Every Person Launched Into Space by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin

On Tuesday, (Feb. 25), Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launched its 10th space tourism mission using its New Shepard rocket, sending six passengers into suborbital space. It was Blue Origin’s fourth crewed flight in the past 12 months and the second New Shepard launch this year following an uncrewed flight three weeks ago.
Blue Origin launched it first space tourist in July 2021. But the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the New Shepard rocket in 2022 after an uncrewed flight mishap. The space tourism program resumed in May 2024.
To date, Blue Origin has launched 52 civilians into space, including its founder Bezos, a few company employees, and many celebrities and business figures. Some passengers enjoyed the experience so much that they rebooked and flew multiple times.
The company has kept its rates quiet. Its main competitor in the suborbital space tourism industry, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, currently charges $600,000 per seat.
Every Blue Origin passenger, in the reverse order of launch date:
- Lane Bess (Feb. 25, 2025 and Dec. 11, 2021): Tech investor and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory. Before becoming an investor, Bess held executive roles at AT&T, Trend Micro and Palo Alto Networks.
- Jesus Calleja (Feb. 25, 2025): Spanish television host, pilot and mountaineer. He currently hosts Caalleja Planet, Flying By and Calleja Universe, which air on Spain’s Mediaset channels. An avid adventurer, Calleja has been to both poles and the Seven Summits. He is also a passionate race car driver.
- Elaine Chia Hyde (Feb. 25, 2025): Founder of Chicago Star, a news and media company, and Eastside Enterprises, a research and development company focused on A.I.-assisted media products.
- Richard Scott (Feb. 25, 2025): Reproductive endocrinologist and founder of IVIRMA Global, the world’s largest fertility care group. Scott also founded the Foundation for Embryonic Competence, a nonprofit focused on reproduction research. He is also an avid pilot.
- Tushar Shah (Feb. 25, 2025): Partner and co-head of research at a New York City-based quantitative hedge fund.
- Undisclosed sixth member (Feb. 25, 2025): There was a sixth crew member of NS-30 who preferred to remain unnamed. His uniform read R. Wilson, based on images of the crew shared by Blue Origin.
- Emily Calandrelli (Nov. 22, 2024): MIT engineer, TV host and author known as @TheSpaceGal on the internet. With her show Xploration Outer Space, she became the first American woman to be the sole host of a nationally broadcast science series. Calandrelli is also the host of Netflix’s Emily’s Wonder Lab, and Emily’s Science Lab on YouTube.
- Marc Hagle (Nov. 22, 2024 and March 31, 2022): CEO of Tricor International, a residential and commercial property development firm based in Florida.
- Sharon Hagle (Nov. 22, 2024 and March 31, 2022): Wife of Marc Hagle and founder of SpaceKids Global, an education nonprofit focusing on encouraging elementary students to pursue careers in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) fields.
- Austin Litteral (Nov. 22, 2024): Risk management professional in the financial services industry. He won his seat in the Whatnot to the Moon giveaway.
- James J.D. Russell (Nov. 22, 2024): Founder of InfoHOA, a community-management technology company. Also the founder of nonprofit the Victoria Russell Foundation in honor of his deceased daughter.
- Henry Wolfond (Nov. 22, 2024): Chairman and CEO of Bayshore Capital. He is a lifelong aviator and moonlights as a professional pilot on charter, medevac and organ retrieval flights.
- Nicolina Elrick (Aug. 29, 2024): Entrepreneur who founded multiple IT corporations in the 1990s. She is based in Singapore and is a certified helicopter pilot.
- Rob Ferl (Aug. 29, 2024): Professor and director of the Astraeus Space Institute at the University of Florida focused on studying how living organisms respond to extreme conditions. Ferl became the first NASA-funded researcher to conduct an experiment as part of a commercial suborbital space crew.
- Eugine Grin (Aug. 29, 2024): A Ukrainian immigrant who works in real estate and finance.
- Eiman Jahangir (Aug. 29, 2024): Cardiologist and professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His seat was sponsored by MoonDAO, a cryptocurrency organization focused on space travel.
- Karsen Kitchen (Aug. 29, 2024): Student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and founder of Orbitelle, an initiative to encourage women to pursue careers in the space industry. She made history as the youngest woman to ever cross the Kármán line. Her father, Jim Kitchen, went to space on a Blue Origin mission in 2022.
- Ephraim Rabin (Aug. 29, 2024): Founder and CEO of Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, a company focused on supply chains for specialized raw materials.
- Mason Angel (May 19, 2024): Founder of Industrious Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on new industrial technologies.
- Ed Dwight (May 19, 2024): Sculptor who uses art as a medium to tell the story of Black history. His more than 130 public works are installed in museums and public spaces across the U.S. and Canada. Born in 1933, Dwight was 90 years old on his Blue Origin mission. His seat was sponsored by Space for Humanity, a nonprofit dedicated to democratizing access to space.
- Sylvain Chiron (May 19, 2024): Founder of the Brasserie Mont Blanc, one of France’s largest craft breweries. He was born in the French Alps and is a lifelong aviator and skier, earning his pilot’s license at 16 years old.
- Kenneth L. Hess (May 19, 2024): Software engineer and entrepreneur who developed the Family Tree Maker product line in the 1990s. His company was acquired by Ancestry.com in 2003. Founder of Science Buddies, a K-12 nonprofit created to improve STEM literacy.
- Carol Schaller (May 19, 2024): Retired CPA. Since learning in 2017 that she would likely go blind, Schaller has traveled to 25 countries around the world.
- Gopi Thotakura (May 19, 2024): Pilot and aviator. He is the co-founder of Preserve Life Corp, a center for holistic wellness and applied health.
- Coby Cotton (Aug. 4, 2022): Cofounder of popular sports entertainment YouTube channel “Dude Perfect.” His Blue Origin ticket was sponsored by crypto collective MoonDAO.
- Mário Ferreira (Aug. 4, 2022): Portuguese entrepreneur with business ventures in tourism, hotel, real estate and photography sectors, among others. He is the first person from Portugal to go in space.
- Vanessa O'Brien (Aug. 4, 2022): British-American mountaineer. She holds the Guinness World Record as the first woman to reach extremes on land (Mt. Everest), sea (Challenger Deep) and air (pass the Kármán line with the Blue Origin flight).
- Clint Kelly III (Aug. 4, 2022): Retired engineer at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). His Autonomous Land Vehicle project, founded in the 1980s, contributed to the development of self-driving technology.
- Sara Sabry (Aug. 4, 2022): Engineer and founder of Deep Space Initiative, a nonprofit focusing on research in space. She is the first person from Egypt to fly to space.
- Steve Young (Aug. 4, 2022): Restauranteur and former CEO of his family business, Young’s Communications, a telecommunications installation company. He is the owner of Pineapples, a restaurant in Melbourne, Fla.
- Evan Dick (June 4, 2022 and Dec. 11, 2021): Retired engineer and tech investor. He is a managing member of Dick Holdings, an investment firm.
- Katya Echazarreta (June 4, 2022): Mexican electrical engineer and host of a popular science show on YouTube.
- Hamish Harding (June 4, 2022): Chairman of Action Aviation, Dubai-based aircraft operations company, and founder of Action Group, a private equity investment company. He holds three adventure-related Guinness World Records. (Harding was declared dead on June 23, along with four other passengers on the OceanGate submersible, at the age of 58.)
- Victor Correa Hespanha (June 4, 2022): Brazilian civil production engineer. Hespanha won his Blue Origin ticket from a lottery sponsored by the Crypto Space Agency, an organization funded entirely by the NFT community through mint proceeds.
- Jaison Robinson (June 4, 2022): Founder of JJM Investments, a U.K. commercial and residential real estate company, and cofounder of Dream Variations Ventures, a private investment firm.
- Victor Vescovo (June 4, 2022): Co-founder of Insight Equity, a private equity investment firm based in New York.
- Marty Allen (March 31, 2022): Startup investor and turnaround executive. Allen is known for successfully restructuring struggling retailers, including Party America and California Closet Company.
- Jim Kitchen (March 31, 2022): Business professor at the University of North Carolina and entrepreneur. Kitchen is a Gold Member of the Travelers’ Century Club, a club for people who have visited 100 or more countries. He has travelled to all 193 United Nations recognized countries.
- George Nield (March 31, 2022): Former FAA administrator and president of Commercial Space Technologies, a firm specializing in space industry consulting and mission brokerage.
- Gary Lai (March 31, 2022): Chief architect of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
- Laura Shepard Churchley (Dec. 11, 2021): Daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard (after whom the New Shepard rocket is named). She serves as the chair of the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit providing mentoring for college students and STEM scholars.
- Michael Strahan (Dec. 11, 2021): Good Morning America co-anchor and former NFL player.
- Dylan Taylor (Dec. 11, 2021): Investor and CEO of Voyager Space Holdings, a space exploration company. He is also the founder of Space for Humanity, a space nonprofit.
- Cameron Bess (Dec. 11, 2021): Content creator and the son of Lane Bess.
- Chris Boshuizen (Oct. 13, 2021): Co-founder of Planet Labs, an Earth-imaging satellite company based in San Francisco.
- Glen de Vries (Oct. 13, 2021): Cofounder and co-CEO of Medidata Solutions, a software company providing solutions for clinical trials.
- William Shatner (Oct. 13, 2021): Actor best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek television series and movies. Shatner was the oldest person in space when he flew with Blue Origin at age 90.
- Audrey Powers (Oct. 13, 2021): Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations.
- Wally Funk (July 20, 2021): American aviation pioneer. Funk was oldest person to go to space when she flew with Blue Origin at age 82. The record was later broken by William Shatner.
- Oliver Daemen (July 20, 2021): Son of Joes Daemen, a Dutch hedge fund manager running Somerset Capital Partners. Joes Daemen bought a seat on Blue Origin through an online auction but couldn’t make the trip due to a scheduling conflict. He reportedly paid $28 million for the flight.
- Jeff Bezos (July 20, 2021): cofounder of Amazon and Blue Origin.
- Mark Bezos (July 20, 2021): Jeff Bezos’s younger half-brother. Mark Bezos ran his own advertising agency in the early 2000s before becoming an executive at nonprofits backed by Jeff Bezos, including the Bezos Family Foundation. He is also an early investor in Amazon.