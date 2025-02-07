Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards

See all the most exciting sartorial moments from the Critics Choice Awards.

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Cynthia Erivo. Getty Images for Critics Choice

After a nearly month-long postponement, the Critics’ Choice Awards are finally here. The awards show, which honors the best in film and television, was originally slated for Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in California. Amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, however, the CCAs were delayed and eventually rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 7.

The 30th Critics’ Choice Awards are still taking place at the original location in L.A., and for the third year in a row, Chelsea Handler returns as the evening’s host. Presented by the Critics Choice Association, the largest film critics group in the U.S. and Canada, the Critics Choice Awards celebrate film and television—the actors, directors, writers, editors, costume designers and more behind the biggest movies and shows of the year.

Conclave and Wicked earned the most film nominations with 11 each, followed by Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez with 10 nods each, while Shōgun led the television noms with six. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kate Hudson, Lupita Nyong'o, Matt Bomer, Michelle Yeoh, Josh Groban and Kristen Bell are among the presenters for the evening.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are regarded by some as a solid barometer for the Oscars, and as the show has grown in prestige, it has also steadily become a night to watch for the fashion, too. Attendees can both go a bit more casual and experiment more with their sartorial choices; take, for example, Zendaya’s hot pink Tom Ford structural metal cut-out ensemble in 2020, and Jennifer Aniston’s Gucci pantsuit in 2015. Ahead of the awards ceremony, see all the  best red carpet moments from the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards.

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Sarah Michelle Gellar. Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo. Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Kathryn Hahn. WireImage

Kathryn Hahn

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Rachel Brosnahan. WireImage

Rachel Brosnahan

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Reception
Logan Lerman. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Logan Lerman

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Marissa Bode. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Marissa Bode

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Chelsea Handler. WireImage

Chelsea Handler

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Cristin Milioti. Getty Images

Cristin Milioti

in Saint Laurent

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Shanola Hampton. FilmMagic

Shanola Hampton

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Chase Stokes. FilmMagic

Chase Stokes

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Zoë Saldaña. Getty Images

Zoë Saldaña

in Saint Laurent

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Tommy Dewey. WireImage

Tommy Dewey

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Chris Perfetti. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Chris Perfetti

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Joey King. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Joey King

in Miu Miu 

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Cocktail Reception
Stephanie Koenig. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Stephanie Koenig

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Sara Foster. WireImage

Sara Foster

in Monique Lhuillier

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Erin Foster. Getty Images

Erin Foster

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Ella Hunt. WireImage

Ella Hunt

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Kim Matula. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Kim Matula

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Rachel Bloom. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Rachel Bloom

Justine Lupe. WireImage

Justine Lupe

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Arrivals
Myha’la Herrold. WireImage

Myha’la Herrold

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Jackie Tohn. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Jackie Tohn

in Rhea Costa

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Melissa Rauch. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Melissa Rauch

30th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Red Carpet
Jeff Goldblum. Getty Images for Critics Choice

Jeff Goldblum

