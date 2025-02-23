The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2025 SAG Awards

Awards season marches on, and the next stop on the circuit brings us back to Los Angeles. The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards kick off this evening (Sunday, Feb. 23) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, honoring the best acting in film and television, as voted on by SAG-AFTRA members. The SAG Awards have historically not featured a single host; Kristen Bell became the first-ever host in 2018, and is returning to take over host duties for the second time this evening.

Wicked leads the nominations on the film side, with five nods, while Shōgun earned the most for television, also with five. It’s sure to be a star-studded evening; Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunsen, Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Cynthia Erivo, Isabella Rossellini, Jack Quaid, Millie Bobby Brown, David Duchovny and Pamela Anderson are among the A-list presenters for the evening. Jane Fonda is also set to receive the 2024 SAG Life Achievement Award, presented by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream live on Netflix. Before the statues are handed out at the awards ceremony, however, Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars descend upon the red carpet in their sartorial best. See all the most exciting fashion moments from the 2025 SAG Awards.

Ariana Grande

in Loewe

Timothée Chalamet

in Chrome Hearts

Gillian Anderson

in Carolina Herrera

Demi Moore

in Bottega Veneta

Colman Domingo

in Valentino

Zoe Saldaña

in Saint Laurent

Isabella Rossellini

Michelle Yeoh

in Armani Privé

Keri Russell

in Zuhair Murad

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Meester in Elie Saab

Keke Palmer

in vintage Chanel

Jeremy Allen White

in Louis Vuitton

Kieran Culkin

in Dior

Daniel Craig

Mikey Madison

Louis Vuitton

Jodie Foster

Monica Barbaro

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Brody in Louis Vuitton

Jane Fonda

in Armani Privé

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Jeremy Strong

Lily Gladstone

in Gucci

Cynthia Erivo

in Givenchy

Selena Gomez

in Celine

Kristen Bell

in Armani Privé

Kerry Washington

in Armani Privé

Mychal-Bella Bowman

Danielle Deadwyler

in Louis Vuitton

Marissa Bode

in Tony Ward Couture

Drew Starkey

in Valentino

Fran Drescher

Andrew Scott

Pamela Anderson

in Christian Dior

Quinta Brunson

in Christian Dior

Brooke Shields

Gia Coppola

in Valentino

Millie Bobby Brown

in Louis Vuitton

Jack Quaid

Nicola Coughlan

in Christian Dior

Luke Newton

Eleanor Matsuura

in Saint Laurent

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Elle Fanning

in Loewe

Cristin Milioti

in Christian Dior

Joey King

in Miu Miu

Florence Hunt

Jackie Tohn

in Georges Hobeika

Anna Sawai

in Armani Privé

Moeka Hoshi

in Louis Vuitton

Hannah Dodd

in Miu Miu

Lukita Maxwell

in Jason Wu

Janelle James

Jamie Lee Curtis

in Dolce & Gabbana

Adjoa Andoh

in Stella McCartney

Joely Fisher

Justine Lupe

in Carolina Herrera

Zooey Deschanel

Ali Ahn

in Ashi Studio

Abby Elliott

Alycia Debnam-Care

in Christian Dior

Kaitlyn Dever

in Elie Saab

Anna Cathcart

Sofia Carson

in Elie Saab

Harriet Cains

in Christian Dior

Karen Pittman

in Carolina Herrera

Dylan Mulvaney

in Simkai