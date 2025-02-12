Peter W. Kunhardt, Jr. On the Gordon Parks Foundation’s Newly Launched Legacy Initiative

Last month, the team behind the Gordon Parks Foundation announced the launch of its Legacy Initiative, which will acquire works by mid- and late-career artists connected to Parks’ life and legacy. It’s an innovative idea in philanthropy but one of many creative offerings from the foundation, which was established shortly after the legendary filmmaker and photographer’s death. We caught up with executive director Peter W. Kunhardt, Jr. to hear more about the foundation’s initiatives.

For readers who may not be familiar, what made Gordon Parks’ work so vital?

Gordon Parks was born in Fort Scott, Kansas, the youngest of fifteen children. He came from nothing and worked tirelessly to make a name for himself. He became the first Black photographer on the staff of Life magazine in 1948—a groundbreaking achievement. He initially took on a project photographing a Harlem gang leader, and from there, he built a career that blended artistry with deep social commentary. His ability to capture the humanity of his subjects, his evolution into filmmaking, and even the photographs he chose not to publish all demonstrate his profound impact.

How did you get involved with the Gordon Parks Foundation?

My grandfather was the managing editor at Life magazine and worked closely with Gordon Parks. They co-founded the Gordon Parks Foundation and passed away just two weeks apart in 2006. That’s when I became involved. I knew Gordon well as a child—he would visit our home and join us for Thanksgiving—so I’ve spent almost 20 years dedicated to preserving his legacy and supporting artists through the foundation.

Can you tell us about the Legacy Initiative? It strikes me as a unique philanthropic effort.

The Legacy Initiative, launched this year, supports late-career artists who may not have received the recognition they deserve. The foundation acquires their work, bringing them into the Gordon Parks Foundation family and ensuring their legacy lives on. Until now, our focus has primarily been on young artists through fellowships and scholarships, but this initiative bridges the gap—honoring those who paved the way. Our inaugural recipients, LeRoy Henderson and Mikki Ferrill, both had direct connections to Gordon Parks and embodied his values of storytelling, social justice and humanity.

Why do you think photography is particularly valuable in times of social upheaval?

Today, everyone has a camera, but historically, photography required real skill—understanding film, aperture and shutter speed. These frozen moments in time serve as critical records of history. Gordon Parks spent 60 to 70 years documenting injustice and resilience. Now, it’s our job to continue that work by supporting artists who follow in his footsteps.

The release about the Legacy Initiative includes the names of the latest Gordon Parks Foundation Fellows. How were they selected?

Established ten years ago, the fellowship provides grants and exhibition opportunities at our headquarters in Pleasantville, New York. The program allows artists to experiment and develop their ideas in a supportive space. Gordon himself received the Julius Rosenwald Fellowship in 1941, which helped launch his career. Our fellows, including this year’s recipients, Derek Fordjour and Scheherazade Tillet, are chosen for their artistic excellence and commitment to social justice.

This year is particularly special because Scheherazade’s sister, Salamishah Tillet, is receiving our Gene Young Writing Fellowship. Gene was Gordon’s editor, executor and wife—though they later divorced, she remained a pivotal figure in his career.

Your Book Prize is another significant and innovative initiative. Can you talk about its purpose?

The Gordon Parks Foundation–Steidl Book Prize was created to support artists in publishing their work—something increasingly difficult today. Our partner, Gerhard Steidl, has worked with us since our 2012 centennial book. Each year, we publish an exhibition catalog in collaboration with a museum. The Book Prize extends that mission by ensuring important photographic projects reach a wider audience.

Past recipients include LaToya Ruby Frazier, whose book Flint Is Family documented the water crisis in Michigan, and Jamel Shabazz, whose book showcased his photographs from the 1970s. The upcoming book by devin allen focuses on the Freddie Gray protests in Baltimore, and Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe’s book will explore apartheid-era South Africa.

The foundation hosts an annual gala. What can you tell us about this year’s event?

Our gala is a major fundraising event that supports our programs. This year, we’re honoring Ambassador Andrew Young, who was photographed by LeRoy Henderson, as well as Anna Wintour, artist Rashid Johnson and others. It’s a night of celebration and support for the foundation’s mission.

What’s next for the Gordon Parks Foundation?

We have an upcoming exhibition at Howard University, continued support for our fellows, and ongoing expansion of our archives. Our goal remains the same: preserving Gordon Parks’ legacy while championing artists who use their work to shape the future.