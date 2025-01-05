The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2025 Golden Globes

Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The start of January signals the end of the festive season and the onset of a new year. It also marks the start of awards season, which kicks off with the 82nd annual Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. The Golden Globes honor the best in film and television, and the ceremony is widely considered to be the most fun of all the awards shows. It’s also the only major awards show to serve alcohol during the ceremony, leading to many a meme and plenty of boozy speeches. That is, for those not partaking in Dry January.

Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the Golden Globes; it’s her first time doing so, and it’s the first time a woman has hosted the show solo. As usual, the Golden Globes will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles; this year, it will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Emilia Pérez earned the most nominations over all (10), while The Bear got the most television noms (5). Zoe Kravitz, Demi Moore, Colman Domingo, Michelle Yeoh, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Viola Davis and Anya Taylor-Joy are among the star-studded list of presenters at the show, while Angelina Jolie, Denzel Washington, Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Selena Gomez, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Zoe Saldana, Amy Adams and Hugh Grant are just a few of the actors up for major awards at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Considering all the fashionable talent expected to attend, it’s no surprise that the Golden Globes is known as the setting for plenty of infamous fashionable moments. The Golden Globes are the first major red carpet of awards season, and A-list attendees always wear their most glamorous and fun ensembles for the fête—it tends to be a more exciting sartorial event than many of the more subdued awards shows, and celebs often take more risks with their fashion choices. Below, see all the best red carpet moments from the 2025 Golden Globes.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS
Ashley Graham. AFP via Getty Images

Ashley Graham

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Liza Colón-Zayas. Kevin MazurGetty Images

Liza Colón-Zayas

82nd Annual Golden Globes - Arrivals
Heather McMahan. Penske Media via Getty Images

Heather McMahan

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Jonathan Van Ness. Kevin MazurGetty Images

Jonathan Van Ness

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Rachel Smith. Getty Images

Rachel Smith

in Rabanne 

