On Family, Faith and Ensemble Work: Incandescent Soprano Angel Blue Opens Up

Soprano Angel Blue is fresh off a widely acclaimed run as Margarita Xirgu in Osvaldo Golijov’s Ainadamar, in the opera’s first run at the Metropolitan Opera. On New Year’s Eve, she starred in the title role of Verdi’s Aida—the first new production of that opera at the Met in decades. Until this year, Blue was perhaps best known for performing the role of Clara in the renowned 2019 Met production of Porgy and Bess, the recording of which went on to win a Grammy. Blue’s gigantic voice is like a cathedral of sound, dense columns of notes soaring skyward, her rich and smoky mid and lower range planting her firmly in the earth. It is a voice that radiates warmth and tenderness while expressing a passion that hints at lines of power yet to be tapped. Blue is a magnetic performer who achieves that paradoxical opera singer’s ideal: polish and vulnerability, perfection and rawness.

The 40-year-old singer started voice lessons at the age of 6, initially coached by her father, Sylvester Blue—himself a pastor and highly accomplished gospel singer. Her family was interested in music, going back generations, with her West Virginia coal miner grandfather a lover of opera and singer in a barbershop quartet. “There hasn’t been a time in my life when singing wasn’t there… when it wasn’t a part of me,” Blue told Observer.

As a child, she went on the road with her family, playing bass guitar in the family gospel band: her brother on drums, her mother on piano and her father and sister singing. In addition to giving her some of her warmest memories of her family, this experience, she said, brought her an early taste of performing in an ensemble. “It informed me a lot about what it means to be a part of a group, part of a team, and that’s what opera is; we are part of a team. One person might be the lead but, ultimately, people are coming to see a team.”

Unusually for a lead soprano, she spoke beautifully of working in teams and ensembles and grounding herself in her fellow cast members’ performances. An ensemble, when it’s working, she described as having a special dynamic. “I think it comes from being theater kids, from being one of those kids when we’re all young, and we’re in our rooms in front of the mirror pretending to sing or dance… when we all have that energy, that excitement.”

One such highly energized ensemble took to the stage for Ainadamar just this fall. “If I could sing that opera twice a year, I would,” Blue said. She found Deborah Calker’s highly energized directing style and the entire eighty minutes of choreographed music utterly thrilling. “I was so happy every rehearsal. I woke up in the mornings excited, thrilled, ready to go.”

An emotive and engaged performer, tall and constantly in motion on stage, it’s hard to take your eyes off her. Blue achieves that beautiful opera singer’s illusion of making an audience believe we can see her, her heart fully open, and her rawest emotions revealed. She is able to plumb rich veins of feeling as a performer, revealing an intimacy with text and music and a ferocious intentionality and rigor in her phrasing and vocal style. “Every word has to mean something to me,” Blue said. “If it doesn’t mean something to me, it’s like a blank moment for me on stage.”

Not every performance is like Ainadamar, however, and Blue has performed many of the same traditional roles, such as Mimi and Musetta, plenty of times since her career took off about fifteen years ago. When asked how she plugs back into a performance when she finds herself drifting, Blue replied that she works to engage harder with her fellow cast members. “I’ll look in their eyes to see what they’re feeling and try to really get that understanding from them of who they are, which helps to inform me of who I am in their world, and also in mine. That usually brings me back.”

Growing up singing in her father’s church and her family’s traveling gospel band, religion and spirituality have remained with her as an adult. “People can feel beat down by faith and religion, like they don’t measure up to this or that, but I was never raised like that,” Blue said. “I think that’s one of the reasons I have kept my faith.” Your average lead soprano in an opera must, by necessity, navigate a lot of torrential emotional weather. It would be difficult to divorce Blue’s skill at holding and channeling feeling from her spirituality, from what she describes as her nearness to God. This performed passion is crafted, to be sure, and honed by decades of training; however, Blue also has a special ability to push into an extra dimension of meaning. She is incandescent in some of her roles, as though touching the supernatural, breaking down mental walls for an audience as she draws them into the world of a story. To observe this intimation of contradictory possibilities live on stage is electrifying.

An opera career is a treacherous mountain to climb, and its challenges can often seem insurmountable. A nearness to God, Blue said, has also helped her navigate such a difficult industry. “The Bible says we all fall short of God’s glorious standard, and that’s true… we all make mistakes, but also there’s grace in making mistakes.” The concept of grace, she said, has aided her enormously in her music career. Given the centuries of operatic performance and the industry’s rigidly high standards, Blue said she’s “fallen short of that standard many, many times.” However, in singing, as in the growth of one’s soul, “there should be grace in trying again and coming back.”