The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments at the 2025 Grammy Awards

See all the most exciting fashion from the Grammy Awards red carpet.

By

The biggest night in music has arrived, and the recording industry is coming out in full force to celebrate. The 67th annual Grammy Awards kick off this evening (Feb. 2, 2025) at the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, with Trevor Noah returning to host the ceremony for the fifth consecutive year.

Beyoncé netted the most nominations—11—this year, which also makes her the most nominated artist of all time, with a staggering 99 nods to her name. She already holds the title for the most Grammy Awards (32), and could continue to make history this evening. Expect plenty of glitz and glamour from celeb attendees; Chappell Roan, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Martin, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Shakira, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Sheryl Crow and Benson Boone are among the night’s performers.

Aside from honoring the music industry, the 2025 Grammys will also focus on an important cause, as this year’s telecast will also focus on raising funds to support the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts. While there were reportedly considerations about postponing the ceremony amid the devastating L.A. fires, the Recording Academy ultimately decided to keep the original date.

Before stars take the stage and awards are handed out, however, attendees will walk the red carpet, and the night never fails to bring with it some truly iconic fashion moments—this is, after all, the very awards show that set the scene for Jennifer Lopez’s plunging Versace gown, Cher’s butterfly ensemble and Destiny’s Child (Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams) in coordinating, glittering green dresses.

Below, see all the best red carpet fashion moments from the 2025 Grammy Awards.

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Chappell Roan. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Chappell Roan

in Jean Paul Gaultier

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Kelsea Ballerini. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Kelsea Ballerini

in Tamara Ralph

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Chase Stokes. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Chase Stokes

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Gayle King. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Gayle King

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Noah Kahan. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

Noah Kahan

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
St. Vincent. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The

St. Vincent

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kacey Musgraves. Getty Images for The Recording A

Kacey Musgraves

in Ralph Lauren

2025 Grammys
Norah Jones. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Norah Jones

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Sean Ono Lennon. Getty Images for The Recording A

Sean Ono Lennon

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Willow Smith. Getty Images for The Recording A

Willow Smith

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Jaden Smith. Getty Images for The Recording A

Jaden Smith

in Louis Vuitton

67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Clairo. Billboard via Getty Images

Clairo

in Miss Claire Sullivan

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Charlotte Lawrence. Getty Images for The Recording A

Charlotte Lawrence

in Saint Laurent 

