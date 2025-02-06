Boston Dynamics Partners with Its Former CEO to Build a Humanoid Robot

Boston Dynamics, known for its robot dog “Spot” used by law enforcement, utility companies and tech researchers, is partnering with an organization led by its founder and former CEO to create a humanoid robot called Atlas. The Waltham, Mass.-based company is tapping the Robotics & AI Institute, led by Boston Dynamics’ founder Marc Raibert, to develop Atlas via reinforcement learning, a form of machine learning that trains machines through trial and error. The collaboration began earlier this month and will see researchers utilize the training method to improve the robot’s behavior on tasks such as opening doors and running, Boston Dynamics revealed yesterday (Feb. 5).

“Working on Atlas with Boston Dynamics enables us to make advances in reinforcement learning on arguably the most sophisticated humanoid robot available,” said Raibert in a statement. “This work will play a crucial role in advancing the capabilities of humanoids not only by advancing its skillset, but also streamline the process to achieve new skills.”

Raibert founded Boston Dynamics in 1992 after spinning it off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where Raibert formerly worked as a professor for nearly a decade. Besides Spot, the company’s commercial robot portfolio currently includes Stretch, a box-moving robot used in warehouses. Its first-generation hydraulic humanoid robot, meanwhile, was unveiled by Boston Dynamics back in 2013 and retired last year in favor of a new, electric version that will be designed for real-world applications.

In 2021, Hyundai acquired a majority stake in Boston Dynamics in a deal that valued the robotics company at $1.1 billion. A year later, the automaker also launched the Robotics & AI Institute (RAI), then known as the Boston Dynamics AI Institute, with $400 million in funding. Raibert, who served as CEO of Boston Dynamics between 1992 to 2019, has headed the Cambridge, Mass.-based organization since its founding.

Focused on solving A.I. problems related to robotics, RAI’s priorities include cognitive A.I., athletic A.I. and robotics ethics. This isn’t the first time its research team has been deployed to help out Boston Dynamics. Last year, it worked with the company develop a reinforcement learning kit for Spot.

Now, the research institute will focus on enhancing Atlas’ capabilities with a project that will emphasize areas like the manipulation of objects and fixtures and explore full-body contact strategies that require coordination between arms and legs, such as dynamic running. The researchers will update the public on their progress through periodic publications and demonstrations of Atlas. The humanoid robot’s development is also being aided by the research unit of Toyota, which partnered up with Boston Dynamics last year to provide expertise in large behavior model learning.

“For humanoids to be useful, they must be flexible enough to work in many different kinds of environments and perform tasks in a wide variety of applications,” said Boston Dynamics CEO Robert Playter in a statement, adding that the company’s newest collaboration with RAI will “help accelerate core capabilities needed to make robots like Atlas a valuable tool in people’s lives.”