Kasbah by Members Brings a Slice of Morocco to L.A.

Tucked away on a moody corner of Sunset Boulevard, Kasbah by Members provides an escape for Los Angeles locals craving a Moroccan getaway. Created by Paris-born Thomas Fuks of 111 Hospitality, Kasbah’s Moroccan menu and immersive ambiance make it feel worlds away from sister restaurant and lounge Members, even though the two concepts share a hallway.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Kasbah has set out to fill the void left by Dar Maghreb, the legendary Moroccan restaurant that formerly occupied the space before it closed in 2012. Designed by Fuks’ wife, Mississippi native Abbie, Kasbah’s detailed and design-forward ambiance, traditional tea service and comforting dishes make it one of the most unique establishments to land in Hollywood over the last decade.

Upon being let in by a bouncer out front, guests are led down a dim-lit hallway adorned with intricate metal lanterns and fanoos. At the end of the hallway, the door on the right leads to Members, while on the left, curtains open up to reveal Kasbah. “At Members, the set-up is very loungey—there’s finger food, loud music, high energy,” Thomas Fuks tells Observer. “The idea behind Kasbah was to attract a whole new kind of clientele.” Cozy, comfortable and moody, Kasbah’s family-style menu and live, acoustic tunes make it a haven for diners seeking a warm and elevated Moroccan culinary experience. Though Kasbah works for patrons seeking a relaxing dinner under candlelit lanterns and dramatic drapery, guests can always head over to Members after for a cocktail and salsa dancing.

The menu aims to be as authentic as possible, largely thanks to chef Rachida, who was previous a nanny for Thomas and Abbie’s children. “She was with us for three years, and every evening she would be cooking us the most amazing Moroccan dishes,” says Thomas. “It was always her dream to work in a restaurant, so I thought, let’s make it happen.”

Thomas had fantasized about opening Kasbah for years in an attempt to bring Dar Maghreb back to life, and it was chef Rachida’s cooking that helped make that dream a reality.

Born and raised in Morocco, 64-year-old Rachida has curated a shareable menu designed to make visitors feel as though they are having a meal in Marrakech. “I gave her complete freedom of the menu,” Thomas explains. “We didn’t want to Americanize anything. We wanted real, authentic flavors and dishes, so I just told her to do it the way she knows.” The result is a $222 prix-fixe menu for two (you can also order à la carte) that includes an array of appetizers followed by your choice of entrée.

After being presented with hot rose towels for your hands, the meal starts with marinated olives, Moroccan bread, a couple of dips, salads and a soothing harissa soup. Dipping the bread in the stew soaks up all of the rich flavors, but the marinated olives cut through the earthy harissa flavors with potent acidity. The steamed couscous entrées are fluffy and soft, available with your choice of lamb or veggies.

Thomas’ favorite main is the lemon chicken tagine. This sweet and savory dish features two tender chicken thighs braised to perfection and served alongside potatoes, onions and other veggies and herbs. For dessert, hand-made pastries are served alongside a fresh fruit platter while servers pour an aromatic rose black tea from an ornate brass pot. “It’s supposed to feel like you’re eating at your grandmother’s house with your family,” Abbie tells Observer. “That’s a part of the family-style concept as well as the design of the space—it’s cozy, homey and relaxing.” During your meal, expect entertainment surprises ranging from belly dancers to acoustic gimbri guitarists.

Thomas incorporated his fascination with angel numbers on the menu, as well: All the prices are inspired by angel numbers, with repeating sequences. “Angel numbers kind of changed my life,” explains Thomas. “I was at a place where it seemed like nothing was working out for me. I was depressed and ready to move back to France and give up on my American dream.” Just as he was about to pack up and leave, Thomas began constantly seeing the sequence “111.”

“I would see it everywhere, all the time. I started to look more into it and learned about the concept of angel numbers—the idea that the universe communicates to us through them,” Thomas tells Observer. “I decided not to go back to France, and little by little, it led me to my wife and then to creating 111 Hospitality.” In addition to Kasbah and Members, Thomas’ hospitality group also backs Los Angeles establishments Amour West Hollywood and Puzzle Restaurant and Club.

The space is as important as the cuisine when creating an immersive Moroccan meal. “The room that houses Kasbah is completely different from what it was before,” Abbie shares. “The walls were originally grey, and the wooden ceilings are about four feet higher than what you can see because of the overhead fabrics.” Now, warm tones set the scene in the tent-like space, while overhead lantern chandeliers create a gentle glow that reflects off the silky ceilings, walls and unique mosaics. Tufted booths and round tables keep the architecture soft and feminine, and the only other light found throughout the space comes from dim table lanterns. In addition to the modern, jeweled-toned fabrics, heavy curtains keep Kasbah intimate and exclusive, ensuring guests cannot hear any noise from next-door Members. “Being at Kasbah curates a sense of escape,” says Abbie. “It’s almost as though you could be in the middle of the desert outside of this tent.”

Nearly every piece of furniture and fabric throughout the space is custom-made. “It was difficult to find the proper pieces for a commercial space,” explains Abbie. “The ‘rough love’ from a rotating door of customers can cause quick wear and tear, so we figured customizing everything would give us the best of both worlds with durability and an authentic Moroccan ambiance.” Abbie sourced light fixtures and smaller items from a local store in Burbank that imports all items directly from Morocco. “We wanted Kasbah to have its own energy and style while still feeling like a sister space to Members,” Abbie tells Observer. Her favorite design element is a beautifully carved piece of wood that creates a framed archway around the bar. “We actually built the bar around that piece. We bought it first and then designed everything else afterward. It just feels so authentic and pairs beautifully with the surrounding stone.”

Whether you’re new to Moroccan cuisine or a couscous connoisseur who has missed Dar Maghreb for over a decade, Kasbah brings the spirit of Marrakech to Hollywood.

Kasbah officially opened its doors on January 29 at 7627 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046, and is available for dinner service Wednesday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.