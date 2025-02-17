SNL50: The Highs and Lows of Saturday Night Live’s Anniversary Special

Fifty seasons, thousands of sketches and 894 hosts (two of whom have committed murder, per Steve Martin and John Mulaney) later, and Saturday Night Live is still going strong. Touted on the red carpet pre-show as “the biggest cast reunion in TV history,” SNL50 promised to be the special to end all specials, packing more than three hours with sketches, musical performances, and earnest sentimentality—and it delivered, for the most part.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Many of last night’s sketches were able to dwell on the familiar and the beloved while also injecting some new energy. The staff writers (which included all time greats like Tina Fey and Mulaney) knew that nostalgia would only get them so far, so escalation through cameos, crossovers and clever in-jokes were the keys to comedic success. But that doesn’t mean everything went off without a hitch (it is Live From New York, after all), and for every great moment there was the odd iffy one. I dig into some of the night’s biggest beats below.

High: a fresh start with an old classic

SNL50 started off on a high note thanks to a lovely rendition of “Homeward Bound” by Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter. Simon performed the song way back in 1976, on Season 2 of Saturday Night Live, with George Harrison. “I was not born then,” Carpenter quipped. “And neither were my parents.” Despite a 58-year age difference, the two singers paired wonderfully together, blending the old with the new. It was a great nod to where the show has been and where it continues to go, and it a beautiful sentiment to kick off the night ahead.

Low: big names, big absences

While the night was overflowing with stars, there were a few SNL favorites that couldn’t make it (or otherwise barely made the broadcast). Original cast member Dan Aykroyd wasn’t in attendance, and fellow OGs Chevy Chase and Jane Curtin weren’t seen until the goodnights. With Laraine Newman and Garrett Morris each getting their own moments, it did feel a tad strange to not have everyone involved. That said, perhaps the biggest absence was Bill Hader, who supposedly declined the anniversary invitation; it’s not that the show suffered because he wasn’t there, but the lack of Stefon, Herb Welch, or chaotic neutral game show host stung. Also missing was Dana Carvey—though at least he got a shoutout for Church Lady on Black Jeopardy.

High: Meryl Streep’s SNL debut

Would you believe that Meryl Streep had never been on Saturday Night Live before last night? It’s hard to wrap your head around the fact that one the most accomplished actors of all time hasn’t delved into this showbiz institution, but Streep got to dip her toe into sketch comedy in what’s certainly a promising debut. She played the mother of Kate McKinnon’s chronic alien abductee, and let’s just say that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree. Woody Harrelson referring to Streep as a “mega MILF” in the sketch wasn’t even the highlight, as she went all in on declaring that “this devil wears nada” when it comes to undergarments. Streep did come close to breaking a few times, but she played it off as part of the performance like the professional she is.

Low: can we be done with Domingo now?

Hot take: while the sketch certainly hit a crescendo that made it worthy of the anniversary show, we need to put a moratorium on Domingo. This is the third time Marcello Hernández’s character has appeared this season (not to mention Domingo’s continuing existence off the show), and it’s gotten old quick. Props to lowkey episode MVP Sabrina Carpenter for keeping the notes perfectly off key and delivering the line “I couldn’t come to the wedding because I was in prison” with impeccable nonchalance. She, Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny—and Molly Shannon grinding on Bad Bunny—were the clear highlights of the bit, and the likes of Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett also earned a laugh for being the Scottsdale bros (three of them are named Scott, one is a Dale, you get it). With Domingo getting outshined in his own sketch, maybe it’s time to forget about that goatee and blue blazer for a while.

High: a Mulaney musical for the ages

Perhaps the problem with the Domingo sketch is that there isn’t enough you can do to shake things up, unlike the recurring musical John Mulaney sketches that began with Kenan Thompson as the legendary “Diner Lobster.” SNL50’s version of this idea saw hotdog and heroin salesman Mulaney take ingenues Pete Davidson and David Spade through the decades of New York. It started off strong thanks to the amazing sight gag of Maya Rudolph and Adam Driver in respective heroin and hotdog costumes, and the sketch built from there. Jason Sudeikis and Will Forte dueling over whether pimps or men in Elmo costumes should rule Times Square, with Jenna Ortega and Kevin Costner inexplicably getting caught in the middle? Nathan Lane singing “cocaine and some vodka” to the tune of “Hakuna Matata?” Lin-Manuel Miranda coming in clutch to confirm that Rudy Giuliani did, in fact, throw away his shot? More of that, please.

Low: a half-baked Sinéad O’Connor tribute

Not all the musical elements of the show were quite as stellar. Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard performed Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” a knowingly loaded song choice. Sinéad O’Connor’s cover of the song remains her most famous recording, and O’Connor is responsible for the most infamous musical performance in SNL history, ripping up a picture of Pope John Paul II after singing Bob Marley’s “War.” Cyrus and Howard each did a perfectly fine job (and it isn’t Cyrus’ first time dedicating work to the late singer). But the pairing never gelled and it felt like a weak tribute by a show that paid O’Connor dust while she was still alive. Lorne Michaels has recently said more positive things about the Irish singer’s stunt, but it comes over three decades after she was lambasted on his own show—too little, too late, no?

High: Weekend Update A-Listers

Just like in a normal episode of SNL, Weekend Update injected some energy and excitement at a pivotal point in the show. Long-serving anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che held down the fort as always, but it was the guests that really shined. Cecily Strong as The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party is one of those timeless SNL characters, and the twist being that she’s pregnant by Bobby Moynihan’s Drunk Uncle was pitch perfect. Both former cast members were responsible for plenty of laughs last night, as were Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer when they reprised their role of [insert famous person here]’s Best Friends From Growing Up. They played to the crowd and subbed-in anchor Seth Meyers about how their bestie Lorne Michaels is actually maybe a horrible person, and it was gloriously hard to tell if Bayer was close to breaking or just that good at expressing her incredulity. But of course, the Update heavy hitter came in the form of Bill Murray, who presented a mildly biased ranking of the Weekend Update anchors.

With over three hours of content, there’s so much more to discuss, but what can you really add to Adam Sandler’s surprisingly touching anniversary song or Eddie Murphy-as-Tracy Morgan’s declaration of leading a four-cheese lasagna lifestyle? Ultimately, SNL50 hit those nostalgic notes while offering a look at where the show is headed, and it pulled off a nigh-impossible feat of live TV.