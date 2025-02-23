Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Best Red Carpet Fashion at the 2025 SAG Awards

See all the most exciting sartorial moments from the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

By
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Elle Fanning. AFP via Getty Images

Awards season marches on, and the next stop on the circuit brings us back to Los Angeles. The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards kick off this evening (Sunday, Feb. 23) at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, honoring the best acting in film and television, as voted on by SAG-AFTRA members. The SAG Awards have historically not featured a single host; Kristen Bell became the first-ever host in 2018, and is returning to take over host duties for the second time this evening.

Wicked leads the nominations on the film side, with five nods, while Shōgun earned the most for television, also with five. It’s sure to be a star-studded evening; Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, Quinta Brunsen, Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Cynthia Erivo, Isabella Rossellini, Jack Quaid, Millie Bobby Brown, David Duchovny and Pamela Anderson are among the A-list presenters for the evening. Jane Fonda is also set to receive the 2024 SAG Life Achievement Award, presented by Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream live on Netflix. Before the statues are handed out at the awards ceremony, however, Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars descend upon the red carpet in their sartorial best. See all the most exciting fashion moments from the 2025 SAG Awards.

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Ariana Grande. Getty Images

Ariana Grande

in Loewe 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Timothée Chalamet. AFP via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

in Chrome Hearts 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gillian Anderson. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

in Carolina Herrera 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Demi Moore. Getty Images

Demi Moore

in Bottega Veneta

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Colman Domingo. FilmMagic

Colman Domingo

in Valentino

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Zoe Saldaña. Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

in Saint Laurent 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Isabella Rossellini. FilmMagic

Isabella Rossellini

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Yeoh. Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

in Armani Privé

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Keri Russell. Getty Images

Keri Russell

in Zuhair Murad

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody. Getty Images

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Meester in Elie Saab

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Keke Palmer. Getty Images

Keke Palmer

in vintage Chanel

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeremy Allen White. Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

in Louis Vuitton 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Kieran Culkin. AFP via Getty Images

Kieran Culkin

in Dior 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Daniel Craig. FilmMagic

Daniel Craig

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Mikey Madison. Getty Images

Mikey Madison

Louis Vuitton 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jodie Foster. Getty Images

Jodie Foster

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Monica Barbaro. Getty Images

Monica Barbaro

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman. Getty Images

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Brody in Louis Vuitton

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jane Fonda. Getty Images

Jane Fonda

in Armani Privé

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jeremy Strong. Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Lily Gladstone. Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

in Gucci

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Cynthia Erivo. Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

in Givenchy 

31st Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Selena Gomez. Variety via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

in Celine 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Kristen Bell. Getty Images

Kristen Bell

in Armani Privé

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Kerry Washington. Getty Images

Kerry Washington

in Armani Privé

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Mychal-Bella Bowman. Getty Images

Mychal-Bella Bowman

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Danielle Deadwyler. Getty Images

Danielle Deadwyler

in Louis Vuitton

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Marissa Bode. AFP via Getty Images

Marissa Bode

in Tony Ward Couture 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Drew Starkey. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Drew Starkey

in Valentino 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Fran Drescher. Getty Images

Fran Drescher

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Andrew Scott. WireImage

Andrew Scott

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Pamela Anderson. Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

in Christian Dior 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Quinta Brunson. WireImage

Quinta Brunson

in Christian Dior 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Brooke Shields. WireImage

Brooke Shields

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Gia Coppola. Getty Images

Gia Coppola

in Valentino 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Millie Bobby Brown. Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

in Louis Vuitton

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Jack Quaid. AFP via Getty Images

Jack Quaid

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Nicola Coughlan. Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan

in Christian Dior 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Luke Newton. AFP via Getty Images

Luke Newton

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Eleanor Matsuura. FilmMagic

Eleanor Matsuura

in Saint Laurent 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum. FilmMagic

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum

Screen Actors Guild Awards
Elle Fanning. Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Elle Fanning

in Loewe 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Cristin Milioti. Getty Images

Cristin Milioti

in Christian Dior 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Joey King. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Joey King

in Miu Miu 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Florence Hunt. Getty Images

Florence Hunt

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jackie Tohn. Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

in Georges Hobeika

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Anna Sawai. Getty Images

Anna Sawai

in Armani Privé

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Moeka Hoshi. Getty Images

Moeka Hoshi

in Louis Vuitton

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Dodd. Getty Images

Hannah Dodd

in Miu Miu 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Lukita Maxwell. Getty Images

Lukita Maxwell

in Jason Wu 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Janelle James. Getty Images

Janelle James

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Jamie Lee Curtis. WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis

in Dolce & Gabbana 

31st Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Adjoa Andoh. Variety via Getty Images

Adjoa Andoh

in Stella McCartney 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Joely Fisher. Getty Images

Joely Fisher

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Justine Lupe. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Justine Lupe

in Carolina Herrera 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Zooey Deschanel. Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

 

31st Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Ali Ahn. Variety via Getty Images

Ali Ahn

in Ashi Studio 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Abby Elliott. Getty Images

Abby Elliott

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Alycia Debnam-Care. WireImage

Alycia Debnam-Care

in Christian Dior 

 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Kaitlyn Dever. Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

in Elie Saab

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Anna Cathcart. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anna Cathcart

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Sofia Carson. Getty Images

Sofia Carson

in Elie Saab

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Harriet Cains. AFP via Getty Images

Harriet Cains

in Christian Dior 

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Karen Pittman. WireImage

Karen Pittman

in Carolina Herrera 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS
Dylan Mulvaney. AFP via Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney

in Simkai 

