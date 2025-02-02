The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2025 Grammy Awards

The biggest night in music has arrived, and the recording industry is coming out in full force to celebrate. The 67th annual Grammy Awards kick off this evening (Feb. 2, 2025) at the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, with Trevor Noah returning to host the ceremony for the fifth consecutive year.

Beyoncé netted the most nominations—11—this year, which also makes her the most nominated artist of all time, with a staggering 99 nods to her name. She already holds the title for the most Grammy Awards (32), and could continue to make history this evening. Expect plenty of glitz and glamour from celeb attendees; Chappell Roan, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Shakira, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Sheryl Crow and Benson Boone are among the night’s performers.

Aside from honoring the music industry, the 2025 Grammys will also focus on an important cause, as this year’s telecast will also focus on raising funds to support the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts. While there were reportedly considerations about postponing the ceremony amid the devastating L.A. fires, the Recording Academy ultimately decided to keep the original date.

Before stars take the stage and awards are handed out, however, attendees will walk the red carpet, and the night never fails to bring with it some truly iconic fashion moments—this is, after all, the very awards show that set the scene for Jennifer Lopez’s plunging Versace gown, Cher’s butterfly ensemble and Destiny’s Child (Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams) in coordinating, glittering green dresses.

Below, see all the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Chappell Roan

in Jean Paul Gaultier

Kelsea Ballerini

in Tamara Ralph

Chase Stokes

Gayle King

Noah Kahan

St. Vincent

Kacey Musgraves

in Ralph Lauren

Norah Jones

Sean Ono Lennon

Willow Smith

Jaden Smith

in Louis Vuitton

Clairo

in Miss Claire Sullivan

Charlotte Lawrence

in Saint Laurent