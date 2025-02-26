10 Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2025: Honest Reviews & Guide

With thousands of CBD companies on the market, knowing which company is best to buy from is difficult. To find the best CBD oil companies on the market, we devised a specific set of criteria that we applied to each brand we considered. Ultimately, we unanimously concluded Colorado Botanicals as our top pick for the best CBD company in 2025 due to their unsurpassed dedication to certification, compliance and CBD product quality. Colorado Botanicals is just one of 10 excellent CBD brands we believe deserve your attention this year.

CBD has earned a well-deserved reputation for its potential therapeutic benefits. In addition, it can also be used as part of a general wellness regimen. Whether you’re seeking relief or an extra nutritional boost, the best results come from the right CBD. With a seemingly endless array of brands to choose from, 2025 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for CBD. As the industry grows, innovation progresses as well. Keeping a close eye on as many promising CBD companies as possible, we used a set of objective benchmarks to narrow down the top brands this year. With an even mix of new challengers and returning champions on our list, let’s take a look at the best CBD brands for 2025—and beyond.

Best CBD Companies Ranked

Let’s start with a brief overview of the brands we chose:

Colorado Botanicals CBDfx CBDistillery Lazarus Naturals Charlotte’s Web

Bonus Reviews of Other Top CBD Brands

We’ll also cover the following five brands in our review:

Redeem Therapeutics Medterra Koi CBD Canna River JustCBD

Which CBD Company Has The Best CBD Oil in 2025?

Leveraging our own expertise and calling upon the insight of industry experts, we determined the value that each brand in our list provides by thoroughly evaluating the following factors:

1. Brand Reputation & Credibility

To evaluate each brand, we considered factors like:

What (if any) quality assurance measures do they take?

Are they certified by the ISO or FDA?

Is the vendor’s website seamless and intuitive?

Does the company offer written resources like blogs or detailed FAQ?

How do customers rate their experiences?

2. Hemp Source

Although it’s not a dealbreaker, we prefer brands offering certified organic or organically grown hemp. When searching for the best CBD brand, we also appreciate additional highlights, such as being U.S. Hemp Authority certified.

3. Extraction & Purification Method

Trace solvents are always a concern, especially in an unregulated industry. The best guarantee against such contaminants is CO2 extraction, which won’t contaminate the final product like butane or ethanol.

4. Third-Party Lab Reports

We demand that all the vendors on our list perform tests through third-party labs. Without documented proof, customers can’t make informed decisions about critical points like:

Cannabinoid and terpene content

Solvent traces (if any)

Microbes

Fungi

Heavy metals

Chemical pesticides or fertilizers

We also briefly vetted the labs performing third-party analysis, with in-house tests receiving a lower score due to credibility concerns. The tests prove safety, purity, accurate labeling and reliability. They prove that product manufacturers addressed safety, accurate labeling and purity issues.

5. Customer Service

A CBD brand won’t succeed if it can’t properly serve and retain customers. We consider the vendor’s reputation among existing clients to ensure integrity and reliability.

Other Factors

In addition to the five main categories listed above, we also dug a bit deeper into our top five brands, investigating criteria like:

Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Refund policy and guarantee

Price per milligram of CBD

Identity of testing labs and their accreditation

Brand values, ethics and social responsibility

Discount programs

Unsupported health claims

Observer’s Best CBD Companies: In-Depth Reviews

First, let’s look at the five top brands that stood out among the rest. But don’t worry. We also have some honorable mentions with great CBD products that didn’t quite reach our top five.

1. Colorado Botanicals – Best All-Around & Highest Quality

Why Colorado Botanicals Is the Best CBD Company to Buy From in 2025

After weeks researching and sampling many well-known and obscure brands, Colorado Botanicals maintains its top spot in 2025 among the best CBD companies. Their transparency, quality, value and formulation make the brand a cut above the rest. Thanks to the company’s careful testing and proprietary next-generation manufacturing methods, Colorado Botanicals continues to deliver top-tier CBD products that are second to none.

Of course, testing doesn’t guarantee an excellent product. Fortunately, Colorado Botanicals employs an advanced, low-temperature, proprietary separation technology process method that preserves cannabis compounds otherwise lost during a conventional CO2 process.

Brand Highlights

A deep dive into Colorado Botanicals shows all of the crucial reasons this company stands out for us. First, we often find that some brands have surprisingly few or too many product choices, which confuses customers, but Colorado Botanicals offers a perfect variety of options and concentrations. Customers can choose from a fantastic selection of CBD supplements, along with CBG, CBN and their new CBD gummies, which feature clinically studied ingredients like Safr’Inside™, Ashwagandha, Passion Flower, Rhodiola Rosea and more. Second, Colorado Botanicals is proud to hold several certifications, including ISO 9001, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and a regularly audited FDA-registered facility.

Colorado Botanicals also uses a unique extraction process (which we’ll cover shortly) to create the best full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD extracts we’ve come across. As expected, they follow their production process with in-house and third-party testing to check for contaminants and verify that the cannabinoid and terpene contents match the labels.

Couple all those benefits with a 60-day, risk-free return policy, and it’s no surprise that the company has a significant score of 4.9 out of 5 stars across over 300 reviews on Trustpilot and over 4,000 reviews on its website. The perfect blend of world-class customer service and product satisfaction makes Colorado Botanicals a formidable competitor in the CBD market and earns them a well-deserved place on our best CBD company list.

Been in business since 2017

Unmatched proprietary purification process

Unique ability to retain terpenes and flavonoids naturally

Over 4,000 fantastic customer reviews and 4.9 stars on Trustpilot

60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Detailed third-party lab test results

Fast and extremely helpful customer support team

Extraction & Purification Method

Colorado Botanicals sets itself apart with its unique CBD extraction and purification process. First, employing clean CO2 extraction followed by purification using separation technology allows them to retain more minor cannabinoids and terpenes. Reducing the temperature protects delicate terpenes and other cannabis compounds. Colorado Botanicals understands these and other plant components’ pivotal role in a truly high-quality therapeutic experience. However, CO2 extraction isn’t the only way this brand spares no expense.

When it comes to creating THC-free extracts, it’s a difficult process. Most CBD brands use THC degradation, where they apply extreme heat to evaporate THC. Unfortunately, other therapeutic components will become collateral damage in the process. To counter this problem, Colorado Botanicals uses separation technology commonly used in the pharmaceutical industry that achieves the same goal without damaging other vital cannabis compounds. The downside of this process is the extensive costs and specific engineering background required.

Type of CBD

Colorado Botanicals offers broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD, giving customers a whole-plant experience with THC-free options. Thanks to the brand’s advanced distillation and low-temperature CO2 extraction techniques, each product carries a robust array of critical compounds, including CBG, CBN, CBC, CBDV, CBE, CBT, CBL and terpenes. These are critical in facilitating the “entourage effect,” which is believed to be a synergistic relationship between cannabinoids and terpenes that improves a cannabis product’s overall wellness benefits.

Focus on Terpenes

We’ve mentioned terpenes multiple times, but why are they crucial, especially in our review? The high presence of these critical plant compounds gives Colorado Botanicals a competitive and therapeutic edge over rival CBD companies. While most vendors now offer broad or full-spectrum products, there’s a fundamental difference between “Brand X” and Colorado Botanicals.

Through a secret low-temperature CO2 extraction process, Colorado Botanicals retains natural cannabis terpenes that are otherwise lost using a standard CO2 method and distillation. This technique means Colorado Botanicals doesn’t artificially add botanical terpenes to its products. It’s impossible to get more “whole plant” than that.

Terpenes & the Entourage Effect

Scientists believe terpenes may contribute to the entourage effect, a theorized form of Cannabis sativa synergy that may occur when cannabinoids and terpenes are used together. Initially believed to apply only to interactions between cannabinoids, researchers have recognized that terpenes also play a role in the entourage effect. CBD products that contain terpenes may be more effective or provide added benefits.

Individual Effects of Terpenes

In addition to potentially contributing to the entourage effect, terpenes also have individual benefits. Found in many other plants aside from Cannabis sativa, terpenes have been studied for decades for their potential beneficial effects.

Here’s some information on common hemp terpenes and the potential benefits they might bring to the table:

Beta-Caryophyllene – Beta-caryophyllene is one of the only terpenes that acts like a cannabinoid. It stimulates the nervous system’s CB2 receptors, which modulate inflammation. Unlike CB1 receptors, CB2 receptors do not cause intoxication. However, these neuroreceptors have dozens of potential beneficial effects aside from their observed impact on inflammation.

Humulene – Like most terpenes, humulene has been studied for its potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. Humulene is also one of a few terpenes researched for their potential antimicrobial benefits.

Linalool – Along with humulene, linalool has been studied for its potential antimicrobial and antioxidant benefits. This terpene is found in lavender as well as hemp.

Bisabolol – A rare terpene, bisabolol has been studied for its potential ability to reduce skin inflammation, and the antimicrobial potential of this terpene has also been researched.

Terpene Lab Tests

Since testing for terpenes is an added service and most CBD products don’t contain terpenes, most CBD brands don’t bother to test for terpenes. Colorado Botanicals, on the other hand, ensures that their third-party lab tests contain detailed terpene information to back up their claims.

Price Per Milligram of CBD

The cost per milligram of Colorado Botanicals CBD tincture decreases with higher dosages, making it better to buy a more potent product—assuming you need it. For example, their 300mg bottle costs $29.99. At 30mL per unit, the cost per milligram is $0.10. Meanwhile, their $109.99 1,500mg option costs about $0.073 per milligram.

However, the 3,000mg product (their most potent option) retails for $199.99, a price tag of only $0.066/mg. How do these prices compare to the competition? Colorado Botanicals offers surprisingly good value, and their CBD products are still competitively priced.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Colorado Botanicals has an excellent return policy. They’re so confident that customers will love their products that they offer a 60-day, no-questions-asked guarantee. Returns are seamless, with Colorado Botanicals covering the shipping with a prepaid label—a courtesy most brands don’t offer.

3rd-Party Lab Reports

Colorado Botanicals’ third-party tests are easy to find on their Lab Reports page. We appreciate how comprehensive and transparent the reports are. The vendor tests their products at ACS and SC Labs—two highly reputable ISO-accredited test providers in the United States. They reliably and accurately generate detailed information on each product’s cannabinoid, terpene and contaminant concentrations.

Certifications

Colorado Botanicals’s production facility has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001:2015 certification, requiring stringent oversight from seed to final product and yearly audits. Additionally, their facility is FDA-registered and licensed by the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Pros

Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum (THC-Free) options

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and ISO 9001 Certified

FDA-Registered Facility

Comprehensive lab reports

Amazing customer support service and a knowledgeable team

Advanced extraction and purification process, producing more potent extracts

Competitively priced

Cons

May not fit everyone’s budget

Limited oil flavor options

Visit Colorado Botanicals

Why CBDfx Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2025

CBDfx opened its doors in 2014, during the dawn of mainstream CBD, when there was little scientific evidence on the efficacy of cannabidiol. Despite skepticism from healthcare professionals (partially due to a flurry of unsubstantiated claims), the brand persevered and became a leader in CBD manufacturing and sales. Once clinical data started supporting the benefits of CBD and honest feedback became more common, CBDfx was in a prime position to take the market by storm. In the end, CBDfx successfully created high-quality hemp CBD extracts that stood the test of time, unlike many of its competitors.

Brand Highlights

CBDfx has one of the largest online presences in the industry. This is largely thanks to the extraordinary number (and quality) of CBD products. Aside from the usual wellness supplements, they also carry niche products, like vape liquids. The brand also has an excellent blog, with resources covering all kinds of crucial subjects to help customers find the best products for their needs. This content is engaging and easy to understand, making CBDfx a go-to for individuals who are new to CBD. Of course, it’s hardly surprising that a brand this large also expanded into delta-9 THC products, indicating a potential shift in its target market.

Extraction & Purification Method

CBDfx’s approach to quality control isn’t as tight as other competitors and their “seed to sale” approach. Rather than growing in-house, the company partners with farms in Kentucky. However, these cultivators follow organic farming methods, without the use of GMOs or chemicals. CBDfx employs CO2 extraction, which is the best option for a solvent-free product. It’s unclear whether they use a proprietary low-temperature method or conventional CO2 techniques. The former would be preferable, since it preserves more cannabis compounds.



Type of CBD

CBDfx offers broad and full-spectrum CBD tinctures, broad-spectrum gummies and inhalable isolate products, like e-liquids for electronic cigarettes. Although CBD isolate isn’t ideal from a therapeutic standpoint, we appreciate that they use it for flavor-heavy products, like vapes and e-juice.



As one of the largest CBD companies currently on the market, it’s no surprise that CBDfx has a wide selection of options sourced from every CBD type available. One thing that stands out about CBDfx is that their CBD oil always includes additional cannabinoids, such as CBG, CBN and THC. While we always appreciate targeted formulas, it’s strange that no regular CBD options exist. Customers who want plain CBD will have to choose other products, like the brand’s full-spectrum CBD gummies.

CBDfx also now sells CBD oil infused with psilocybin (“mushrooms”). Although there is promising research into the therapeutic effects of microdosing this substance, it is ultimately a hallucinogen. Customers should consult a doctor before consuming psilocybin, especially when mixed with THC.

Brand Reputation

Again, CBDfx has a significant presence in the hemp-derived CBD supplement market. Considering the brand’s industry tenure, we’re not surprised “CBDfx” is a household name for CBD beginners and veterans alike. When we last checked CBDfx’s independent score on Trustpilot, the rating was 2.4 out of five stars—not ideal for a company with such fantastic products. However, the negative reviews rarely involved product quality, but instead showed a problem with delivery and customer service.

We’re happy to report, upon checking in 2025, that the score now sits at 3.2. Although this isn’t remarkable, it’s almost a point higher. A quick read through the reviews still show customer service is an area of opportunity. However, there are also signs that they’ve taken customer feedback seriously, including improving their packaging and updating their return policy to be less restrictive.

Return Policy & Guarantee

CBDfx has a fair return policy in line with most of the CBD market. Customers can return partially-used or sealed products within 60 days.



Third-Party Lab Reports

CBDfx confirms the potency and safety of its products through third-party lab tests, and we appreciate how accessible the reports are. Simply click the “Lab Test” tab on the brand’s website. Potential customers can see the extensive list of lab reports from SC Labs, the same test provider trusted by Colorado Botanicals—our best CBD brand.

Certifications

CBDfx says to follow good manufacturing practices (GMP) in an accredited ISO 17025 lab. To date, the CBD brand has no notable certifications.

Pros

Been in business since 2014

Effective CBD products

Significant history and market share

CO2-extracted

Lower cost than many competitors

Third-party tested

Test results are easily accessible

Significant improvement in customer service

Cons

All CBD tinctures contain additional cannabinoids, with no plain CBD option

Trying to appeal to a broad consumer base rather than a small niche

Visit CBDfx

Why CBDistillery Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2025

CBDistillery received a lot of attention from us in the past, back when product choices were limited and self-regulation was minimal. Nonetheless, this brand managed to rise above many of its competitors and remain a leading CBD brand in 2025.

Brand Highlights

Opening in 2016, CBDistillery was founded by hemp fans, for hemp fans. Using their experience as consumers, the company’s founders crafted some fantastic CBD extracts. Educational value is also important to us, especially considering how many myths and exaggerations there are about hemp-derived CBD or cannabis medicine as a whole. There’s no shortage of specially-formulated products, including delta-9 THC and minor cannabinoids. Customers, in turn, can benefit greatly by customizing purchases to suit their wellness needs.



Extraction & Purification Method

CBDistillery’s process is twofold. First, they use clean CO2 extraction, leaving no trace solvents. Next, the extract undergoes a proprietary steam distillation process that helps produce solid distillates and isolates.



Type of CBD

Unlike most brands, CBDistillery is kind enough to offer full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and isolate options. This versatility caters to everyone’s needs, making the company a true one-stop shop. But while so many choices can appeal to more seasoned and discerning customers, new enthusiasts may feel overwhelmed with the selection. We recommend customers navigate to the “Learn More” tab on the CBDfx homepage. There, we found “CBD 101,” a user guide, FAQ, blog and even a podcast.

Brand Reputation

By 2017, CBDistillery began carving a key position in the CBD industry, distributing pharmaceutical-grade isolates. The brand’s time in the industry has thus far been incredibly successful, with 44,000 verified reviews on its website. However, this feedback isn’t from independent sources that we normally rely on. Trustpilot, Yelp, Google and Reddit all yield few results. However, our own experiences with CBDistillery over the years have been overwhelmingly positive. But despite the sparse amount of customer input, poor feedback is almost universally about delivery delays and defective products.



Return Policy & Guarantee

CBDistillery takes home the gold for its impressive return policy. They’re so confident you’ll love their CBD products that customers can get a refund within 60 days. Best of all, they don’t have to return the original item. Such a generous return policy makes purchasing from CBDistillery truly “risk-free.”



Third-Party Lab Reports



Finding third-party lab reports on CBDistillery’s website is more seamless than in previous years—a tip of the hat to them. The link above allows customers to type in their product’s batch ID, similar to Charlotte’s Web’s system. However, unlike its counterpart, CBDistillery also links lab reports to every product’s page. Despite this improvement, we notice the test results are old, dating as far back as 2022. We’re not sure if this is an oversight or whether they stopped testing through their usual ACS Laboratories or some other third party.

Certifications

CBDistillery has been certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. They’re also a member of the U.S. Hemp Round Table and National Hemp Association.

Pros

They founded and launched the company in 2016

Their customers love their products

Established and rapidly-expanding brand

Plenty of selection

Fairly priced

Several educational resources

Cons

Getting a refund is a tedious and drawn-out process

Visit CBDistillery

Why Lazarus Naturals Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2025

Lazarus Naturals heavily bases its identity on natural ingredients and organic practices—hence the name. But “natural” doesn’t ensure quality. Fortunately, the company lives up to its name, offering several amazing products grown and extracted with care. Although not as prolific as other CBD companies, Lazarus is still a noteworthy contender in the increasingly competitive market.

Brand Highlights

Lazarus has a respectable selection of organic CBD products, with almost 30 full-spectrum options and five isolate options spanning oils, gummies, topicals and more. Experienced CBD consumers will be delighted at the options, but the sheer number of choices and concentrations can be overwhelming to newcomers. To facilitate the buying process, Lazarus offers a treasure trove of educational content. Visitors can check out the site’s “Learning Center” for basic CBD information, while the company’s blog offers a variety of exciting and relevant discussions.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen educational content on a vendor’s site. But, rather than stick to basic articles, Lazarus offers links to white papers and more advanced academic content. Not to worry, though. There are plenty of phenomenal and informative articles geared to beginners.

Extraction & Purification Method

CO2 extraction and purification is typically the gold standard, as displayed by the best CBD brand on our list. However, Lazarus Naturals uses a proprietary method involving ethanol extraction followed by steam distillation. Our stance on clean CO2 extraction as the superior method remains the same. However, proper third-party tests can minimize the risk of trace solvents in the final product, which Lazarus has proved safe and effective.

Type of CBD

Lazarus Naturals sells products containing full-spectrum CBD or CBD isolate. Countless CBD brands now offer CBD tinctures, but Lazarus Naturals has expanded into oils and edibles containing—or made exclusively with—compounds like CBG and CBN. But their product line isn’t limited to cannabinoids. Lazarus also offers several CBD gummy products infused with organic herbal extracts, along with pet oils, topicals, gel capsules, packaged CBD isolate and more.

Brand Reputation

Lazarus Naturals is a mixed bag of reviews, dropping from 3.7 to 3.1 out of five stars since we last visited them on Trustpilot. About three-quarters of the reviews are positive, but the negative feedback is almost universally related to customer service and shipping issues—a common issue in the industry.

But customers really appreciate the brand’s extensive assistance program, which offers 60% off for veterans, individuals with disabilities, first responders and more. Hands down, this is the most generous program we’ve seen. The brand is also active in its community, giving back through charitable donations. This selfless behavior is a notable reason the company sits so high on our list. Nonetheless, Lazarus Naturals could be considered a “budget” brand, where they must balance quality and affordability. This means their quality isn’t up to par with our higher contenders, but still enough to gain our seal of approval.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Lazarus Naturals puts customers first with our list’s most generous return policy. With a 90-day money-back guarantee, customers can return an opened or unopened product for a full refund.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Lazarus Naturals posts the third-party results on every batch. Using the simple drop-down menu on their website, customers can easily navigate to the Lazarus Naturals lab reports. Columbia Laboratories is an Oregon-based company that conducts third-party tests for Lazarus Naturals. A member of the esteemed Tentamus Group as of 2014, the lab boasts an ISO certification. While small in itself, it has been a member of the Tentamus Group since 2014, providing accountability. This lab is ISO-certified and also boasts various other accreditations.

Certifications

Aside from being certified organic, Lazarus Naturals has a 40,000-square-foot production facility, which is cGMP certified.

Pros

20% off the first order

Assistance programs for veterans, individuals with disabilities and low-income households

Environmentally conscious

Test results are easy to find

90-Day Return Policy

Highly affordable

Cons

Extraction process involves ethanol

Website can be confusing to navigate at first

Visit Lazarus Naturals

Why Charlotte’s Web Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2025

Named after Charlotte Figi, a child with severe epilepsy who found relief with CBD, Charlotte’s Web inadvertently made a medical breakthrough. Four years after Figi’s experience, GW Pharmaceuticals created the first clinically-tested FDA-approved CBD prescription drug. Inspiring story aside, Charlotte’s Web’s reputation is supported by some excellent CBD products.

Brand Highlights

Established in 2011, Charlotte’s Web is the oldest CBD brand on our list. About 14 years later, the company is still going strong while staying loyal to its roots. The brand claims to be “the world’s most trusted hemp extract.” Last time we reviewed Charlotte’s Web, the claim naturally generated some skepticism. Although it’s impossible to prove that status, the vendor strives to reach that goal.

Extraction & Purification Method

Charlotte’s Web offers a wide range of products primarily extracted using conventional CO2 purification. The only exception is the brand’s “Original Formula,” which employs ethanol to create the extract.

Type of CBD

Charlotte’s Web offers a small selection of high-quality products, but its 2024 line only included full-spectrum CBD and isolate. The brand seems to have slightly changed direction. The company no longer sells isolate. However, to its credit, Charlotte’s Web replaced its CBD isolate with broad-spectrum extract, containing a better profile of terpenes and cannabinoids, with less than 0.05% THC.

Brand Reputation

Charlotte’s Web relies heavily on its reputation as the proverbial “ground zero” of therapeutic CBD—although some companies predate them. Despite their arguably wholesome origins and improved products, Charlotte’s Web has lost points on Trustpilot, now down to 1.6 out of five stars compared to last year’s 2.1. Feedback follows a consistent pattern. Customers generally enjoy the products, but the brand isn’t well-received for its client care.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Customers can return their products for a refund within 30 days. However, the company will not cover return shipping.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Unfortunately, third-party testing results are nearly inaccessible. To view the documents, customers need the product’s lot number. However, they won’t know their product’s batch until it arrives at their doorstep. Charlotte’s web tests its products in-house, effectively negating the “third-party” part of the testing process.

Certifications

Charlotte’s Web has ISO certification for its private testing and is a Certified B Corporation.

Pros

Competitive Pricing

Thousands of positive reviews

Been in business since 2011

Certified B Corp

In-house testing facilities are ISO Certified

Massive selection of products formulated for various needs

Cons

Lab reports are not independent

Test results require purchasing to access

Some products use ethanol extraction

Concerns over shipping and other customer service functions

Visit Charlotte’s Web

Honorable Mentions: Other Great CBD Brands

We’ve already covered the 5 best CBD companies of 2025. There are 5 other CBD brands, however, that also deserve mention before we wrap up:

Why Redeem Therapeutics Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2025

Redeem Therapeutics doesn’t have the same tenure as its more established competitors, emerging in 2018. However, their slogan, “clean CBD for a healthier you,” is a perfect illustration of how much of a difference safe, high-quality hemp extracts can make. Staying true to its commitment to purity, Redeem now offers a significant selection of oils, gummies, topicals and more.

Brand Highlights

Appearing on our list of 10 best companies in 2024, Redeem Therapeutics again earns a respectable position in 2025. Although not without its issues (like any company), Redeem boasts a line of quality CBD products, competitive prices and a surprising number of independent reviews. We’re surprised the brand didn’t make our list years ago.

Aside from its usual array of quality products, Redeem offers a handy “CBD 101” section on its website. The resource is full of clear, engaging blog posts and articles that help newcomers find the right product for their needs. It’s also reassuring to buy CBD from a vendor that is demonstrably knowledgeable.

Extraction & Purification Method

According to Redeem Therapeutics, its extracts are made only from hemp flower and purified through “pharmaceutical-grade” CO2 extraction. This option is ideal, since the final product contains no trace solvents. Following extraction, Redeem uses a distillation method to separate different cannabis compounds. This process creates a distillate containing about 90% CBD, along with minor cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and CBC.

Type of CBD

In a competitive market, choice can make a huge difference. To that end, clients can purchase isolate, broad-spectrum and full-spectrum products. Customers who are unsure what to purchase can easily navigate through six simple categories:

Sleep

Mood

Relief

Relax

Focus

Pet

Unfortunately, Redeem Therapeutics doesn’t offer much wiggle room for targeted effects. Most brands that take this approach use minor cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and CBC in their products. However, Medterra’s formulas involve either pure CBD or some combination of CBD and THC, which may not be an option for many health enthusiasts.

Brand Reputation

Last year, Redeem Therapeutics held an unbelievable 4.6 stars out of five, spanning 237 reviews on Trustpilot. In 2025, we’re happy to see that the overall score sits at 4.7, with nearly 300 posts. To say this is no easy feat would be a massive understatement. Most notably, the company isn’t plagued by the same shipping and customer service issues affecting the majority of hemp-derived CBD vendors. One post that caught our attention involves a customer who received a free item due to some shipping issues. All things considered, it’s clear Redeem Therapeutics makes a substantial effort to maintain a phenomenal relationship with its customers.

Return Policy & Guarantee

Speaking of customer satisfaction, Redeem Therapeutics unsurprisingly offers a complete 60-day money-back guarantee. They also cover return shipping

Third-Party Lab Reports

Redeem Therapeutics tests its extracts using Cambium Analytica. The lab provides services for a wide range of industries, including cannabis. Cambium also has a host of accreditations, including the FDA, ISO 17025, the Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), USDA and two state cannabis regulatory bodies. The lab results are detailed, but laid out in a way that is easy to read and follow. Individuals can access these reports directly on each product page or under the “Learn” drop-down menu.

Certifications

Redeem Therapeutics claims they adhere to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). This isn’t a certification, but rather a form of self-regulation. cGMP implies the brand produces its extracts using the same standards expected of regulated industries, like food and drugs.

Pros

CO2 extracted

Impressive brand reputation

60-day money-back guarantee

Decent product variety

THC and delta-8 options available

30% subscriber discount

Excellent value

Cons

Some products have limited dosage options

Visit Redeem Therapeutics

Why Medterra Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2025 Next on our list of honorable mentions is Medterra. A frequent guest in many past lists, the brand is well-loved among reviewers and customers alike. Its potent products and dedication to transparency are arguably Medterra’s strongest points, but they’re far from the only reasons we appreciate its products. Brand Highlights Although Medterra didn’t quite have the chops to make it higher on our top 10, the company still puts up a fight against more prolific (and pricey) rivals. We also appreciate Medterra’s commitment to education—something many vendors are adopting—with CBD articles and posts on basic and advanced CBD topics. Extraction & Purification Method Medterra keeps its extraction process close to the chest (like most other brands). However, we understand this proprietary method is highly effective at removing unwanted plant material and contaminants. Type of CBD We’re pleased with Redeem’s extensive product line. Infusions include CBD, THC, delta-8, CBN and supplement extracts like melatonin. Customers can choose between various CBD must-haves, including gummies, oils, capsules and pet products. The CBD products are available in broad and full-spectrum options, which gives consumers flexibility. However, their only gummy options are infused with minor cannabinoids or herbal extracts, while their tinctures and sprays are predominantly plain CBD (with one CBN exception). Brand Reputation It’s certainly worth noting that Medterra’s reach isn’t limited to e-commerce. While online transactions remain the brand’s bread and butter, its products are available in big-box stores, including CVS, Walgreens and Kroger. But perhaps the biggest surprise came when we checked in on Medterra’s Trustpilot score. When we last looked at them, they were on the decline, with a three-star average. One year later, they increased that to a jaw-dropping 4.7, matching Redeem Therapeutics for top score. Yet despite their improvement, there are still complaints about shipping and customer service, while the company’s products continue receiving rave reviews. However, that negative feedback is much less prominent. Return Policy & Guarantee Medterra offers a 30-day return window on unopened products. Customers are responsible for return shipping. Third-Party Lab Reports Last time we mentioned Medterra, they used Green Scientific Labs for their third-party tests. However, the test results are now marked by ACS Labs. Even more impressive, a massive history of product tests is available on one page. In 2024, we pointed out that the results listed no terpenes. We’re unsure if those compounds were destroyed during extraction or if the company doesn’t test for them. Certifications Medterra is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To date, they hold no additional certifications. Pros Affordable prices

Over 5,000 verified reviews

Lab reports are easy to find

Created an “Ultra Broad-Spectrum” CBD line with a robust cannabinoid profile

Offers specially formulated products

In nationwide stores, including major retailers Cons Terpenes are overlooked Visit Medterra

8. KoiCBD Why KoiCBD Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2025 Koi CBD is another example of an all-encompassing CBD brand, similar to CBDfx. Aside from the usual hemp-derived CBD products, Koi offers a selection of vape liquids, disposable vapes and non-cannabinoid products. Although not as impressive to us as its counterpart on our list, Koi’s products are far from disappointing.

Brand Highlights There’s plenty to choose from at Koi CBD. Their products cover a range of options, like CBN, CBG, delta-9 and delta-8 THC, to name a few. However, some products they offer are controversial. A small number of vendors, Koi included, offer THC-P, a natural—but highly potent—cannabinoid. The high is much stronger than delta-9 THC. Similarly, Koi CBD offers psilocybin (“magic mushrooms”), which some research suggests may have powerful therapeutic effects in small doses. Extraction & Purification Method Koi uses a proprietary CO2 extraction process. They don’t elaborate on the specific technique. Type of CBD Koi pushes the envelope more than most brands we’ve researched in the past. Aside from a massive line of well-known options, like CBD, delta-8 THC, delta-9 THC and CBG, they also carry products like psilocybin and THC-P. However, THC-P isn’t fully understood. We know that it binds to our cannabinoid receptors 33 times more effectively than delta-9 THC. Consequently, the experience could be too intense, even for experienced THC users.

Brand Reputation There’s surprisingly little independent feedback about Koi CBD. Trustpilot, for instance, only has three reviews, with two of them being one-star. It’s unfortunate to see that Koi hasn’t gained more traction, since our experience was overwhelmingly positive.

Return Policy & Guarantee Koi CBD’s “risk-free” guarantee gives customers 30 days to return an item. Shipping fees aren’t part of the refund, so the customer is responsible for any return mailing costs.

Third-Party Lab Reports Although we have a few minor concerns, third-party lab reports are Koi CBD’s strong suit. Lab results are easy to find in one spot, where customers can search by batch number or product list. These tests are also highly detailed and easy to understand, taking much of the confusion out of careful CBD shopping. Koi also spares no expense with its choice of third-party tester, SDPharmLabs. Although a small operation compared to some of the bigger names, the service provided is ISO and DEA-certified.

Certifications Koi CBD hasn’t received additional certifications since we last visited them. Pros Set the bar for lab reports

Unparalleled selection of products

Broad-spectrum, full-spectrum and isolate CBD

CO2 extracted

Thousands of satisfied customer reviews (on the website) Cons Almost no independent reviews

Offer some dangerous and unexplored cannabinoids Visit KoiCBD 9. Canna River Why Canna River Made Our List of the Best CBD Companies to Buy From in 2025 Canna River recently caught our attention as an underdog with tremendous potential. The company opened its doors in 2018, along with countless competitors. But after reviewing their products, it’s safe to say the brand truly does “live, breathe, and think hemp.” Dedication and expertise are critical for any CBD brand to be successful, and Canna River is no exception. Their slogan, “we live, breathe, and think hemp,” perfectly encompasses the level of knowledge and care Canna River puts into its CBD products.

Brand Highlights With vapes, topicals, tinctures, gummies and more, there’s no shortage of options to suit everyone’s needs. It’s also worth noting that the brand also offers delta-8 and delta-9 THC, along with more niche products, like HHC.

Canna River carefully selects its domestic hemp from farms in Oregon, using organic growing practices and non-GMO crops. But it’s unclear whether these sources are organically certified. The brand offers a massive selection of hemp-derived products, including oils, gummies, topicals, delta-8, delta-9 and HHC. But with so much to choose from, it would be nice for the company to offer some learning resources. Beginners may become overwhelmed or confused when trying to find the right products. Extraction & Purification Method Surprisingly, Canna River never reveals its extraction method. It’s unlikely that the brand would use hydrocarbon extraction, but a substantial minority of manufacturers still employ ethanol. Ideally, Canna River uses CO2 extraction since this method guarantees no trace solvents in the final product.

Type of CBD Most of Canna River’s products focus on CBD, made with full-spectrum and broad-spectrum extracts. A handful of non-CBD options exist, but they’re not seemingly taking over (as is the case with some vendors). We also noticed that Canna River offers HHC, which is a variation of THC that undergoes a process known as “hydrogenation.” Although partially synthetic, it’s not as potent as delta-9 THC. Most sources state that the product is 70 to 80% as strong as its natural counterpart. Research is extremely limited, so we urge customers to exercise caution when consuming obscure cannabis products, like HHC.

Brand Reputation Canna River appears to have no online presence. Searches on Reddit, Trustpilot and even the BBB, all turn up empty. While having small market share isn’t necessarily bad, it poses a challenge for us to find reliable customer feedback.

Return Policy & Guarantee Canna River stands by its products, offering a 60-day money-back guarantee. Customers also aren’t charged for return shipping.

Third-Party Lab Reports

Encore Labs is responsible for Canna River’s third-party testing. These analyses are very comprehensive, with pages of results showing cannabinoids, terpenes and possible contaminant levels. However, all of this information is confusing to navigate, since the brand’s COAs are several pages long.

Certifications Canna River lists several affiliations, including the National Cannabis Industry Association, the American Society for Microbiology and the American Council of Independent Laboratories. Pros High-potency

Adheres to cGMP

ISO Certified Lab

Non-GMO

Vegan

20% discount for subscribers

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum Cons No learning resources

No online feedback

Won’t specify its extraction method Visit Canna River