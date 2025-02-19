5 Strongest CBD Gummies: Best CBD Gummies of 2025

As CBD consumption grows and therapeutic needs change, many customers want to find the strongest and best CBD gummies available. These edibles offer value and potency, perfect for substantial, effective symptom relief. But numbers aren’t everything. Just because a gummy is high in CBD doesn’t mean the results will match the label. The strongest CBD gummies depend on a few factors, such as:

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Extraction method

Retention of cannabinoids and terpenes

Impurities that lower bioavailability

We looked through a long list of CBD gummy vendors to see which ones provided the best sense of overall wellness. While CBD dosage varies, we’ll look under the surface and see what other features make these gummies so effective.

Benefits of High-Potency CBD Gummies

When it comes to taking CBD, dosing is a balancing act. With cannabidiol edible products, like gummies, reaching concentrations of 100 mg of CBD per unit, this opens up a new realm of therapeutic benefits.

Better overall effects

High potency

Ideal for strong symptom relief

Improved sleep quality

Better value, even for low-dose consumers

Observer’s Strongest CBD Gummies of 2025

Colorado Botanicals – Best CBD Gummies & Highest Rated PlusCBD CBDistillery Cornbread Hemp Medterra

How We Chose the Strongest CBD Gummies

Finding the strongest CBD gummy formulations is fairly easy. The challenge is determining which of these CBD products are safe and effective. To provide an unbiased analysis, we base our list on several key benchmarks outlined below.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing is standard practice in the hemp plant extract industry. Any company that doesn’t take this crucial step is either hiding something or not committed to quality. Due to a lack of regulation, CBD products must be independently tested for contaminants. Heavy metals, chemical pesticides, solvents, microbes and fungi are just a few health hazards that can make CBD gummies unsafe. Tests are also essential to ensure label accuracy. Labeling products as “max-strength CBD gummies” is easy, but without independent analysis, this is merely ink on paper. With proper certificates of analysis, customers can easily confirm that their CBD gummies are formulated as advertised.

Full Spectrum or CBD Isolate

Full-spectrum CBD and isolate have advantages and disadvantages. But from a purely therapeutic standpoint, full-spectrum is superior. While whole-plant CBD gummies have a robust array of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other plant compounds, isolate comprises up to 99% CBD and contains none of those crucial ingredients. Isolates, however, are THC-free and flavorless, making them excellent for flavor-focused vendors and THC-averse individuals. However, since our focus is on symptom relief, we prefer to see vendors offering full-spectrum CBD gummies.

Customer Reviews

We leverage customer reviews when we can. Even the best companies have some poor reviews, but if we notice a trend – such as issues with customer service – this can impact how we rate a product.

However, some brands don’t have as much online traction as their larger, more established counterparts. For this reason, we give leeway to CBD vendors with sparse online feedback.

Blind Product Testing

Blind product testing is the core of our process. To prevent us from skewing the results intentionally or subconsciously, we remove the labels and other identifiers from each product.

Brand Reputation and Transparency

We’ve also dug a little deeper into the top brands:

Which labs tested their products and their accreditation

Extraction method

Company certifications – GMP, ISO, FDA, etc.

Overall pricing and value for money

Return Policy and Guarantee

1. Colorado Botanicals – Best CBD Gummies & Highest Rated

Colorado Botanicals offers some of the strongest CBD gummies we’ve seen. But these edible products are more than just high CBD. A mix of responsible manufacturing, thorough testing and advanced knowledge helped Colorado Botanicals develop some of the most impressive CBD gummies, regardless of potency. Not only do their lab reports show a wide range of cannabinoids, but they are the only company that shows they can retain terpenes through their proprietary extraction method.

Company Highlights

Established in 2017, Colorado Botanicals has an ambitious mission: to bring quality, transparency and affordability to the CBD hemp supplement industry. The spark began when the company’s founder was visiting his grandmother—a cancer patient—at the hospital. During his visit, he spoke with a woman who gave him a brief primer on CBD.

The woman explained some potential benefits of CBD products, leaving the founder with more questions than answers. Naturally, he was skeptical. An unregulated market meant it was difficult to find the best CBD extract products. However, as the industry became more quality-focused, Colorado Botanicals used every resource available.

First, the vendor uses a GMP-certified manufacturing facility, ensuring its products meet the latest, most innovative standards. Colorado Botanicals grows its hemp in-house, providing superior quality control. Soil testing is standard practice during cultivation, and it is again tested at the crude extract and final product stages. The brand uses CO2 extraction, preventing trace solvents. Their proprietary process involves low-temperature purification, which helps retain minor cannabinoids and terpenes typically lost during conventional CO2 processes.

We looked at the third-party lab reports on the Colorado Botanicals website. They’re easy to read and match the contents advertised on the label, which is a significant green flag for any CBD company. In short, Colorado Botanicals maintained its mission to create high-quality, expertly formulated, potent CBD gummies.

Colorado Botanicals CBD Gummies Review

At 25 mg per piece, Colorado Botanicals offers the strongest CBD gummies on our list. But, numbers aren’t everything. Formulated with broad-spectrum hemp extract, these 25 mg vegan, non-GMO, organic, gluten free soft chews are made with low-temperature CO2 extracted broad-spectrum hemp. This process is the secret behind Colorado Botanicals strong CBD gummies. By using a colder process, the products retain critical minor cannabinoids, like CBC, CBN, CBG, CBL, CBT and CBDV—all without any THC.

Despite being advertised at 25 mg of CBD per gummy, the rich terpene and cannabinoid profiles mean Colorado Botanicals CBD gummies punch well above their weight class. Colorado Botanicals crafted some excellent CBD gummies, but performance needs to be balanced with flavor. Fortunately, the brand’s soft chews taste great. Available in orange and strawberry options, each gummy flavor is made with natural ingredients, free of sugar alcohols, simulated colors or artificial sweeteners. At $59.99 per 30-piece jar, Colorado Botanicals CBD gummies are competitively priced. However, customers can also enjoy savings with the 15% discount for subscribers.

What Customers Had To Say

Colorado Botanicals has some of the most abundant and consistent customer feedback. Currently, they have over 4,000 reviews with an average score of 4.8 out of five, including 270+ on Trustpilot. Praised for quality and customer service, Colorado Botanicals continues to receive excellent feedback.

Only four days ago (as of the writing of this article), “Alex Guy” wrote:

“The 25 MG gummies have been WORKING….I have had the thought floating around in my mind for a couple years. To give cbd a shot…. My left knee is the most grateful knee east of the Mississippi River. I can’t believe it’s been helping!?!? I’ve been somewhat skeptical about cbd. But now I am a BELIEVER. Maybe I got lucky in picking out this particular company to choose from. There are sooo many out there yikes. It took a few to several days to really notice a different but, ohh what a DIFFERENCE!?!?”

“Kevin Lanouette” is also impressed with CoBo’s CBD products:

“I was skeptical at first about CBD oil, but decided to give it a try to help me fall asleep and sleep longer and more restful. Within a week, I noticed a big difference in my sleep patterns. I now fall asleep faster, wake up fewer times throughout the night, and feel much more rested in the morning.”

Pros

Broad-spectrum (no THC)

Strong terpene and cannabinoid profile

CO2 extracted

Triple-tested

Vegan

Gluten-free

Natural flavor

No sugar coating

Competitively priced

15% discount for subscribers

60-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping on orders over $74

Cons

Only two flavor options

Visit Colorado Botanicals

After more than a decade in the industry, PlusCBD brings plenty of experience—and fantastic CBD—into 2025. We looked at their products last year and we’re happy to say that the brand maintained the level of quality we came to expect with Plus CBD.

Company Highlights

Opening in 2012, PlusCBD says they have “the most reliable hemp extracts on Earth.” While this is a tall order (which remains to be seen), the company is serious about this lofty goal. PlusCBD is unique when it comes to hemp sourcing. While our other brands purchase hemp domestically or grow it in-house, Plus CBD gets its raw material from the European Union. Notably, the THC cutoff for “hemp” is lower than in the U.S., at 0.2% instead of America’s 0.3%. More importantly, European regulations are substantially tighter. So, although PlusCBD doesn’t support domestic growers, we’re confident that the hemp is top-notch.

As is common practice in the CBD industry, PlusCBD relies on CO2 extraction. As we mentioned, this method removes the cannabinoids and other cannabis compounds If customers need to confirm label accuracy or safety, they can look at the intuitive and easy-to-read lab results available on Plus CBD’s website. However, there’s one area of concern. While we don’t doubt that Plus CBD adheres to the highest industry standards, the company performs its tests in-house rather than through a third-party lab.

PlusCBD CBD Gummies Review

PlusCBD’s CBD gummies are just one of many phenomenal CBD products the company offers. Full-spectrum and isolate options are available, but customers will have to purchase the former if they want products with targeted effects. These include soft chew options infused with cannabinoids like CBN and THC.

Individuals who prefer plain CBD or are concerned about THC can choose the “Daily Balance” CBD isolate soft chews, available in 25mg. The gummies come in 30 and 60-count jars, retailing for $34.99 and $55.99 respectively. If THC isn’t an issue, the Daily Balance line includes a full-spectrum variation, only offered in 10 mg. These are slightly cheaper, with a 30-piece jar costing $33.99 or $50.99 for 60 units. The prices are quite competitive on their own, but customers can also take advantage of the brand’s generous 25% discount for subscribers.

What Customers Had To Say

PlusCBD maintains a solid 4.0 out of five stars on Trustpilot across nearly 4,500 reviews. However, the score is down from 4.3 stars in 2024. Still, Plus CBD remains consistent with its fantastic products, customer service, and response time.

Trustpilot user “F. Masciulli” says:

“Easy navigation on their website. Fast delivery with excellent packaging. Every product I have used comes as advertised with top quality CBD, and CBN.”

“Angie” points out Plus CBD’s valuable educational resources:

“Fantastic explanations of what CBD is, how it differs from THC, their different strengths and suggested uses. The website is full of information. The products themselves are exactly what I expected – well packaged with clear labeling. As an aged skier with less than new knees, I find the gold compounds help me stay on the hill longer – and rest better apres ski!”

Pros

No THC

Formulated with additional compounds for added potency

Targeted effects

CO2 extracted

Tested

Organically-grown

30-day return policy

Cons

More focused on sleep products

Full-spectrum plain CBD gummies are only available in 10 mg

Strong CBD gummies are made with isolate

Visit Plus CBD

Based in Denver, Colorado, CBDistillery emerged in 2016. Of the many companies that caught our attention in recent years, this one popped up more than many. We’re happy to see that the vendor stayed true to its reputation.

Company Highlights

One look at CBDistillery’s website reflects the type of products this company creates. We’re greeted with their motto: “No fluff. No Fillers. Just pure, effective cannabinoid products.” This no-frills approach means the company can focus on crafting some of the best high-potency CBD gummies. CBDistillery doesn’t use organic hemp but describes “natural farming practices.” However, the vendor is certified by the U.S. hemp authority, so it’s unlikely that they would use sub-par hemp.

This company is one of many that embrace modern low-temperature CO2 extraction, which prevents the loss of valuable compounds that happens with conventional CO2 methods. CBDistillery submits its product batches to third-party lab tests. Individuals can access the Certificates of Analysis online. The brand offers a 60-day money-back guarantee. However, this only applies to purchasing a specific product the first time.

CBDistillery CBD Gummies Review

Nothing much has changed since we last featured CBDistillery. They continue to offer the same three product lines, each geared to a specific effect. Available in full-spectrum and broad-spectrum, customers have three well-formulated options: “ahhh” plain CBD for general wellness, “ommm” with added CBG for stress relief, and “shhh” infused with CBN to aid sleep.

Much like other competitors, CBDistillery infuses some of its products with additional herbal supplements—specifically the CBG and CBN formulas. The plain CBD gummies pack a punch, with an impressive 30 mg of CBD per unit. The “ommm” and “shhh” options contain 15mg of CBG or CBN, respectively, along with 15 mg of CBD. CBDistillery’s soft chews appeal to everyone. Aside from being available in natural strawberry and delicious tropical fruit flavors, the gummies are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of artificial ingredients.

The prices remain unchanged, with a 30-piece jar available for $60. At first glance, this can seem expensive. However, considering the potency and quality of CBDistillery’s products—along with a generous 30% subscriber discount—customers might overlook the upfront cost.

What Customers Had To Say

CBDistillery has mixed reviews on Trustpilot, currently sitting at 3.9 stars out of five. It’s a minor improvement compared to last year’s score of 3.8. We found more feedback on Yelp, but the average score is only 2.3 out of five stars. Customer service and product effectiveness are two major areas of opportunity. Most of the recent reviews are negative, indicating that CBDistillery is still working to improve in those areas. But with only 65 existing reviews, these don’t necessarily reflect the thousands of customers CBDistillery serves every day.

Pros

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum options

Low-temperature CO2 extracted for maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention

60-day money-back guarantee

Third-party tested

Excellent flavor

30% discount for subscribers

Vegan

Organically-grown

Cons

The money-back-guarantee has some restrictions

Mixed customer feedback

Sugar-coated

Visit CBDistillery

Cornbread Hemp was born in 2018, just as hemp legalization led to a flurry of competitors. In such a saturated market, the founders knew they needed to stand out somehow. They soon developed a reputation for expertly cultivating some of the most amazing hemp available.

Company Highlights

Cornbread Hemp has been hot on many of our recent lists. However, a brand like Cornbread deserves those accolades, considering its products’ unbelievable quality and performance. First, Cornbread Hemp is proud to say it’s the first vendor in Kentucky to achieve USDA Organic Certification. But their claim to fame comes from the Bluegrass Basin. This location is filled with nutrient-rich soil, yielding strong hemp plants with incredible terpene and cannabinoid concentrations.

Another striking aspect is that Cornbread Hemp purifies its products using sugarcane ethanol, which they claim helps add a sweet flavor to the raw extract. We’ve been clear that CO2 is our preferred extraction method, but Cornbread Hemp’s third-party tests ensure that ethanol trace amounts are safe. The brand’s prices are reasonable, but customers can save even more money if they take advantage of Cornbread’s 20% discount for subscribers.

Cornbread Hemp CBD Gummies Review

Cornbread Hemp hits hard with some unbelievably strong CBD gummies. Available in 25 mg (“Beginner”), 50mg (“Intermediate”) and 100mg (“Experienced”) per serving. This may seem like excellent news for individuals who need high-potency soft chews, but it comes with a catch. Depending on the chosen strength, each serving will contain one, two, or four milligrams of THC. The amount of THC present is more than enough to show on a drug test, and potentially induce a high. But if THC isn’t a concern, consider yourself lucky. Aside from this glaring restriction, Cornbread created some of the tastiest, strongest CBD gummies on the market.

What Customers Had To Say

Cornbread Hemp’s Trustpilot score currently sits at 3.4 stars, down from 3.8 last time we checked. This is sad to see, because their products have always performed well. Common complaints surround customer service and seemingly inconsistent product effects. However, there are many more reviews left by happy customers.

“Cherrie Smart” was pleased with Cornbread’s wellness benefits, saying: “The product has helped me so much,I was ready to give up in Oct when my Dr. Told me about CBD my inflammation level was 130 I was in so much pain, CBD came through on the pain, thank you cornbread.”

“David O.” tells us about the life-changing difference he’s experienced thanks to Cornbread’s CBD gummies: “Started taking the 50mg gummies about seven days ago for muscle inflammation. Taking one 50mg gummies at bedtime. Now sleeping through the night and much less inflammation. Ordered more today. Great product. No noticeable side effects.”

Pros

Full-spectrum

USDA Certified Organic

Third-party tested

20% discount for subscribers

Excellent value

Cons

Every gummy option contains THC

Ethanol extraction may leave contaminants

Visit Cornbread Hemp

Medterra entered the ring in 2017, shortly before the 2018 Farm Bill that led to an explosion of competitors. The company’s products were noteworthy last year, so we felt it was worth revisiting Medterra’s high-potency CBD soft chews.

Company Highlights

It’s easy to see that Medterra values transparency. They give detailed information about their background, qualifications and extraction methods. The site does an excellent job of explaining complex industry processes in a way that is digestible for beginners. Speaking of beginners, Medterra is very friendly to new users. Customers can take a short quiz to determine which product best meets their therapeutic goals.

Medetarry describes its purification method as “whole plant” CO2 extraction. They further explain that the process is meant to maximize active ingredients in the final extract. Although vague, this indicates that they use advanced low-temperature CO2 extraction, which is more effective at retaining cannabis plant compounds. The process is effective, as one look at their third-party lab tests will show a nice mix of terpenes and minor cannabinoids. Overall, Medterra’s impressive product line has enough variety to suit any customer.

Medterra CBD Gummies Review

Medterra’s strongest CBD gummies bring 50mg of CBD per unit. Unfortunately, these are also each infused with five milligrams of THC. This is twice the recommended dose of THC for a beginner, and will almost certainly be intoxicating for non-regular users. Similarly, the company’s “Max Relief” gummies offer 25mg of full-spectrum CBD with two milligrams of THC.

However, non-THC enthusiasts aren’t completely out of luck. Medterra offers broad-spectrum CBD gummies with 25mg of CBD and no THC. Considering the potency and quality, it’s pleasantly surprising that prices range from only $29.99 to $49.99. We were even more shocked to learn that customers who subscribe can save 30% of the already low retail price. Medterra’s gummies are an absolute treat, but the flavors are product-specific. Nonetheless, these naturally flavored products taste like genuine candy. All-natural and vegan-friendly, Medterra’s CBD gummies are well-crafted for maximum efficacy.

What Customers Had to Say

Medterra has substantially stepped up its game. When we last looked at them, they had a very poor score on Trustpilot, with just over a dozen reviews. Now, they sit at a 4.7 out of five stars, with 178 reviews to back them up.

Trustpilot user “Tommy Martin” said just hours ago:

“After [trying] this product for a month now, I decided to subscribe monthly as it helps me get a really restful sleep through the night.”

The vendor’s customer service also shows improvement, with “Susan” writing:

“Customer service is always amazing, friendly and fast response. Also love the sleep gummies. I have tried almost everything to relax and these help more than anything I have tried and I really like how they don’t have the sugar coating on the outside.”

Pros

Third-party tested

Low-temperature CO2 extraction

Broad-spectrum

No high-fructose corn syrup or artificial ingredients

Organically-grown hemp sourced from Kentucky

30-day money-back guarantee

30% discount for subscribers

Good price

Cons

Highest potency CBD gummies contain 5mg of THC

Full-spectrum options contain at least 2mg of THC

Heavily focused on THC gummies

Mixed customer reviews

Visit Medterra

What are the Strongest CBD Gummies?

After examining the effectiveness, safety, ingredients, flavor and value, we’ve determined that Colorado Botanicals offers the strongest CBD gummies.

Although their CBD dose per gummy isn’t the highest on our list, their ability to successfully retain beneficial cannabis compounds substantially increases the potential benefits.

High-Potency CBD Gummies vs. CBD Gummies

The difference between high-potency CBD gummies and “regular” CBD gummies isn’t as simple as the CBD content.

As we mentioned earlier, the type of extract (isolate or full-spectrum CBD) will yield different results. For instance, a full-spectrum gummy containing 50 mg of CBD may outperform a “more potent” isolate. In other words, CBD numbers are only one piece of a larger informational puzzle.

Again, this is why we prefer strong CBD gummies made with full-spectrum hemp plant extract. The addition of minor cannabinoids and terpenes yields better, longer-lasting results.

Benefits of Using the Strongest CBD Gummies

Pain

Significant research is available about CBD’s application for various types of pain. However, this also underscores how CBD efficacy isn’t correlated with dosage.

For example, one 2020 study surveyed 428 volunteers who used CBD for rheumatoid arthritis, autoimmune arthritis and osteoarthritis. The researchers gathered data that tracked consumption based on each condition.

The dosages were split into four categories:

Less than 25 mg

26 – 75 mg

Over 75 mg

Dosage not specified

Despite experiencing the same conditions, most participants used less than 25 mg, and the fewest subjects fell into the over 75 mg category.

We can gather two things from this small study.

First, the results suggest CBD may help alleviate arthritis pain. Second, most volunteers saw satisfactory results with a low to mid-range dose. This is because the relationship between cannabidiol dosage and effectiveness is more of a bell curve. Individuals need to find a “sweet spot” for the best results.

Exceeding the “sweet spot” dose will eventually make CBD less effective for pain or any other condition.

Anxiety and Stress

A significant number of consumers cite anxiety and stress as reasons for consuming CBD. Depending on the underlying cause and symptom severity, studies on CBD and anxiety involve various dosages.

One high-dose CBD study involves a small 2011 human trial on individuals with social anxiety disorder (SAD).

One group of subjects in the double-blind study received 400 mg of CBD, while the rest consumed a placebo.

After monitoring several neurological and physical benchmarks, the authors noted a demonstrable decrease in anxiety among the CBD subjects over their placebo counterparts.

High-dose CBD and anxiety treatment seem to go hand-in-hand, as shown by a 2018 study published in the Brazilian Journal of Psychiatry.

The study participants received 150, 300 or 600 mg of CBD or placebo. Each individual took their dose before a public speaking exercise.

According to the results, the subjects who consumed 300 mg of CBD were the only ones who noticed results, once again highlighting the “sweet spot” mechanism.

Sleep

Many people report taking CBD gummies to help them get better quality sleep. But do the calming properties of CBD translate to better rest? Research is limited but appears to support CBD’s use as a sleep aid.

For instance, a 2019 review of existing literature (which included the 2018 public speaking study mentioned above) found consistent preliminary evidence that CBD gummies should be part of a person’s nightly routine.

The review also revealed that a high dose (160 mg) of CBD performed comparatively to prescription medications like Nitrazepam, a drug used for severe anxiety and insomnia. Specifically, the dosage helped increase sleep duration, but whether CBD helped induce sleep is unclear.

Mood

It’s possible that consistent dosing of high-potency CBD gummies may help improve mood and support overall wellness.

For example, a 2018 cross-sectional study examined the habits of over 2,400 CBD consumers. According to the surveys, nearly 62% of respondents used CBD for a chronic medical condition.

Although the reasons varied, depression was cited as one of three primary reasons, which also included anxiety and pain.

36% of the subjects said CBD works “very well by itself,” with 4.3% selecting “not very well” as their response.

Interestingly, non-regular cannabis users were slightly more likely to use CBD therapeutically than regular cannabis users.

How to Choose the Strongest CBD Gummies

Choosing the strongest CBD gummies involves various criteria. Aside from the main benchmarks we mentioned earlier, gummies should contain high-quality ingredients, have no artificial colors, a good choice of flavors and taste great.

Let’s recap a few key points.

Full Spectrum or Broad Spectrum

We’ve covered full-spectrum and isolate, but broad-spectrum is a happy medium.

Full-spectrum CBD gummies offer superior therapeutic benefits, but THC is a concern for some consumers. A maximum percentage of 0.3% THC won’t induce intoxicating psychoactive effects, but it may show on a drug test.

Fortunately, broad-spectrum provides the best of both worlds, albeit with a slight impact on potency.

Broad-spectrum extracts are processed to remove all THC, while retaining the other critical cannabinoids and terpenes. This is a better alternative to bland isolate, broad-spectrum CBD still doesn’t retain as many compounds as full-spectrum – but it’s a close second.

CBD Potency

CBD potency boils down to raw numbers. The more milligrams per unit, the more potent the product. Again, however, other components play a role that can exceed or fall short of expectations, regardless of the listed dosage.

Cannabinoid Profile

A robust and varied cannabinoid profile is essential to harness the full effects of max-strength CBD gummies.

Not only do minor cannabinoids, like CBC, CBG and CBN, provide a combined effect with CBD, they also can tilt the product’s effects in a specific direction. For instance, an extract high in CBN will be more sedating than the relaxing and “hazy” experience of CBC.

Terpene Profile

Terpenes and cannabinoids share the same dynamic. Higher concentrations of certain terpenes will significantly impact the product’s benefits.

Myrcene, for instance, is highly sedating, while pinene is known for its energizing effects.

Check Impurities

Once again, we emphasize the importance of third-party tests and certificates of analysis. These easy-to-read documents provide everything you need to know about contaminants and impurities.

Brand Reputation and Reviews

Find independent reviews on sites like Reddit or TrustPilot. To dig deeper, research the brand for issues like FDA warnings or recalls.

Additionally, look for trends in user feedback, such as quality or customer service issues.

Can I Take the Strongest CBD Gummies Every Day?

Yes, you can take the strongest CBD gummies every day. However, only do so if the dose fits your needs. If not, divide the gummy into smaller pieces.

Exceeding the necessary amount of CBD will make it nearly ineffective. If you’ve never had CBD gummies before, start with a small piece and gradually increase as needed.

Are High-Potency CBD Gummies Safe to Take?

Yes, high-potency CBD gummies are safe to take. Side effects are rare, mild and usually temporary, including:

Appetite changes

Nausea

Reduced appetite

Drowsiness

Shifts in mood

Diarrhea

Dry mouth

Elevated liver function (when used with specific medications)

Where to Buy the Strongest CBD Gummies

We’ve concluded that Colorado Botanicals offers the strongest all-around CBD gummies. Their careful formulation, extraction expertise and value make the brand an excellent overall choice.

Still, other companies stood out. They deserve credit for their unique, tasty and strong CBD gummies.

Conclusion

Although our list contains five brands, we examined several prominent vendors, such as Wyld CBD, Extract Labs, Cornbread Hemp and CBDfx. Many of these brands offer excellent CBD products, which we’ve covered in the past. However, CBD products continue to change, and sometimes, those innovations help companies stand out among more established competitors.

While having potent CBD gummy options is excellent, we don’t recommend doses between 25 to 90 mg for new users. Consuming too much cannabidiol will render it ineffective, which is why the “low and slow” rule always applies.

But if you don’t need a high dose, you can still benefit from the value of max-strength CBD gummies. Cut each unit into smaller pieces to stretch the product—and your dollar—as much as possible.

Again, remember that numbers aren’t everything regarding CBD dosing. Whether you choose one of the brands on our list or prefer to do your own in-depth research, remember to look for quality ingredients, testing, CO2 extraction and a robust cannabinoid and terpene profile.