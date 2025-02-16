Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2025 BAFTAs

See all the most exciting fashion from the British Academy Film Awards.

By

Now that the Golden Globes, Grammys and Critics Choice Awards have all come and gone in Los Angeles, it’s time to head across the pond for the next stop on the awards show circuit. Tonight (Sunday, Feb. 16), the British Academy of Film and Television Arts honor the best in British and international cinema at the annual BAFTAs.

The 78th British Academy Film Awards are once again taking place at Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre, and David Tennant is returning to host the ceremony for the second year in a row. Conclave leads the pack with a staggering 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Pérez (11) and The Brutalist (9).

Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Ralph Fiennes are among the A-list nominees up for awards this evening, and Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Pamela Anderson, Domingo, Tom Felton, Vanessa Kirby, Leo Woodall and Joe Alwyn are among the star-studded list of presenters.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been regulars at the BAFTAs over the years (the Prince of Wales has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010), but Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be in attendance at the 2025 ceremony; Prince Williams is, however, set to appear in a video that will air during the awards.

Even without a royal fashion moment, the BAFTAs is still one of the most exciting red carpets of the year, as stars don their most glamorous ensembles for the glitzy evening. As Hollywood’s A-list descends upon London for the next stop of awards season, see all the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2025 BAFTAs.

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Demi Moore. Getty Images for BAFTA

Demi Moore

in Alexander McQueen

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Ariana Grande. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ariana Grande

in Louis Vuitton 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Saoirse Ronan. Getty Images for BAFTA

Saoirse Ronan

in Louis Vuitton

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Mikey Madison. Getty Images for BAFTA

Mikey Madison

in Prada

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Timothée Chalamet. Getty Images for BAFTA

Timothée Chalamet

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Vanessa Kirby. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Vanessa Kirby

in Celine 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong’o. Getty Images for BAFTA

Lupita Nyong’o

in Chanel

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Anna Kendrick. Getty Images for BAFTA

Anna Kendrick

in Georges Chakra

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Zoe Saldaña. Getty Images for BAFTA

Zoe Saldaña

in Saint Laurent

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Letitia Wright. Getty Images for BAFTA

Letitia Wright

in Prada

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Selena Gomez. Getty Images for BAFTA

Selena Gomez

in Schiaparelli

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Isabella Rossellini. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Isabella Rossellini

in Dolce & Gabbana 

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Pamela Anderson. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Pamela Anderson

in Jacquemus

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Camila Cabello. Getty Images for BAFTA

Camila Cabello

in Sabina Bilenko

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo. Getty Images for BAFTA

Cynthia Erivo

in Louis Vuitton

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Vanessa Williams. Getty Images for BAFTA

Vanessa Williams

in Pamella Roland

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Orlando Bloom. Getty Images for BAFTA

Orlando Bloom

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Leo Woodall. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Leo Woodall

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Meghann Fahy. Getty Images for BAFTA

Meghann Fahy

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Felicity Jones. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Felicity Jones

in Armani Privé

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson. Getty Images for BAFTA

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Colman Domingo. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Colman Domingo

in Versace 

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Will Poulter. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Will Poulter

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Marisa Tomei. Getty Images for BAFTA

Marisa Tomei

in Sophie Couture 

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Tom Felton. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Tom Felton

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - Arrivals
India Amarteifio. Getty Images for BAFTA

India Amarteifio

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Nico Parker. Getty Images

Nico Parker

in Chanel

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Henry Golding. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Henry Golding

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Marisa Abela. Getty Images for BAFTA

Marisa Abela

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access Arrivals
Molly-Mae Hague. Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im

Molly-Mae Hague

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Kaya Scodelario. Getty Images

Kaya Scodelario

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Getty Images for BAFTA

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

in Alexander McQueen

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Annabelle Wallis. Getty Images for BAFTA

Annabelle Wallis

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Special Access
Monica Barbaro. Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

in Armani Privé

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston. AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

 

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARDS-BAFTA
Gwendoline Christie. AFP via Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

in Giles Deacon

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Hannah Dodd. Getty Images for BAFTA

Hannah Dodd

in Simone Rocha 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
David Tennant. Getty Images for BAFTA

David Tennant

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Florence Hunt. Getty Images

Florence Hunt

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Joe Alwyn. Getty Images for BAFTA

Joe Alwyn

in Armani 

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - London
Stacy Martin. PA Images via Getty Images

Stacy Martin

in Louis Vuitton

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Rutherford. Corbis via Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford

in Robert Wun

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - London
Thomasin McKenzie. PA Images via Getty Images

Thomasin McKenzie

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Dafne Keen. Getty Images for BAFTA

Dafne Keen

EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 - VIP Arrivals
Alex Pettyfer. Getty Images for BAFTA

Alex Pettyfer

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
Mimi Keene. Getty Images

Mimi Keene

in Christian Dior 

