12 New Non-Fiction Books You Need to Read in 2025

An image of a collage of book covers featuring various 2025 nonfiction titles, including Y2K, Everything Must Go, On Air, Fail Better, Lorne, and Warhol’s Muses, arranged at different angles for a dynamic layout.
Put these new releases on your 2025 reading this. Courtesy the publishers

If reading more was your New Year’s resolution, but you haven’t cracked open a single book, look no further than our must-read non-fiction picks for 2025. These are some of the best new releases—a list that includes a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer’s reimagining of contemporary criticism and a kaleidoscopic retelling of Princess Diana’s real life and enduring legacy.

We promise these non-fiction titles are anything but boring and will have you roused (as with the damning tell-all on the machinations of Spotify) and engrossed (as with the encyclopedic work traversing wild doomsday theories). Whether you escape into the golden age of magazines or get inspired by past feminist political movements, your reading time will be an edifying and restorative experience.

Just FYI, some of these books aren’t out yet, so it’s up to you whether to pre-order now—just get your bookmarks ready.

When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter

An image of the book cover for When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter. The cover is a black-and-white portrait of Graydon Carter sitting with a cigarette, wearing a suit, with the title in a classic serif font.
When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter. Penguin Press

There was a time when magazines gave writers handsome stipends to chase leads and promised readers enticingly glossy tell-alls. Famed Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter waxes lyrical in When the Going Was Good, recounting highlights from his illustrious career—working at the satirical monthly Spy and, yes, right here at Observer—and sharing what it was like to collect a stable of lauded writers and photographers under one roof. The dishy book promises revealing tales from a formerly decadent media era, in particular shaping Vanity Fair into the epicenter of Hollywood, power and celebrity it is today.

Wages for Housework by Emily Callaci

An image of the book cover for Wages for Housework by Emily Callaci, featuring a pink and blue illustration of a woman with a cityscape on her torso, with bold pink text for the title against a cream-colored background.
Wages for Housework by Emily Callaci. Seal Press

Some may not know, or even have heard, the story of “Wages for Housework,” a bold political campaign that first advanced during second-wave feminism. It was a global movement in which women demanded that homemaking and childcare be paid like production in industry. In the perceptive Wages for Housework, historian Emily Callaci digs into this seemingly far-reaching crusade, presenting new archival material and extensive interviews that show passionate everyday women arguing for equity and access under a capitalist system that only ever compensates one kind of labor.

Authority: Essays by Andrea Long Chu

An image of the book cover for Authority: Essays by Andrea Long Chu, featuring a black background with an ornate gold illustration of an abstract architectural structure, with the title and author's name in gold lettering.
Authority: Essays by Andrea Long Chu. Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Andrea Long Chu is a Pulitzer Prize-winning critic and an astute public intellectual, and Authority: Essays sees the formidable thinker share her long-form essays exploring the history of criticism and its current “crisis” of authority: pieces that offer a new playbook for understanding how our judgments can sometimes—and sometimes not—be correct. Paired alongside these title essays are infamous “takedowns,” including critical works on the likes of fellow writers Maggie Nelson and Zadie Smith that have galvanized Chu as a critic of rigor and erudition.

Everything Must Go by Dorian Lynskey

An image of the book cover for Everything Must Go by Dorian Lynskey, featuring an illustration of a comet streaking across a black sky above a detailed cityscape, with the title in bold black letters on a white background.
Everything Must Go by Dorian Lynskey. Pantheon

Every few years, even decades, a media frenzy emerges about the imminent end of the world. In Everything Must Go, journalist and podcaster Dorian Lynskey deftly catalogs the many panicked—and nowadays, sometimes real—Armageddon fantasies we hear about: Y2k, plagues, nuclear war, climate change. Interspersed are analyses of the movies, novels and TV shows that relish depicting humanity’s demise, which Lynskey argues have been used throughout history to understand worldwide tragedies and assuage our increasingly daily existential angst.

Mood Machine by Liz Pelly

An image of the book cover for Mood Machine by Liz Pelly, featuring a black background with a grid of colorful squares containing abstract images, including people listening to music, with the title in white and yellow text.
Mood Machine by Liz Pelly. Atria/One Signal Publishers

Now that the afterglow of Spotify Wrapped has ended, it’s time to get serious about the corrosive and consequential music platform. That’s according to Liz Pelly, author of Mood Machine, a new riveting cultural exposé that argues Spotify rips off musicians and discourages the development of new music and artists. The book proves a rousing indictment of the Swedish streaming service, which Pelly reveals as selling users’ data and numbing listeners into the same sounds via algorithms behind their curated playlists.

Warhol’s Muses by Laurence Leamer

An image of the book cover for Warhol’s Muses by Laurence Leamer. The cover features a black-and-white photograph of Edie Sedgwick, one of Andy Warhol’s muses, sitting and smoking a cigarette, with neon-colored title text.
Warhol’s Muses by Laurence Leamer. G.P. Putnam’s Sons

Andy Warhol was so obsessed with celebrity that he not only telegraphed it in his art but also decided to create his own coterie of bespoke stars. In Warhol’s Muses, biographer Laurence Leamer tells the engrossing tale of the ten women known as the “Superstars” who Warhol sought to turn into major celebrities. With a rampant supply of drugs, casual sex and physical suffering, Warhol ultimately made them famous. Against the turbulent 1960s, the book contrasts Warhol’s exploitation of these naïve hangers-on against a time when women started imagining emancipation for themselves.

Lorne by Susan Morrison

An image of the book cover for Lorne by Susan Morrison, displaying a black-and-white photograph of Lorne Michaels surrounded by past and present cast members of Saturday Night Live, all in tuxedos, with the title in bold white letters.
Lorne by Susan Morrison. Random House

Saturday Night Live has been on TV for almost 50 years, and one man has largely lorded over the program: Lorne Michaels. New Yorker editor Susan Morrison gives a lively and spirited account of Michaels’ reign in Lorne—an incumbency that first started with a pitch in 1974 for a show that would satirize popular culture for a new generation. With Morrison following Lorne around for present-day SNL tapings, the comic mastermind is revealed—through his résumé and his hustle—as one enterprising and magnetizing leader.

How to be Avant-Garde by Morgan Falconer

An image of the book cover for How to Be Avant-Garde by Morgan Falconer, featuring a beige background with two overlapping circular shapes, one blue and one white, with the title in bold black and orange lettering.
How to be Avant-Garde by Morgan Falconer. Norton

In How to be Avant-Garde, art historian Morgan Falconer reexamines the story of the 20th-century art movements—dadaism, surrealism, futurism—grouped together under the banner “avant-garde.” Each may have had a different aesthetic approach, but all were dedicated to defying institutional artistic gatekeeping and challenging conservative societal views. Falconer delivers a forceful account of recalcitrant artists, inspired by anger and fueled by disillusion, remaking art outside a “mechanized world.”

On Air by Steve Oney

An image of the book cover for On Air by Steve Oney. The cover has a bold red and white design featuring a professional studio microphone, with the title "ON AIR" in large capital letters.
On Air by Steve Oney. Simon and Schuster

National Public Radio (NPR) might get plenty of loyalty and love but not much money. On Air sees journalist Steve Oney give a detailed history of the beloved but beleaguered public radio station, an institution that has had a liberal roster of hosts and journalists but a checked relationship with its sometimes conservative overlord, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Offering insights into not-for-profit media and the inner workings of the lauded outlet, On Air has been in the works for a decade, so prepare for some fearless and revealing reporting.

Y2k by Colette Shade

An image of the book cover for Y2K by Colette Shade, featuring a gradient teal and purple background with large transparent bubbles, inside of which are the letters "Y2K" in white, with additional text floating within the bubbles.
Y2K by Colette Shade. Dey Street Books

Y2K is a humorous look back at the turn of the last century, an era when technology was fun, and the economy was abundant. Retracing the period from 1997 to 2008, culture journalist Colette Shade provides an arch examination of the era beyond fashion trends and flip phones. Here, Shade covers everything from tabloid-fueled mistreatment of female celebrities to the 2008 housing crash, making daring and elevated connections (like between neoliberal economics and our past obsession with thinness in beauty standards).

Fail Better by Hal Foster

An image of the book cover for Fail Better by Hal Foster, featuring a black-and-white photograph of a person slumped over a wooden beam in an empty room, with the title in bold yellow letters.
Fail Better by Hal Foster. MIT Press

Hal Foster, a prolific art critic and commentator, retraces the history of art criticism from the 1960s to the present in the punchy Fail Better. In this selection of essays, Foster pairs reflections on artists like Jasper Johns and Gerhard Richter with larger “reckonings” on the tensions between art criticism and politics over the last sixty years. With wit and scholarship, Foster advances new ways to transform our thinking and approach to contemporary art in this provocative essay collection.

Dianaworld by Edward White

An image of the book cover for Dianaworld by Edward White, showing an extreme close-up of Princess Diana’s face, particularly her blue eye and blonde hair, with the title in white uppercase letters across the center.
Dianaworld by Edward White. W. W. Norton & Company

Almost thirty years after her death, Diana Princess of Wales continues to fascinate new generations of people and fuel our popular culture. In Dianaworld, writer Edward White explores how so many continue to project their politics and beliefs onto the dearly departed royal—from the Brexit movement to #MeToo. The book’s kaleidoscopic approach takes stories from Diana’s private world (via interviews with former confidantes) and pairs them with confessions offered up by present-day fans, from drag queens to Gen Z TikTokers, who continue worshiping the icon.

