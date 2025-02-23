The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2025 SAG Awards

Awards season marches on, and the next stop on the circuit brings us back to Los Angeles. The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards kick off this evening (Sunday, Feb. 23) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, honoring the best acting in film and television, as voted on by SAG-AFTRA members. The SAG Awards have historically not featured a single host; Kristen Bell became the first-ever host in 2018, and is returning to take over host duties for the second time this evening.
Wicked leads the nominations on the film side, with five nods, while Shōgun earned the most for television, also with five. It’s sure to be a star-studded evening; Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunsen, Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Cynthia Erivo, Isabella Rossellini, Jack Quaid, Millie Bobby Brown, David Duchovny and Pamela Anderson are among the A-list presenters for the evening. Jane Fonda is also set to receive the 2024 SAG Life Achievement Award, presented by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
The show begins at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream live on Netflix. Before the statues are handed out at the awards ceremony, however, Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars descend upon the red carpet in their sartorial best. See all the most exciting fashion moments from the 2025 SAG Awards.
Ariana Grande
in Loewe
Timothée Chalamet
in Chrome Hearts
Gillian Anderson
in Carolina Herrera
Demi Moore
in Bottega Veneta
Colman Domingo
in Valentino
Zoe Saldaña
in Saint Laurent
Isabella Rossellini
Michelle Yeoh
in Armani Privé
Keri Russell
in Zuhair Murad
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Meester in Elie Saab
Keke Palmer
in vintage Chanel
Jeremy Allen White
in Louis Vuitton
Kieran Culkin
in Dior
Daniel Craig
Mikey Madison
Louis Vuitton
Jodie Foster
Monica Barbaro
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Brody in Louis Vuitton
Jane Fonda
in Armani Privé
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Jeremy Strong
Lily Gladstone
in Gucci
Cynthia Erivo
in Givenchy
Selena Gomez
in Celine
Kristen Bell
in Armani Privé
Kerry Washington
in Armani Privé
Mychal-Bella Bowman
Danielle Deadwyler
in Louis Vuitton
Marissa Bode
in Tony Ward Couture
Drew Starkey
in Valentino
Fran Drescher
Andrew Scott
Pamela Anderson
in Christian Dior
Quinta Brunson
in Christian Dior
Brooke Shields
Gia Coppola
in Valentino
Millie Bobby Brown
in Louis Vuitton
Jack Quaid
Nicola Coughlan
in Christian Dior
Luke Newton
Eleanor Matsuura
in Saint Laurent
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
Elle Fanning
in Loewe
Cristin Milioti
in Christian Dior
Joey King
in Miu Miu
Florence Hunt
Jackie Tohn
in Georges Hobeika
Anna Sawai
in Armani Privé
Moeka Hoshi
in Louis Vuitton
Hannah Dodd
in Miu Miu
Lukita Maxwell
in Jason Wu
Janelle James
Jamie Lee Curtis
in Dolce & Gabbana
Adjoa Andoh
in Stella McCartney
Joely Fisher
Justine Lupe
in Carolina Herrera
Zooey Deschanel
Ali Ahn
in Ashi Studio
Abby Elliott
Alycia Debnam-Care
in Christian Dior
Kaitlyn Dever
in Elie Saab
Anna Cathcart
Sofia Carson
in Elie Saab
Harriet Cains
in Christian Dior
Karen Pittman
in Carolina Herrera
Dylan Mulvaney
in Simkai