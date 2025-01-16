‘Back in Action’ Review: Cameron Diaz And Jamie Foxx In Just Okay Spy Thriller

Although Hollywood is currently entangled in a torrid love affair with spy stories, not every tryst is going to satisfy. Back in Action, a long-anticipated Netflix espionage flick that marks Cameron Diaz’s return to the screen, makes its best effort, drawing on all sorts of genre cliches, but ultimately fails to land a conclusive punch.

BACK IN ACTION ★★ (2/4 stars)

Directed by: Seth Gordon

Written by: Seth Gordon, Brendan O'Brien

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close

Running time: 93 mins.

The film comes courtesy of Seth Gordon, the filmmaker behind many good TV shows and several not-quite-so-successful movies, including Identity Thief and Baywatch. Gordon seemingly taps into his history in comedy for Back in Action, a thriller about two spies, Emily and Matt, who are forced to return to the game after retiring to start a family. Diaz and her co-star Jamie Foxx are genuinely charismatic, often delivering lines with a winking sarcasm and likeability. But Back in Action muddles its tone too much to be actually funny, a detriment to the cast’s best efforts.

The film opens 15 years prior to the events of the film with a decent action set-piece as Emily and Matt infiltrate a party to steal a device known as the Key. They’re led over comms by their CIA handler Chuck (Kyle Chandler), who immediately spots that the pair have been sleeping together. The mission, of course, goes amiss, resulting in a horrific plane crash that somehow leaves Emily looking like she’s ready for Fashion Week. Instead of following protocol or retiring normally, the newly-pregnant Emily and Matt abscond from the wreckage and start a new life under false identities.

Flash forward to the suburbs, where Emily is apparently now selling custom Etsy puzzles. The couple have two teenagers, Alice (McKenna Roberts) and Leo (Rylan Jackson), who they lie to about their past, often unconvincingly. Alice lies too, including about her whereabouts on a particular evening, which leads to Emily and Matt confronting her in a nightclub. Instead of simply leaving with their 14-year-old, totally under-age daughter, the duo somehow become involved in a brawl with a group of belligerent men. A video of the fight is broadcast to the Internet and soon the CIA, MI6 and the criminal gang they stole the Key from become aware the two spies might not be missing in action after all.

The rest of plot, from Gordon and his co-writer (Brendan O’Brien), is convoluted. The family goes on the run to England, where Emily apparently hails from despite having an American accent and no British mannerisms. The kids discover that their parents have some serious fighting skills thanks to a showdown at a gas station and eventually they all wind up at the manor home of Emily’s mom Ginny (Glenn Close, who should hire a dialect coach next time she attempts an English accent) and her young boyfriend Nigel (Jamie Demetriou). Ginny was once a spy, too, and she’s now training the hapless Nigel in the espionage arts, which seems to include mastering throwing stars and acquiring bullet-proof umbrellas. There’s also a side story with M16 agent Baron (Andrew Scott, who hopefully got a good paycheck out of this) that is mostly unnecessary.

Like every spy show and film onscreen these days, the climax heads to the center of London, setting the action along the Thames after one of the characters reveals themselves as the villain (gasp!). Even the kids bring their A-game to the fight, which takes place on a moving boat, and Nigel gets to see his training come to fruition. But does the Key do exactly and why does everyone want it? It’s unclear, although it does do some things during the movie, including turning the lights off in the London skyline. That part of the story feels lazily written, which is unfortunate since both Diaz and Foxx are delightful to watch as they punch, kick and shoot their way through these scenes.

At moments, Back in Action feels like a fluid spy action movie. But in others, it can’t quite land on what sort of movie it is. It’s a story about a family coming together, but it’s not a family film. It has seemingly comedic moments, but it’s not that funny. Ultimately it’s a vehicle for two actors we really like and want to watch—a real reminder of how much Diaz is missed onscreen in her semi-retirement. They are both captivating, charming movie stars, but Diaz especially has the undeniable allure. It’s too bad her comeback isn’t in something better written, although it’s nice to see her regardless. Next time, skip the overwritten plot and give us the rom-com we deserve.

‘Back In Action’ begins streaming on Netflix on January 17th.