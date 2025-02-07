The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards

After a nearly month-long postponement, the Critics’ Choice Awards are finally here. The awards show, which honors the best in film and television, was originally slated for Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in California. Amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, however, the CCAs were delayed and eventually rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 7.

The 30th Critics’ Choice Awards are still taking place at the original location in L.A., and for the third year in a row, Chelsea Handler returns as the evening’s host. Presented by the Critics Choice Association, the largest film critics group in the U.S. and Canada, the Critics Choice Awards celebrate film and television—the actors, directors, writers, editors, costume designers and more behind the biggest movies and shows of the year.

Conclave and Wicked earned the most film nominations with 11 each, followed by Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez with 10 nods each, while Shōgun led the television noms with six. Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kate Hudson, Lupita Nyong'o, Matt Bomer, Michelle Yeoh, Josh Groban and Kristen Bell are among the presenters for the evening.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are regarded by some as a solid barometer for the Oscars, and as the show has grown in prestige, it has also steadily become a night to watch for the fashion, too. Attendees can both go a bit more casual and experiment more with their sartorial choices; take, for example, Zendaya’s hot pink Tom Ford structural metal cut-out ensemble in 2020, and Jennifer Aniston’s Gucci pantsuit in 2015. Ahead of the awards ceremony, see all the best red carpet moments from the 2025 Critics’ Choice Awards.

