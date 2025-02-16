The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2025 BAFTAs

Now that the Golden Globes, Grammys and Critics Choice Awards have all come and gone in Los Angeles, it’s time to head across the pond for the next stop on the awards show circuit. Tonight (Sunday, Feb. 16), the British Academy of Film and Television Arts honor the best in British and international cinema at the annual BAFTAs.
The 78th British Academy Film Awards are once again taking place at Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre, and David Tennant is returning to host the ceremony for the second year in a row. Conclave leads the pack with a staggering 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Pérez (11) and The Brutalist (9).
Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Ralph Fiennes are among the A-list nominees up for awards this evening, and Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Pamela Anderson, Domingo, Tom Felton, Vanessa Kirby, Leo Woodall and Joe Alwyn are among the star-studded list of presenters.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been regulars at the BAFTAs over the years (the Prince of Wales has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010), but Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be in attendance at the 2025 ceremony; Prince Williams is, however, set to appear in a video that will air during the awards.
Even without a royal fashion moment, the BAFTAs is still one of the most exciting red carpets of the year, as stars don their most glamorous ensembles for the glitzy evening. As Hollywood’s A-list descends upon London for the next stop of awards season, see all the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2025 BAFTAs.
Demi Moore
in Alexander McQueen
Ariana Grande
in Louis Vuitton
Saoirse Ronan
in Louis Vuitton
Mikey Madison
in Prada
Timothée Chalamet
Vanessa Kirby
in Celine
Lupita Nyong’o
in Chanel
Anna Kendrick
in Georges Chakra
Zoe Saldaña
in Saint Laurent
Letitia Wright
in Prada
Selena Gomez
in Schiaparelli
Isabella Rossellini
in Dolce & Gabbana
Pamela Anderson
in Jacquemus
Camila Cabello
in Sabina Bilenko
Cynthia Erivo
in Louis Vuitton
Vanessa Williams
in Pamella Roland
Orlando Bloom
Leo Woodall
Meghann Fahy
Felicity Jones
in Armani Privé
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson
Colman Domingo
in Versace
Will Poulter
Marisa Tomei
in Sophie Couture
Tom Felton
India Amarteifio
Nico Parker
in Chanel
Henry Golding
Marisa Abela
Molly-Mae Hague
Kaya Scodelario
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
in Alexander McQueen
Annabelle Wallis
Monica Barbaro
in Armani Privé
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
Gwendoline Christie
in Giles Deacon
Hannah Dodd
in Simone Rocha
David Tennant
Florence Hunt
Joe Alwyn
in Armani
Stacy Martin
in Louis Vuitton
Kelly Rutherford
in Robert Wun
Thomasin McKenzie
Dafne Keen
Alex Pettyfer
Mimi Keene
in Christian Dior