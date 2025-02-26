What to Know About Private Jet Etiquette, According to Aviation Experts

Private jet travel is having a very public moment. A quick scroll through Instagram and TikTok reveals a steady stream of private jet flexes: plush leather club seats, gleaming exteriors and champagne-fueled luxury.It’s not just an online trend: private jet usage is truly soaring. In 2024, global private jet flight activity rose by 13 percent, with the U.S. seeing a 19 percent surge. The private aircraft market is expected to keep climbing, projected to reach $30.1 billion in 2025.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

There are more ways to fly private than ever before. New on-demand jet charter companies (like PorterJets, which launched in 2024) and expanded jet card programs (like FlyUSA’s Freedom Jet Card and Jet Linx’s Access Card, both launched in 2024) underscore demand and expanding accessibility, while fractional ownership, led by industry giants NetJets and Flexjet, is booming. NetJets had its busiest day ever in 2024, while Flexjet placed a record-breaking $7 billion aircraft order with Embraer—the largest in both companies’ histories.

Then there are the even more creative recent disruptions in the private aviation space, such as semi-private aviation with brands like Aero and JSX, where seats are sold on a private jet for a fraction of what it typically costs to charter a private jet (think as low as several hundred dollars for a seat compared to a minimum of several thousand dollars per hour to charter a private plane). Hotel and tour operators like Aman (in collaboration with Remote Lands) and Abercrombie & Kent have also entered the private jet space, offering small group trips on multi-stop expeditions via private jet (sometimes called air cruises), which typically run into six figures per guest.

Whether it’s your first time chartering a jet or your first time flying as a guest on a private jet, here are some dos and don’ts from the global experts to ensure a smooth trip.

Don’t: Post photos with the tail number

The tail number is a unique alphanumeric code that identifies a private jet, usually painted on the tail. “It allows a plane to be tracked,” Viv Diprose, head of communications (EMEA) for Flexjet, which offers services including fractional ownership and jet cards, tells Observer. “Anyone can look up and see who that aircraft belongs to and see where it’s going on tracking apps.” If you’re concerned about privacy (or you just don’t want the whole world to know where you’re flying and when you’re arriving), avoid posting any real-time photos that include the tail number. However…

Do: Feel free to take selfies

“Snap away photos of yourself and the jet interiors,” says Diprose. “That’s part of the joy of it, and we would encourage people to do that.” That said, it’s important to respect other people’s privacy and security. “Avoid identifying features of other passengers, other aircraft or other guests in the private terminal,” advises Diprose.

Do: Keep your voice down

If it’s your first time aboard a private jet, you might be surprised by just how intimate the flying experience can be, so be aware that your voice may travel, especially on newer aircraft like Praetors and Gulfstreams, both of which are the quietest in their class. “If you’re having a conversation about someone who is in the next bank of seats, be aware that they can hear you, particularly when the door to the galley is closed and the door to the aft bathroom,” says Diprose. “You really notice it then.” Also, there’s no need to raise your voice over the roar of the engine during take-off and landing as you would on a larger commercial flight.

Do: Order wisely

When chartering a private jet, catering ranges from standard complimentary snacks and beverages to fully customized gourmet meals at an additional cost. Custom catering can include fine dining, premium wines or dietary-specific meals, arranged through a charter company or private jet catering services. Costs vary, with basic catering usually included, while luxury dining can range from $50 to thousands per person. Some charters also allow passengers to bring their own food from preferred restaurants for a personalized experience.

“While people often think of caviar and lobster when imagining foods consumed on private jets, the reality is that most experienced fliers will opt for more practical options—foods that keep well and can be served easily on the aircraft,” says Matthew Maguire, CEO of private jet charter company Slate Aviation. “Rather than use the default catering provider for a given airport, which can oftentimes be extremely expensive relative to the quality of food received, like a $100 turkey sandwich, experienced private fliers will often either order take-out from their favorite restaurants or delivery from a high-end grocery store.”

Do: Take luggage restrictions into account

Private jets can be conveniently flexible when it comes to luggage, but there are size restrictions determined by the size of the aircraft, so if you’re chartering a jet, do mention anything extra-large or unusual, such as surfboards or ski equipment, at the time of booking. If you’re a guest on a private jet, don’t overdo it by bringing tons of luggage and taking up all the space in the hold; it’s just bad manners.

Don’t: Snatch up the best seat right away

Private jet seating etiquette depends on the hierarchy of guests and cabin layout. “Seating on a private jet is more flexible than commercial flights, but etiquette still applies,” says says George Galanopoulos, CEO of Luxaviation in the U.K., part of the global Luxaviation Group, which offers services like charters, as well as aircraft and FBO management. “If you’re a guest, it’s courteous to wait for your host to indicate where they’d like you to sit—some owners or frequent flyers have preferred spots.”

The primary typically gets the best seat, often a chair in a favorable location like the so-called club seating (the four-facing chairs at the front of the aircraft). Depending on the size and layout of the plane, there may be a divan (couch-style seating) towards the rear of the aircraft. This is typically considered the more casual seating area. As a general rule, guests should wait to be directed and avoid taking the front four seats or an owner’s preferred spot. If unsure, you can always ask the crew or your host for guidance.

Do: Be mindful of the departure time

“Unlike commercial flights, you don’t have to check in hours before your private jet flight,” says George Galanopoulos, CEO of Luxaviation in the U.K., part of the global Luxaviation Group, which offers services like charters, as well as aircraft and FBO management.“If you’re chartering a flight, 30 minutes before your planned take-off is sufficient. Usually, it takes less than five minutes to get from the lounge to the aircraft. And in some airports, you can ask for advance clearance to have your private car take you directly to the aircraft steps.” If you’re a guest on a private jet, ensure you arrive before the primary, so that no one is waiting for you. For semi-private aviation, the arrival time is determined by the airline. Aero suggests a check-in at least 20 minutes prior to departure and asks travelers to notify them if they’re planning on arriving more than one hour in advance, so that they can make sure the lounge is prepared to accommodate them.

Don’t: Worry about a glam squad before the flight

If you think you need to hire a glam squad and spend a few hours in hair and makeup before your inaugural private jet flight, think again. Of course, you can dress up if you want to and if that makes you feel comfortable, but it’s certainly not a requirement. “I think a lot of people who are new to flying private might think that you’ve got to dress up and act in a certain way, but it’s a personal service,” says Diprose. “It’s not there to try and make you be somebody else, so people can relax and be themselves. That’s what your host would want to see—everybody enjoying themselves.”