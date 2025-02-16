The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2025 BAFTAs

Now that the Golden Globes, Grammys and Critics Choice Awards have all come and gone in Los Angeles, it’s time to head across the pond for the next stop on the awards show circuit. Tonight (Sunday, Feb. 16), the British Academy of Film and Television Arts honor the best in British and international cinema at the annual BAFTAs.

The 78th British Academy Film Awards are once again taking place at Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre, and David Tennant is returning to host the ceremony for the second year in a row. Conclave leads the pack with a staggering 12 nominations, followed by Emilia Pérez (11) and The Brutalist (9).

Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Ralph Fiennes are among the A-list nominees up for awards this evening, and Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Pamela Anderson, Domingo, Tom Felton, Vanessa Kirby, Leo Woodall and Joe Alwyn are among the star-studded list of presenters.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been regulars at the BAFTAs over the years (the Prince of Wales has been the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts since 2010), but Kensington Palace announced that the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be in attendance at the 2025 ceremony; Prince Williams is, however, set to appear in a video that will air during the awards.

Even without a royal fashion moment, the BAFTAs is still one of the most exciting red carpets of the year, as stars don their most glamorous ensembles for the glitzy evening. As Hollywood’s A-list descends upon London for the next stop of awards season, see all the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2025 BAFTAs.

Demi Moore

in Alexander McQueen

Ariana Grande

in Louis Vuitton

Saoirse Ronan

in Louis Vuitton

Mikey Madison

in Prada

Timothée Chalamet

Vanessa Kirby

in Celine

Lupita Nyong’o

in Chanel

Anna Kendrick

in Georges Chakra

Zoe Saldaña

in Saint Laurent

Letitia Wright

in Prada

Selena Gomez

in Schiaparelli

Isabella Rossellini

in Dolce & Gabbana

Pamela Anderson

in Jacquemus

Camila Cabello

in Sabina Bilenko

Cynthia Erivo

in Louis Vuitton

Vanessa Williams

in Pamella Roland

Orlando Bloom

Leo Woodall

Meghann Fahy

Felicity Jones

in Armani Privé

Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson

Colman Domingo

in Versace

Will Poulter

Marisa Tomei

in Sophie Couture

Tom Felton

India Amarteifio

Nico Parker

in Chanel

Henry Golding

Marisa Abela

Molly-Mae Hague

Kaya Scodelario

Marianne Jean-Baptiste

in Alexander McQueen

Annabelle Wallis

Monica Barbaro

in Armani Privé

Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston

Gwendoline Christie

in Giles Deacon

Hannah Dodd

in Simone Rocha

David Tennant

Florence Hunt

Joe Alwyn

in Armani

Stacy Martin

in Louis Vuitton

Kelly Rutherford

in Robert Wun

Thomasin McKenzie

Dafne Keen

Alex Pettyfer

Mimi Keene

in Christian Dior