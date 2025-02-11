CBD oil for dogs may seem like a gimmick, but humans and most animals—including pets—possess an endocannabinoid system. As a result, cannabinoids like CBD, THC, CBG, CBN and CBC are just a few of the compounds that can provide life-changing relief for canines. Today, pet parents can support their animals with CBD tincture, CBD hemp oil and CBD dog treats—to name a few. Unfortunately, some vendors may see pet health as an afterthought and potentially cut corners on animal products. But as demand and competition increase, so do the overall quality standards of hemp oil for dogs.

The bottom line is that our furry friends deserve the same care, scrupulous testing, transparency and quality that humans expect from their own CBD products. Despite many low-quality options, we’re happy to say there are vendors that truly put effort into their CBD oil for dogs. Research is limited with CBD on humans, so its use on household pets is even less understood. But animals and humans can suffer from similar physical and neurological ailments. If dogs can harness CBD the same way we do, then we can at least hope that it will help them with health conditions like:

Anxiety



Epilepsy

Pain

Inflammation

Appetite

Mood

Cancer

We’ll soon get into the specifics about the potential use of CBD for dogs. The bigger question, however, should be: “where do I find the best CBD oil for dogs?” We’ve ranked the 10 best companies based on specific objective benchmarks, saving our valued readers hours of work so they can focus on what matters: their pets.

Observer’s Best CBD Oil for Dogs Rankings

Colorado Botanicals Chill Paws Medterra Penelope’s Bloom Holistapet Focl Honest Paws Nuleaf Naturals CBD Dog Health PureKana

How We Chose Our Best CBD Oil for Dogs

Staying objective is crucial to ensure aspiring CBD customers receive the best guidance possible. To facilitate this, we base our findings on several benchmarks. While no brand will get a perfect score in all of the below areas, we look for companies that balance those effectively.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Most CBD products are third-party lab tested, thanks to increased consumer awareness about the industry’s unregulated nature. But while third-party tests are crucial for ruling out contaminants like pesticides, fungi, microbes and heavy metals, they also ensure accountability. Proper tests are accessible, easy to read and fully outline the product’s cannabinoid and terpene profiles.

Customer Reviews

CBD company websites are flooded with satisfied customers offering glowing reviews of their products. Although this feedback may be true, it’s also likely selective. We’d never reasonably expect CBD brands to post overwhelmingly negative product reviews. Consequently, we can’t rely on those sources. Instead, sites like TrustPilot and Reddit offer better insight into a brand’s popularity, its strengths and areas of opportunity (if any).

Blind Product Testing

Finding the right product means eliminating bias. Some of these brands are well-known, so it’s easy for some people to fall for brand recognition, even if they’re unaware. To prevent this, we tested each product by removing the label and letting the results speak for themselves.

Brand Reputation and Transparency

While good tenure helps credibility, we see it as more of a bonus than a dealbreaker. Some of the companies on our list are small but have enormous potential. As for transparency, we look for detailed descriptions of the brands’ hemp sources, cultivation, processing, testing and extraction. The more we see under the proverbial hood, the better.

We’ve also dug a little deeper into the top brands:

Formulations and concentrations for different dog sizes

Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

Source of hemp

Extraction method

Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Overall pricing and value for money

Whole plant CBD or CBD isolate

Return Policy and Guarantee

Observer’s Best CBD Oil for Dogs in 2025

After thorough testing and research, Colorado Botanicals obtained our number-one spot. However, nine other contenders on our list deserve consideration, with their own unique formulas and philosophies. Read on to learn what different companies have to offer and ensure your dog receives the perfect CBD oil product for his or her needs.

Colorado Botanicals continues to defy expectations, having achieved first place on our list for three years in a row. Crafting pure, safe, effective hemp-derived CBD extracts involves many proverbial moving parts. Colorado Botanicals uses a “seed to sale” approach, which is the best strategy for quality control. While many vendors source their raw materials from domestic hemp farms, Colorado Botanicals ensures that their hemp undergoes extensive testing during planting, cultivation and extraction.

Manufacturing conditions also have a tremendous impact on the quality of CBD oil for dogs (or humans). Colorado Botanicals is one of a small—but growing—group of CBD companies that operates in an FDA-registered manufacturing facility, uses an ISO 9001-certified lab and is Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified. Colorado Botanicals’ quality assurance doesn’t stop at reliable, pure, organically-sourced ingredients. A clean, efficient extraction process is critical for both safety and efficacy. Conventional CO2 purification—although solventless—is also the least effective option for retaining cannabinoids. Fortunately, Colorado Botanicals upgraded the process. Using a proprietary low-heat separation technology, the brand can maximize compound retention while leaving no solvent traces in the final product. The effort pays off, allowing for cannabinoid and terpene retention three times higher than conventional CO2 processing.

As an added perk, the technique virtually eliminates the “hempy” taste in most extracts, making a more palatable CBD oil for dogs. In 2024, the brand only offered a 750 mg option, still available at just $59.99 per bottle. However, this is a lot to purchase at once for owners of small and medium-sized dogs. Colorado Botanicals heard its customers and recently introduced 185 and 375 mg options, along with size and weight guides to make shopping simpler as follows:

750 mg – 50+ pounds ($59.99)

375 mg – 25-50 pounds ($39.99)

185 mg – Up to 25 pounds ($24.99)

Although we loved the 750 mg option for the last three years (and counting), offering more than one concentration is something we always wanted to see from Colorado Botanicals.

Highlights

60-day money-back guarantee (risk-free purchase)

Options for Small (185mg), Medium (375mg) and Large Dogs (750mg)

Available in bacon and plain flavors

Broad-spectrum CBD oil contains 0.0% THC

Organically-sourced

Non-GMO, Gluten-Free and Vegan

GMP and ISO 9001 Certified facility

Pros

Best extraction method in the industry

Excellent customer service feedback

Amazing value

Organically-sourced

Tested throughout cultivation, manufacturing and extraction

Broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil

15% discount for subscribers

Loyalty and assistance programs for eligible individuals

Cons

Only offers CBD oils for dogs at the moment

Visit Colorado Botanicals

We examined Chill Paws in 2024. Although a minority, the brand is one of few to specialize exclusively on pet products. This allows them to focus their expertise on a single niche, compared to their general CBD counterparts. A fantastic blend of quality and value, we love the results we saw from Chill Paws pet CBD oil. However, what will always stand out is their specialization in pet products, which helps increase consumer confidence. Organically sourced from locally-grown hemp, Chill Paws CBD oil for pets is made from full-spectrum CBD extract and available in 1000, 500 and 250 mg.

As we expect, the company subjects its products to third-party testing to provide a safe wellness journey for pets of all sizes. Chill Paws uses conventional CO2 extraction, making for a clean extract. However, the tradeoff is lower terpene and cannabinoid retention than low-temperature CO2 extraction.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD tincture

CO2 extraction

Third-party tested

Organically-sourced

Available in 1,000, 500 and 250 mg bottles

30-day money-back guarantee on opened or unopened products

20% subscriber discount

Pros

Whole-plant extract

Lab tested

Solventless extraction

20% discount for subscribers

Multiple options

Reasonably priced

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Small number of pets may have adverse reactions to THC

More expensive compared to most CBD oil for humans

Visit Chill Paws

Medterra is no stranger to us. Founded in 2017, their years of experience brought high-quality CBD products that were featured on previous lists, including their CBD oil for dogs. After browsing their line of CBD oil for pets, it’s clear that Medterra focuses heavily on value. Available in 300, 750 and 1200 mg options, these products retail for only $29.99, $39.99 and $54.99 respectively. Given the already low prices, it’s shocking that the company also offers a 30% discount for subscribers. With these two things in Mind, we can safely say Medterra is one of the most affordable brands on the market. The price is in stark contrast to the higher-priced true full-spectrum and full-spectrum products available for humans. However, this is likely due to the fact that Medterra’s pet oils are isolate based. The tradeoff, however, is that isolate lacks other beneficial minor cannabinoids and terpenes.

Highlights

CBD isolate

Available in 300, 750 and 1200 mg options

Proprietary CO2 extraction

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

Pros

Non-GMO

U.S. Hemp Authority Certified

THC-free

Excellent value

Cons

Chronic issues with delivery and customer service

Isolate weakens the therapeutic “entourage effect”

Visit Medterra

Penelope’s Bloom harnesses the full power of CBD wellness in its full-spectrum extract. The potent medley of terpenes and minor cannabinoids offers unrivaled therapeutic effects. However, customers must be conscious about THC and how it may affect their pets. The brand’s prices are mid-range, between $24.99 and $79.99, depending on whether customers choose 250, 500, 750 or 1000 mg. Initially, Penelope’s Bloom offered a single unflavored option. However, a peanut butter CBD oil for dogs is also on their list, infused with natural peanut oil.

Although a bit pricier, Penelope’s Bloom offers multiple discounts to offset the cost. Subscribers receive a 20% discount, but even single bulk purchases qualify for 15, 20 or 25% off, depending on the number of items purchased. We also appreciate Penelope Bloom’s approach to CBD dosing. Each product has a weight guideline on the label, with the 250 mg marketed for dogs up to 30 pounds, increasing up to 120 pounds for the 1,000 mg pet oil.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD

Available in 250, 500, 750 and 1,000 mg

CO2 extraction

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Organically-sourced

Vegan and gluten-free

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD

Four dosage options with weight guidelines

Labe-tested

Organically sourced

Vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO

Environmentally conscious

Every purchase helps animal non-profits

20% discount for subscribers

Cons

No independent customer reviews

Restrictive return policy

Visit Penelope’s Bloom

Another pet-specific brand, Holistapet was founded in 2017. Its goal—like many of its competitors—is to provide high-quality, reliable CBD for dogs and cats. After reviewing them again in 2025, we’re happy to say Holistapet maintains its momentum and quality standards. While this vendor offers a fantastic 25% discount to recurring subscribers, there is also the “HolistaPals” membership. This provides loyalty points earned with every purchase, with bonus points given when customers post online reviews or follow the company on social media. We find this adds a unique level of engagement that other competitors don’t match.

Holistapet CBD Oil For Dogs is a phenomenal product. Made from full-spectrum CBD hemp extract, the product is available in 150, 300, 600; 1,200 and 3,000 mg per bottle. In short, there’s an option for dogs of any size. Dogs don’t have to endure the “hempy” taste that isn’t customary in their diet. Animals with more discerning palates can enjoy the natural flavors of chicken or salmon.

With CBD still shrouded in mystery—especially for dogs and other pets—information is hard to come by and even harder to confirm. However, Holistapet offers various written resources that customers can access for educational purposes. CO2 extracted and lab tested (with the results posted online), Holistapet is a specialized brand that pet parents can trust.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD

Available in sizes ranging from 150 mg to 3,000 mg

CO2 extracted

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Chicken, salmon, or plain flavor options

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD offers the best therapeutic effects

Made from domestically-grown hemp

Non-GMO

Pet-friendly flavors

90-day money-back guarantee

Mostly positive customer reviews

Cons

Full-spectrum extract contains some THC

Visit Holistapet

Although FOCL’s CBD extracts are nothing short of spectacular, their proverbial ace-in-the-hole is targeted formulation. Using natural ingredients like hemp-derived minor cannabinoids, adaptogens and other plant infusions, FOCL offers products suited to individual therapeutic needs.

An increasing number of CBD businesses go the extra mile by adding educational resources (to varying degrees). But FOCL’s list of helpful material is the most comprehensive – and accurate – we’ve ever seen.

The prices are reasonable, with the products retailing for $29.99 and $39.99, respectively—although these prices drop more with the 20% subscriber discount. Customers can also save more by buying in large volumes, which offers further price reductions.

We also noticed that FOCL has one of the most comprehensive dosing guides, available as an easy-to-read graphic on the product page.

Highlights

Broad-spectrum CBD

300 and 600 mg options

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Subscriber discount and loyalty points program

Available in peanut butter, “Wild Salmon,” and “Savory Chicken”

Pros

Non-GMO

No THC

Lab-tested with results posted online

GMP Certified

Monitored in-house “from seed to sale”

Three flavor options

Handy dosing guide and informative blog

Cons

No independent customer reviews

Only two dosage options

Visit FOCL

“Honest Paws” is an appropriate name for our next contender. Opening in 2016, the brand is popular among many pet parents seeking reliable therapeutic benefits for their animals.

While it’s always impressive to see the many options available from pet CBD vendors, Honest Paws has a bigger selection than any brand we’ve reviewed so far. Customers can choose from a huge list of products, including CBD dog treats, topicals, non-cannabinoid health supplements, CBD oil for dogs and more.

Honest Paws follows a targeted formula approach. Their full-spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs is available in concentrations of 125, 250, 500 and 1000 mg, split into three categories:

Calm : infused with chamomile for relaxation

Mobility : with turmeric to support joint mobility

Well : full-spectrum CBD hemp oil to be used in a daily routine for wellness

But what about quality? We’re happy to report that all these years of development helped Honest Paws establish several best practices we expect from CBD brands. Organic, non-GMO and third-party tested, Honest Paws is a one-stop shop for pet cannabinoid supplements and other related CBD products—all backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Highlights

Organic full-spectrum CBD

Non-GMO

Third-party tested

Formulated for targeted effects

Available in 125, 250, 500 and 1,000 mg

Weight recommendations attached to each dosage option

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Organic and non-GMO

Three different categories with four dosage options

15% discount for subscribers

Large selection of other pet products

Excellent customer feedback

Responsive to complaints

Cons

Expensive

Full-spectrum CBD contains some THC

Visit Honest Paws

NuLeaf Naturals is one of the oldest CBD brands we’ve reviewed, as well as a frequent contender on our lists of best CBD vendors. Established in 2014, NuLeaf was one of the first CBD companies to emphasize quality, purity and safety— albeit at a hefty price tag. Although the brand specializes in human cannabinoid supplements—including CBD, THC, CBG, CBN and CBC—they offer a single CBD oil option for dogs. The brand’s full-spectrum pet oil is available in 300, 900 and 1,800 mg concentrations. However, the total milligrams increases due to oil volume, so serving sizes are fixed at 60 mg/mL—a generous amount nonetheless.

In the past, we pointed out NuLeaf’s high prices as a major paint point. However, the company recently flipped its script. NuLeaf was purchased by High Tide, the parent company of Canna Cabana. This massive recreational cannabis retailer runs hundreds of stores in the U.S. and Canada. As a result, NuLeaf now offers “Cabana Club” memberships for steep discounts.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD

Cutting-edge CO2 extraction

Three concentrations, each containing 60 mg/mL

New Cabana Club membership offers better prices than any brand in the industry

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD

Strong emphasis on purity

Advanced CO2 extraction

Organic and non-GMO

Third-party tested

New Cabana Club membership offers enormous savings

Assistance programs for eligible individuals

Cons

Issues with customer service

Concentration is fixed at 60 mg/mL

Visit NuLeaf Naturals

CBD Dog Health’s mission has been to provide high-quality CBD designed for animals. In 2025, this company continues to craft a phenomenal line of CBD pet products, including topicals, treats and CBD oil for dogs.

Aside from a decent selection, we also love CBD Dog Health Pet Oil for its careful formulation. Thanks to ingredients like turmeric and hemp seed oil, animals benefit from targeted effects and better absorption.

To that end, the brand offers three product categories:

Heal : plain full-spectrum CBD oil for general wellness

Ease : with turmeric and frankincense for joint support and allergies

Calm: with lavender for relaxation and mood improvement

The full-spectrum CBD oils come in 60 mL bottles as Original Strength and Extra Strength, containing 550 or 1,110 mg.

At $74.99 and $115.99, the products are a bit pricey at face value. However, considering they contain twice as much liquid as their competitors, the cost is reasonable.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Three formula options

60 mL bottles

Available in 550 and 1,110 mg concentrations

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil

CO2 extracted

Third-party tested

All-natural with herbal infusions for added benefits

10-15% discount for subscribers

Cons

No flavor options

Visit CBD Dog Health

PureKana opened in 2017, when CBD pet products were less prominent. This gave them time to master CBD formulation, and they used that time well. The brand was originally a premium source for organic, full-spectrum CBD. Once the demand for pet CBD oil became apparent, PureKana expanded its line to include CBD oil for pets. PureKana is more expensive than average, but they offer a generous 30% discount for subscribers to reduce the impact on people’s wallets. The products are backed by a 30-day return policy, but customers are required to cover return shipping.

Although not a pet-specific brand, PureKana still went above and beyond to formulate the perfect CBD oil for dogs. Infused with natural bacon flavor, the oil is very palatable for pets, making administration easy. Unfortunately, the product is only available in one 500 mg option, which translates to 16 mg/ml. Small to medium-sized dogs will be fine with 16 mg/ml, but larger breeds will consume much more. Consequently, it’s not practical for owners of large dogs. For all its perks, PureKana’s CBD oil for dogs is rather expensive, at $45.00 for a 30 ml bottle.

Highlights

Full-spectrum CBD oil

CO2 extracted

Available in 500 mg

Bacon flavor

Pros

CO2 extracted

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Simple, clear instructions

Blends well with wet food

30% discount for subscribers

30-day money-back guarantee on opened and unopened products

Appealing flavor for dogs

Cons

Expensive

Price may be a way to incentivize subscriptions

Visit PureKana

What Are the Benefits of CBD Oil for Dogs?

There’s very little conclusive evidence about the benefits of CBD for humans, let alone dogs. However, while dogs and humans are biologically different in most respects, vertebrate and invertebrate animals have an endocannabinoid system. These include mammals, reptiles, fish and birds, along with invertebrates like sea urchins and nematodes. This crucial network of receptors and signaling pathways allows us (and much of the animal kingdom) to experience the potential health benefits of cannabinoids, including CBD, for overall health and wellness. Many pet parents swear by CBD products, claiming hemp-derived CBD increases their animals’ quality of life. But let’s see what the data says about pet CBD oil for dogs.

Anxiety and Stress

Like humans, dogs can get stressed. Although their worries rarely extend beyond loud noises or where they put their chew toys, some canines may suffer from PTSD as a result of abuse or simply be skittish. Regardless, many dog owners say the health benefits of CBD on their dogs shine through—and some research may back this up.

According to one article by Cornell University, dogs in a placebo-controlled experiment were given CBD and then monitored for anxiety. The research showed that 83% of the animal subjects showed a notable decrease in anxious behaviors. But this isn’t the only example. A 2023 publication from Frontiers in Veterinary Science examined the preventative effects of CBD prior to stressful situations. 20 dog subjects were placed in a randomized, placebo-controlled study. The cannabinoid group was given THC-free CBD oil at 4 mg/kg. The CBD group demonstrated less anxiety than the placebo subjects when faced with situations like car travel or separation anxiety.

Pain

Like humans, dogs will experience pain throughout their lives. Whether due to injury, chronic illness or age, a pet’s body is just as susceptible as any other animal’s. Humans already use CBD products to help with pain relief, especially for joint pain and chronic pain. It only makes sense to try and replicate those results for a dog’s health.

A 2020 experiment in the journal Pain tested the analgesic effects on dogs with osteoarthritis (OA). This painful condition seriously damages joint health in humans and animals, leading to chronic pain that limits the quality of life. According to the study, 20 mg of CBD was enough to reduce the activity of cytokines, which trigger the inflammatory responses that lead to severe pain in OA patients. Studies on dogs and CBD appear limited to osteoarthritis pain relief, as are many human studies. It appears that much of cannabidiol’s analgesic benefits—especially related to joint pain—are tied to its anti-inflammatory properties. With this in mind, let’s look at inflammation next.

Anti-Inflammatory

CBD isn’t the only cannabinoid believed to have anti-inflammatory effects. But its non-intoxicating nature, along with increased THC sensitivity in dogs, makes CBD preferable to its psychotropic counterpart. A 2023 review of existing literature examined five studies examining pain relief from OA-related joint pain. The 2023 paper in Frontiers found consistent results indicating CBD could reduce inflammation and the pain it causes. The methods and types of extracts varied from full-spectrum CBD hemp oil to CBD isolate, but all generated consistent results. However, the review authors have some concerns. Specifically, the five articles in question had a high chance for bias, weakening the already small amount of evidence available.

Epilepsy and Seizures

Of CBD’s potential health benefits, epilepsy treatment (in humans) is the only function backed by double-blind clinical studies. However, the same can’t be said for more common forms of epilepsy. Like humans, dogs are susceptible to seizure disorders. Conventional treatment is available with certain medications, but the side effects can be difficult to handle. Naturally, pet owners would rather find alternatives that don’t have such a capacity for harm.

This brings us to a groundbreaking study from Colorado State University, where dogs with idiopathic epilepsy (epilepsy with no known cause) were split into CBD and placebo groups. Researchers discovered an average of 33% reduction in seizures in the dogs who received full-spectrum hemp extract. Although 33% is notable, it’s not as impressive or effective as some antiepileptic drugs. Ultimately, the authors conclude that the results are promising but slightly underwhelming. They call for further research into the benefits of CBD for epilepsy in dogs.

Cancer

CBD continues gaining traction for its potential anti-cancer properties. Although conclusive research is still far off, preliminary studies are promising. A 2021 study published in Veterinary and Comparative Oncology tested CBD’s effects on canine cancer cells. The researchers tried treatment with just CBD and in conjunction with conventional cancer treatment. The full-spectrum hemp extract helped promote cell death but—perhaps unsurprisingly—worked better when combined with standard cancer therapy. Either way, it’s possible that CBD may play a future supportive role against cancer in both humans and animals.

Where to Buy CBD Oil for Dogs?

Colorado Botanicals ranked highest on our list of best CBD oils for dogs. Although they checked all the boxes, the other featured competitors may suit some individuals better.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Oil for Your Dog

Shopping for the right CBD takes some due diligence since CBD products aren’t regulated. Always look for the following features:

Broad-Spectrum

Although we recommend full-spectrum CBD hemp oil for humans, it’s not the best choice with dogs. Pet CBD oil should be THC-free, because dogs are more susceptible to the effects. Dog CBD oil can also be made with isolate, but it lacks the other beneficial compounds necessary for the best therapeutic effects.

Ingredients

All-natural ingredients are the best choice. Artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or other synthetic components will not improve a dog’s overall health. Fortunately, reputable brands (like the 10 on our list) don’t use synthetic additives.

Value

Finding the best CBD oil for dogs at the right price is a delicate balancing act that requires some research. Many people become hyper-focused on pricing. While this is understandable, value isn’t about getting the cheapest CBD product. Instead, determine what dosage and formulation is best for your pet’s health, then try to find the best one that fits your budget.

Customer Feedback

We rely on customer feedback as part of our criteria, and we recommend shoppers do the same. However, it’s best to look outside the brand’s website for independent reviews since companies can’t skew or censor these sources.

Third-Party Tests

We’ve mentioned third-party tests before and we’ll reiterate it now: independent lab analysis is crucial. Without this process, it’s difficult to determine if a product contains high-quality CBD oil. Don’t purchase a CBD product from any brand that doesn’t conduct and publish tests.

Understanding CBD Potency

Conventional wisdom tells us that potency is directly correlated with dosage when it comes to CBD tinctures and oil. However, we’ve explained earlier how pure CBD isolate—while reaching up to 98% potency—is inferior to its broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD hemp oil counterparts. CBD works differently than products that are dose-dependent. Cannabidiol is biphasic, meaning its efficacy works in a curve rather than a straight line. Typically, therapeutic supplements or pharmaceutical drugs have a stronger effect (or become toxic) as the dose increases.

When demonstrated in a graph, CBD’s pattern looks like a hill or a bell curve. The “top” of that hill is the ideal dosage. Naturally, falling short of the right dose will reduce the product’s efficacy. However, the biphasic nature also means too much CBD will negate the therapeutic benefits. Consequently, it’s impossible to know the ideal dose. We must also consider biochemical factors like age, body size, weight and even gender. Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD products also contain other critical compounds that affect the experience.

In short, it’s hard to understand CBD potency because not even the scientific community can provide consistent answers. CBD oil can change from batch to batch, unlike pharmaceutical drugs containing a precise, pre-dosed amount.

Types of CBD Oil for Dogs

There are three types of CBD oil available, which we’ll quickly explain.

Full-Spectrum CBD Oil

Full-spectrum CBD oil is the best option because it’s processed to retain all of the hemp plant compounds, including up to 0.3% THC.

Broad-Spectrum CBD Oil

Broad-spectrum is similar to full-spectrum hemp extract. However, this product contains—at most—trace amounts of THC. Although slightly hampered by a lack of THC, broad-spectrum CBD products contain critical terpenes and minor cannabinoids.

CBD Isolate

Isolate is CBD in its purest form. At almost 98%, isolate contains the highest concentration of CBD. It lacks the “hempy” flavor of other oil types, making it more palatable for dogs. However, isolates are stripped of all other cannabis compounds. As a result, dogs don’t experience the full string of benefits that broad or full-spectrum CBD oils offer.

How to Give CBD Oil to Your Dog in Just 3 Steps

There are a few ways to administer CBD oil to your dog. Ultimately, the approach you choose depends on your pet’s specific needs and preferences. To properly administer CBD oil to your dog, follow the below steps.

1. Choose a CBD Product

Like CBD oil for humans, there are a few ways for dogs to consume isolate, full-spectrum or broad-spectrum hemp extract.

Sublingually

Putting the CBD oil under your dog’s tongue is the fastest, most direct way. Usually, CBD oils come with a syringe or dropper. Although simple, pet parents may struggle with this for the same reason humans do: the taste. People aren’t generally fans of the strong, earthy taste of full-spectrum or broad-spectrum CBD oil. Consequently, the animal won’t want to ingest the product.

Add to Food or Water

Adding CBD oil to a dog’s water or food may work better for some pets. Although it won’t mix with water -based liquids, it may dilute the flavor. However, adding the oil to your dog’s food is a better option. Dry food will absorb the oil and mask the taste, while the stronger aroma of wet food will achieve the same thing.

CBD Dog Treats

Some vendors offer CBD treats. These products are conventional dog treats—such as biscuits—typically infused with full or broad-spectrum hemp extract. Essentially, they’re a dog’s version of CBD gummies. These products are usually well-received because they come in various dog-approved flavors.

2. Determine the Dosage

Dogs have the same endocannabinoid system as humans, meaning they can experience the same effects and benefits—albeit at a lower dose. Your pet’s endocannabinoid system—like a human’s—needs time to adjust to CBD products. Therefore, the “start low and go slow rule” also applies. While the effective dose varies depending on factors like your dog’s weight or age, every animal needs to follow the gradual dosing process. Start with the smallest amount possible and gradually increase it every few days.

3. Observe Your Dog’s Response

Unfortunately, dogs can’t tell us if the hemp plant CBD oil is helping. Monitor your dog’s behavior throughout the process. Many pet parents notice visible improvement within a few days or weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions About CBD Oil for Dogs

Having a few questions or concerns about CBD oil for dogs is perfectly understandable, especially since your pet’s overall health is at stake.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Dogs?

Yes, CBD oil is safe for dogs, as long as it’s made with high-quality ingredients and thoroughly tested for purity and safety.

How Fast Does CBD Oil Kick in for Dogs?

The amount of time it takes for CBD oil to kick in for dogs depends on a few things, including:

Sensitivity

Biochemistry

Age

Empty or full stomach

Body weight

Typically, CBD oil’s effects can appear within 30 minutes to two hours.

Can Dogs Overdose on CBD Oil?

No, dogs can’t overdose on CBD oil. The World Health Organization declared in 2016 that CBD is safe for consumption with no possibility of addiction or abuse. However, taking too much oil can lead to side effects, such as:

Drowsiness

Increased or decreased appetite

Mood changes

Gastrointestinal issues

Headache

Although unpleasant, side effects from CBD oils are rare, mild and usually short-lived.

Will CBD Oil Make My Dog High?

No, CBD oil won’t make your dog high. Even full-spectrum hemp extract contains no more than 0.3% THC, accounting for a minor fraction of the total cannabinoid profile. However, dog owners can always opt for broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil, which contains almost no THC.

Can You Travel with CBD Oil on a Plane?

Yes, you can travel with CBD on a plane anywhere in the United States. However, we don’t recommend carrying the product to another country since many have draconian cannabis laws.

How Much CBD Oil to Give Your Dog?

Start with a small amount and work your way up until you notice improvement. As we covered earlier, there’s no universal dose.

How Much CBD Oil to Give Your Dog With Cancer?

The study we cited earlier showed promising results, but it fails to disclose the dosage used. However, considering the thousands of breeds available, it’s impossible for one small study—even one that mentions dose—to provide a general answer. Follow the “low and slow” approach to gradually introduce CBD oil to your dog, and follow the manufacturer’s instructions (if any).