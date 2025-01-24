Icons, Innovators and Legacies: The Art Books Defining 2025

In 2025, the world of art publishing offers a remarkable lineup of books that invite readers to explore the lives and legacies of groundbreaking artists, visionary collectors and transformative movements. From John Singer Sargent’s formative years in Paris to Ruth Asawa’s pioneering sculptures, this curated list highlights stories that illuminate the personal, cultural and historical forces shaping the art world. These books blend scholarly insight with compelling narratives, offering fresh perspectives on icons like Georgia O’Keeffe, Caravaggio and Leonardo da Vinci, while celebrating the innovative spirit of contemporary figures such as Shahzia Sikander.

As an avid reader of art books, I’m especially excited to dive into these titles—they promise to inspire, challenge and deepen our understanding of art and its enduring impact. Whether you’re drawn to the glittering world of Gilded Age collectors or the spiritual intensity of Caravaggio’s final masterpiece, these volumes are more than beautiful additions to your shelves—they’re windows into the creativity, resilience and ambition that define the art world’s legacy. I can’t wait to share this journey with you.

Sargent and Paris by Stephanie L. Herdrich

Stephanie Herdrich provides a meticulously researched account of John Singer Sargent’s formative years in Paris, a city that deeply influenced his development and rise in the art world. This work offers fresh insights into how Sargent’s Parisian experiences shaped his masterful approach to portraiture and social observation, making it a must-read for anyone interested in the intersections of place and artistic identity. The traveling exhibition will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York (April 27–August 3, 2025) and the Musée d’Orsay, Paris (September 22, 2025–January 11, 2026).

Ruth Asawa: Retrospective edited by Janet Bishop and Cara Manes

In this sweeping retrospective study, Bishop and Manes capture the breadth of Ruth Asawa’s innovative and wide-ranging career, from her delicate wire sculptures to her transformative public works. The authors provide us with an intimate look at Asawa’s process and legacy, bringing Asawa’s legacy to life and underscoring her role as a pioneering figure in 20th-century American art. The associated traveling exhibition will be on view at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (April 5–September 2, 2025), the Museum of Modern Art, New York (October 19, 2025–February 7, 2026), Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, Spain (March 20–September 13, 2026) and Fondation Beyeler, Riehen/Basel, Switzerland (October 18, 2026–January 24, 2027).

Georgia O’Keeffe: The Late Work by Randall C. Griffin

Griffin’s study of O’Keeffe’s later works is a revelation, opening new dimensions of this iconic American modernist as she grappled with age and creative evolution. Through thoughtful analysis, Griffin illuminates the quiet power of O’Keeffe’s late artistic expressions, making this a must-read for those captivated by her enduring legacy and the resilience of her creative drive.

The Last Caravaggio by Francesca Whitlum-Cooper

Whitlum-Cooper’s study of The Martyrdom of Saint Ursula, Caravaggio’s final masterpiece, delves into themes of mortality, spirituality and Caravaggio’s shifting stylistic innovations. By weaving together historical insight and close analysis, Whitlum-Cooper sheds light on Caravaggio’s legacy and offers an illuminating look at the artist’s bold treatment of complex themes.

Leonardo da Vinci: An Untraceable Life by Stephen J. Campbell

Campbell’s An Untraceable Life is a bold re-evaluation of Leonardo da Vinci, challenging the myths surrounding one of history’s most iconic figures. Campbell’s intelligent re-contextualization presents Da Vinci not as an unreachable genius but as a deeply human artist of his time, making this a thought-provoking read for those drawn to the nuances of Renaissance art.

Shahzia Sikander by Jason Rosenfeld

Rosenfeld’s comprehensive portrait of Shahzia Sikander presents an artist whose work bridges continents, histories and artistic traditions. With nuanced insight, he captures Sikander’s journey from Lahore to New York, revealing an artist who redefined the possibilities of contemporary art and left a lasting mark on the global art scene.

The Fricks Collect: An American Family and the Evolution of Taste during the Gilded Age by Ian Wardropper, foreword by Julian Fellowes

Wardropper’s examination of the Frick family’s collecting story is an illuminating study in taste and ambition at the height of the Gilded Age. With elegant prose and careful detail, he traces the Fricks’ evolving vision, offering readers a glimpse into the making of one of America’s most refined collections, a cornerstone of cultural heritage.

Megan Fox Kelly is the host of Reading the Art World, a live interview and podcast series with leading art world authors. The conversations explore timely subjects in the world of art, design, architecture, artists and the art market, and are an opportunity to engage further with the minds behind these insightful new publications. Listen to the podcast on Spotify and Apple.