Is DeepSeek Just a Well-Timed PR Storm?

China’s DeepSeek A.I. has ignited debate across the tech world. Some see it as a watershed moment for China’s A.I. ambitions, a challenge to U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence. Others dismiss it as more noise than substance, arguing that it offers nothing revolutionary. To make sense of the buzz, let’s unpack the facts behind DeepSeek’s sudden rise.

The Reality of DeepSeek’s A.I.: Innovation or Just Open-Source Hype?

For years, U.S. A.I. giants—OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Meta (META)—have led the charge in developing “reasoning models,” A.I. systems designed to mimic human cognitive functions. In December 2024, OpenAI unveiled GPT-4o1, a closed-source model built for elite commercial applications. This month, OpenAI released Deep Research, an agentic A.I. built on the latest GPT o3 model. By contrast, DeepSeek R1 enters the market as an open-source alternative, triggering speculation about whether it can derail the funding and commercialization roadmaps of U.S. firms like Meta and Anthropic. However, at its core, DeepSeek is a mid-sized model—not a breakthrough. Its primary distinction is its open-source framework, joining a category that includes LLaMA and its derivatives. But unlike its Western counterparts, DeepSeek does not introduce novel architecture or A.I. advancements.

The Nvidia Factor: How Did DeepSeek Build Its Model?

Reports suggest that DeepSeek’s founders stockpiled Nvidia chips, which have been restricted from export to China since September 2022. Some speculate that by combining advanced GPUs with lower-tier chips, they’ve found a workaround to U.S. sanctions—potentially making A.I. training cheaper and more efficient. One widely cited advantage of DeepSeek is its lower memory consumption, which theoretically reduces costs for users. If true, this could also address concerns about A.I.’s carbon footprint, a growing issue in global tech regulation.

Environmental Costs: A.I.’s Energy Dilemma

Data centers powering A.I. models consume massive amounts of electricity and water, primarily for cooling high-performance servers. While many A.I. firms avoid disclosing their carbon footprint, OpenAI has faced substantial scrutiny. A study by KnownHost estimates that ChatGPT emits around 260 tons of CO2 per month. While DeepSeek claims efficiency, it remains unclear whether it genuinely reduces computational waste or merely redistributes the cost.

The Overnight Popularity of DeepSeek: Substance or Sensation?

DeepSeek’s rapid rise is primarily due to two key factors:

Cost: Training an open-source model spreads expenses across multiple participants, reducing the overall financial burden. Hardware Flexibility: If DeepSeek can train models using standard chips, it challenges the idea that A.I.’s success depends on cutting-edge processors.

However, despite these advantages, DeepSeek R1 (671B) remains costly to run, just like its counterpart LLaMA 3 (671B). This raises questions about its long-term viability for individual or small-scale developers.

Security & Vulnerabilities: DeepSeek’s Hidden Risks

Early post-market research uncovered a critical flaw: DeepSeek lacks adequate safeguards against malicious requests. Unlike OpenAI, which invests heavily in A.I. safety and content moderation, DeepSeek appears susceptible to jailbreaking, meaning users could manipulate it to generate:

Hate speech and misinformation

Instructions for illegal activities

Malicious code or hacking tools

While DeepSeek is lax on Western content restrictions, it enforces censorship on internal Chinese topics, raising concerns about political motivations and selective control.

International Backlash: Governments Take Action

DeepSeek’s rapid adoption has triggered swift responses from regulators worldwide:

Italy: The Data Protection Authority was one of the first to block DeepSeek due to concerns over data privacy violations .

Taiwan: The Ministry of Digital Affairs banned DeepSeek on January 31, 2025, citing national security risks .

Australia: Government agencies were prohibited from installing or using DeepSeek AI following concerns about data security and espionage threats .

United States: The U.S. Congress issued an official warning , banning congressional staff from using DeepSeek on government devices. A proposed bill could impose fines or jail time for unauthorized use.

While DeepSeek may attempt policy changes to regain access in some markets, its early missteps have already fueled global scrutiny.

Final Thoughts: DeepSeek’s Reality Check

At the height of its media frenzy, DeepSeek was hailed as a game-changer—but does it hold up under scrutiny?

No fundamental breakthroughs: While open-source, DeepSeek lacks technological innovations that set it apart from LLaMA or Qwen.

Security concerns: Weak safeguards make it vulnerable to misuse, unlike more regulated Western models.

Government resistance: International regulators have already restricted access, limiting DeepSeek’s global expansion.

According to NewsGuard, DeepSeek’s chatbot provided inaccurate information 30 percent of the time and failed to answer 53 percent of queries. By comparison, leading A.I. chatbots averaged 40 percent inaccuracy but only 22 percent failure rates—placing DeepSeek below industry standards. Ultimately, DeepSeek’s overnight success is more about timing than technology. The A.I. sector is hungry for breakthroughs, and DeepSeek’s arrival created a narrative of disruption. But for now, its technical and ethical flaws suggest it’s more hype than revolution.

Roman Eloshvili is the founder of ComplyControl, a UK-based provider of AI-powered risk management and regulatory compliance solutions for financial organizations. A C-level fintech executive, Roman has spent over 20 years developing solutions for banks, with an early career in investment real estate and traditional banking. In 2023, recognizing A.I.’s transformative potential in the financial sector, he launched ComplyControl. The platform leverages AI-driven analysis of transactional data and account behavior to identify anomalies and potential risks, enabling financial institutions to take proactive, data-backed measures.