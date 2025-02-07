Here’s Where Each Big Tech Company Stands on DEI Efforts in 2025

As U.S. companies continue to roll back diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, Big Tech players are scrubbing their annual company reports of commitments to workplace diversity. Recent filings from Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL) parent Alphabet (GOOGL) all omitted or changed DEI references previously included in prior yearly reports. Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) remain firm on those goals—for now.

Like much of the tech industry, the three companies in 2020 introduced various diversity pledges in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and widespread protests for racial justice. Alongside other commitments, Meta, Amazon and Alphabet set targets to boost company leadership representation of underrepresented groups by 30 percent by 2025.

The shift comes as Big Tech cozies up to the Trump Administration, which has introduced several executive orders aimed at dismantling DEI practices across the federal government. Here’s a look at how Big Tech’s annual filings reflect an industry-wide pushback on DEI:

Alphabet scraps diversity hiring targets

Earlier this week, Alphabet’s annual report omitted a line seen in previous yearly filings that reiterated the Google parent company’s commitment to “making diversity, equity and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve.”

The report’s language was updated to reflect that Alphabet has spent the past year “reviewing our programs” on equal opportunities, said the company in a statement, adding that it is “evaluating changes required” after a slew of court decisions and executive orders from Trump that targeted DEI. On Feb. 5, the same day it released its annual report, Alphabet reportedly told employees that it will halt hiring targets aimed at improving the representation of underrepresented groups.

Amazon winds down “outdated DEI programs”

Amazon, too, has amended its 2024 company report. Previous filings stated, “As we strive to be Earth’s best employer, we focus on investment and innovation, inclusion and diversity, safety and engagement to hire and develop the best talent”—a line missing from its newest report. The company’s latest annual report, filed on Feb. 2, also changed a sentence on hiring and evaluation mechanisms that previously mentioned a desire to “promote equity for all candidates and employees.”

The company cut back its DEI programs in December, telling staffers in an internal memo that “outdated programs and materials” would be winded down.

Meta dismantles its DEI team

In 2020, Meta began including a section detailing its diversity efforts in annual reports. Titled “Diversity and Inclusion,” “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” and “Diverse and Inclusive Workplace” over the years, the section was renamed as “The Strength of Our Workforce and People Processes” in 2024 and omitted the company’s usual updates on data regarding workplace diversity.

The latest annual report, filed on Jan. 30, noted that Meta has since “announced changes to our diversity programs in light of the shifting legal and policy landscape.” Last month, the company told employees it was dismantling its DEI team and eliminating several DEI programs that included supplier diversity efforts and representation goals for women and minorities.

Microsoft sticks to its DEI commitments

Microsoft didn’t make any notable changes to its comments on DEI efforts during its most recent annual report, filed at the end of Microsoft’s fiscal 2024 in June. Echoing previous years’ filings, the company noted it aims “to recruit, develop and retain world-changing talent from a diversity of backgrounds” and stated that “diversity and inclusion are core to our business.”

The company doubled down on these commitments in October with the release of its 2024 Global Diversity & Inclusion Report. “By actively seeking diversity and embracing inclusion, we ensure our workforce represents the planet we serve, and that the products we build always meet our customers’ needs,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, in the report. Microsoft confirmed to Observer that it has nothing new to share regarding its DEI efforts.

Apple defends its DEI policies amid pressure

Apple also retained the company’s traditional diversity and inclusion section in its latest annual report, filed in November. “The company is committed to its vision to build and sustain a more inclusive workforce that is representative of the communities it serves,” said Apple in its 2024 annual report.

The company defended its DEI policies last month after the National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank, called on Apple to cease such efforts. In a January disclosure to investors, the iPhone maker urged investors to vote against the proposal. “We strive to create a culture of belonging where everyone can do their best work,” said the company in a proxy filing that described the proposal as “unnecessary” given Apple’s “well-established compliance program.”