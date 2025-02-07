Finding Love Onscreen: A Guide to This Year’s Valentine’s Day Movies

Valentine’s Day hasn’t always been a dumping ground for content, but this year it seems like there are dozens of movies coming out around the holiday. From blockbuster rom-coms to quirky indies, early February is apparently the time to release a film. Of these movies, here are five notable releases, some better than others, and you can watch them both on streaming or in theaters. There are traditional rom-coms, violent rom-coms, anti-rom-coms and even family rom-coms—something for everyone this Valentine’s Day.

Love Hurts (Theaters, Feb. 7)

Love Hurts asks: Can Ke Huy Quan be an action star? The answer is complicated, not because the actor isn’t a compelling, talented leading man but because Love Hurts is a nonsensical, weirdly bloody movie that positions itself as a romantic comedy. Quan plays Marvin Gable, a mild-mannered real-estate agent who used to be a violent killer for his brother Knuckles (no, not that Knuckles). His normal life is upturned when Knuckles’ former associate Rose (Ariana DeBose) comes back into his life. A bunch of burly killers are set upon him, completely ruining both his own house and his best listing, and one of them inexplicably is called the Raven and fights with knives that look like feathers. Sean Astin makes an appearance, as does Rhys Darby, and there is a considerable amount of gore-soaked fighting. The story is terrible, but if you’ve ever wanted to see Quan beat up Marshawn Lynch this is the movie for you.

La Dolce Villa (Netflix, Feb. 13)

Fans of Under the Tuscan Sun rejoice: Netflix has taken the best of the aspirational, start-your-life-over rom-com and reimagined it with Scott Foley. Foley plays Eric, a widower and restaurant consultant who travels to Italy after his daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) buys a rundown villa in one of those schemes where you can purchase an old house for one Euro. He’s initially opposed to her plan, but because this is a charming rom-com Eric soon begins to understand the allure of both the Italian countryside and the town’s well-intentioned mayor Francesca (Violante Placido). It’s a light-hearted, whimsical watch—exactly what you want for a romantic holiday weekend. And with the news that Foley is soon returning to the Scream franchise, why not soak up as much of him being a good guy as possible?

I Love You Forever (Theaters, Feb. 14)

Cazzie David and Elisa Kalani’s debut feature, which the pair wrote and directed, acts almost as an anti-love story. Law student Mackenzie (an always-watchable Sofia Black-D’Elia) seems to always strike out with the men in her life, often sidelined by a friend with benefits. After she meets Finn (Ray Nicholson), a seemingly charming TV reporter, she becomes enmeshed in a relationship that goes from romantic to abusive so quickly she barely notices. Her pals, played by David and Jon Rudnitsky, are alarmed, but it takes some edgy blow-ups for Mackenzie to realize how stuck she’s become. Nicholson, a dead ringer for his more famous dad, balances cute with problematic in a way that feels mostly realistic, even if sometimes the movie repeats itself. This is one couple you won’t be jealous of on Valentine’s Day.

You, Me & Her (Feb. 14)

Romantic comedies don’t always have to involve relationships with two people, as indie flick You, Me & Her proves. The film, directed by Dan Levy Dagerman, was penned by Selina Ringel, who also stars as Mags, a put-upon wife struggling to balance her business and her husband Ash’s inability to buckle down. Ash (Ritesh Rajan) decides to treat Mags to a vacation in Mexico, hoping it might bridge the gap (sexual and otherwise) between them. It’s there they meet Angela (Sydney Park), a yoga instructor with a zest for life and an apparent attraction to Mags. Things unfold in an unexpected way, with everyone gaining some perspective on what they want from both relationships and life. It’s a thoughtful examination of how long-term couples can lose their spark and what can be done to reignite the flame, with a top performance from Ringel.

Paddington in Peru (Theaters, Feb. 14)

Not all love has to be romantic. True love can be between a charmingly hapless Peruvian bear and his family. Paddington in Peru is the third outing in the live-action Paddington franchise, following Paddington 2, a movie that everyone can agree is perfect. It sees Dougal Wilson taking the reins from director Paul King to mixed results, although Wilson manages to aptly retain the fun and the kindness that infused the previous two movies. This time Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw) heads to his home country of Peru to find his missing Aunt Lucy. His adopted London family tags along for what becomes a tumultuous, exciting adventure into the jungle. Hugh Bonneville and Julie Walters return as Mr. Brown and Mrs. Bird, with Emily Mortimer seamlessly joining the cast as Mrs. Brown. The top performance comes from Olivia Colman as a nun with mysterious motives, while Antonio Banderas goes for broke as a river boat captain. Wilson draws inspiration from Indiana Jones for the exhilarating climatic scene, but mostly Paddington in Peru is about generosity of spirit and finding home wherever you are.