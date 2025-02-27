Every Person Launched Into Space by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin

On Tuesday, (Feb. 25), Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launched its 10th space tourism mission using its New Shepard rocket, sending six passengers into suborbital space. It was Blue Origin’s fourth crewed flight in the past 12 months and the second New Shepard launch this year following an uncrewed flight three weeks ago.

Blue Origin launched it first space tourist in July 2021. But the Federal Aviation Administration grounded the New Shepard rocket in 2022 after an uncrewed flight mishap. The space tourism program resumed in May 2024.

To date, Blue Origin has launched 52 civilians into space, including its founder Bezos, a few company employees, and many celebrities and business figures. Some passengers enjoyed the experience so much that they rebooked and flew multiple times.

The company has kept its rates quiet. Its main competitor in the suborbital space tourism industry, Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, currently charges $600,000 per seat.

Every Blue Origin passenger, in the reverse order of launch date: