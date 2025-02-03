The Perfect Date: Nine Books to Read This Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of year again—the inbox floods with gift guides, social feeds turn pink and red, and restaurants start charging exorbitant prices for a three-course meal in the name of romance. Whether you love it, loathe it, or simply tolerate it, Valentine’s Day is inescapable. But that doesn’t mean you have to buy into the frenzy.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

If you’re flying solo this February 14, consider this your official permission slip to skip the prix fixe menus, ignore the heart-shaped everything and settle in with the best companion of all—a good book. Unlike an awkward date, books never disappoint. They’re always there when you need them, they don’t judge your reading snacks, and they’re infinitely more affordable than a dozen overpriced roses. Whether you want a little romance, a lot of spice, or just the cozy companionship of a great story, we’ve got you covered.

So whether you’re a die-hard romantic, a proud Galentine’s celebrant, or someone who just wants to curl up and enjoy a great read without all the fuss, we’ve handpicked the perfect books for your Valentine’s Day mood.

The perfect boyfriend: Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

He’s brooding, he’s haughty, he’s misunderstood—oh, and did I mention he’s rich? Mr. Darcy in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the ultimate book boyfriend for anyone who loves old-fashioned romance. Sure, he stumbles out of the gate with an insulting proposal—essentially, I wish I didn’t love you, but I can’t help it. But instead of sulking or moving on to the next eligible young woman (the man has ten thousand pounds a year—he’s a catch), he stays the course and proves his respect for the eldest Miss Bennet. The man’s a keeper.

The best mate: Significant Others by Zoe Eisenberg

If you live for Galentine’s Day, this book, with female friendship at its center, might be the perfect read. Ever wished you could rewind time and live with your college roommate again? Roomies Jess and Ren never left that chapter behind—they’re still living together in their late 30s, sharing a house, a rescue pup and an unshakable bond. When Ren gets pregnant after a one-night stand, co-parenting feels like the natural next step. But when the father unexpectedly reappears, will their carefully built life shift forever?

The spicy fling: The Idea of You by Robinne Lee

If you’ve ever dreamed of dating your celebrity crush or crave an all-consuming romance with a built-in expiration date, this one’s for you. Solène never expects much from a routine meet-and-greet—until she catches the eye of her daughter’s favorite pop star. A steamy affair follows, but with a glaring age gap and wildly different worlds, a happy-ever-after seems impossible. Or maybe, just maybe, they’ll find a way to beat the odds.

The one who got away: Seven Exes by Lucy Vine

Ever had the nagging feeling that an ex might have been The One? Esther, perpetually unlucky in love, starts to wonder when she stumbles across an old article from the 2000s that eerily mirrors her own dating history. Could she have tossed her Mr. Right onto the reject pile instead of walking him down the aisle? Determined to find out, she embarks on a mission to revisit her past relationships—cue hilarity, unexpected twists and more than a little romance.

Of course, love stories don’t always fit neatly into heart-shaped boxes. Some are messy, some are dramatic and some are full of what-ifs and almosts. Whether you’re drawn to unconventional love stories, sweeping cinematic tales or books with twists and turns you never saw coming, these reads capture love—or the lack thereof—in all its unpredictable, complicated glory.

Forbidden love: Mistakes Were Made by Meryl Wilsner

Imagine having a scorching one-night stand—only to realize the next morning that she’s your friend’s mom. Or heading to campus to visit your daughter, only to accidentally hook up with her best friend. Is it better or worse when, after the mortifying introduction, you start to suspect there’s something real between you? This spicy, thought-provoking read proves that for the unlucky in love, sparks can still fly in the most unexpected places.

‘It’s complicated’: The Soulmate by Rona Halsall

You know the story. Boy meets girl. Thunderbolt strikes. They feel like they’ve known each other forever. So far, so romantic. But when Holly falls for Mark, she quickly realizes that feeling like you know someone isn’t the same as actually knowing them. Everyone has secrets, of course—like keeping your “number” to yourself or a questionable love for pineapple on pizza. But having a secret so dark you’d kill to keep it? That’s something else entirely.

Cinematic romance: First Time Caller by B.K. Borison

The aptly named Aiden Valentine is the voice behind Baltimore’s favorite romance hotline, dishing out hot takes to lovelorn callers. But when a girl phones in asking for dating advice for her mom, everything changes. Suddenly, the show is in the spotlight, and the ‘mom’ in question, Lucie Stone, finds herself flooded with romantic possibilities. But should she be casting her net wider, or is the perfect match closer than she ever imagined? With Sleepless in Seattle vibes, this one is perfect for fans of love stories with a little serendipity.

Second chances: It’s Getting Hot in Here by Jane Costello

With so many rom-coms fixated on the thirty-something happy-ever-after, you’d be forgiven for thinking anyone over 40 is out of the running for romance. But if you’re in the mood for some second-time-around magic, It’s Getting Hot in Here delivers. Lisa Carling, a TV exec and twice-divorced mother, already has enough on her plate—a teen, a tween, a best friend battling breast cancer, plus hot flashes and hormones running riot. So why not throw in an ill-advised fling with media hotshot Zach just to keep things interesting?

The anti-romance: How to Kill Men and Get Away With It by Katy Brent

If you’re over the dating scene, this might be the perfect antidote—a romance-free thriller with a deliciously dark twist. When Kitty accidentally kills a persistent creep who won’t take no for an answer, she discovers an unexpected talent for murder… and a taste for revenge. Soon, she’s on a mission to rid the world of bad men in this sharp, wickedly entertaining page-turner that will have wronged women everywhere cheering—well, most of the time.