William T. Coleman’s Legacy: Merit, Fairness and the True Meaning of Patriotism

In every generation, there are Americans whose lives illuminate fundamental truths about our nation’s journey toward its highest ideals. The remarkable story of the influential attorney and celebrated civil servant William Thaddeus Coleman, Jr. offers us an opportunity to reflect on what we mean when we talk about merit, fairness and patriotism in American life. Consider this: In 1946, a brilliant young man graduates first in his class from Harvard Law School and secures a clerkship with Supreme Court Justice Felix Frankfurter, becoming the first African American to serve as a Supreme Court clerk. This achievement signals extraordinary talent and dedication by any conventional measure of merit. Yet doors remain firmly closed when this young man seeks employment at Philadelphia’s prestigious law firms. This was William Coleman’s experience, and it invites us to think more deeply about what we mean when discussing merit.

Merit, after all, isn’t simply about grades or test scores—it’s about the distance traveled. A student maintaining a B average while working part-time to help support their family may demonstrate more grit and capability than someone earning straight A’s with the benefit of private tutoring and quiet study space. An entrepreneur launching a successful business despite limited access to capital and networks might show more ingenuity than someone who inherits a thriving enterprise. Coleman’s response to the barriers he faced reveals another merit: the character to remain committed to American ideals even when America falls short of them. Despite experiencing discrimination, he served his country in the Army Air Forces during World War II. Later, he helped draft the legal arguments that led to the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision, served as Secretary of Transportation under President Gerald Ford, and argued 19 cases before the Supreme Court.

Despite unfair treatment, this pattern of patriotic service echoes throughout African American history. From the Black soldiers who fought for America’s independence while enslaved to the Tuskegee Airmen who defended a segregated nation with distinction to today’s military, where African Americans serve at rates disproportionate to their share of the population—there is perhaps no more incredible testament to patriotism than the willingness to sacrifice for a country still working to fulfill its promises to you. Coleman’s story reminds us that fairness isn’t just a moral imperative—it’s an economic necessity. When talented individuals like Coleman are initially denied opportunities to contribute fully to society, everyone loses. How many other brilliant minds have we sidelined over the years? How many innovations, discoveries, and solutions have we missed out on? A genuinely fair system benefits all of us by ensuring that talent can rise from every corner of society.

The good news is that progress is possible. Coleman eventually found his opportunity at Dilworth Paxson, where he became one of the nation’s most respected attorneys. He used his position to help reshape American law, working tirelessly to extend the promise of equal opportunity to others. His legacy lives on in the countless doors opened for those following his footsteps. Coleman’s journey offers us a chance to reflect on how we can build a fairer America that honors merit in all its forms. It’s a reminder that patriotism isn’t about blind and unthinking loyalty but about working to help our nation live up to its founding promise of equal opportunity for all. When we expand our understanding of merit to recognize the many paths to excellence when we commit to making our systems fairer, we don’t just help individual Americans succeed—we make our entire nation stronger.

Coleman showed us that it’s possible to face unfairness with dignity, to serve with distinction despite discrimination, and to use one’s talents to build a better future for all Americans. In doing so, he exemplified the highest forms of merit and patriotism. His story challenges us to imagine what might be possible if we finally created a truly level playing field and inspires us to work toward making that vision a reality.