tale by one of the greats? This is it. In The Word for World is Forest, the yumens are attacking the Athshean world in order to take its resources. But the tree-living Athsheans are quickly learning the rules of war—and are planning a rebellion to free their planet. It’s a fun sci-fi story with added depth in the wake of our current climate change predicament.

Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson

A photo of the cover of Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson. The title is written in large, colorful block letters against a light background, with a black-and-white silhouette of four figures running at the bottom. It is noted as a New York Times Bestseller and a National Book Award Finalist.
Another Brooklyn by Jacqueline Woodson. Amistad Press

Four young Black women growing up in Bushwick (Angela, August, Gigi and Sylvia) find each other and latch on tight. Over the years, they splinter apart, fall in love, unearth secrets and come back together. In under 200 pages, this novel crafts an epic tale about growing up Black and female, nostalgia, female friendship, white flight, addiction and much, much more.

In Vitro: On Longing and Translation by Isabel Zapata, translated from Spanish by Robin Meyers

A photo of the cover of In Vitro: On Longing and Transformation by Isabel Zapata. The title is in pink and white text on a black background, with an illustration of a glowing jellyfish-like organism with intricate lines and patterns.
In Vitro: On Longing and Translation by Isabel Zapata. Coffee House Press

Zapata’s poetic meditation on the difficult, emotional journey of in-vitro fertilization highlights the absurdities and strangeness of hormones and loss, anxiety and alienation, and sexism in healthcare and medical systems in this fantastic memoir that too many people will identify with.

Empty Wardrobes by Margaret Jull Costa, translated from Portuguese by Maria Judite de Carvalho

A photo of the cover of Empty Wardrobes by Maria Judite de Carvalho. The title is in elegant white text over an image of a woman in a black dress standing at a ship’s railing, gazing out toward a cloudy blue sky.
Empty Wardrobes by Margaret Jull Costa. Two Lines Press

This feminist classic features Dora, a housewife in the mid-1960s whose husband has died suddenly, leaving her and her daughter in a tough spot. When a secret blows her life wide open, she begins to wonder what any of this was really for. Was her marriage worth the life she threw away?

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark

A photo of the cover of Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark. The title is in bold black text over a red background, featuring two black hands and the abstract depiction of a Ku Klux Klan hood with a pair of open mouths inside.
Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark. Macmillan

The Ku Klux Klan are hosts to bloodthirsty parasites that feed on hatred—but Maryse and her friends are determined to defeat them and everything they stand for. This action film–like novella is soaked in Black folklore and American history and emotional, fun and intense all at once.

